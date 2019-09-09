Bank of England's Vlieghe warns of risks from new stimulus ideas

Suggestions that Britain should raise the BoE's 2% inflation target could create a higher perceived risk that the target will be raised again in the future, Vlieghe said at a policy discussion organised by the Resolution Foundation think-tank.

Also, one of the more radical suggestions for fiscal policy to create money and hand it out to the public - sometimes refereed to as "helicopter money" - could put the operational independence of the central bank at risk, he said.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by John Stonestreet)