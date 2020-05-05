Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Finland : Coronavirus pandemic demonstrates necessity of risk buffers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 04:09am EDT

The Finnish and world economy will contract sharply this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many businesses have seen their operations come under threat; revenues have fallen and scores of employees have been laid off. To prevent these lay-offs from turning into redundancies and the difficulties of profitable firms from leading into bankruptcies, it is crucial that the business sector is helped through the worst of the crisis.

The European Central Bank and national authorities have introduced extensive measures to guarantee the liquidity of the financial markets and to secure funding for firms. Government has mitigated the business sector's cash flow crisis with direct subsidies and by increasing the provision of collateral. Finnish banks have increased their lending to firms and eased the debt-servicing duties of their customers with amortisation-free periods. 'Society's ability to weather crisis is being deeply tested by the coronavirus pandemic. In spite of the relief measures put in place, the human and economic toll of the pandemic will prove significant,' stated Bank of Finland Deputy Governor Marja Nykänen at the press briefing for the publication of the new issue of the journal Euro & talous.

The stability of the Finnish financial system will, in part, be influenced by how long and how severe the economic crisis is in other countries. The weakening of the global economy has been reflected in financial markets as heightened volatility and the depletion of certain sources of finance. The Nordic banking sector is strongly interlinked, and the Finnish banking sector holds large volumes of receivables from other Nordic countries. This exposes our financial system to disturbances stemming from outside Finland.

Compared with previous crises Finland's and the world's financial systems are in a stronger position to meet the coronavirus pandemic. 'The solvency and liquidity positions of banks have been strengthened significantly after the global financial crisis,' noted Deputy Governor Nykänen. Similarly, borrowers are on sounder footing than they were going into Finland's banking and economic crisis of the 1990s or the global financial crisis.

Finland's financial system has remained operational in spite of the shock. The coronavirus pandemic demonstrates the importance of a well-functioning financial sector. 'It is important that banks, firms and households shore up their finances by building buffers in the good times. Finland must resolutely continue its development of macroprudential instruments that stabilise the financial system. This will enhance society's readiness to confront crises in the future,' stressed Deputy Governor Nykänen.

The economy's contraction will weaken the solvency of many households and firms. Banks will inevitably see a rise in credit losses on corporate and household loans. The volume of credit losses will especially rise if restrictions are extended and the economy enters a long-lasting recession. However, the current recession is in many respects different from the Finland's depression in the 1990s or the global financial crisis, which makes estimating credit losses more difficult.

Disclaimer

Bank of Finland published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 08:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25aOil outlook for this year and next turning brighter - UBS
RE
04:24aDEPUTY GOVERNOR MARJA NYKÄNEN : Financial stability assessment: Coronavirus pandemic demonstrates the necessity of risk buffers
PU
04:19aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The Industrial Production Index, March, 03/2020
PU
04:15aUK new car sales fall to lowest level since 1946
RE
04:15aSwedish economy shrinks in first-quarter with pandemic pain set to deepen
RE
04:14aFinancial Results of Open Pension Funds and General Pension Societies in 2019
PU
04:14aAPEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Issue Statement on COVID-19
PU
04:14aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on May 04, 2020
PU
04:13aDollar firms as China-U.S. tensions rise
RE
04:13aLiechtenstein's LGT Group to be split up in 2021
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Counterproposals as of May 04, 2020
2S&P 500 : Apple borrows on the cheap to fund buybacks, dividends
3Siemens Healthineers says full-year outlook beyond reach
4ADECCO GROUP AG : ADECCO : Press Release DISCIPLINED FOCUS AND STRATEGIC CONTINUITY THROUGH THE CRISIS May 5, ..
5SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group