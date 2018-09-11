Bank of England's Mark Carney Extends Tenure -- Update

By Jason Douglas

LONDON -- Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney agreed to stay on at the central bank until 2020 to help steer the economy after the U.K. exits the European Union, the second time that Brexit has prompted the Canadian to delay his departure.

His decision came as senior officials from London and Brussels reiterated they still hope to agree within the next two months on the terms of the U.K.'s withdrawal from the European Union, pushing back against concerns over the risk of an abrupt and messy break.

The U.K. Treasury and the BOE said Tuesday that Mr. Carney extended his term of office by another seven months, to January 2020, to offer investors continuity during the Brexit process and give the government more time to select a successor.

"I am willing to do whatever I can in order to promote both a successful Brexit and an effective transition at the Bank of England and I can confirm that I would be honoured to extend my term to January 2020," Mr. Carney said in a letter to Mr. Hammond.

Mr. Carney's extension removes one potential source of uncertainty as the Brexit process enters a critical period.

The U.K. is scheduled to exit from the EU in March 2019, but key aspects of the country's withdrawal and its future relationship with the bloc haven't yet been agreed. As well, anything that is agreed needs to pass muster with Prime Minister Theresa May's fractious Conservative Party and win the backing of Britain's divided legislature.

Negotiators once hoped to secure a deal by October, but officials have now set their sights on November. U.K. Treasury chief Philip Hammond said Tuesday that he thought a Brexit agreement with the EU was possible within six to eight weeks, despite lingering disputes between London and Brussels over issues such as how to manage the Irish border.

European capitals are also skeptical about aspects of a Brexit plan Mrs. May presented in July, such as her proposal for a complex and untested customs arrangement between the two territories.

Mr. Hammond said that he nevertheless believed that a withdrawal agreement and an agreed outline for the future economic relationship between the U.K. and the EU can be reached.

"I think it is doable," he said while answering questions from a panel of lawmakers from the House of Lords, Parliament's upper house.

Mr. Hammond's upbeat tone came a day after Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator on Brexit, said he thought it "realistic" that a deal could be agreed on a similar six- to eight-week time frame.

The positive noises came after signs of mounting unease during the summer over the prospect that the U.K. could tumble out of the EU without a deal in place. Executives, policy makers and economists warn such an outcome would cause severe disruption to the U.K. economy and cross-border trade with the EU.

Mr. Carney in August said the risk of such an outcome was "uncomfortably high," reflecting patchy progress in withdrawal talks and infighting within Mrs. May's ruling Conservatives over her Brexit proposals, which some hard-liners say would leave the U.K. too closely tied to EU rules with no say in how they are drafted.

Mr. Carney's extension is his second during his tenure at the BOE. When the Canadian arrived in June 2013, he planned to leave after five years. But after the Brexit vote in 2016 he agreed to stay for another year.

