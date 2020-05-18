Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Bank of England, facing COVID slump, revives negative rates talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 08:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in London

By William Schomberg

A chorus of comments from top officials at the Bank of England about negative interest rates has revived talk that the British central bank might resort to cutting borrowing costs below zero to cushion the economy from the coronavirus shutdown.

The BoE has cut rates twice as the COVID-19 crisis escalated in March to a record low of 0.1%.

Most economists say its next move will be to add to the firepower of its 645 billion-pound bond-buying programme as soon as June 18, at the end of its next scheduled meeting.

But investors on Monday began to price in the possibility of the BoE overcoming its long-standing reluctance to take rates below zero from the end of 2020 as it contemplates what could be the biggest economic slump in three centuries.

The shift in markets came after the BoE's chief economist, Andy Haldane, said the central bank was looking more urgently at negative interest rates as well as at buying riskier assets.

"The economy is weaker than a year ago and we are now at the effective lower bound, so in that sense it's something we'll need to look at - are looking at - with somewhat greater immediacy," Haldane told the Daily Telegraph newspaper in an interview published late on Saturday. "How could we not be?"

The comments from Haldane, who is typically one of the BoE's most outspoken policy-makers, struck a more urgent note than the message from Governor Andrew Bailey.

Last week, Bailey said taking rates below zero "is not something we are currently planning for or contemplating," but he added it was not wise to rule anything out.

Alan Monks, an economist with JP Morgan, said the comments, along with Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent's saying on May 12 the BoE needed to keep on weighing up the pros and cons of negative rates, suggested the central bank was reviewing its stance.

"Despite the mixed messaging, it appears the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) believes this is a debate which is at least worth revisiting," Monks said in an email to clients.

The departure in March of former governor Mark Carney, who was particularly resistant to going negative, might have created space for fresh discussions, he said.

While the European Central and the Bank of Japan have cut their benchmark rates below zero in a bid to get banks to turn their cash into loans and boost economic growth, the BoE has said it believes such a move would be counterproductive, because it would hurt banks and make them less likely to lend.

But investors have not missed the apparent willingness to contemplate the question anew.

Rob Wood, an economist with BofA Global Research, said the brevity of the recent comments allowed for misunderstandings, but the BoE seemed to be signalling that 0.1% was no longer the floor for rates, and a cut to zero was possible in August.

"We think a policy rate of 0% is easier for the BoE to contemplate and they will need to exhaust other options, which will take time, before taking rates negative," Wood said.

Going below zero would further weaken sterling, which is already touching two-month lows against the dollar and the euro because of the prospect of failure in London's post-Brexit trade talks with Brussels.

But saying never to sub-zero borrowing costs no longer made sense, Wood said.

"We see the probability of negative rates higher for 2021 than 2020," he said. "We can't rule it out anymore."

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Larry King)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BREEDON GROUP PLC 0.00% 80.35 Delayed Quote.-4.82%
CENTRAL HOLDING GROUP CO. LTD. 0.90% 15.66 End-of-day quote.0.51%
CHORUS LIMITED -1.90% 7.215 End-of-day quote.-1.97%
EURO HOLDINGS -1.37% 0.72 End-of-day quote.0.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Interest Rates"
08:37aBank of England, facing COVID slump, revives negative rates talk
RE
07:40aInvestors Bet on ECB While Lapping Up Risky Government Bonds
DJ
06:58aBritain heading for sub-zero rates club, money markets bet
RE
05/17China central bank should shun risky bond buying as economy improves - adviser
RE
05/15Financials Down Amid Fears Low Rates To Weigh On Profits -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05/15As euro zone recession deepens, ECB to scale up bond buying next month
RE
05/15Bank of Ghana holds key rate, surprises with bonds purchase
RE
05/15Investors load up cash, bonds as COVID-19 worries come back
RE
05/15China's bond regulator warns Citic Securities, Industrial Bank over low fees
RE
05/15Swedish central bank to use Blackrock for corporate bond market analysis
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : Thyssenkrupp in talks with rivals over steel business - source
2LONDON BRENT OIL : Brent at one-month high, U.S. oil tops $31 as restrictions ease
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
4GRUBHUB INC. : Grubhub and Uber Chiefs Continue Deal Talks
5CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. : Cicor updates its outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group