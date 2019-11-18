Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Finland : Rules for TARGET2-Suomen Pankki have been updated

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 02:30am EST

The Governing Council of the ECB adopted the amended TARGET2 Guideline on 4 October 2019. The amendments are related to the changes occasioned by a new Contingency Solution functionality in TARGET2, clarification of the conditions under which investment firms may participate in TARGET2 and some clarification of the requirements for TARGET2 participants. The Bank of Finland has updated the rules for the TARGET2-Suomen Pankki system accordingly. See Bank of Finland Rules for counterparties and customers.

Disclaimer

Bank of Finland published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 07:29:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:40aSHEARWATER GEOSERVICES : awarded largest-ever 4D campaign in the Asia Pacific region by Woodside
PU
02:38aNearly 20% of Japan households using e-money but cash still king
RE
02:38aSERGIO ERMOTTI : UBS Chief Ermotti wants to stay until 2021
RE
02:32aUnions threaten to ground South Africa's aviation industry
RE
02:31aChina's Foreign Direct Investment Picked Up in October
DJ
02:30aS.Africa's MTN, Cell C expand roaming agreement
RE
02:30aBANK OF FINLAND : Rules for TARGET2-Suomen Pankki have been updated
PU
02:28aEXPLAINER : Crypto backed by crypto: Dai seeks to change 'stablecoin' game
RE
02:25aJHF MBS #151 : R&I Announces Add. Report on Prelim Rating
PU
02:25aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Electricity price decreased from a high level
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
2NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Hitachi Kokusai Electric bring local 5G and private LTE networks to Japanese enterprises
3ARCELORMITTAL : Indian Supreme Court approves ArcelorMittal's acquisition of Essar Steel
4STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : Greenlit Brands divests general..
5IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : has successfully completed a private placement of shares, raising NOK ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group