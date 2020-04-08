Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of France Expects a 6% GDP Contraction in 1Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 03:30am EDT

By Maria Martinez

The Bank of France forecasts a 6% gross domestic production contraction in the first quarter, the biggest contraction since the Second World War.

This sharp decline is due to the containment measures implemented to stop the spread of the virus on March 17, which are currently set to end on April 15, although the government has warned they could be extended.

Every two weeks of lockdown could reduce annual economic activity by 1.5%, the Bank of France estimated, in line with the estimates from the French statistics office INSEE.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:47aECB urges measures worth 1.5 trillion euros to tackle virus crisis in euro zone - sources
RE
03:43aJRC JOINT RESEARCH CENTRE : The expert investigating the pandemic's impact on Europe's cultural activities
PU
03:42aHong Kong to offer HK$100 billion COVID-19 relief package - SCMP
RE
03:34aIran's Rouhani urges IMF to give Tehran $5 billion coronavirus loan
RE
03:34aEU ministers fail to agree virus economic rescue in all-night talks
RE
03:30aBank of France Expects a 6% GDP Contraction in 1Q
DJ
03:28aChina orders Baidu to clean up 'low-brow content'
RE
03:23aGLOBALDATA : DJ Basin yet another victim of price war, says GlobalData
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to furlough workers, cut employee salaries due to coronavirus
2ESSITY AB (PUBL) : PULP FRICTION: Border jams delay supply of toilet paper's only ingredient
3U.S. Treasury talks continue on $25 billion in aviation grants
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to suspend delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx
5Wynn, NCR deals a sign of yet more risk returning to bond market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group