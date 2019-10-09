Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of England : Financial Policy Summary and Record - October...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 04:51am EDT
The core of the UK financial system, including banks, broker dealers and insurance companies, is resilient to, and prepared for, the wide range of risks it could face, including a worst case disorderly Brexit.
Brexit

The UK financial system has prepared for a disorderly Brexit. Major UK banks and insurers are strong enough and the biggest risks of disruption to UK users of financial services have been addressed.

Trade war

The trade war between the United States and China is harming the world economy. Even if the trade war got worse our stress tests show that UK banks are strong enough to keep lending.

Payments

The payments industry is innovating. The way it's regulated will need to keep pace so that people can continue to rely on payments as new ways of making them emerge.

Investment funds

We are looking at how some investment funds could be better designed so they don't pose risks to the wider economy and can support growth.

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 08:50:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:13aZambia's KCM smelter shut down earlier than planned after leak - liquidator
RE
05:07aGlobal stocks struggle as hopes fade for trade and Brexit deals
RE
05:06aStocks struggle as hopes fade for trade and Brexit deals
RE
05:01aFSB FINANCIAL STABILITY BOARD : publishes UPI governance arrangements
PU
04:59aIndia's Modi to host China's Xi at summit with ties strained by Kashmir
RE
04:56aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Li Zhanshu meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan
PU
04:55aInvestors Hold Fire Ahead of Fed Minutes
DJ
04:51aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Offshore Sections of 27 South Pars Phases Fully Developed in 2020
PU
04:51aBANK OF ENGLAND : Financial Policy Summary and Record - October...
PU
04:49aHAYS TRAVEL TO BUY THOMAS COOK'S UK STORES : government agency
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : ADOBE : Venezuela designers turn to piracy after Adobe announces it will cut service
2PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA : PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS Q3 2019 Update
3AIRBUS SE : Boeing gets first 737 MAX order in months; deliveries halve
4EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : AND CELMATIX ENTER INTO STRATEGIC COLLABORATION
5BP PLC : Investors get lost in Big Oil's carbon accounting maze

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group