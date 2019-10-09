Bank of England : Financial Policy Summary and Record - October...

The core of the UK financial system, including banks, broker dealers and insurance companies, is resilient to, and prepared for, the wide range of risks it could face, including a worst case disorderly Brexit.

Brexit The UK financial system has prepared for a disorderly Brexit. Major UK banks and insurers are strong enough and the biggest risks of disruption to UK users of financial services have been addressed.

Trade war The trade war between the United States and China is harming the world economy. Even if the trade war got worse our stress tests show that UK banks are strong enough to keep lending.

Payments The payments industry is innovating. The way it's regulated will need to keep pace so that people can continue to rely on payments as new ways of making them emerge.