Bank of Finland : Rules for TARGET2-Suomen Pankki have been updated

The Governing Council of the ECB adopted the amended TARGET2 Guideline on 4 October 2019. The amendments are related to the changes occasioned by a new Contingency Solution functionality in TARGET2, clarification of the conditions under which investment firms may participate in TARGET2 and some clarification of the requirements for TARGET2 participants. The Bank of Finland has updated the rules for the TARGET2-Suomen Pankki system accordingly. See Bank of Finland Rules for counterparties and customers.