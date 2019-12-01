Bank of England's Carney to become U.N. envoy on climate action and finance

Speaking at a news conference ahead of a climate summit in Madrid Dec. 2-13, Guterres described Carney as "a remarkable pioneer in pushing the financial sector to work on climate".

Carney, who is due to step down as head of the Bank of England in January, has urged the financial sector to transform its management of climate risk, and led various international initiatives to improve supervision and disclosure.

(The story corrects day in first paragraph to Sunday)

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Frances Kerry)