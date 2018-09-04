Bank of England Head Mark Carney Says Willing to Extend Term

By Jason Douglas and Paul Hannon



LONDON--Bank of England Governor Mark Carney signaled Tuesday that he is willing to stay on as head of the U.K. central bank after his term ends next year.

In testimony to U.K. lawmakers, Mr. Carney said he discussed the possibility of extending his tenure with Treasury chief Philip Hammond, adding that he expects an announcement on the subject to be made soon.

"I am willing to do whatever else I can in order to promote both a smooth Brexit and an effective transition at the Bank of England," Mr. Carney said.

Mr. Carney's term is due to end in June 2019 and the treasury is in charge of filling the post after he leaves.

Britain is due to exit the European Union in March and has provisionally agreed to a two-year transition period to bridge the gap between that date and the start of its new relationship with the bloc.

"I have signaled a willingness to do whatever I can to support this process," Mr. Carney said, adding that "a measure of continuity" would help.

