Bank of England cuts rates by 50 basis points in shock move

The cut was the first move outside the BoE's normal schedule since the 2008 financial crisis, taking its Bank Rate back to the record low reached after 2016's Brexit referendum.

Sterling dropped a cent on the news before steadying at around $1.2890.

MOH SIONG SIM, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, BANK OF SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE:

The move's timing and scale were surprising, but not altogether unexpected, Sim said.

"Markets had priced in more than 25 basis points, but not the full extent of 50 basis points.

"But it's not a surprise in the sense that the market was kind of expecting the bank to team up with the U.K. government...it looks like that 50 basis point rate cut could signal that we could expect something quite substantial from the budget itself."

