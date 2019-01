"As the world re-orders, this disconnect between the real and financial is likely to reduce, and in the process other reserve currencies may emerge. In the first instance, I would expect these will be existing national currencies, such as the RMB," Carney said, referring to the Chinese currency.

Carney made the comments in an online forum hosted by the BoE to discuss the future of money with the British public.

