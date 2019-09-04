Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of England scales back estimate for worst-case Brexit GDP hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 11:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian shelters under an umbrella in front of the Bank of England, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - A worst-case no-deal Brexit would inflict less severe damage on Britain's economy than previously thought because of preparations undertaken since the end of last year, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday.

Carney also said there was almost no chance of the BoE reversing its hands-off stance on sterling by intervening in foreign exchange markets to support the pound if it fell sharply after Brexit.

With Britain approaching its Oct. 31 deadline for leaving the European Union, Carney said the BoE now estimated the economy would shrink by 5.5% in the event of a chaotic Brexit involving border chaos and a flight from British assets.

That was less steep than the 8% hit seen in a set of scenarios published in November, but would still represent a major blow to the world's fifth-biggest economy and Carney repeated his call for a transition deal to smooth Brexit.

"Every single trade deal signed in the last four years has at least an 18-month transition," Carney told lawmakers. "This is a trade deal in reverse which in many respects is harder...It is clearly undesirable to have that adjustment overnight."

The BoE said progress on simplifying procedures customs checks, new infrastructure at the French port of Calais and Britain's plan to impose zero tariffs on 87% of imports would help lessen the blow.

Other preparations included a drive by the government to auto-enrol companies in a registry of firms doing business with the EU and progress on avoiding disruption in derivatives markets, it said.

At a question-and-answer session with lawmakers, Carney was asked how far sterling would have to fall before the BoE might intervene in financial markets to support it.

"I would underscore that we never have done it," Carney said, recalling how the pound fell sharply after the 2016 Brexit referendum result but adjusted quickly to the prospect of Britain leaving the EU..

"I can't see a circumstance that we would intervene, either for market functioning purposes - never say never on that - but I would at least on a personal basis say never for monetary policy reasons," he said.

The BoE can deploy a relatively small foreign exchange fund for monetary policy purposes, which had gross assets of $23.6 billion as of the end of August, according to official data published on Wednesday.

But at the direction of the government, the BoE can deploy the British government's foreign exchange reserves, worth $174.4 billion pounds in gross terms at the end of August.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Mark John and Andy Bruce)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA RESOURCES BEER HOLDINGS CO LTD -1.58% 43.65 End-of-day quote.60.48%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.27% 0.9046 Delayed Quote.1.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:34aEuro zone banks still vulnerable to downturn - ECB's Müller
RE
11:32aOHIO TREASURER OF STATE : 9/4/2019 - Ag-LINK Program Providing Relief to Ohio Farmers Impacted by Extreme Weather
PU
11:31a'Have a great day!' - robohelp leaves banking fraud victims cold
RE
11:31aLack of extradition process from Hong Kong to mainland China flagged by anti-money laundering body
RE
11:27aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Long Running Union Campaign Finally Secures Deal on £160 Million for Scottish Farmers and Crofters
PU
11:27aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/09/04China to take targeted measures for steady economic growth
PU
11:26aPorsche goes green with leather-free electric sports car
RE
11:19aVICTOR LUÍS : Tapestry CEO Victor Luis steps down; Chairman Zeitlin takes charge
RE
11:17aBank of England scales back estimate for worst-case Brexit GDP hit
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LME NICKEL CASH : INDUSTRIAL METALS: Speculation is setting the nickel market on fire
2DUNELM GROUP PLC : DUNELM : annual profit jumps; Brexit gloom stokes cautious FY outlook
3NORDEA BANK ABP : NORDEA ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: Time of fear
4BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Barratt shares fall as subdued outlook overshadows profit rise
5JUST GROUP PLC : JUST : Brexit hurts Just Group's mortgage sales, shares drop

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group