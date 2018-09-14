Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of England prepared for wide range of Brexit outcomes - Carney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 01:40pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, speaks to the Scottish Economics Forum, via a live feed, in central London

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Bank of England and Britain's largest banks are well prepared for a disorderly Brexit, the central bank's governor Mark Carney said on Friday, amid reports he had warned it could trigger a house price crash.

British media had reported late on Thursday that Carney had told senior ministers earlier in the day that a chaotic Brexit could lead to house price falls of up to 35 percent over three years as well as spiralling interest rates.

Carney did not address this prospect directly in his speech at Ireland's central bank, though these projections are similar to scenarios the BoE told banks last year to ensure they had guarded against.

"The Bank of England is well-prepared for whatever path the economy takes, including a wide range of potential Brexit outcomes," Carney said, sticking close to previous language on preparations for Brexit.

"We have used our stress test to ensure that the largest UK banks can continue to meet the needs of UK households and businesses even through a disorderly Brexit, however unlikely that may be. Our job, after all, is not to hope for the best but to plan for the worst," he added.

British economic growth has slowed since June 2016's Brexit vote, though that has not stopped the BoE raising interest rates twice in just over a year, as it has judged longer-run prospects for non-inflationary growth had weakened.

The BoE said after its September Monetary Policy Committee meeting that future rate moves would depend heavily on how households, businesses and financial markets reacted to Brexit.

"The appropriate policy response is not automatic and will depend on the balance of the effects on demand, supply, and the exchange rate," Carney said on Friday.

In the meantime, uncertainty around Brexit had weighed on pay growth, although recent data still showed a pick-up, he said.

The bulk of Carney's speech focussed on the long-term impact of technological change on employment.

"At present, there is little evidence to go on to judge the likely size and persistence of any increasing in structural unemployment. Monetary policy makers will need to remain alert to this possibility, updating their assessment as the transition occurs," he said.

(Writing by David Milliken; Editing by Andy Bruce and Toby Chopra)

By Padraic Halpin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:00pRussia Raises Interest Rates to Boost Ruble
DJ
01:59pTAKE FIVE : World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
01:58pEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Korea’s Shinhan Bank joins the EBRD Trade Facilitation Programme
PU
01:55pFutures tick higher on hopes of U.S.-China trade talks
RE
01:54pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Climbs Toward 3.0% Ahead Of Economic Data
DJ
01:43pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN : Bakytzhan Sagintayev visits a coal-industry enterprise in Ekibastuz and gets acquainted with the course of preparations for the heating season
PU
01:42pECB has no plan to issue digital currency - Draghi
RE
01:40pBank of England prepared for wide range of Brexit outcomes - Carney
RE
01:38pJ MURPHY & SONS : The Iron Games reaches half way point
PU
01:32pEU Commission says Greece should deliver on promised pension cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank's retreat to Germany gets tepid welcome at home
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
3Investec asset management spin off plan lifts shares
4HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : HONEYWELL : To Release Third Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Confere..
5Mediaset CFO says no talks for now on creating pan-Europe TV player

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.