Bank of Finland : The IMF's concluding statement on the Finnish economy

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) delegation currently visiting Finland has submitted its concluding statement on the Finnish economy and the stability of the financial sector to the authorities.

The statement is based on discussions held by IMF representatives with Finnish authorities as well as representatives of social partners, private financial institutions, research institutes and other relevant parties.

The concluding statement can be accessed in full on the IMF's and Bank of Finland's websites (www.imf.org) and (www.suomenpankki.fi), respectively.

Concluding Statement (PDF)

Summary (PDF)

