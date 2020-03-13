Bank of France head Villeroy defends ECB's measures

"Our package is coherent as regards the economic analysis and is a powerful help for companies," Villeroy, who is also head of the Bank of France, told Radio Classique.

On Thursday, the ECB rolled out a new stimulus package to help fight off the coronavirus fallout but stopped short of cutting interest rates, putting the onus firmly on governments and sending markets into a tailspin.

Unlike the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, the ECB held back on cutting rates and sources close to the discussion said a cut was not proposed on Thursday, even though markets had fully priced in a move.

