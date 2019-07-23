Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Bank of England's Haldane "very cautious" about cutting rates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 08:41am EDT
The Chief Economist of the Bank of England, Andy Haldane, listens from the audience at an event at the Bank of England in the City of London

SCUNTHORPE, England (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said he would be very wary about lowering interest rates unless there is a sharp economic downturn because the British economy is at full capacity and cannot depend on BoE stimulus for growth.

Recent weak economic data reflected Brexit volatility while consumer confidence and the job market remained strong, and Britain was in a different policy position to the United States and the euro zone, Haldane said in a speech.

He noted that British economic growth was expected to stall in the second quarter and business investment was "strikingly and significantly subdued" ahead of Brexit.

"My personal view though is that I would be very cautious about considering a monetary policy loosening, barring some sharp economic downturn," he said at an event for local businesses in Scunthorpe, northern England.

Haldane said that the uncertainty about Brexit meant he preferred no change in borrowing costs for now.

"With the economic road ahead potentially forking, the case for holding rates until the road becomes clearer is strong," he said in the speech.

Market bets that the BoE was more likely to cut rates than to raise them did not offer a good guide to the BoE's policy intentions, due to uncertainty about the terms on which Britain would leave the EU later this year.

If Britain did leave the EU without a deal on Oct. 31 - something incoming British prime minister Boris Johnson has not ruled out - Haldane reiterated the BoE's position that it would not automatically cut rates, and could even raise them.

"If a 'no deal' were to lead to a sharp fall in sterling and a sharp rise in inflation expectations, it is not clear the MPC could cut interest rates, as the market expects, if it was to meet its inflation mandate," he said.

More broadly, markets and the public had grown too accustomed to ultra-low interest rates since the 2008 financial crisis, he added.

"It is important that monetary policy is not a prisoner of its past, that the monetary cavalry are not called at the first whiff of grapeshot, that a dependency culture around monetary policy is not allowed to develop," Haldane said.

"Super-charging the supply-side of the economy is what is now needed," he added.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
08:41aBank of England's Haldane "very cautious" about cutting rates
RE
07/22Kenya's Consolidated Bank extends its bond maturity by 3 months
RE
07/21After U.S. Tax Overhaul, Corporate Rates Fall but Unevenly -- 2nd Update
DJ
07/21After U.S. Tax Overhaul, Corporate Rates Fall but Unevenly -- Update
DJ
07/21After U.S. Tax Overhaul, Corporate Rates Fall but Unevenly
DJ
07/20China lifts restrictions on foreign-invested rating agencies in bond market
RE
07/19Supply Surge Sends Overnight Rates Above 10-Year Yields
DJ
07/19Fed's Rosengren U.S. economy 'reasonable,' no need to cut rates
RE
07/19ECB plans to restart government bond purchases by November - Spiegel
RE
07/19THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : Dollar plunge, PhillyFed Index, Inflation, Gold, Bond market...
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
2UBS GROUP : Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
3STOXX EUROPE 600 : Carmakers drive Europe higher, Johnson batters sterling
4BP PLC : COMMODITIES REPORT : BP Boosts Bet on Biofuels
5CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Cuts 2019 Outlook on Global Car Production Slump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group