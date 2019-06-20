Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of England Leaves Interest Rate Unchanged

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 10:15am EDT

By WSJ City

The Bank of England left its benchmark interest rate unchanged as it cautioned of rising trade tensions darkening the outlook for the global economy. The BOE nevertheless said it expects to slowly nudge up interest rates in the next two to three years if the UK's planned exit from the European Union goes smoothly.

KEY FACTS

--- The BOE's rate setters voted unanimously to leave the UK central bank's main policy rate at 0.75%.

--- That makes the BOE stand out among major central banks.

--- Both the ECB and Fed have signalled cuts ahead.

--- The panel said the British economy will likely slow in Q2 and inflation will soon drop below its 2% target.

---They said the British economy's prospects are closely linked to Brexit.

Why This Matters

Several candidates vying to replace Theresa May as UK PM have said they would be prepared to take the UK out of the bloc without a deal if the EU won't reopen the agreement inked with May. They argue the current withdrawal package would leave the UK too closely bound to the EU.

A no-deal Brexit would likely cause severe disruption to the British economy, economists say, scrambling the BOE's interest-rate plans. The central bank said Thursday that it is ready to cut rates or raise them in such a scenario, depending on how the economy responds. Most economists expect officials' first move would be to cut borrowing costs to support growth.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:33aS&P 500 hits all-time high as Fed signals rate cuts
RE
10:32aGulf oil producers to maintain output within OPEC target in July - sources
RE
10:30aTSX eyes sixth day of gains on boost from mining stocks
RE
10:29aSHEILA JACKSON LEE : Congresswoman sheila jackson lee statement on the historic hearing on h.r. 40 - a bill to establish a commission to study and develop reparation proposals for african americans
PU
10:28aDemand lulls in top hubs; Bangladesh hopes for a deal with Philippines
RE
10:25aWTO chief keen to see Trump-Xi meeting, real easing of tensions
RE
10:24aWINDEUROPE : North Sea Ministers extend and intensify cooperation on offshore wind
PU
10:24aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Exchange Rate of conversion of the Foreign Currencies relating to Imported and Export Goods notified
PU
10:23aCollaboration Between CLIC Technology and Opporty to Allow Ethereum-based E-commerce Payments
GL
10:20aQueen and Rook Game Cafe Announces First Location
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET : shares rise after report on potential delisting
4DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : 2018/19 Preliminary Results
5Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About