Bank of England Steady as May Seeks Brexit Delay

By Jason Douglas

LONDON--The Bank of England held its benchmark interest rate steady Thursday and said it still expects to begin gently nudging up borrowing costs if the U.K.'s exit from the European Union goes smoothly, even as other major central banks change tack amid signs the global economy is losing steam.

The BOE said its Monetary Policy Committee agreed unanimously to leave the U.K. central bank's main policy rate at 0.75% and the size of its bond portfolio unchanged at 435 billion pounds ($575 billion).

The decision comes a day after Prime Minister Theresa May requested a three-month extension to the two-year negotiating window for Brexit, which had been due to close March 29.

EU leaders are meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to decide whether to grant an extension, and for how long. Leaders have warned the bloc is only prepared to grant an extension if Parliament finally swings behind Mrs. May's Brexit deal after twice rejecting it.

The BOE said mounting inflationary pressure and a healthy labor market mean it expects to gently raise interest rates over the next two to three years if Britain's EU exit goes smoothly.

Write to Jason Douglas at Jason.Douglas@wsj.com