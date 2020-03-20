Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of England cancels stress test of banks over coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 05:04am EDT
People walk in front of the Bank of England, as the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases grow around the world, in London

The Bank of England cancelled this year's stress test of major banks on Friday and said it may be hard to implement new global capital rules on time given the focus now on supporting lending to customers hit by the coronavirus epidemic.

The decision to scrap the stress test of the country's top eight banks followed a decision by the European Union to cancel its planned health check of leading lenders, which had also included top UK players like Barclays and HSBC.

"The recent 2019 stress test showed that the UK banking system was resilient to deep simultaneous recessions in the UK and global economies that are more severe overall than the global financial crisis, combined with large falls in asset prices and a separate stress of misconduct costs," the BoE said.

Last week the British central bank announced that banks could release all the capital they hold in a special "counter cyclical" buffer to support loans worth up to 190 billion pounds.

The BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority, which supervises banks, said on Friday that new capital rules from the global Basel Committee due to be phased in over coming years may also have to be pushed back.

"The PRA acknowledges that the existing Basel timetable may prove to be challenging, and is coordinating internationally to ensure that implementation will happen alongside other major jurisdictions," the BoE said.

Banks in the euro zone in particular have lobbied hard to push back the remaining package of Basel capital rules and the EU has yet to approve laws to implement it.

The BoE also sought to ease pressure on lenders by delaying work on new rules. An assessment of liquidity at banks, which had been due to be completed mid 2020, has been paused until further notice, and a planned test next year of the ability of banks to cope with climate change is under review.

ACCOUNTING RULE

Banks have asked regulators for relief from a new accounting rule know as IFRS 9 that forces them to provision for expected losses on loans before they are actually incurred.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, Britain is facing a sharp downturn, which typically increases the number of loans turning sour, raising the prospect of banks having to find more capital and suffering further hits to profits during an economic crisis.

"The Bank continues to consider the potential interaction of COVID-19 with IFRS 9.... and expects to provide further guidance to firms regarding our approach next week," the BoE said.

Given the sudden onset of the virus, making reliable forward-looking judgments on possible losses from loans is "very challenging", it added

If lenders make such judgements, they would note the "temporary nature of the shock" and fully take into account the significant measures, such as repayment holidays, that have been announced by the government to support the economy, it added.

The BoE's Financial Policy Committee, which has powers to order regulators to make changes to financial rules, is due on Tuesday to make a statement following its latest quarterly meeting.

The BoE also said it would postpone its joint survey with the Financial Conduct Authority into open-ended funds which had been expected to report back in June and propose rule changes.

The survey was partly triggered by the suspension and later closure of a flagship fund run by then star stock-picker Neil Woodford after it was unable to meet daily redemption requests, trapping hundreds of thousands of investors.

Earlier this week several property funds suspended themselves after saying they could no longer value their real estate assets properly due to coronavirus uncertainty.

By Huw Jones and David Milliken
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA PLC 5.03% 229.8 End-of-day quote.-47.74%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 0.15% 2.043 End-of-day quote.-45.23%
BARCLAYS PLC 3.23% 86.446 End-of-day quote.-53.38%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.16% 500.8 End-of-day quote.-15.53%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 1.27% 32.785 End-of-day quote.-48.20%
NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY 0.00% 92.25 End-of-day quote.-16.14%
STANDARD CHARTERED -2.17% 441.4 End-of-day quote.-36.66%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC -2.00% 119.8 End-of-day quote.-49.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44aDollar slows, but forex swaps signal funding pressures remain
RE
05:38aMarkets lifted as central banks, governments pour in cash
RE
05:37aKenyan shilling hammered by the impact of coronavirus
RE
05:36aMarkets lifted as central banks, governments pour in cash
RE
05:34aWorld's top debt funds lose billions in coronavirus rout
RE
05:29aS.Africa's Investec profit to drop by up to 23% as coronavirus bites
RE
05:28aSouth Africa pumps liquidity to banks to ease coronavirus stress
RE
05:27aSouth Africa's MTN drops prices on monthly data bundles
RE
05:26aOil gains as governments pile on the economic stimulus
RE
05:26aSri Lanka to impose national curfew as South Asia accelerates coronavirus battle
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Apple limits online iPhone purchases to tw..
4CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Airline HK Express to suspend all flight operations ..
5FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Final Results for the year ended December 31, 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group