Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of England teams up with Beano comic to boost financial literacy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 05:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey poses for a photograph on the first day of his new role at the Central Bank in London

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will receive help from Dennis the Menace, Minnie the Minx and other characters from Britain's longest-running comic on Thursday to help school children learn more about money.

Characters from The Beano, published weekly since 1938, will be part of lesson plans for teachers at British primary schools.

In one lesson, Minnie decides how to spend 10 pounds she receives as a birthday present, while in another Dennis is almost taken in by a financial scam.

Bailey - who has spent most of his time wrestling with the economic impact of the coronavirus since taking the BoE's helm in March - will launch the programme online later on Thursday.

The Beano's publishers said their market research had shown that only 27% of children enjoyed learning about money, dropping to just 19% of girls.

The BoE is not the first central bank to use cartoons to get its message across to children.

More than 10 years ago, the European Central Bank released a cartoon of a scaly, blue "inflation monster" terrorising a city similar to Frankfurt until it was tamed by ECB officials.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pBoeing to support NASA with ISS operations through 2024
RE
05:57pBondholder group warns against adding coronavirus to EBITDA
RE
05:56pMajor U.S. retailers Walmart, Kroger will require customers to wear masks
RE
05:45pArgentina halts China six meat plants' exports after COVID-19 found
RE
05:44pTrump has not ruled out sanctions on Chinese officials-official
RE
05:41pBritain publishes plans to keep internal trade flowing after Brexit
RE
05:38pChina's economy seen returning to growth in second quarter, more support needed to bolster recovery
RE
05:34pPompeo says U.S. to impose visa curbs on Huawei over rights
RE
05:30pTrump revamps key environmental law in bid to fast track pipelines, roads
RE
05:28pBank of England teams up with Beano comic to boost financial literacy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
2COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED : COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED (ASX:CHK) Strategic drill holes for Horse Well & Pernatty C ..
3RUMBLE RESOURCES LIMITED : RUMBLE RESOURCES LTD (ASX:RTR) 500% Increase in Landholding Extends Western Queen P..
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Web Services Launches Streaming Technology
5WALMART INC. : Walmart, Kroger to Require Shoppers to Wear Masks in All U.S. Stores -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group