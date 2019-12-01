Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of England's Carney to become U.N. envoy on climate action and finance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 08:39am EST
Bank of England reveals design for new £20 note featuring Turner

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will become the United Nations special envoy on climate action and climate finance from 2020, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of a climate summit in Madrid Dec. 2-13, Guterres described Carney as "a remarkable pioneer in pushing the financial sector to work on climate".

Carney, who is due to step down as head of the Bank of England in January, has urged the financial sector to transform its management of climate risk, and led various international initiatives to improve supervision and disclosure.

(The story corrects day in first paragraph to Sunday)

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Frances Kerry)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/12/01Premier holds call with new EU Commission president
PU
08:39aBank of England's Carney to become U.N. envoy on climate action and finance
RE
08:29aOPEC and allies may deepen oil cuts to 1.6 million bpd - Iraq
RE
05:31aFiat Chrysler reaches tentative labor deal with United Auto Workers
RE
03:39aAlgeria's cereal import bill falls 12% in Jan-Sept
RE
03:34aNigeria sees stable FX rate, tight monetary policy in 2020 -cenbank
RE
02:38aPEOPLE BANK OF CHINA : Deputy Governor Pan Gongsheng Attends the 57th EMEAP Deputies' Meeting
PU
01:11aIndia plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy
RE
12:10aChina must recover pig production, stabilise pork supply - vice premier
RE
11/30China will not resort to quantitative easing - PBOC governor
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW AG : TESLA MOVE WILL DRAW FURTHER COMPANIES INTO GERMANY: state premier
2China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times
3MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : NISSAN, RENAULT, MITSUBISHI MOTORS AGREE TO FORM NEW VENTURE FOR ADVANCED R&D:..
4Fiat Chrysler reaches tentative labor deal with United Auto Workers
5OPEC and allies may deepen oil cuts to 1.6 million bpd - Iraq

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group