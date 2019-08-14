MarketScreener Homepage > News > Companies > All News News : Companies Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Professionals Calendar Sectors All News Analyst Recommendations Rumors IPOs Capital Markets Transactions New Contracts Profits warnings Appointments Press Releases Events Corporate actions Bank of Georgia : 2Q19 and 1H19 Results 0 08/14/2019 | 06:18am EDT Send by mail :

The Groupcomprises: a) retail banking and payment services and b) corporate and investment banking and wealth management operations in Georgia, and c) banking operations in Belarus ("BNB"). JSC Bank of Georgia ("Bank of Georgia", "BOG" or the "Bank"), the leading universal bank in Georgia, is the core entity of the Group. The Group targets to benefit from superior growth of the Georgian economy through both its retail banking and corporate and investment banking services and aims to deliver on its strategy, which is based on at least 20% ROAE and c.15% growth of its loan book. 2Q19 AND 1H19 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS Bank of Georgia Group PLC announces the Group's second quarter and the first half of 2019 consolidated financial results. Unless otherwise noted, numbers in this announcement are for 2Q19 and comparisons are with 2Q18. Pass code for replays/Conference ID: 6363857 Nothing in this document should be construed as a profit forecast. 3 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results HIGHLIGHTS1 Continued strong profitability and balance sheet growth, supported by outstanding capital and liquidity positions GEL thousands 2Q19 2Q18 Change 1Q19 Change 1H19 1H18 Change y-o-y q-o-q y-o-y Banking Business Income Statement Highlights2 Net interest income 181,622 186,582 -2.7% 182,941 -0.7% 364,563 366,831 -0.6% Net fee and commission income 43,267 37,847 14.3% 42,180 2.6% 85,447 72,357 18.1% Net foreign currency gain 36,700 25,000 46.8% 30,025 22.2% 66,724 39,252 70.0% Net other income / (expense) (4,260) 3,705 NMF 3,568 NMF (691) 9,451 NMF Operating income 257,329 253,134 1.7% 258,714 -0.5% 516,043 487,891 5.8% Operating expenses (98,558) (93,144) 5.8% (91,927) 7.2% (190,485) (180,523) 5.5% Profit from associates 254 376 -32.4% 188 35.1% 442 695 -36.4% Operating income before cost of risk 159,025 160,366 -0.8% 166,975 -4.8% 326,000 308,063 5.8% Cost of risk (35,476) (37,526) -5.5% (42,652) -16.8% (78,129) (71,340) 9.5% Net operating income before non-recurring items 123,549 122,840 0.6% 124,323 -0.6% 247,871 236,723 4.7% Net non-recurring items (2,538) (13,763) -81.6% (1,575) 61.1% (4,112) (16,711) -75.4% Profit before income tax expense and one-off costs 121,011 109,077 10.9% 122,748 -1.4% 243,759 220,012 10.8% Income tax expense (9,871) (5,461) 80.8% (10,536) -6.3% (20,407) (14,744) 38.4% Profit adjusted for one-off costs 111,140 103,616 7.3% 112,212 -1.0% 223,352 205,268 8.8% One-off termination costs of former CEO and executive management (after tax), one-off demerger related expenses (after tax) and one-off (3,996) (52,541) -92.4% (10,240) -61.0% (14,236) (52,541) -72.9% impact of re-measurement of deferred tax balances Profit 107,144 51,075 109.8% 101,972 5.1% 209,116 152,727 36.9% GEL thousands Jun-19 Jun-18 Change Mar-19 Change y-o-y q-o-q Banking Business Balance Sheet Highlights Liquid assets 4,537,545 4,266,417 6.4% 4,502,390 0.8% Cash and cash equivalents 936,106 1,546,863 -39.5% 1,162,168 -19.5% Amounts due from credit institutions 1,704,701 993,862 71.5% 1,391,630 22.5% Investment securities 1,896,738 1,725,692 9.9% 1,948,592 -2.7% Loans to customers and finance lease receivables3 10,579,710 8,108,647 30.5% 9,570,691 10.5% Property and equipment 358,921 313,627 14.4% 349,728 2.6% Total assets 16,133,999 13,239,336 21.9% 15,054,569 7.2% Client deposits and notes 8,855,616 7,174,234 23.4% 8,393,861 5.5% Amounts due to credit institutions 2,960,519 2,740,595 8.0% 2,463,408 20.2% Borrowings from DFIs 1,253,921 1,161,120 8.0% 1,309,976 -4.3% Short-term loans from NBG 1,001,496 556,834 79.9% 585,797 71.0% Loans and deposits from commercial banks 705,102 1,022,641 -31.1% 567,635 24.2% Debt securities issued 2,137,239 1,527,452 39.9% 2,045,428 4.5% Total liabilities 14,215,780 11,571,671 22.8% 13,135,789 8.2% Total equity 1,918,219 1,667,665 15.0% 1,918,780 0.0% Banking Business Key Ratios 2Q19 2Q18 1Q19 ROAA2 2.9% 3.1% 3.1% ROAE2 22.9% 25.4% 24.5% Net interest margin 5.4% 6.9% 5.8% Loan yield 11.8% 14.0% 12.2% Cost of funds 4.8% 5.0% 4.8% Cost / income4 38.3% 36.8% 35.5% NPLs to Gross loans to clients 3.2% 3.4% 3.3% NPL coverage ratio 88.1% 99.4% 92.2% NPL coverage ratio, adjusted for discounted value of collateral 131.5% 142.8% 132.6% Cost of credit risk ratio 1.3% 1.6% 1.7% NBG (Basel III) Tier I capital adequacy ratio 13.3% 12.5% 12.7% NBG (Basel III) Total capital adequacy ratio 16.7% 17.5% 17.1% 1H19 1H18 3.0% 3.2% 23.7% 25.7% 5.6% 7.0% 12.0% 13.9% 4.8% 4.9% 36.9% 37.0% 3.2% 3.4% 88.1% 99.4% 131.5% 142.8% 1.5% 1.7% 13.3% 12.5% 16.7% 17.5% On 29 May 2018, the demerger of Bank of Georgia Group PLC's Investment Business to Georgia Capital PLC became effective. The results of operations of the Investment Business prior to demerger, as well as the gain recorded by the Group as a result of the Investment Business distribution are classified under the "discontinued operations". The

Group and Banking Business detailed financials, as well as Discontinued Operations and inter-business eliminations for previous periods are presented on pages 19 and 20. Throughout this announcement, the discussion is focused on the Banking Business results, which represents the continuing business of the Group since the demerger The income statement adjusted profit excludes GEL 4.0mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 10.2mln) and GEL 14.2mln in 1H19 one-off employee costs (net of income tax) related to former

CEO and executive management termination benefits. The amount is comprised of GEL 4.6mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 7.8mln) and GEL 12.4mln in 1H19 (gross of income tax) excluded from salaries and other employee benefits and GEL 4.0mln (gross of income tax) excluded from non-recurring items in 1Q19 and in 1H19. The income statement adjusted profit for 2Q18 and 1H18 excludes GEL 52.5mln demerger related expenses (net of income tax) and one-off impact of re-measurement of deferred tax balances. ROAE and ROAA have been adjusted accordingly for all periods presented. Full IFRS income statement is presented on pages 19 and 20. Management believes that one-off costs do not relate to underlying performance of the Group, and hence, adjusted results provide the best representation of the Group's performance Throughout this announcement, the gross loans to customers and respective allowance for impairment are presented net of expected credit loss (ECL) on contractually accrued interest income. These do not have an effect on the net loans to customers balance. Management believes that netted-off balances provide the best representation of the Group's loan portfolio position Cost/income ratio adjusted for GEL 4.6mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 7.8mln) and GEL 12.4mln in 1H19 one-off employee costs (gross of income tax) related to termination benefits of the former executive management 4 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results KEY RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS Strong quarterly performance. Profit adjusted for one-off costs totalled GEL 111.1mln in 2Q19 (up 7.3% y-o-y and down 1.0% q-o-q) and GEL 223.4mln in 1H19 (up 8.8% y-o-y), with profitability remaining high at 22.9% and 23.7% ROAE 5 in 2Q19 and in the first half of 2019, respectively

Profit adjusted for one-off costs totalled GEL 111.1mln in 2Q19 (up 7.3% y-o-y and down 1.0% q-o-q) and GEL 223.4mln in 1H19 (up 8.8% y-o-y), with profitability remaining high at 22.9% and 23.7% ROAE in 2Q19 and in the first half of 2019, respectively Strong asset quality. The cost of credit risk ratio improved to 1.3% in 2Q19 (down 30bps y-o-y and down 40bps q-o-q) and to 1.5% in 1H19 (down 20bps y-o-y). NPLs to gross loans ratio was 3.2% at 30 June 2019, while the NPL coverage ratio was 88.1% and the NPL coverage ratio adjusted for discounted value of collateral was 131.5%

The cost of credit risk ratio improved to 1.3% in 2Q19 (down 30bps y-o-y and down 40bps q-o-q) and to 1.5% in 1H19 (down 20bps y-o-y). NPLs to gross loans ratio was 3.2% at 30 June 2019, while the NPL coverage ratio was 88.1% and the NPL coverage ratio adjusted for discounted value of collateral was 131.5% Loan book growth reached 30.5% y-o-y and 10.5% q-o-q at 30 June 2019. Growth on a constant-currency basis was 19.1% y-o- y and 6.4% q-o-q. Retail Banking loan book share in the total loan portfolio was 67.2% at 30 June 2019 (70.3% at 30 June 2018 and 70.0% at 31 March 2019)

y-o-y and 10.5% q-o-q at 30 June 2019. Strong capital position. Basel III Tier 1 and Total Capital Adequacy ratios stood at 13.3% and 16.7%, respectively, at 30 June 2019, both above the minimum required level of 11.6% and 16.1%, respectively. Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 11.0%, compared to a 9.6% minimum requirement at 30 June 2019. In March 2019, JSC Bank of Georgia issued an inaugural US$100 million 11.125% Additional Tier 1 Capital Perpetual Subordinated Notes, with regulatory approval on the classification of these securities as Additional Tier 1 instruments received in April 2019

Basel III Tier 1 and Total Capital Adequacy ratios stood at 13.3% and 16.7%, respectively, at 30 June 2019, both above the minimum required level of 11.6% and 16.1%, respectively. Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 11.0%, compared to a 9.6% minimum requirement at 30 June 2019. In March 2019, JSC Bank of Georgia issued an inaugural US$100 million 11.125% Additional Tier 1 Capital Perpetual Subordinated Notes, with regulatory approval on the classification of these securities as Additional Tier 1 instruments received in April 2019 Retail Banking ("RB") continued to deliver solid net interest income, coupled with strong net fee and commission income generation during the period. The Retail Banking net loan book reached GEL 6,771.2mln at 30 June 2019, up 25.1% y-o-y and up 6.0% q-o-q. The growth was predominantly driven by mortgage and MSME lending. At the same time, the RB client deposits increased to GEL 4,987.6mln at 30 June 2019, up 43.3% y-o-y and up 10.3% q-o-q

Corporate and Investment Banking ("CIB") demonstrated strong growth in 2Q19, generating solid net interest income and net fee and commission income, coupled with operating efficiencies and strong asset quality . CIB's net loan book reached GEL 3,208.8mln at 30 June 2019, up 42.6% y-o-y and up 21.0% q-o-q. The growth on a constant-currency basis was 25.3% y-o-y and 14.7% q-o-q. The top 10 CIB client concentration was 9.1% at 30 June 2019 (10.2% at 30 June 2018 and 9.1% at 31 March 2019)

. Assets Under Management ("AUM") within the Group's Investment Management business, increased to GEL 2,504.3mln in 2Q19 , up 25.6% y-o-y and up 5.6% q-o-q, reflecting an increase in client assets and bond issuances at Galt & Taggart, our brokerage subsidiary

Dollarisation of the loan book and client deposits. Loan book in local currency accounted for 39.9% of the total loan book at 30 June 2019 (41.7% a year ago and 39.3% in the previous quarter). Client deposits in local currency represented 31.4% of the total deposit portfolio at 30 June 2019 (37.9% a year ago and 32.9% in previous quarter)

Loan book in local currency accounted for 39.9% of the total loan book at 30 June 2019 (41.7% a year ago and 39.3% in the previous quarter). Client deposits in local currency represented 31.4% of the total deposit portfolio at 30 June 2019 (37.9% a year ago and 32.9% in previous quarter) Digital channels . We have actively continued the further development of our digital strategy:

. We have actively continued the further development of our digital strategy: The Bank continued introducing new features to our mobile banking application and our internet bank and introducing dedicated digital spaces in our branches to incentivise offloading client activity to digital channels. As a result, the number of active internet and mobile banking users, as well as the number and volume of transactions through our mobile and internet banking continued to expand. In total, c.93% of daily banking transactions were executed through digital channels in 1Q19 and 2Q19 In 1Q19, the Bank released a brand new business internet banking platform (Business iBank) for MSME and corporate clients, which comes with many features designed to make its use an intuitive and smooth experience. We focused our efforts on making the Business iBank even more useful for business transactions, which should further incentivise offloading client activity to digital channels. As a result, we already saw significant increase in number and volume of transactions through new Business iBank in 2Q19 (up 33.8% and up 11.3% q-o-q, respectively). c.89% of daily banking transactions were executed through internet bank in 2Q19 In 1Q19, the Group launched a cutting-edgefull-service real estate digital platform, area.ge. The platform is unique on the Georgian real estate market and is the first platform to be fully integrated with the Bank to provide its users a "one-click" live credit limit appraisal and mortgage application experience. The Group aims to boost its mortgage portfolio by gaining access to a new clientèle, and simultaneously offering value-added services to real estate developers and agencies. At 30 June 2019, more than 535,000 unique users and 527 developers were registered, and more than 3,800 mortgage leads have been generated through the platform, and disbursed mortgage loans amounted to more than GEL 6mln since the launch In 2Q19, the Group acquired a leading Georgian e-commerce platform, extra.ge. The Platform facilitates consumer-to- consumer (C2C) and business-to-consumer (B2C) sales through its website and social media channels. Currently, extra.ge had c.350,000 returning visitors per month. Around 80,000 registered buyers and sellers and c.100,000 products and services are listed on extra.ge. The clients will be able to access their Bank of Georgia banking products in a fully integrated way: extra.ge will be integrated with the Bank's current flexible single sign-on and payment system and will offer the Bank's pre-approved instant installment loans to enable its customers to purchase selected products. Bank's retail and MSME clients will enjoy the excellent opportunities of a new consumer experience and doing business in a dynamic and flexible digital marketplace

In July 2019, Bank of Georgia signed an agreement with Public Service Hall over the next three years, whereby we gained the right to provide transactional services to c.4.3 million clients served annually by Public Service Hall throughout 23 locations in Georgia 52Q19 and 1H19 ROAE adjusted for GEL 4.0mln and GEL 14.2mln one-off employee costs (net of income tax) related to termination benefits of the former CEO and executive management, respectively 5 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S STATEMENT In the first half of 2019, the Group delivered another period of strong balance sheet and fee and commission income growth, which has continued to deliver superior profitability. Over the last 12 months, customer lending has increased by 30.5%, supported by 10.5% customer lending growth in the second quarter of 2019, which demonstrates the strength of the Bank of Georgia franchise. In addition, we have continued to build our fully integrated digital capacity; we improved our already strong capital position with the issuance of US$100 million Additional Tier 1 capital notes, and strengthened our executive management team. At the same time, the Bank has successfully adopted a significant tranche of local regulatory changes and the Georgian economy has continued to deliver strong macro-economic growth, despite some regional uncertainties. Net profit for the first half of 2019 totalled GEL 209.1 million, despite the impact of GEL 14.2 million of one-off employee costs (net of income tax) related to termination benefits of former CEO and executive management members. Adjusting for these and other 2018 demerger related costs, net profit increased by 8.8% year-on-year to GEL 223.4 million, and the return on average equity was 23.7%. On the same basis, during the second quarter, the Group delivered profit of GEL 111.1 million, up 7.3% year-on-year, reflecting both strong customer lending growth and double-digit growth in fee and commission income. During the first half of 2019, we actively continued the further development of our fully integrated digital strategy, an important focus for us as we continue to digitise our full banking platforms: Introducing new features to our mobile banking application and introducing dedicated digital spaces in our branches. As a result, the number of active mobile banking users reached 418,155 at 30 June 2019, up 82.6% year-on-year and up 9.4% quarter-on-quarter;

year-on-year and up 9.4% quarter-on-quarter; Releasing a brand new business internet banking platform (Business iBank) for our MSME and corporate clients in 1Q19. As a result, we already saw a significant increase in the number and volume of transactions through new Business iBank, up 33.8% and up 11.3% quarter-on-quarter, respectively, in 2Q19;

quarter-on-quarter, respectively, in 2Q19; Launching a cutting-edgefull-service real estate digital platform, area.ge, that is unique in doing business in the Georgian real estate market. This is the first platform to be fully integrated with the Bank to provide users with a "one-click" live credit limit appraisal and mortgage application experience; and

cutting-edgefull-service real estate digital platform, area.ge, that is unique in doing business in the Georgian real estate market. This is the first platform to be fully integrated with the Bank to provide users with a "one-click" live credit limit appraisal and mortgage application experience; and Acquiring a leading Georgian e-commerce platform, extra.ge, that facilitates consumer-to-consumer and business-to- consumer sales through its website and social media channels From a macro-economic perspective, Georgia's economic performance remained strong in 2Q19 with an estimated 4.9% growth, rising reserves and improved external balance. Goods exports, remittances and tourism all posted increases in the second quarter, while imports continued to decline. Government infrastructure spending accelerated, but the fiscal deficit is projected to remain below 3% of GDP in 2019 reflecting the Government's emphasis on containing current spending. Annual inflation was 4.3% in June 2019, mostly reflecting the increase in excise tax on tobacco (excluding this one-off, inflation stood at 3.0%). As recent increases in inflation have been driven by temporary factors NBG has maintained its' key rate unchanged. Tighter lending standards slowed credit growth at 14.2% year-on-year excluding FX effect as of June 2019, making lending growth more sustainable and with higher quality. NBG continued to build-up reserves with US$ 30 million FX purchases in the second quarter, and international reserves increased to US$3.7 billion at 30 June 2019. However, these purchases, together with some currency speculation following the cancellation of direct flights from Russia, weakened GEL by 6.6% against the US dollar during the second quarter of 2019. Notwithstanding these pressures, Georgia's economic resilience continues to be underpinned by its diversified economic base and external economic linkages. While the direct Russian flight ban may slightly reduce Georgia's GDP growth, it is not expected to have any impact on the performance of the Group. Whilst individual product loan yields have remained broadly stable, our increasing focus on lending in the mortgage segment and to finer margin corporate and SME clients has led to a negative mix effect on the net interest margin which, when combined with some competitive pricing pressure, increased minimum reserve requirements mandated by NBG and the carry-cost of our recent AT1 capital notes issuance, reduced the net interest margin by 40 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 5.4% in 2Q19. This shift in product mix, which we expect to continue at a slower rate during the remainder of 2019, improves asset quality and, particularly in the case of the mortgage portfolio, reduces the risk-asset and capital intensity of our lending growth. When we price individual products, we continue to ensure that we obtain a return on equity in excess of 20% on that product. In the Retail Banking segment, for example, the improved capital efficiency of our lending portfolio ensured that we increased the return on equity despite the net interest margin falling. Costs throughout the Group remain well-controlled and increased by 5.5% year-on-year in 1H19 (adjusted for one-off employee costs related to termination benefits of former CEO and executive management), reflecting the Bank's continuing investments in the Agile transformation process and the Bank-wide digital programmes. 6 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results Asset quality continues to be very robust, reflecting our good lending discipline and the ongoing strength of the economy. The annualised cost of credit risk ratio in the first half of 2019 was 1.5%, down 20bps year-on-year, broadly reflecting a very strong performance in the Corporate and Investment Banking business (annualised cost of credit risk ratio of 0.4%), which offset the impact of the new regulatory changes in the Retail Banking (annualised cost of credit risk ratio of 2.0%). The impact of these recent regulatory changes has now been largely completed, and the Retail Banking cost of credit risk ratio has now returned to more normal levels, as expected. As a result, the Group's cost of credit risk ratio reduced to 1.3% in the second quarter of 2019. The NPLs to gross loans ratio improved slightly to 3.2% at 30 June 2019, 20 basis points lower than a year ago and 10 basis points lower quarter-on-quarter. We continue to expect asset quality and credit metrics to remain strong over the medium-term. The Retail Bank continues to deliver strong franchise growth and strong profitability. Customer lending increased by 6.0% during the second quarter of the year, and by 25.1% over the last 12 months. On a constant currency basis, the second quarter growth was 3.0% and the annual growth was 16.7%, at a time when we have been integrating significant regulatory changes to income verification procedures, and payment-to-income and loan-to-value ratios targeted to refocus retail lending towards the high quality secured mortgage portfolio and micro lending, where we are the most technologically advanced micro-lender in the country. Mortgage and micro lending were particularly strong, supported by the strength of the Georgian economy, growing by 9.2% and 7.4%, respectively, in the second quarter. Going forward, the Retail Bank's clear focus will continue to be on capturing the significant growth opportunities in the mortgage and MSME portfolios. The overall impact of the regulatory changes has been the reduction of the net interest margin of the Retail Bank, however, we are now seeing the overall credit risk in the Retail Banking reducing and leading to a sustainably lower Retail cost of credit risk ratio. Importantly, however, the capital efficiency of this portfolio shift remains strong and the Retail Bank continues to deliver a very strong return on equity - 25.3% in the first quarter and 26.9% in the second quarter of 2019 (adjusted for one-off employee costs related to termination benefits of former CEO and executive management). The Retail Bank now has almost 2.5 million customers, an increase of 3.9% over the last 12 months. Our fully transformed, user- friendly, multi-feature mobile banking application, mBank, continues to see significant growth in the number of digital transactions, growing by 22.2% over the last three months alone, to over 8 million transactions in the second quarter. In addition, we have now comfortably exceeded our targeted 40,000 Solo clients by the end of 2018, with almost 50,000 clients now benefiting from Solo's concierge-style banking proposition. Corporate and Investment Banking performed particularly strongly during the first half of 2019. On a constant currency basis, customer lending in CIB grew by 25.3% year-on-year and by 14.7% quarter-on-quarter, while the net interest margin remained broadly stable. This strong performance in CIB was driven by a 21.6% year-on-year growth in net fee and commission income during the first half of 2019, and an increase of 20.9% in operating income year-on-year, that led to 42.7% year-on-year growth in profit (adjusted for one-off employee costs related to termination benefits of former CEO and executive management, and other 2018 demerger related costs). The Group's capital and funding position remains strong, and our issuance of US$100 million Additional Tier 1 capital notes in March 2019 has improved the efficiency of our capital structure, introduced a natural hedge against dollarisation in the economy and built in significant headroom over the fully-loaded Basel III capital requirements for 2021 that are currently being phased-in. These Additional Tier 1 capital notes received regulatory approval in April 2019 and added approximately 230 basis points to our Tier 1 capital ratio. During April 2019, we took the opportunity to repay US$65 million of Tier 2 capital subordinated debt, and this will substantially reduce the carry-cost of the new Additional Tier 1 capital notes issuance. In addition, we continue to generate high levels of internal capital as a result of both the Group's high return on equity, and the improved risk asset intensity of our current and expected lending growth. During the half of 2019, the Bank's NBG (Basel III) Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio increased from 12.2% in December 2018, to 13.3% in June 2019. Bank of Georgia has an indisputably strong brand and customer franchise. Having taken over as Chief Executive of the Group during the first quarter, we have considerably strengthened the executive management team and we are working together to redefine the Group with high levels of digitalisation, the use of advanced analytics, and significantly improved efficiencies and processes to become the solution-based bank for our entire customer franchise. At the same time, the Bank has adapted to substantial regulatory change and has already reset its base for the coming years. We are achieving significant portfolio growth with continued profitability comfortably in excess of our targeted 20%+ return on equity level. With no further material regulatory changes expected, we are well placed to deliver strong growth over the next few years. Archil Gachechiladze, CEO, Bank of Georgia Group PLC 13 August 2019 7 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results DISCUSSION OF RESULTS The Group's business is primarily comprised of three segments. (1) Retail Bankingoperations in Georgia principally provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer and settlement services, and handling customers' deposits for both individuals as well as legal entities. Retail Banking targets the emerging retail, mass retail and mass affluent segments, together with small and medium enterprises and micro businesses. (2) Corporate and Investment Bankingcomprises Corporate Banking and Investment Management operations in Georgia. Corporate Banking principally provides loans and other credit facilities, funds transfers and settlement services, trade finance services, documentary operations support and handles saving and term deposits for corporate and institutional customers. The Investment Management business principally provides private banking services to high net worth clients. (3) BNB, comprising JSC Belarusky Narodny Bank, principally provides retail and corporate banking services to clients in Belarus. OPERATING INCOME GEL thousands, unless otherwise noted 2Q19 2Q18 Change 1Q19 Change 1H19 1H18 Change y-o-y q-o-q y-o-y Interest income 342,224 329,880 3.7% 334,735 2.2% 676,959 643,559 5.2% Interest expense (160,602) (143,298) 12.1% (151,794) 5.8% (312,396) (276,728) 12.9% Net interest income 181,622 186,582 -2.7% 182,941 -0.7% 364,563 366,831 -0.6% Fee and commission income 68,025 55,693 22.1% 62,531 8.8% 130,556 106,906 22.1% Fee and commission expense (24,758) (17,846) 38.7% (20,351) 21.7% (45,109) (34,549) 30.6% Net fee and commission income 43,267 37,847 14.3% 42,180 2.6% 85,447 72,357 18.1% Net foreign currency gain 36,700 25,000 46.8% 30,025 22.2% 66,724 39,252 70.0% Net other income / (expense) (4,260) 3,705 NMF 3,568 NMF (691) 9,451 NMF Operating income 257,329 253,134 1.7% 258,714 -0.5% 516,043 487,891 5.8% Net interest margin 5.4% 6.9% 5.8% 5.6% 7.0% Average interest earning assets 13,504,120 10,817,599 24.8% 12,752,388 5.9% 13,159,460 10,632,795 23.8% Average interest bearing liabilities 13,378,168 11,468,106 16.7% 12,717,669 5.2% 13,095,239 11,326,887 15.6% Average net loans and finance lease receivables, currency blended 10,004,743 7,998,440 25.1% 9,453,255 5.8% 9,751,614 7,893,403 23.5% Average net loans and finance lease receivables, GEL 3,977,481 3,313,608 20.0% 3,656,912 8.8% 3,825,608 3,199,612 19.6% Average net loans and finance lease receivables, FC 6,027,262 4,684,832 28.7% 5,796,343 4.0% 5,926,006 4,693,791 26.3% Average client deposits and notes, currency blended 8,673,526 7,253,758 19.6% 8,278,823 4.8% 8,487,934 7,124,489 19.1% Average client deposits and notes, GEL 2,860,563 2,588,111 10.5% 2,718,201 5.2% 2,793,175 2,449,970 14.0% Average client deposits and notes, FC 5,812,963 4,665,647 24.6% 5,560,622 4.5% 5,694,759 4,674,519 21.8% Average liquid assets, currency blended 4,528,508 4,349,730 4.1% 4,405,239 2.8% 4,461,800 4,301,382 3.7% Average liquid assets, GEL 2,049,163 1,833,260 11.8% 2,066,605 -0.8% 2,065,576 1,830,113 12.9% Average liquid assets, FC 2,479,345 2,516,470 -1.5% 2,338,634 6.0% 2,396,224 2,471,269 -3.0% Liquid assets yield, currency blended 3.4% 3.8% 3.8% 3.6% 3.7% Liquid assets yield, GEL 6.1% 7.0% 6.8% 6.5% 6.9% Liquid assets yield, FC 1.1% 1.5% 1.1% 1.1% 1.3% Loan yield, currency blended 11.8% 14.0% 12.2% 12.0% 13.9% Loan yield, GEL 17.3% 20.8% 18.4% 17.8% 21.0% Loan yield, FC 8.2% 9.0% 8.3% 8.2% 9.0% Cost of funds, currency blended 4.8% 5.0% 4.8% 4.8% 4.9% Cost of funds, GEL 6.8% 7.2% 7.0% 6.9% 7.1% Cost of funds, FC 3.7% 3.7% 3.6% 3.6% 3.6% Cost / income6 38.3% 36.8% 35.5% 36.9% 37.0% Performance highlights Solid operating income of GEL 257.3mln in 2Q19 (up 1.7% y-o-y and down 0.5% q-o-q), ending six months of 2019 with operating income of GEL 516.0mln (up 5.8% y-o-y). Y-o-y operating income growth in 2Q19 and 1H19 was primarily driven by strong growth in net fee and commission income (up 14.3% y-o-y in 2Q19 and up 18.1% y-o-y in 1H19) and net foreign currency gains (up 46.8% y-o-y in 2Q19 and up 70.0% y-o-y in 1H19), which benefited from a high level of currency volatility in 2019

y-o-y and down 0.5% q-o-q), ending six months of 2019 with operating income of GEL 516.0mln (up 5.8% y-o-y). Our NIM was 5.4% in 2Q19 and 5.6% in 1H19. During second quarter 2019, NIM was down 150bps y-o-y due to the 220bps y-o-y decrease in loan yield, largely reflecting competition driven pricing pressure and our shift towards a higher quality, finer margin product mix on the back of tighter regulatory conditions for unsecured consumer lending, partially offset by 20bps y-o-y decline in cost of funds. On a q-o-q basis, loan yield decreased by 40bps, while cost of funds remained flat, resulting in 40bps q-o-q decline in 2Q19 NIM. On a half year basis, loan yield was down by 190bps y-o-y, while cost of funds decreased by 10bps y-o-y, causing NIM to decline by 140bps y-o-y. The decline in NIM in all periods presented was also partially driven by the increased minimum reserve requirements mandated by NBG as discussed in more details below 6Cost/income ratio is adjusted for GEL 4.6mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 7.8mln) and GEL 12.4mln in 1H19 one-off employee costs (gross of income tax) related to termination benefits of the former executive management 8 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results Loan yield. Currency blended loan yield was 11.8% in 2Q19 (down 220bps y-o-y and down 40bps q-o-q) and 12.0% in the first half of 2019 (down 190bps y-o-y). The y-o-y and q-o-q decline in loan yields during the second quarter and first half of 2019 was attributable to a decrease in both local and foreign currency loan yields, which primarily reflected the change in product mix in our loan portfolio and competition driven pricing pressure on the market

Currency blended loan yield was 11.8% in 2Q19 (down 220bps y-o-y and down 40bps q-o-q) and 12.0% in the first half of 2019 (down 190bps y-o-y). The y-o-y and q-o-q decline in loan yields during the second quarter and first half of 2019 was attributable to a decrease in both local and foreign currency loan yields, which primarily reflected the change in product mix in our loan portfolio and competition driven pricing pressure on the market Liquid assets yield. Our liquid assets yield was 3.4% in 2Q19 (down 40bps y-o-y and q-o-q) and 3.6% in 1H19 (down 10bps y-o-y). The main contributor to y-o-y declining trend in both periods was decrease in foreign currency denominated liquid assets yields (down 40bps y-o-y in 2Q19 and down 20bps y-o-y in 1H19), reflecting a) increase in obligatory reserves with NBG, primarily driven by the changes in minimum reserve requirements mandated by NBG since September 2018, whereby the foreign currency funds raised by local banks carried up to 25% reserve requirement depending on maturity, and further increase of this requirement up to 30% since May 2019; b) starting from 12 July 2018, NBG reduced interest rates on foreign currency obligatory reserves (from US Fed rate minus 50bps to Fed rate minus 200bps, floored at zero for US Dollar reserves, and from ECB rate minus 20bps to ECB rate minus 200bps, floored at negative 60bps for EUR denominated reserves)

Our liquid assets yield was 3.4% in 2Q19 (down 40bps y-o-y and q-o-q) and 3.6% in 1H19 (down 10bps y-o-y). The main contributor to y-o-y declining trend in both periods was decrease in foreign currency denominated liquid assets yields (down 40bps y-o-y in 2Q19 and down 20bps y-o-y in 1H19), reflecting a) increase in obligatory reserves with NBG, primarily driven by the changes in minimum reserve requirements mandated by NBG since September 2018, whereby the foreign currency funds raised by local banks carried up to 25% reserve requirement depending on maturity, and further increase of this requirement up to 30% since May 2019; b) starting from 12 July 2018, NBG reduced interest rates on foreign currency obligatory reserves (from US Fed rate minus 50bps to Fed rate minus 200bps, floored at zero for US Dollar reserves, and from ECB rate minus 20bps to ECB rate minus 200bps, floored at negative 60bps for EUR denominated reserves) Cost of funds. Cost of funds stood at 4.8% both in 2Q19 (down 20bps y-o-y and flat q-o-q) and in 1H19 (down 10bps y-o-y).Y-o-y decline in cost of funds in 2Q19 and 1H19 was primarily on the back of decline in the cost of client deposits and notes (down 30bps y-o-y in 2Q19 and down 20bps y-o-y in 1H19), which represented 63.5% of total interest-bearing liabilities.

This decline offset the 40bps and 10bps y-o-y increase in cost of debt securities issued in 2Q19 and 1H19, respectively, as a result of the issuance of our inaugural US$ 100 million Additional Tier 1 capital perpetual subordinated notes at the end of March 2019. On q-o-q basis, the cost of funds remained flat, driven by lower cost of amounts due to credit institutions on the back of repayment of US$ 65mln subordinated debt in April 2019, coupled with decrease in Libor and NBG monetary policy rates, and offset by increased cost of debt securities issued as a result of issuance of the above mentioned Additional Tier 1 capital subordinated notes

Cost of funds stood at 4.8% both in 2Q19 (down 20bps y-o-y and flat q-o-q) and in 1H19 (down 10bps y-o-y).Y-o-y decline in cost of funds in 2Q19 and 1H19 was primarily on the back of decline in the cost of client deposits and notes (down 30bps y-o-y in 2Q19 and down 20bps y-o-y in 1H19), which represented 63.5% of total interest-bearing liabilities. This decline offset the 40bps and 10bps y-o-y increase in cost of debt securities issued in 2Q19 and 1H19, respectively, as a result of the issuance of our inaugural US$ 100 million Additional Tier 1 capital perpetual subordinated notes at the end of March 2019. On q-o-q basis, the cost of funds remained flat, driven by lower cost of amounts due to credit institutions on the back of repayment of US$ 65mln subordinated debt in April 2019, coupled with decrease in Libor and NBG monetary policy rates, and offset by increased cost of debt securities issued as a result of issuance of the above mentioned Additional Tier 1 capital subordinated notes Net fee and commission income. Net fee and commission income reached GEL 43.3mln in 2Q19 (up 14.3% y-o-y and up 2.6% q-o-q) and GEL 85.4mln in 1H19 (up 18.1% y-o-y).Y-o-y growth was mainly driven by the strong performance in our settlement operations supported by the success of our Retail Banking franchise and a strong increase in fees and commission income from guarantees and letters of credit issued by the Corporate and Investment Banking business

Net fee and commission income reached GEL 43.3mln in 2Q19 (up 14.3% y-o-y and up 2.6% q-o-q) and GEL 85.4mln in 1H19 (up 18.1% y-o-y).Y-o-y growth was mainly driven by the strong performance in our settlement operations supported by the success of our Retail Banking franchise and a strong increase in fees and commission income from guarantees and letters of credit issued by the Corporate and Investment Banking business Net foreign currency gain. Net foreign currency gain was up 46.8% y-o-y and up 22.2% q-o-q in 2Q19, and up 70.0% y-o-y in 1H19, primarily due to increased client-driven flows, as well as a high level of currency volatility during first and second quarters of 2019

Net foreign currency gain was up 46.8% y-o-y and up 22.2% q-o-q in 2Q19, and up 70.0% y-o-y in 1H19, primarily due to increased client-driven flows, as well as a high level of currency volatility during first and second quarters of 2019 Net other income. Significant y-o-y decline in net other income in 1H19 was largely driven by net losses from derivative financial instruments (interest rate swap hedges) recorded during the first and second quarters of 2019, partially offset by net gains from investment securities during the same period NET OPERATING INCOME BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS; COST OF RISK; PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD GEL thousands, unless otherwise noted 7 Salaries and other employee benefits Administrative expenses Depreciation and amortisation Other operating expenses Operating expenses Profit from associate Operating income before cost of risk Expected credit loss / impairment charge on loans to customers Expected credit loss / impairment charge on finance lease receivables Other expected credit loss / impairment charge on other assets and provisions 2Q19 2Q18 Change 1Q19 Change 1H19 1H18 Change y-o-y q-o-q y-o-y (57,982) (53,925) 7.5% (52,418) 10.6% (110,399) (103,378) 6.8% (22,033) (26,862) -18.0% (22,741) -3.1% (44,774) (52,495) -14.7% (17,295) (11,392) 51.8% (15,688) 10.2% (32,983) (22,914) 43.9% (1,248) (965) 29.3% (1,080) 15.6% (2,329) (1,736) 34.2% (98,558) (93,144) 5.8% (91,927) 7.2% (190,485) (180,523) 5.5% 254 376 -32.4% 188 35.1% 442 695 -36.4% 159,025 160,366 -0.8% 166,975 -4.8% 326,000 308,063 5.8% (32,436) (33,534) -3.3% (40,117) -19.1% (72,553) (70,211) 3.3% (557) (266) 109.4% (446) 24.9% (1,003) (253) NMF (2,483) (3,726) -33.4% (2,089) 18.9% (4,573) (876) NMF Cost of risk (35,476) (37,526) -5.5% (42,652) -16.8% (78,129) (71,340) 9.5% Net operating income before non-recurring items 123,549 122,840 0.6% 124,323 -0.6% 247,871 236,723 4.7% Net non-recurring items (2,538) (13,763) -81.6% (1,575) 61.1% (4,112) (16,711) -75.4% Profit before income tax expense and one-off costs 121,011 109,077 10.9% 122,748 -1.4% 243,759 220,012 10.8% Income tax expense (9,871) (5,461) 80.8% (10,536) -6.3% (20,407) (14,744) 38.4% Profit adjusted for one-off costs 111,140 103,616 7.3% 112,212 -1.0% 223,352 205,268 8.8% One-off termination costs of former CEO and executive management (after tax), one-off demerger related expenses (after (3,996) (52,541) -92.4% (10,240) -61.0% (14,236) (52,541) -72.9% tax) and one-off impact of re-measurement of deferred tax balances Profit 107,144 51,075 109.8% 101,972 5.1% 209,116 152,727 36.9% Operating expenses adjusted for one-off employee costs related to termination benefits of former executive management members (acceleration of share-based compensation) were GEL 98.6mln in 2Q19 (up 5.8% y-o-y and up 7.2% q-o-q) and 7The adjusted profit in the table excludes GEL 4.0mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 10.2mln) and GEL 14.2mln in 1H19 one-off employee costs (net of income tax) related to the former CEO and executive management termination benefits. The amount is comprised of GEL 4.6mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 7.8mln) and GEL 12.4mln in 1H19 (gross of income tax) excluded from salaries and other employee benefits and GEL 4.0mln (gross of income tax) excluded from non-recurring items in 1Q19 and 1H19. The income statement adjusted profit for 2Q18 and 1H18 excludes GEL 52.5mln demerger related expenses (net of income tax) and one-off impact of re-measurement of deferred tax balances 9 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results GEL 190.5mln in 1H19 (up 5.5% y-o-y), driving the negative operating leverage of 4.2% y-o-y and 7.7% q-o-q in 2Q19. The q-o-q increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by higher salaries and other employee benefits as a result of our increased investment in IT related resources as part of the Agile transformation process and focus on digitalisation The decline in administrative expenses and increase in depreciation and amortisation expenses is primarily driven by adoption of a new standard IFRS 16, Leases replacing IAS 17, Leases effective 1 January 2019. As a result of the adoption of the standard the Group recorded on its balance sheet assets related to the right to use the rented properties together with corresponding liabilities for respective payments under the lease contracts. There was no material impact on overall operating expenses in 1Q19 and 2Q19

administrative expenses depreciation and amortisation expenses Improved asset quality. The cost of credit risk ratio was 1.3% in 2Q19 (down 30bps y-o-y and down 40bps q-o-q) and 1.5% in the first half of 2019 (down 20bps y-o-y). RB's cost of credit risk ratio was 1.6% in 2Q19 (down 40bps y-o-y and down 80bps q-o-q) and 2.0% in 1H19 (down 10bps y-o-y), while CIB's cost of credit risk ratio was 0.7% in 2Q19 (up 10bps y-o-y and up 60bps q-o-q) and 0.4% in 1H19 (down 60bps y-o-y). The y-o-y and q-o-q decrease in RB's cost of credit risk ratio reflected improved loan portfolio quality due to our increasing focus on lending in the mortgage segment and to finer margin SME clients

The cost of credit risk ratio was 1.3% in 2Q19 (down 30bps y-o-y and down 40bps q-o-q) and 1.5% in the first half of 2019 (down 20bps y-o-y). RB's cost of credit risk ratio was 1.6% in 2Q19 (down 40bps y-o-y and down 80bps q-o-q) and 2.0% in 1H19 (down 10bps y-o-y), while CIB's cost of credit risk ratio was 0.7% in 2Q19 (up 10bps y-o-y and up 60bps q-o-q) and 0.4% in 1H19 (down 60bps y-o-y). The y-o-y and q-o-q decrease in RB's cost of credit risk ratio reflected improved loan portfolio quality due to our increasing focus on lending in the mortgage segment and to finer margin SME clients Quality of our loan book remained strong in 2Q19 as evidenced by the following closely monitored metrics: GEL thousands, unless otherwise noted Jun-19 Jun-18 Change Mar-19 Change y-o-y q-o-q Non-performing loans NPLs 347,285 283,768 22.4% 326,127 6.5% NPLs to gross loans 3.2% 3.4% 3.3% NPLs to gross loans, RB 2.1% 2.1% 2.2% NPLs to gross loans, CIB 5.3% 4.8% 5.7% NPL coverage ratio 88.1% 99.4% 92.2% NPL coverage ratio adjusted for the discounted value of collateral 131.5% 142.8% 132.6% Past due dates Retail loans - 15 days past due rate 1.5% 1.6% 1.3% Mortgage loans - 15 days past due rate 1.4% 1.0% 1.1% BNB - the Group's banking subsidiary in Belarus - continues to remain strongly capitalised , with capital adequacy ratios well above the requirements of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus (" NBRB "). At 30 June 2019, total capital adequacy ratio was 15.7%, above the 10% minimum requirement, while Tier I capital adequacy ratio was 9.8%, above NBRB's 7% minimum requirement. ROAE was 9.8% in 2Q19 (10.8% in 2Q18 and 12.1% in 1Q19) and 10.8% in 1H19 (11.5% in 1H18). For detailed financial results of BNB, please see page 22

NBRB Net non-recurring items. Net non-recurring expenses adjusted for one-off costs amounted to GEL 2.5mln in 2Q19 (GEL 13.8mln in 2Q18 and GEL 1.6mln in 1Q19) and GEL 4.1mln in 1H19 (GEL 16.7mln in 1H18), largely reflecting legal fees incurred during first and second quarter of 2019

Net non-recurring expenses adjusted for one-off costs amounted to GEL 2.5mln in 2Q19 (GEL 13.8mln in 2Q18 and GEL 1.6mln in 1Q19) and GEL 4.1mln in 1H19 (GEL 16.7mln in 1H18), largely reflecting legal fees incurred during first and second quarter of 2019 Overall, profit adjusted for one-off costs totalled GEL 111.1mln in 2Q19 (up 7.3% y-o-y and down 1.0% q-o-q), and GEL 223.4mln in the first half of 2019 (up 8.8% y-o-y), while ROAE 8 was 22.9% in 2Q19 (25.4% in 2Q18 and 24.5% in 1Q19) and 23.7% in 1H19 (25.7% in 1H18) BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS GEL thousands, unless otherwise noted Jun-19 Jun-18 Change Mar-19 Change y-o-y q-o-q Liquid assets 4,537,545 4,266,417 6.4% 4,502,390 0.8% Liquid assets, GEL 2,092,757 1,969,843 6.2% 2,005,142 4.4% Liquid assets, FC 2,444,788 2,296,574 6.5% 2,497,248 -2.1% Net loans and finance lease receivables 10,579,710 8,108,647 30.5% 9,570,691 10.5% Net loans and finance lease receivables, GEL 4,217,713 3,378,450 24.8% 3,758,320 12.2% Net loans and finance lease receivables, FC 6,361,997 4,730,197 34.5% 5,812,371 9.5% Client deposits and notes 8,855,616 7,174,234 23.4% 8,393,861 5.5% Amounts due to credit institutions 2,960,519 2,740,595 8.0% 2,463,408 20.2% Borrowings from DFIs 1,253,921 1,161,120 8.0% 1,309,976 -4.3% Short-term loans from central banks 1,001,496 556,834 79.9% 585,797 71.0% Loans and deposits from commercial banks 705,102 1,022,641 -31.1% 567,635 24.2% Debt securities issued 2,137,239 1,527,452 39.9% 2,045,428 4.5% Liquidity and CAR ratios Net loans / client deposits and notes 119.5% 113.0% 114.0% Net loans / client deposits and notes + DFIs 104.7% 97.3% 98.6% Liquid assets / total assets 28.1% 32.2% 29.9% Liquid assets / total liabilities 31.9% 36.9% 34.3% NBG liquidity ratio 37.0% 30.2% 36.7% NBG liquidity coverage ratio 114.3% 129.8% 133.1% NBG (Basel III) Tier I capital adequacy ratio 13.3% 12.5% 12.7% NBG (Basel III) Total capital adequacy ratio 16.7% 17.5% 17.1% 8ROAE adjusted for GEL 4.0mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 10.2mln) and GEL 14.2mln in 1H19 one-off employee costs (net of income tax) related to termination benefits of the former CEO and executive management. 2Q18 and 1H18 ROAE adjusted for GEL 52.5mln demerger related expenses (net of income tax) and one-off impact of re-measurement of deferred tax balances 10 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results Our balance sheet remains highly liquid (NBG liquidity coverage ratio of 114.3%)and strongly capitalised (NBG Basel III Tier I capital adequacy ratio of 13.3%)with a well-diversified funding base (client deposits and notes to total liabilities of 62.3%). Liquidity. Liquid assets stood at GEL 4,537.5mln at 30 June 2019, up 6.4% y-o-y and up 0.8% q-o-q. The notable increase over the year was in obligatory reserves with NBG, combined with excess liquidity deployed with the credit institutions, NBG and Ministry of Finance. Increase in obligatory reserves with NBG was primarily driven by the changes in minimum reserve requirements mandated by NBG since September 2018, whereby the foreign currency funds raised by local banks carried up to 25% reserve requirement depending on maturity. The reserve requirement on foreign currency funds was further increased up to 30% depending on maturity starting from the end of May 2019. The NBG Liquidity coverage ratio was 114.3% at 30 June 2019 (129.8% at 30 June 2018 and 133.1% at 31 March 2019), well above the 100% minimum requirement level

Liquid assets stood at GEL 4,537.5mln at 30 June 2019, up 6.4% y-o-y and up 0.8% q-o-q. The notable increase over the year was in obligatory reserves with NBG, combined with excess liquidity deployed with the credit institutions, NBG and Ministry of Finance. Increase in obligatory reserves with NBG was primarily driven by the changes in minimum reserve requirements mandated by NBG since September 2018, whereby the foreign currency funds raised by local banks carried up to 25% reserve requirement depending on maturity. The reserve requirement on foreign currency funds was further increased up to 30% depending on maturity starting from the end of May 2019. The NBG Liquidity coverage ratio was 114.3% at 30 June 2019 (129.8% at 30 June 2018 and 133.1% at 31 March 2019), well above the 100% minimum requirement level Loan book . Our net loan book and finance lease receivables reached GEL 10,579.7mln at 30 June 2019, up 30.5% y-o-y and up 10.5% q-o-q. As of 30 June 2019, the retail loan book represented 67.2% of the total loan portfolio (70.3% at 30 June

2018 and 70.0% at 31 March 2019). Both local and foreign currency portfolios experienced strong y-o-y growth of 24.8% and 34.5%, respectively. Furthermore, local currency denominated loan portfolio was up 12.2% q-o-q, while foreign currency denominated loan book grew by 9.5% q-o-q. The local currency loan portfolio growth was partially driven by the Government's de-dollarisation initiatives and our goal to increase the share of local currency loans in our portfolio

. Our net loan book and finance lease receivables reached GEL 10,579.7mln at 30 June 2019, up 30.5% y-o-y and up 10.5% q-o-q. As of 30 June 2019, the retail loan book represented 67.2% of the total loan portfolio (70.3% at 30 June 2018 and 70.0% at 31 March 2019). Both local and foreign currency portfolios experienced strong y-o-y growth of 24.8% and 34.5%, respectively. Furthermore, local currency denominated loan portfolio was up 12.2% q-o-q, while foreign currency denominated loan book grew by 9.5% q-o-q. The local currency loan portfolio growth was partially driven by the Government's de-dollarisation initiatives and our goal to increase the share of local currency loans in our portfolio Dollarisation of our loan book and client deposits. The retail client loan book in foreign currency accounted for 45.9% of the total RB loan book at 30 June 2019 (46.0% at 30 June 2018 and 48.6% at 31 March 2019), while retail client foreign currency deposits comprised 68.8% of total RB deposits at 30 June 2019 (70.6% at 30 June 2018 and 69.4% at 31 March 2019). At 30 June 2019, 83.6% of CIB's loan book was denominated in foreign currency (80.2% at 30 June 2018 and 83.0% at 31 March 2019), while 63.2% of CIB deposits were denominated in foreign currency (50.7% at 30 June 2018 and 60.2% at 31 March 2019). De-dollarisation of loans and deposits is expected to pick-up pace as a result of the recent NBG-mandated increase of local currency loan threshold from GEL 100,000 to GEL 200,000 from 1 January 2019 and increased mandatory reserve requirements on funds attracted in foreign currency introduced by NBG since May 2019

The retail client loan book in foreign currency accounted for 45.9% of the total RB loan book at 30 June 2019 (46.0% at 30 June 2018 and 48.6% at 31 March 2019), while retail client foreign currency deposits comprised 68.8% of total RB deposits at 30 June 2019 (70.6% at 30 June 2018 and 69.4% at 31 March 2019). At 30 June 2019, 83.6% of CIB's loan book was denominated in foreign currency (80.2% at 30 June 2018 and 83.0% at 31 March 2019), while 63.2% of CIB deposits were denominated in foreign currency (50.7% at 30 June 2018 and 60.2% at 31 March 2019). De-dollarisation of loans and deposits is expected to pick-up pace as a result of the recent NBG-mandated increase of local currency loan threshold from GEL 100,000 to GEL 200,000 from 1 January 2019 and increased mandatory reserve requirements on funds attracted in foreign currency introduced by NBG since May 2019 Net loans to customer funds and DFI ratio . Our net loans to customer funds and DFI ratio, which is closely monitored by management, remained strong at 104.7% at 30 June 2019 (up from 97.3% at 30 June 2018 and up from 98.6% at 31 March 2019)

. Our net loans to customer funds and DFI ratio, which is closely monitored by management, remained strong at 104.7% at 30 June 2019 (up from 97.3% at 30 June 2018 and up from 98.6% at 31 March 2019) Diversified funding base . Debt securities issued grew by 39.9% y-o-y and by 4.5% q-o-q at 30 June 2019. The y-o-y increase was primarily driven by the issuance of US$ 100 million Additional Tier 1 capital notes in March 2019 (see details below)

. Debt securities issued grew by 39.9% y-o-y and by 4.5% q-o-q at 30 June 2019. The y-o-y increase was primarily driven by the issuance of US$ 100 million Additional Tier 1 capital notes in March 2019 Capital Adequacy requirements. Basel III Tier 1 and Total capital adequacy ratios stood at 13.3% and 16.7%, respectively, as of 30 June 2019 compared to a minimum required level of 11.6% and 16.1%, respectively. At the same time, Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 11.0% compared to a 9.6% minimum requirement at 30 June 2019 . In March 2019, the Bank issued inaugural US$ 100 million 11.125% Additional Tier 1 capital perpetual subordinated notes callable after 5.25 years and on every subsequent interest payment date, subject to prior consent of the National Bank of Georgia at an issue price of 100.00% (the "Notes"). The Notes are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and rated B- (Fitch). The issuance was the first international offering of Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes from Georgia and the South Caucasus region. Basel III regulations recently introduced in Georgia now enable this type of capital optimisation and this US Dollar issue provides the Bank with an opportunity to diversify its capital structure from a foreign currency perspective and provides a natural hedge against dollarisation in the economy. The regulatory approval on the classification of the Notes as Additional Tier 1 instruments was received in April 2019 11 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results DISCUSSION OF SEGMENT RESULTS RETAIL BANKING (RB) Retail Banking provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit card facilities and other credit facilities as well as funds transfer and settlement services and the handling of customer deposits for both individuals and legal entities (SME and micro businesses only). RB is represented by the following four sub-segments: (1) the emerging retail segment (through our Express brand), (2) retail mass market segment; (3) SME and micro businesses - "MSME" (through our Bank of Georgia brand), and (4) the mass affluent segment (through our Solo brand). GEL thousands, unless otherwise noted 2Q19 2Q18 Change 1Q19 Change 1H19 1H18 Change y-o-y q-o-q y-o-y INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS9 Net interest income 128,167 138,485 -7.5% 130,987 -2.2% 259,154 273,938 -5.4% Net fee and commission income 34,605 29,153 18.7% 32,435 6.7% 67,039 55,292 21.2% Net foreign currency gain 18,070 10,581 70.8% 13,240 36.5% 31,309 14,929 109.7% Net other income / (expense) (3,753) 1,664 NMF 2,168 NMF (1,582) 4,770 NMF Operating income 177,089 179,883 -1.6% 178,830 -1.0% 355,920 348,929 2.0% Salaries and other employee benefits (36,691) (34,639) 5.9% (33,874) 8.3% (70,564) (66,752) 5.7% Administrative expenses (14,992) (20,544) -27.0% (15,796) -5.1% (30,788) (40,084) -23.2% Depreciation and amortisation (14,492) (9,818) 47.6% (13,287) 9.1% (27,779) (19,720) 40.9% Other operating expenses (753) (602) 25.1% (536) 40.5% (1,290) (1,105) 16.7% Operating expenses (66,928) (65,603) 2.0% (63,493) 5.4% (130,421) (127,661) 2.2% Profit from associate 254 376 -32.4% 188 35.1% 442 695 -36.4% Operating income before cost of risk 110,415 114,656 -3.7% 115,525 -4.4% 225,941 221,963 1.8% Cost of risk (26,542) (29,618) -10.4% (39,386) -32.6% (65,930) (58,072) 13.5% Net operating income before non-recurring items 83,873 85,038 -1.4% 76,139 10.2% 160,011 163,891 -2.4% Net non-recurring items (64) (8,829) -99.3% (276) -76.8% (339) (10,803) -96.9% Profit before income tax expense and one-off costs 83,809 76,209 10.0% 75,863 10.5% 159,672 153,088 4.3% Income tax expense (6,323) (3,173) 99.3% (6,101) 3.6% (12,425) (9,236) 34.5% Profit adjusted for one-off costs 77,486 73,036 6.1% 69,762 11.1% 147,247 143,852 2.4% One-off termination costs of former CEO and executive management (after tax), one-off demerger related expenses (after (3,067) (33,544) -90.9% (7,075) -56.7% (10,142) (33,544) -69.8% tax) and one-off impact of re-measurement of deferred tax balances Profit 74,419 39,492 88.4% 62,687 18.7% 137,105 110,308 24.3% BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS Net loans, currency blended 6,771,223 5,414,566 25.1% 6,389,631 6.0% 6,771,223 5,414,566 25.1% Net loans, GEL 3,661,673 2,923,737 25.2% 3,286,042 11.4% 3,661,673 2,923,737 25.2% Net loans, FC 3,109,550 2,490,829 24.8% 3,103,589 0.2% 3,109,550 2,490,829 24.8% Client deposits, currency blended 4,987,611 3,479,938 43.3% 4,520,521 10.3% 4,987,611 3,479,938 43.3% Client deposits, GEL 1,553,653 1,021,776 52.1% 1,385,451 12.1% 1,553,653 1,021,776 52.1% Client deposits, FC 3,433,958 2,458,162 39.7% 3,135,070 9.5% 3,433,958 2,458,162 39.7% of which: Time deposits, currency blended 2,866,525 1,952,610 46.8% 2,593,744 10.5% 2,866,525 1,952,610 46.8% Time deposits, GEL 704,286 437,120 61.1% 637,522 10.5% 704,286 437,120 61.1% Time deposits, FC 2,162,239 1,515,490 42.7% 1,956,222 10.5% 2,162,239 1,515,490 42.7% Current accounts and demand deposits, currency blended 2,121,086 1,527,328 38.9% 1,926,777 10.1% 2,121,086 1,527,328 38.9% Current accounts and demand deposits, GEL 849,367 584,656 45.3% 747,929 13.6% 849,367 584,656 45.3% Current accounts and demand deposits, FC 1,271,719 942,672 34.9% 1,178,848 7.9% 1,271,719 942,672 34.9% KEY RATIOS ROAE9 26.9% 30.6% 25.3% 26.2% 31.1% Net interest margin, currency blended 5.9% 7.9% 6.4% 6.1% 8.1% Cost of credit risk ratio 1.6% 2.0% 2.4% 2.0% 2.1% Cost of funds, currency blended 5.3% 5.9% 5.6% 5.4% 5.9% Loan yield, currency blended 12.9% 15.7% 13.6% 13.2% 15.8% Loan yield, GEL 17.7% 22.0% 19.3% 18.4% 22.2% Loan yield, FC 7.3% 8.2% 7.7% 7.5% 8.3% Cost of deposits, currency blended 3.0% 2.9% 3.0% 3.0% 2.9% Cost of deposits, GEL 5.2% 4.9% 5.2% 5.2% 4.8% Cost of deposits, FC 2.1% 2.1% 2.1% 2.1% 2.1% Cost of time deposits, currency blended 4.3% 4.2% 4.3% 4.3% 4.2% Cost of time deposits, GEL 8.7% 8.7% 8.8% 8.7% 8.8% Cost of time deposits, FC 2.9% 3.0% 2.9% 2.9% 3.0% Current accounts and demand deposits, currency blended 1.4% 1.1% 1.3% 1.3% 1.1% Current accounts and demand deposits, GEL 2.3% 2.0% 2.2% 2.2% 1.9% Current accounts and demand deposits, FC 0.8% 0.6% 0.7% 0.7% 0.6% Cost / income ratio10 37.8% 36.5% 35.5% 36.6% 36.6% The income statement adjusted profit excludes GEL 3.1mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 7.1mln) and GEL 10.1mln in 1H19 one-off employee costs (net of income tax) related to the former CEO

and executive management termination benefits. The amount is comprised of GEL 3.5mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 5.2mln) and GEL 8.6mln in 1H19 (gross of income tax) excluded from salaries and other employee benefits and GEL 2.9mln (gross of income tax) excluded from non-recurring items in 1Q19 and 1H19. The income statement adjusted profit for 2Q18 and 1H18 excludes GEL 33.5mln demerger related expenses (net of income tax) and one-off impact of re-measurement of deferred tax balances. The ROAE has been adjusted accordingly for all respective periods presented Cost/income ratio adjusted for GEL 3.5mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 5.2mln) and GEL 8.6mln in 1H19 one-off employee costs (gross of income tax) related to termination benefits of the former executive management 12 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results Performance highlights Retail Banking delivered solid quarterly results in each of its major segments and generated operating income of GEL 177.1mln in 2Q19 (down 1.6% y-o-y and down 1.0% q-o-q) and GEL 355.9mln in 1H19 (up 2.0% y-o-y)

y-o-y and down 1.0% q-o-q) and GEL 355.9mln in 1H19 (up 2.0% y-o-y) RB's net interest income was down 7.5% y-o-y and down 2.2% q-o-q in 2Q19, and down 5.4% y-o-y in 1H19, largely as a result of the regulations introduced by the National Bank of Georgia on consumer lending in 2018. Net interest income still benefits from the growth of the local currency loan portfolio, which generated 10.4ppts and 10.9ppts higher yields than the foreign currency loan portfolio in 2Q19 and 1H19, respectively

y-o-y and down 2.2% q-o-q in 2Q19, and down 5.4% y-o-y in 1H19, largely as a result of the regulations introduced by the National Bank of Georgia on consumer lending in 2018. Net interest income still benefits from the growth of the local currency loan portfolio, which generated 10.4ppts and 10.9ppts higher yields than the foreign currency loan portfolio in 2Q19 and 1H19, respectively The Retail Banking net loan book reached GEL 6,771.2mln in 2Q19, up 25.1% y-o-y and up 6.0% q-o-q. On a constant currency basis our retail loan book increased by 16.7% y-o-y and by 3.0% q-o-q in 2Q19. Our local currency denominated loan book increased by 25.2% y-o-y and by 11.4% q-o-q, while the foreign currency denominated loan book grew by 24.8% y-o-y and was by 0.2% q-o-q. As a result, the local currency denominated loan book accounted for 54.1% of the total Retail Banking loan book at 30 June 2019 (54.0% at 30 June 2018 and 51.4% at 31 March 2019)

y-o-y and up 6.0% q-o-q. On a constant currency basis our retail loan book increased by 16.7% y-o-y and by 3.0% q-o-q in 2Q19. The loan portfolio composition reflects the shift towards a higher quality, finer margin product mix on the back of tighter lending conditions for unsecured consumer lending. The y-o-y and q-o-q loan book growth reflected continued strong loan origination levels in MSME and mortgage segments: Retail Banking loan book by products GEL million, unless otherwise noted 2Q19 2Q18 Change 1Q19 Change 1H19 1H18 Change y-o-y q-o-q y-o-y Loan originations Consumer loans 407.6 346.5 17.6% 306.5 33.0% 714.0 710.6 0.5% Mortgage loans 452.8 349.7 29.5% 209.5 116.1% 662.3 653.0 1.4% Micro loans 323.4 248.5 30.2% 287.0 12.7% 610.5 532.1 14.7% SME loans 239.4 152.7 56.8% 214.5 11.6% 453.9 283.6 60.1% POS loans 18.4 30.9 -40.5% 14.5 27.3% 32.9 81.1 -59.4% Outstanding balance Consumer loans 1,447.5 1,322.1 9.5% 1,381.5 4.8% 1,447.5 1,322.1 9.5% Mortgage loans 2,814.8 1,931.3 45.7% 2,578.5 9.2% 2,814.8 1,931.3 45.7% Micro loans 1,408.4 1,144.6 23.0% 1,310.8 7.4% 1,408.4 1,144.6 23.0% SME loans 795.7 631.9 25.9% 795.8 0.0% 795.7 631.9 25.9% POS loans 38.2 92.8 -58.8% 44.4 -13.8% 38.2 92.8 -58.8% Retail Banking client deposits increased to GEL 4,987.6mln, up 43.3% y-o-y and up 10.3% q-o-q . The dollarisation level of our deposits decreased to 68.8% at 30 June 2019 from 70.6% at 30 June 2018 and from 69.4% at 31 March 2019. The cost of foreign currency denominated deposits stood at 2.1% in 2Q19 and in 1H19, flat both y-o-y and q-o-q. The cost of local currency denominated deposits increased by 30bps y-o-y and was flat q-o-q in 2Q19 and increased by 40bps y-o-y in 1H19. The spread between the cost of RB's client deposits in GEL and foreign currency widened to 3.1ppts during 2Q19 (GEL: 5.2%; FC: 2.1%) compared to 2.8ppts in 2Q18 (GEL: 4.9%; FC: 2.1%) and 3.1ppts in 1Q19 (GEL: 5.2%; FC:

2.1%). On a half year basis, the spread was 3.1ppts in 1H19 (GEL: 5.2%; FC: 2.1%) compared to 2.7ppts in 1H18 (GEL:

4.8%; FC: 2.1%). Local currency denominated deposits increased at a faster pace to GEL 1,553.7mln (up 52.1% y-o-y and up 12.1% q-o-q), as compared to foreign currency denominated deposits that grew to GEL 3,434.0mln (up 39.7% y-o-y and up 9.5% q-o-q)

y-o-y and up 10.3% q-o-q 2.1%). On a half year basis, the spread was 3.1ppts in 1H19 (GEL: 5.2%; FC: 2.1%) compared to 2.7ppts in 1H18 (GEL: 4.8%; FC: 2.1%). Local currency denominated deposits increased at a faster pace to GEL 1,553.7mln (up 52.1% y-o-y and up 12.1% q-o-q), as compared to foreign currency denominated deposits that grew to GEL 3,434.0mln (up 39.7% y-o-y and up 9.5% q-o-q) Retail Banking NIM was 5.9% in 2Q19 (down 200bps y-o-y and down 50bps q-o-q) and 6.1% in 1H19 (down 200bps y-o-y). The decline in NIM was attributable to lower loan yields (down 280bps y-o-y and down 70bps q-o-q in 2Q19 and down 260bps y-o-y in 1H19), mainly driven by the change in the Retail Banking loan portfolio product mix, with the lower yield-lower risk products share increasing in total RB loan portfolio. Meanwhile, the cost of funds decreased by 60bps y-o- y and by 30bps q-o-q in 2Q19 and by 50bps y-o-y in 1H19, primarily on the back of decrease in Libor and NBG monetary policy rates

y-o-y and down 50bps q-o-q) and 6.1% in 1H19 (down 200bps y-o-y). Strong growth in Retail Banking net fee and commission income . The strong growth in net fee and commission income during all reported periods was driven by an increase in settlement operations and the strong underlying growth in our Solo, mass retail and MSME segments

RB's asset quality improved in 2Q19 reflecting our increasing focus on lending in the mortgage segment and to finer margin SME clients. Cost of credit risk ratio was 1.6% in 2Q19 (down from 2.0% in 2Q18 and from 2.4% in 1Q19) and 2.0% in 1H19 (down from 2.1% in 1H18) 13 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results Our Retail Banking business continued to deliver solid growth as we further develop our strategy towards continuous digitalisation, as demonstrated by the following performance indicators: Retail Banking performance indicators Volume information in GEL thousands 2Q19 2Q18 Change 1Q19 Change 1H19 1H18 Change y-o-y q-o-q y-o-y Retail Banking customers Number of new customers 41,175 45,213 -8.9% 39,845 3.3% 81,020 108,834 -25.6% Number of customers 2,475,292 2,382,139 3.9% 2,454,678 0.8% 2,475,292 2,382,139 3.9% Cards Number of cards issued 183,106 191,552 -4.4% 176,085 4.0% 359,191 437,690 -17.9% Number of cards outstanding 2,122,006 2,235,122 -5.1% 2,139,239 -0.8% 2,122,006 2,235,122 -5.1% Express Pay terminals Number of Express Pay terminals 3,177 2,955 7.5% 3,152 0.8% 3,177 2,955 7.5% Number of transactions via Express Pay terminals 27,499,428 27,479,192 0.1% 26,751,138 2.8% 54,250,566 53,314,273 1.8% Volume of transactions via Express Pay terminals 1,951,441 1,639,313 19.0% 1,765,536 10.5% 3,716,977 3,135,482 18.5% POS terminals Number of desks 14,026 9,304 50.8% 12,766 9.9% 14,026 9,304 50.8% Number of contracted merchants 6,832 5,382 26.9% 5,902 15.8% 6,832 5,382 26.9% Number of POS terminals11 19,667 12,815 53.5% 17,684 11.2% 19,667 12,815 53.5% Number of transactions via POS terminals 20,805,141 15,737,715 32.2% 16,529,540 25.9% 37,334,681 28,944,587 29.0% Volume of transactions via POS terminals 617,763 470,194 31.4% 488,198 26.5% 1,105,961 865,294 27.8% Internet banking Number of active users12 268,357 243,377 10.3% 277,960 -3.5% 268,357 243,377 10.3% Number of transactions via internet bank 1,338,941 1,446,014 -7.4% 1,421,135 -5.8% 2,760,076 2,933,076 -5.9% Volume of transactions via internet bank 557,660 451,944 23.4% 490,457 13.7% 1,048,117 878,958 19.2% Mobile banking Number of active users12 418,155 228,980 82.6% 382,152 9.4% 418,155 228,980 82.6% Number of transactions via mobile bank 8,182,306 3,233,287 153.1% 6,697,926 22.2% 14,880,232 6,051,094 145.9% Volume of transactions via mobile bank 1,025,298 407,822 151.4% 790,201 29.8% 1,815,498 725,203 150.3% Growth in the client base was due to the increased offering of cost-effective remote channels . The increase to 2,475,292 customers in 2Q19 (up 3.9% y-o-y and up 0.8% q-o-q) reflects sustained growth in our client base over recent periods and was one of the drivers of the increase in our Retail Banking net fee and commission income The number of outstanding cards decreased by 5.1% y-o-y and by 0.8% q-o-q in 2Q19 primarily due to Express cards which have been declining in line with the recently introduced regulations on consumer lending. Excluding the Express cards, total number of cards outstanding as at 30 June 2019 increased by 19.2% y-o-y and 5.2% q-o-q. The number of Loyalty programme Plus+ cards, launched in July 2017 as part of RB's client-centric approach, reached 721,700 as at 30 June 2019, up 58.7% y-o-y and up 10.9% q-o-q The utilisation of Express Pay terminals continued to grow in 2Q19 . The volume of transactions increased by 19.0% y-o-y and by 10.5% q-o-q in 2Q19 and increased by 18.5% y-o-y in 1H19, while number of transactions increased by 0.1% y-o-y and by 2.8% q-o-q in 2Q19 and increased by 1.8% y-o-y in 1H19. The fees charged to clients for transactions executed through express pay terminals amounted to GEL 5.6mln in 2Q19 (up 1.3% y-o-y and down 1.8% q-o-q) and GEL 11.2mln in 1H19 (up 4.9% y-o-y) Digital penetration growth. For our mobile banking application, mbank, the number of transactions (up 153.1% y-o-y and up 22.2% q-o-q in 2Q19 and up 145.9% y-o-y in 1H19) and the volume of transactions (up 151.4% y-o-y and up 29.8% q-o-q in 2Q19 and up 150.3% y-o-y in 1H19) continue to show outstanding growth. Since its launch on 29 May 2017, 869,631 downloads have been made by the Bank's customers. During the same period approximately 34.0 million transactions were performed using the application Significant growth in loans issued and deposits opened through Internet and Mobile Bank. In 2017, we started actively offering loans and deposit products to our customers through the Internet Bank. In 2Q19, 5,814 loans were issued with a total value of GEL 8.8mln, and 3,447 deposits were opened with a total value of GEL 7.0mln through Internet Bank. Starting from 2018, our customers have been able to apply for a loan via mBank as well. In 2Q19,

16,385 loans were issued with a total value of GEL 18.4mln using the mobile banking application. Moreover, in 3Q18 a new feature was added to mBank and our customers can now open a deposit via our mobile platform. During second quarter 2019, 8,782 deposit accounts were opened with a total deposited amount of GEL 7.9mln. As a result, around 93% of total daily banking transactions were executed through digital channels during 2Q19 and 1H19

Solo, our premium banking brand, continues its strong growth and investment in its lifestyle brand. We have now 12 Solo lounges, of which 9 are located in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, and 3 in major regional cities of Georgia. The number of Solo clients reached 48,953 at 30 June 2019 (39,030 at 30 June 2018 and 47,057 at 31 March 2019). Solo is targeting doubling profit in 3 years to GEL 112mln through excellence in customer service, higher digitalisation and tailor-made bundled offering. In 2Q19, the product to client ratio for the Solo segment was 5.3, compared to 2.1 for our Includes 2,892 and 2,650 POS terminals operating in public transportation network in 2Q19 and 1Q19, respectively The users that log-in in internet and mobile bank at least once in three months 14 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results retail franchise. While Solo clients currently represent 2.0% of our total retail client base, they contributed 29.7% to our retail loan book, 39.4% to our retail deposits, 18.5% and 22.8% to our net retail interest income and to our net retail fee and commission income in 2Q19, respectively. The fee and commission income from the Solo segment reached GEL 6.6mln in 2Q19 (GEL 5.5mln in 2Q18 and GEL 5.8mln in 1Q19) and GEL 12.4mln in 1H19 (GEL 10.0mln in 1H18). Solo Club, launched in 2Q17, a membership group within Solo which offers exclusive access to Solo products and offers ahead of other Solo clients at a higher fee, continued to increase its client base. At 30 June 2019, Solo Club had 4,805 members, up 49.3% y-o-y and up 8.1% q-o-q MSME banking delivered strong growth. The number of MSME segment clients reached 217,913 at 30 June 2019, up 19.8% y-o-y and up 4.9% q-o-q. MSME's loan portfolio reached GEL 2,376.7mln at 30 June 2019 (up 25.4% y-o-y and up 4.2% q-o-q) and client deposits and notes increased to GEL 713.0mln (up 47.8% y-o-y and up 4.5% q-o-q). The MSME segment generated operating income of GEL 49.9mln in 2Q19 (up 32.4% y-o-y and up 9.8% q-o-q) and GEL 95.4mln in 1H19 (up 32.5% y-o-y)

The number of MSME segment clients reached 217,913 at 30 June 2019, up 19.8% y-o-y and up 4.9% q-o-q. MSME's loan portfolio reached GEL 2,376.7mln at 30 June 2019 (up 25.4% y-o-y and up 4.2% q-o-q) and client deposits and notes increased to GEL 713.0mln (up 47.8% y-o-y and up 4.5% q-o-q). The MSME segment generated operating income of GEL 49.9mln in 2Q19 (up 32.4% y-o-y and up 9.8% q-o-q) and GEL 95.4mln in 1H19 (up 32.5% y-o-y) Retail Banking profit adjusted for one-off costs ( see details in footnotes on page 12 ) was GEL 77.5mln in 2Q19 (up 6.1% y-o-y and up 11.1% q-o-q) and GEL 147.2mln in 1H19 (up 2.4% y-o-y). Retail Banking continued to deliver a strong ROAE 13 of 26.9% in 2Q19 (30.6% in 2Q18 and 25.3% in 1Q19) and 26.2% in 1H19 (31.1% in 1H18) 13ROAE adjusted for GEL 3.1mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 7.1mln) and GEL 10.1mln in 1H19 one-off employee costs (net of income tax) related to termination benefits of the former CEO and executive management. 2Q18 and 1H18 ROAE adjusted for GEL 33.5mln demerger related expenses (net of income tax) and one-off impact of re-measurement of deferred tax balances 15 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING (CIB) CIB provides (1) loans and other credit facilities to Georgia's large corporate clients and other legal entities, excluding SME and micro businesses; (2) services such as fund transfers and settlements services, currency conversion operations, trade finance services and documentary operations as well as handling savings and term deposits; (3) finance lease facilities through the Bank's leasing operations arm, the Georgian Leasing Company; (4) brokerage services through Galt & Taggart; and (5) Wealth Management private banking services to high-net-worth individuals and offers investment management products in Georgia and internationally through representative offices in Tbilisi, London, Budapest, Istanbul, Tel Aviv and Limassol. GEL thousands, unless otherwise noted 2Q19 2Q18 Change 1Q19 Change 1H19 1H18 Change y-o-y q-o-q y-o-y INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS14 Net interest income 47,459 41,718 13.8% 45,679 3.9% 93,138 79,951 16.5% Net fee and commission income 7,113 6,355 11.9% 8,151 -12.7% 15,264 12,554 21.6% Net foreign currency gain 15,667 10,259 52.7% 13,104 19.6% 28,771 16,903 70.2% Net other income / (expense) (392) 2,078 NMF 1,386 NMF 994 4,873 -79.6% Operating income 69,847 60,410 15.6% 68,320 2.2% 138,167 114,281 20.9% Salaries and other employee benefits (14,738) (13,725) 7.4% (12,439) 18.5% (27,177) (26,320) 3.3% Administrative expenses (4,004) (3,700) 8.2% (4,027) -0.6% (8,031) (7,159) 12.2% Depreciation and amortisation (1,933) (1,269) 52.3% (1,701) 13.6% (3,634) (2,578) 41.0% Other operating expenses (302) (253) 19.4% (203) 48.8% (505) (396) 27.5% Operating expenses (20,977) (18,947) 10.7% (18,370) 14.2% (39,347) (36,453) 7.9% Operating income before cost of risk 48,870 41,463 17.9% 49,950 -2.2% 98,820 77,828 27.0% Cost of risk (6,574) (5,603) 17.3% (1,824) NMF (8,398) (10,246) -18.0% Net operating income before non-recurring items 42,296 35,860 17.9% 48,126 -12.1% 90,422 67,582 33.8% Net non-recurring items - (4,930) NMF (72) NMF (72) (5,203) -98.6% Profit before income tax expense and one-off costs 42,296 30,930 36.7% 48,054 -12.0% 90,350 62,379 44.8% Income tax expense (3,169) (1,567) 102.2% (3,864) -18.0% (7,032) (4,010) 75.4% Profit adjusted for one-off costs 39,127 29,363 33.3% 44,190 -11.5% 83,318 58,369 42.7% One-off termination costs of former CEO and executive management (after tax), one-off demerger related expenses (after (929) (12,924) -92.8% (3,165) -70.6% (4,094) (12,924) -68.3% tax) and one-off impact of re-measurement of deferred tax balances Profit 38,198 16,439 132.4% 41,025 -6.9% 79,224 45,445 74.3% BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS Net loans and finance lease receivables, currency blended 3,208,823 2,250,160 42.6% 2,652,838 21.0% 3,208,823 2,250,160 42.6% Net loans and finance lease receivables, GEL 526,572 444,669 18.4% 451,360 16.7% 526,572 444,669 18.4% Net loans and finance lease receivables, FC 2,682,251 1,805,491 48.6% 2,201,478 21.8% 2,682,251 1,805,491 48.6% Client deposits, currency blended 3,427,166 3,439,716 -0.4% 3,531,840 -3.0% 3,427,166 3,439,716 -0.4% Client deposits, GEL 1,260,869 1,695,890 -25.7% 1,405,892 -10.3% 1,260,869 1,695,890 -25.7% Client deposits, FC 2,166,297 1,743,826 24.2% 2,125,948 1.9% 2,166,297 1,743,826 24.2% Time deposits, currency blended 1,252,061 1,675,804 -25.3% 1,325,345 -5.5% 1,252,061 1,675,804 -25.3% Time deposits, GEL 403,114 896,482 -55.0% 506,023 -20.3% 403,114 896,482 -55.0% Time deposits, FC 848,947 779,322 8.9% 819,322 3.6% 848,947 779,322 8.9% Current accounts and demand deposits, currency blended 2,175,105 1,763,912 23.3% 2,206,495 -1.4% 2,175,105 1,763,912 23.3% Current accounts and demand deposits, GEL 857,755 799,408 7.3% 899,869 -4.7% 857,755 799,408 7.3% Current accounts and demand deposits, FC 1,317,350 964,504 36.6% 1,306,626 0.8% 1,317,350 964,504 36.6% Letters of credit and guarantees, standalone* 1,141,715 657,902 73.5% 1,037,779 10.0% 1,141,715 657,902 73.5% Assets under management 2,504,280 1,993,931 25.6% 2,371,002 5.6% 2,504,280 1,993,931 25.6% RATIOS ROAE14 22.0% 20.1% 27.1% 24.5% 20.0% Net interest margin, currency blended 3.3% 3.5% 3.4% 3.4% 3.3% Cost of credit risk ratio 0.7% 0.6% 0.1% 0.4% 1.0% Cost of funds, currency blended 4.7% 4.6% 4.1% 4.4% 4.5% Loan yield, currency blended 9.5% 10.4% 9.1% 9.2% 10.2% Loan yield, GEL 12.6% 13.2% 11.5% 12.0% 13.0% Loan yield, FC 8.9% 9.8% 8.6% 8.7% 9.6% Cost of deposits, currency blended 3.7% 4.1% 3.6% 3.6% 4.0% Cost of deposits, GEL 5.9% 6.4% 5.9% 5.9% 6.3% Cost of deposits, FC 2.2% 2.4% 2.1% 2.1% 2.5% Cost of time deposits, currency blended 5.7% 6.1% 5.6% 5.6% 5.9% Cost of time deposits, GEL 7.6% 7.8% 7.5% 7.5% 7.7% Cost of time deposits, FC 4.5% 4.6% 4.3% 4.4% 4.6% Current accounts and demand deposits, currency blended 2.4% 2.8% 2.3% 2.4% 2.8% Current accounts and demand deposits, GEL 4.8% 5.3% 4.8% 4.8% 5.3% Current accounts and demand deposits, FC 0.7% 1.0% 0.7% 0.7% 1.1% Cost / income ratio15 30.0% 31.4% 26.9% 28.5% 31.9% Concentration of top ten clients 9.1% 10.2% 9.1% 9.1% 10.2% *Off-balance sheet item The income statement adjusted profit excludes GEL 0.9mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 3.2mln) and GEL 4.1mln in 1H19 one-off employee costs (net-off income tax) related to the former CEO and executive management termination benefits. The amount is comprised of GEL 1.1mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 2.7mln) and GEL 3.8mln in 1H19 (gross of income tax) excluded from salaries and other employee benefits and GEL 1.1mln (gross of income tax) excluded from non-recurring items in 1Q19 and in 1H19. The income statement adjusted profit for 2Q18 and 1H18 excludes GEL 12.9mln demerger related expenses (net of income tax) and one-off impact of re-measurement of deferred tax balances. The ROAE has been adjusted accordingly for all respective periods presented Cost/income ratio is adjusted for GEL 1.1mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 2.7mln) and GEL 3.8mln in 1H19 one-off employee costs (gross of income tax) related to termination benefits of the former executive management 16 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results Performance highlights Corporate and Investment Banking delivered strong quarterly results. CIB continued further growth during the second quarter of 2019 and generated strong net interest income and net fee and commission income during the period, coupled with solid operating efficiencies and asset quality

CIB's net interest income increased by 13.8% y-o-y and by 3.9% q-o-q in 2Q19, and by 16.5% y-o-y in 1H19. CIB NIM stood at 3.3% in 2Q19 (down 20bps y-o-y and down 10bps q-o-q) and 3.4% in 1H19 (up 10bps y-o-y) . In 2Q19, NIM was down 10bps q-o-q, as 60bps increase in cost of funds was partially offset by 40bps q-o-q growth in currency blended loan yields, while NIM was 20bps down y-o-y, on the back of 90bps decline in currency-blended loan yields coupled with 10bps increase in cost of funds. In the first half of 2019, 10bps y-o-y increase in NIM was supported by 10bps decrease in cost of funds, partially offset by 100bps decline in loan yields y-o-y

y-o-y and by 3.9% q-o-q in 2Q19, and by 16.5% y-o-y in 1H19. . In 2Q19, NIM was down 10bps q-o-q, as 60bps increase in cost of funds was partially offset by 40bps q-o-q growth in currency blended loan yields, while NIM was 20bps down y-o-y, on the back of 90bps decline in currency-blended loan yields coupled with 10bps increase in cost of funds. In the first half of 2019, 10bps y-o-y increase in NIM was supported by 10bps decrease in cost of funds, partially offset by 100bps decline in loan yields y-o-y CIB's net fee and commission income reached GEL 7.1mln in 2Q19, up 11.9% y-o-y and down 12.7% q-o-q, ending the first half of 2019 with GEL 15.3mln fee and commission income, up 21.6% y-o-y. The strong y-o-y increase in net fee and commission income in 2Q19 and 1H19 was largely driven by higher fees from guarantees and letters of credit issued and higher placement fees during 2019

y-o-y and down 12.7% q-o-q, ending the first half of 2019 with GEL 15.3mln fee and commission income, up 21.6% y-o-y. CIB's loan book and de-dollarisation . CIB loan portfolio reached GEL 3,208.8mln at 30 June 2019, up 42.6% y-o-y and up 21.0% q-o-q. On a constant currency basis, CIB loan book was up 25.3% y-o-y and up 14.7% q-o-q. The concentration of the top 10 CIB clients stood at 9.1% at 30 June 2019 (10.2% at 30 June 2018 and 9.1% at 31 March 2019). Foreign currency denominated loans represented 83.6% of CIB's loan portfolio at 30 June 2019, compared to 80.2% a year ago and 83.0% at 31 March 2019. The increase in foreign currency denominated loans in 2Q19 y-o-y and q-o-q was partially due to local currency depreciation in the first and second quarters of 2019. At 30 June 2019, 54.5% of CIB loan portfolio was US Dollar denominated, with 38.7% of total CIB loans issued to US Dollar income borrowers and 15.8% to non-US Dollar income borrowers

. CIB loan portfolio reached GEL 3,208.8mln at 30 June 2019, up 42.6% y-o-y and up 21.0% q-o-q. On a constant currency basis, CIB loan book was up 25.3% y-o-y and up 14.7% q-o-q. The concentration of the top 10 CIB clients stood at 9.1% at 30 June 2019 (10.2% at 30 June 2018 and 9.1% at 31 March 2019). Foreign currency denominated loans represented 83.6% of CIB's loan portfolio at 30 June 2019, compared to 80.2% a year ago and 83.0% at 31 March 2019. The increase in foreign currency denominated loans in 2Q19 y-o-y and q-o-q was partially due to local currency depreciation in the first and second quarters of 2019. At 30 June 2019, 54.5% of CIB loan portfolio was US Dollar denominated, with 38.7% of total CIB loans issued to US Dollar income borrowers and 15.8% to non-US Dollar income borrowers In 2Q19, dollarisation of our CIB deposits increased to 63.2% at 30 June 2019 from 50.7% a year ago and from 60.2% at 31 March 2019. A y-o-y and q-o-q increase in foreign currency denominated deposits was partially due to local currency depreciation in the first and second quarters of 2019. Despite the y-o-y decline in interest rates on local currency deposits in 2Q19 and 1H19, the cost of deposits in local currency still remained well above the cost of foreign currency deposits

increased to 63.2% at 30 June 2019 from 50.7% a year ago and from 60.2% at 31 March 2019. A y-o-y and q-o-q increase in foreign currency denominated deposits was partially due to local currency depreciation in the first and second quarters of 2019. Despite the y-o-y decline in interest rates on local currency deposits in 2Q19 and 1H19, the cost of deposits in local currency still remained well above the cost of foreign currency deposits Net other income. Significant y-o-y decline in net other income in 1H19 was largely driven by net losses from derivative financial instruments (interest rate swap hedges) recorded during the first and second quarters of 2019, partially offset by net gains from investment securities during the same period

Significant y-o-y decline in net other income in 1H19 was largely driven by net losses from derivative financial instruments (interest rate swap hedges) recorded during the first and second quarters of 2019, partially offset by net gains from investment securities during the same period Cost of credit risk. CIB's cost of credit risk ratio remained well-controlled and stood at 0.7% in 2Q19 (up 10bps y-o-y and up 60bps q-o-q) and at 0.4% in the first half of 2019 (down 60bps y-o-y) , primarily driven by the improved quality of the CIB loan portfolio. At the same time, CIB's NPL coverage ratio was 83.7% at 30 June 2019 (87.2% as at 30 June 2018 and 89.4% at 31 March 2019). The slight decline in NPL coverage ratio y-o-y and q-o-q was primarily due to the local currency depreciation in the second quarter of 2019

CIB's cost of credit risk ratio remained well-controlled and stood at 0.7% in 2Q19 (up 10bps y-o-y and up 60bps q-o-q) and at 0.4% in the first half of 2019 (down 60bps y-o-y) primarily driven by the improved quality of the CIB loan portfolio. At the same time, CIB's NPL coverage ratio was 83.7% at 30 June 2019 (87.2% as at 30 June 2018 and 89.4% at 31 March 2019). The slight decline in NPL coverage ratio y-o-y and q-o-q was primarily due to the local currency depreciation in the second quarter of 2019 As a result, CIB's profit adjusted for one-off costs ( see details in footnotes on page 16 ) was GEL 39.1mln in 2Q19, up 33.3% y-o-y and down 11.5% q-o-q, and GEL 83.3mln in 1H19, up 42.7% y-o-y. CIB ROAE 16 was 22.0% in 2Q19 (compared to 20.1% a year ago and 27.1% in 1Q19) and 24.5% in 1H19 (compared to 20.0% in 1H18) Performance highlights of wealth management operations The Investment Management's AUM increased to GEL 2,504.3mln in 2Q19, up 25.6% y-o-y and up 5.6% q-o-q. This includes a) deposits of Wealth Management franchise clients, b) assets held at Bank of Georgia Custody, c) Galt & Taggart brokerage client assets, and d) Global certificates of deposit held by Wealth Management clients. The y-o-y and q-o-q increase in AUM mostly reflected increase in client assets and bond issuance activity at Galt & Taggart

y-o-y and up 5.6% q-o-q. Wealth Management deposits reached GEL 1,278.6mln in 2Q19, up 17.7% y-o-y and up 2.9% q-o-q, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% over the last five-year period . The cost of deposits was 3.3% in 2Q19, down 20bps y-o-y and up 20bps q-o-q, and 3.2% in 1H19, down 30bps y-o-y

y-o-y and up 2.9% q-o-q, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% over the last five-year period We served 1,531 wealth management clients from 74 countries as of 30 June 2019, compared to 1,490 clients as of 30 June 2018 and 1,535 clients as of 31 March 2019 16ROAE adjusted for GEL 0.9mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 3.2mln) and GEL 4.1mln in 1H19 one-off employee costs (net of income tax) related to termination benefits of the former CEO and executive management. 2Q18 and 1H18 ROAE adjusted for GEL 12.9mln demerger related expenses (net of income tax) and one-off impact of re-measurement of deferred tax balances 17 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results In January 2019, Bank of Georgia opened a brand new office in the centre of Tbilisi, dedicated to serving its wealth management clients. The office resides in a historic 19th century building, which originally used to house the First Credit Society of Georgia and is considered to be the first residence of a local banking institution. The design concept was derived from the integration of Georgian culture with western values, while the artistic expression of the building has been left intact.

The new office coincides with a creation of a new brand identity of the Bank's wealth management business and is in line with its strategy to become the regional hub for private banking

The new office coincides with a creation of a new brand identity of the Bank's wealth management business and is in line with its strategy to become the regional hub for private banking Galt & Taggart, which brings under one brand corporate advisory, debt and equity capital markets research and brokerage services, continues to develop local capital markets in Georgia

During the first half of 2019 Galt & Taggart acted as a: lead manager of JSC Microfinance Organisation Crystal's GEL 15mln local public bond issuance due in 2021, in

February 2019 co-manager of Bank of Georgia's inaugural US$ 100mln international Additional Tier 1 bond issuance, in March 2019 lead manager of JSC Microfinance Organisation Swiss Capital's GEL 10mln local public bond issuance due in 2021, in March 2019 lead manager for European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), facilitating GEL 90mln local private bond issuance due in 2023, in March 2019 lead manager for Nederlandse Financierings - Maatschappij Voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO), facilitating GEL 26mln local private bond issuance due in 2024, in March 2019 buy-side advisor for Bank of Georgia Group on acquisition of extra.ge online platform, in May 2019 lead manager for Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), facilitating GEL 10mln local private bond issuance due in 2022, in June 2019 sole sell-side advisor of Linnaeus Capital Partners B.V. on a sale of 100% shareholding in Lilo1- logistics center, in June 2019 lead manager for EBRD, facilitating c.GEL 28mln local private bond issuance due in 2024, in July 2019 In February 2019, Global Finance Magazine named Galt & Taggart Best Investment Bank in Georgia for the fifth consecutive year In February 2019, Galt & Taggart together with JSC Bank of Georgia organised a conference under " G&T Industry Series " to discuss the findings of Galt & Taggart's research on Georgia's energy sector with an emphasis on ongoing reforms and their impact on the sector development. The conference gathered together all stakeholders including high level representatives from the Government, private sector and IFIs. A follow-up conference was held in April 2019 due to high interest from the Government and private sector participants. The Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Head of energy regulatory commission and Head of Georgian Energy Development Fund presented the Government's vision of the reform process, while Galt & Taggart focused on the reform vision from private sector perspective. Presentations were followed by panel discussions with key market players affected by the reform process In May 2019, Galt & Taggart participated in a competitive tender process and won a three year exclusive mandate to manage the private pension fund of a large Georgian corporate client

18 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION INCOME STATEMENT (QUARTERLY) Bank of Georgia Group Consolidated Banking Business Discontinued Operations Eliminations GEL thousands, unless otherwise noted 2Q19 2Q18 Change 1Q19 Change 2Q19 2Q18 Change 1Q19 Change 2Q19 2Q18 Change 1Q19 Change 2Q19 2Q18 1Q19 y-o-y q-o-q y-o-y q-o-q y-o-y q-o-q Interest income 342,224 327,496 4.5% 334,735 2.2% 342,224 329,880 3.7% 334,735 2.2% - - - - - - (2,384) - Interest expense (160,602) (139,756) 14.9% (151,794) 5.8% (160,602) (143,298) 12.1% (151,794) 5.8% - - - - - - 3,542 - Net interest income 181,622 187,740 -3.3% 182,941 -0.7% 181,622 186,582 -2.7% 182,941 -0.7% - - - - - - 1,158 - Fee and commission income 68,025 55,332 22.9% 62,531 8.8% 68,025 55,693 22.1% 62,531 8.8% - - - - - - (361) - Fee and commission expense (24,758) (17,680) 40.0% (20,351) 21.7% (24,758) (17,846) 38.7% (20,351) 21.7% - - - - - - 166 - Net fee and commission income 43,267 37,652 14.9% 42,180 2.6% 43,267 37,847 14.3% 42,180 2.6% - - - - - - (195) - Net foreign currency gain 36,700 25,427 44.3% 30,025 22.2% 36,700 25,000 46.8% 30,025 22.2% - - - - - - 427 - Net other income / (expense) (4,260) 3,379 NMF 3,568 NMF (4,260) 3,705 NMF 3,568 NMF - - - - - - (326) - Operating income 257,329 254,198 1.2% 258,714 -0.5% 257,329 253,134 1.7% 258,714 -0.5% - - - - - - 1,064 - Salaries and other employee benefits (excluding one-offs) (57,982) (53,505) 8.4% (52,418) 10.6% (57,982) (53,925) 7.5% (52,418) 10.6% - - - - - - 420 - One-off termination costs of former executive management (1) (4,570) - NMF (7,842) -41.7% (4,570) - NMF (7,842) -41.7% - - - - - - - - Salaries and other employee benefits (62,552) (53,505) 16.9% (60,260) 3.8% (62,552) (53,925) 16.0% (60,260) 3.8% - - - - - - 420 - Administrative expenses (22,033) (26,717) -17.5% (22,741) -3.1% (22,033) (26,862) -18.0% (22,741) -3.1% - - - - - - 145 - Depreciation and amortisation (17,295) (11,392) 51.8% (15,688) 10.2% (17,295) (11,392) 51.8% (15,688) 10.2% - - - - - - - - Other operating expenses (1,248) (965) 29.3% (1,080) 15.6% (1,248) (965) 29.3% (1,080) 15.6% - - - - - - - - Operating expenses (103,128) (92,579) 11.4% (99,769) 3.4% (103,128) (93,144) 10.7% (99,769) 3.4% - - - - - - 565 - Profit from associates 254 376 -32.4% 188 35.1% 254 376 -32.4% 188 35.1% - - - - - - - - Operating income before cost of risk 154,455 161,995 -4.7% 159,133 -2.9% 154,455 160,366 -3.7% 159,133 -2.9% - - - - - - 1,629 - Expected credit loss / impairment charge on loans to customers (32,436) (33,534) -3.3% (40,117) -19.1% (32,436) (33,534) -3.3% (40,117) -19.1% - - - - - - - - Expected credit loss / impairment charge on finance lease (557) (266) 109.4% (446) 24.9% (557) (266) 109.4% (446) 24.9% - - - - - - - - receivables Other expected credit loss / impairment charge on other assets and (2,483) (3,726) -33.4% (2,089) 18.9% (2,483) (3,726) -33.4% (2,089) 18.9% - - - - - - - - provisions Cost of risk (35,476) (37,526) -5.5% (42,652) -16.8% (35,476) (37,526) -5.5% (42,652) -16.8% - - - - - - - - Net operating income before non-recurring items 118,979 124,469 -4.4% 116,481 2.1% 118,979 122,840 -3.1% 116,481 2.1% - - - - - - 1,629 - Net non-recurring items (excluding one-offs) (2,538) (13,591) -81.3% (1,575) 61.1% (2,538) (13,763) -81.6% (1,575) 61.1% - - - - - - 172 - One-off termination costs of former CEO, one-off demerger - (30,284) NMF (3,985) NMF - (30,284) NMF (3,985) NMF - - - - - - - - related expenses (2) Net non-recurring items (2,538) (43,875) -94.2% (5,560) -54.4% (2,538) (44,047) -94.2% (5,560) -54.4% - - - - - - 172 - Profit before income tax expense from continuing operations 116,441 80,594 44.5% 110,921 5.0% 116,441 78,793 47.8% 110,921 5.0% - - - - - - 1,801 - Income tax expense (excluding one-offs) (9,871) (5,461) 80.8% (10,536) -6.3% (9,871) (5,461) 80.8% (10,536) -6.3% - - - - - - - - Income tax benefit related to one-off termination costs, one-off demerger related expenses and one-off impact of re- 574 (22,257) NMF 1,587 -63.8% 574 (22,257) NMF 1,587 -63.8% - - - - - - - - measurement of deferred tax balances (3) Income tax expense (9,297) (27,718) -66.5% (8,949) 3.9% (9,297) (27,718) -66.5% (8,949) 3.9% - - - - - - - - Profit from continuing operations 107,144 52,876 102.6% 101,972 5.1% 107,144 51,075 109.8% 101,972 5.1% - - - - - - 1,801 - Profit from discontinued operations - 78,961 NMF - - - - - - - - 80,762 NMF - - - (1,801) - Profit 107,144 131,837 -18.7% 101,972 5.1% 107,144 51,075 109.8% 101,972 5.1% - 80,762 NMF - - - - - One-off items (1)+(2)+(3) (3,996) (52,541) -92.4% (10,240) -61.0% (3,996) (52,541) -92.4% (10,240) -61.0% Profit attributable to: - shareholders of the Group 106,642 125,686 -15.2% 101,512 5.1% 106,642 50,932 109.4% 101,512 5.1% - 74,754 NMF - - - - - - non-controlling interests 502 6,151 -91.8% 460 9.1% 502 143 NMF 460 9.1% - 6,008 NMF - - - - - Profit from continuing operations attributable to: - shareholders of the Group 106,642 52,733 102.2% 101,512 5.1% 106,642 50,932 109.4% 101,512 5.1% - - - - - - 1,801 - - non-controlling interests 502 143 NMF 460 9.1% 502 143 NMF 460 9.1% - - - - - - - - Profit from discontinued operations attributable to: - shareholders of the Group - 72,953 NMF - - - - - - - - 74,754 NMF - - - (1,801) - - non-controlling interests - 6,008 NMF - - - - - - - - 6,008 NMF - - - - - Earnings per share (basic) 2.23 2.83 -21.2% 2.12 5.2% - earnings per share from continuing operations 2.23 1.19 87.4% 2.12 5.2% - earnings per share from discontinued operations - 1.64 NMF - - Earnings per share (diluted) 2.23 2.80 -20.4% 2.11 5.7% - earnings per share from continuing operations 2.23 1.17 90.6% 2.11 5.7% - earnings per share from discontinued operations - 1.63 NMF - - 19 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results INCOME STATEMENT (HALF-YEAR) Bank of Georgia Group Consolidated Banking Business Discontinued Operations Eliminations GEL thousands, unless otherwise noted 1H19 1H18 Change 1H19 1H18 Change 1H19 1H18 Change 1H19 1H18 Change y-o-y y-o-y y-o-y y-o-y Interest income 676,959 638,771 6.0% 676,959 643,559 5.20% - - - - (4,788) NMF Interest expense (312,396) (269,791) 15.8% (312,396) (276,728) 12.90% - - - - 6,937 NMF Net interest income 364,563 368,980 -1.2% 364,563 366,831 -0.6% - - - - 2,149 NMF Fee and commission income 130,556 106,005 23.2% 130,556 106,906 22.1% - - - - (901) NMF Fee and commission expense (45,109) (34,168) 32.0% (45,109) (34,549) 30.6% - - - - 381 NMF Net fee and commission income 85,447 71,837 18.9% 85,447 72,357 18.1% - - - - (520) NMF Net foreign currency gain 66,724 38,577 73.0% 66,724 39,252 70.0% - - - - (675) NMF Net other income / (expense) (691) 8,898 NMF (691) 9,451 NMF - - - - (553) NMF Operating income 516,043 488,292 5.7% 516,043 487,891 5.8% - - - - 401 NMF Salaries and other employee benefits (excluding one-offs) (110,399) (102,323) 7.9% (110,399) (103,378) 6.8% - - - - 1,055 NMF One-off termination costs of former executive management (1) (12,412) - NMF (12,412) - NMF - - - - - - Salaries and other employee benefits (122,811) (102,323) 20.0% (122,811) (103,378) 18.8% - - - - 1,055 NMF Administrative expenses (44,774) (51,885) -13.7% (44,774) (52,495) -14.7% - - - - 610 NMF Depreciation and amortisation (32,983) (22,914) 43.9% (32,983) (22,914) 43.9% - - - - - - Other operating expenses (2,329) (1,736) 34.2% (2,329) (1,736) 34.2% - - - - - - Operating expenses (202,897) (178,858) 13.4% (202,897) (180,523) 12.4% - - - - 1,665 NMF Profit from associates 442 695 -36.4% 442 695 -36.4% - - - - - - Operating income before cost of risk 313,588 310,129 1.1% 313,588 308,063 1.8% - - - - 2,066 NMF Expected credit loss / impairment charge on loans to customers (72,553) (70,211) 3.3% (72,553) (70,211) 3.3% - - - - - - Expected credit loss / impairment charge on finance lease receivables (1,003) (253) NMF (1,003) (253) NMF - - - - - - Other expected credit loss / impairment charge on other assets and provisions (4,573) (876) NMF (4,573) (876) NMF - - - - - - Cost of risk (78,129) (71,340) 9.5% (78,129) (71,340) 9.5% - - - - - - Net operating income before non-recurring items 235,459 238,789 -1.4% 235,459 236,723 -0.5% - - - - 2,066 NMF Net non-recurring items (excluding one-offs) (4,112) (16,539) -75.1% (4,112) (16,711) -75.4% - - - - 172 NMF One-off termination costs of former CEO, one-off demerger related expenses (2) (3,985) (30,284) -86.8% (3,985) (30,284) -86.8% - - - - - - Net non-recurring items (8,097) (46,823) -82.7% (8,097) (46,995) -82.8% - - - - 172 NMF Profit before income tax expense from continuing operations 227,362 191,966 18.4% 227,362 189,728 19.8% - - - - 2,238 NMF Income tax expense (excluding one-offs) (20,407) (14,744) 38.4% (20,407) (14,744) 38.4% - - - - - - Income tax benefit related to one-off termination costs, one-off demerger related 2,161 (22,257) NMF 2,161 (22,257) NMF - - - - - - expenses and one-off impact of re-measurement of deferred tax balances (3) Income tax expense (18,246) (37,001) -50.7% (18,246) (37,001) -50.7% - - - - - - Profit from continuing operations 209,116 154,965 34.9% 209,116 152,727 36.9% - - - - 2,238 NMF Profit from discontinued operations - 107,899 NMF - - - - 110,137 NMF - (2,238) NMF Profit 209,116 262,864 -20.4% 209,116 152,727 36.9% - 110,137 NMF - - - One-off items (1)+(2)+(3) (14,236) (52,541) -72.9% (14,236) (52,541) -72.9% Profit attributable to: - shareholders of the Group 208,154 244,106 -14.7% 208,154 152,184 36.8% - 91,922 NMF - - - - non-controlling interests 962 18,758 -94.9% 962 543 77.2% - 18,215 NMF - - - Profit from continuing operations attributable to: - shareholders of the Group 208,154 154,422 34.8% 208,154 152,184 36.8% - - - - 2,238 NMF - non-controlling interests 962 543 77.2% 962 543 77.2% - - - - - - Profit from discontinued operations attributable to: - shareholders of the Group - 89,684 NMF - - - - 91,922 NMF - (2,238) NMF - non-controlling interests - 18,215 NMF - - - - 18,215 NMF - - - Earnings per share (basic) 4.35 5.95 -26.9% - earnings per share from continuing operations 4.35 3.76 15.7% - earnings per share from discontinued operations - 2.19 NMF Earnings per share (diluted) 4.34 5.88 -26.2% - earnings per share from continuing operations 4.34 3.72 16.7% - earnings per share from discontinued operations - 2.16 NMF 20 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC BALANCE SHEET Bank of Georgia Group Consolidated GEL thousands, unless otherwise noted Jun-19 Jun-18 Change Mar-19 Change y-o-y q-o-q Cash and cash equivalents 936,106 1,546,863 -39.5% 1,162,168 -19.5% Amounts due from credit institutions 1,704,701 993,862 71.5% 1,391,630 22.5% Investment securities 1,896,738 1,725,692 9.9% 1,948,592 -2.7% Loans to customers and finance lease receivables 10,579,710 8,108,647 30.5% 9,570,691 10.5% Accounts receivable and other loans 3,688 4,878 -24.4% 3,134 17.7% Prepayments 36,026 74,238 -51.5% 31,621 13.9% Inventories 11,748 11,085 6.0% 11,756 -0.1% Right-of-use assets 105,874 - NMF 91,248 16.0% Investment property 178,764 218,224 -18.1% 169,328 5.6% Property and equipment 358,921 313,627 14.4% 349,728 2.6% Goodwill 33,351 33,351 0.0% 33,351 0.0% Intangible assets 93,515 61,462 52.2% 87,005 7.5% Income tax assets 5,080 21,792 -76.7% 19,446 -73.9% Other assets 149,233 125,615 18.8% 144,343 3.4% Assets held for sale 40,544 - NMF 40,528 0.0% Total assets 16,133,999 13,239,336 21.9% 15,054,569 7.2% Client deposits and notes 8,855,616 7,174,234 23.4% 8,393,861 5.5% Amounts due to credit institutions 2,960,519 2,740,595 8.0% 2,463,408 20.2% Debt securities issued 2,137,239 1,527,452 39.9% 2,045,428 4.5% Lease liabilities 100,172 - NMF 78,364 27.8% Accruals and deferred income 34,748 33,397 4.0% 48,449 -28.3% Income tax liabilities 30,361 43,762 -30.6% 37,396 -18.8% Other liabilities 97,125 52,231 86.0% 68,883 41.0% Total liabilities 14,215,780 11,571,671 22.8% 13,135,789 8.2% Share capital 1,618 1,790 -9.6% 1,618 0.0% Additional paid-in capital 493,890 463,130 6.6% 495,452 -0.3% Treasury shares (49) (41) 19.5% (42) 16.7% Other reserves 46,744 26,268 78.0% 36,474 28.2% Retained earnings 1,367,632 1,169,364 17.0% 1,376,834 -0.7% Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Group 1,909,835 1,660,511 15.0% 1,910,336 0.0% Non-controlling interests 8,384 7,154 17.2% 8,444 -0.7% Total equity 1,918,219 1,667,665 15.0% 1,918,780 0.0% Total liabilities and equity 16,133,999 13,239,336 21.9% 15,054,569 7.2% Book value per share 40.06 34.75 15.3% 39.88 0.5% 21 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results BELARUSKY NARODNY BANK (BNB) INCOME STATEMENT, HIGHLIGHTS 2Q19 2Q18 Change 1Q19 Change 1H19 1H18 Change y-o-y q-o-q y-o-y GEL thousands, unless otherwise stated Net interest income 6,360 6,354 0.1% 6,585 -3.4% 12,945 12,898 0.4% Net fee and commission income 1,798 2,503 -28.2% 1,812 -0.8% 3,611 4,780 -24.5% Net foreign currency gain 4,779 4,182 14.3% 3,955 20.8% 8,734 7,459 17.1% Net other income 169 192 -12.0% 147 15.0% 314 309 1.6% Operating income 13,106 13,231 -0.9% 12,499 4.9% 25,604 25,446 0.6% Operating expenses (8,890) (8,184) 8.6% (7,847) 13.3% (16,737) (15,905) 5.2% Operating income before cost of risk 4,216 5,047 -16.5% 4,652 -9.4% 8,867 9,541 -7.1% Cost of risk (1,536) (2,305) -33.4% (1,442) 6.5% (2,977) (3,022) -1.5% Net non-recurring items (13) (5) NMF (50) -74.0% (63) (706) -91.1% Profit before income tax expense 2,667 2,737 -2.6% 3,160 -15.6% 5,827 5,813 0.2% Income tax expense (379) (721) -47.4% (571) -33.6% (950) (1,498) -36.6% Profit 2,288 2,016 13.5% 2,589 -11.6% 4,877 4,315 13.0% BALANCE SHEET, HIGHLIGHTS Jun-19 Jun-18 Change Mar-19 Change y-o-y q-o-q GEL thousands, unless otherwise stated Cash and cash equivalents 93,097 86,932 7.1% 79,497 17.1% Amounts due from credit institutions 18,301 10,719 70.7% 20,556 -11.0% Investment securities 128,486 38,815 NMF 116,082 10.7% Loans to customers and finance lease receivables 512,126 394,502 29.8% 451,665 13.4% Other assets 57,098 40,833 39.8% 54,001 5.7% Total assets 809,108 571,801 41.5% 721,801 12.1% Client deposits and notes 503,309 297,756 69.0% 425,563 18.3% Amounts due to credit institutions 146,855 161,332 -9.0% 144,314 1.8% Debt securities issued 50,238 32,453 54.8% 53,846 -6.7% Other liabilities 7,044 3,723 89.2% 9,477 -25.7% Total liabilities 707,446 495,264 42.8% 633,200 11.7% Total equity 101,662 76,537 32.8% 88,601 14.7% Total liabilities and equity 809,108 571,801 41.5% 721,801 12.1% 22 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results BANKING BUSINESS KEY RATIOS 2Q19 2Q18 1Q19 1H19 1H18 Profitability ROAA, annualised17 2.9% 3.1% 3.1% 3.0% 3.2% ROAA, annualised (unadjusted) 2.8% 1.6% 2.8% 2.8% 2.4% ROAE, annualised17 22.9% 25.4% 24.5% 23.7% 25.7% RB ROAE17 26.9% 30.6% 25.3% 26.2% 31.1% CIB ROAE17 22.0% 20.1% 27.1% 24.5% 20.0% ROAE, annualised (unadjusted) 22.1% 12.5% 22.2% 22.2% 19.1% Net interest margin, annualised 5.4% 6.9% 5.8% 5.6% 7.0% RB NIM 5.9% 7.9% 6.4% 6.1% 8.1% CIB NIM 3.3% 3.5% 3.4% 3.4% 3.3% Loan yield, annualised 11.8% 14.0% 12.2% 12.0% 13.9% RB Loan yield 12.9% 15.7% 13.6% 13.2% 15.8% CIB Loan yield 9.5% 10.4% 9.1% 9.2% 10.2% Liquid assets yield, annualised 3.4% 3.8% 3.8% 3.6% 3.7% Cost of funds, annualised 4.8% 5.0% 4.8% 4.8% 4.9% Cost of client deposits and notes, annualised 3.3% 3.6% 3.3% 3.3% 3.5% RB Cost of client deposits and notes 3.0% 2.9% 3.0% 3.0% 2.9% CIB Cost of client deposits and notes 3.7% 4.1% 3.6% 3.6% 4.0% Cost of amounts due to credit institutions, annualised 7.2% 7.2% 7.6% 7.3% 7.0% Cost of debt securities issued 8.1% 7.7% 7.8% 7.9% 7.8% Operating leverage, y-o-y18 -4.2% 4.1% 5.0% 0.3% 0.2% Operating leverage, q-o-q18 -7.7% 1.2% 3.6% 0.0% 0.0% Efficiency Cost / Income18 38.3% 36.8% 35.5% 36.9% 37.0% RB Cost / Income18 37.8% 36.5% 35.5% 36.6% 36.6% CIB Cost /Income18 30.0% 31.4% 26.9% 28.5% 31.9% Cost / Income (unadjusted) 40.1% 36.8% 38.6% 39.3% 37.0% Liquidity NBG liquidity ratio(minimum requirement 30%) 37.0% 30.2% 36.7% 37.0% 30.2% NBG liquidity coverage ratio (minimum requirement 100%) 114.3% 129.8% 133.1% 114.3% 129.8% Liquid assets to total liabilities 31.9% 36.9% 34.3% 31.9% 36.9% Net loans to client deposits and notes 119.5% 113.0% 114.0% 119.5% 113.0% Net loans to client deposits and notes + DFIs 104.7% 97.3% 98.6% 104.7% 97.3% Leverage (times) 7.4 6.9 6.8 7.4 6.9 Asset quality: NPLs (in GEL) 347,285 283,768 326,127 347,285 283,768 NPLs to gross loans to clients 3.2% 3.4% 3.3% 3.2% 3.4% NPL coverage ratio 88.1% 99.4% 92.2% 88.1% 99.4% NPL coverage ratio, adjusted for discounted value of collateral 131.5% 142.8% 132.6% 131.5% 142.8% Cost of credit risk, annualised 1.3% 1.6% 1.7% 1.5% 1.7% RB Cost of credit risk 1.6% 2.0% 2.4% 2.0% 2.1% CIB Cost of credit risk 0.7% 0.6% 0.1% 0.4% 1.0% Capital adequacy: NBG (Basel III) CET1 capital adequacy ratio 11.0% 12.5% 12.7% 11.0% 12.5% Minimum regulatory requirement 9.6% 8.0% 9.6% 9.6% 8.0% NBG (Basel III) Tier I capital adequacy ratio 13.3% 12.5% 12.7% 13.3% 12.5% Minimum regulatory requirement 11.6% 9.9% 11.6% 11.6% 9.9% NBG (Basel III) Total capital adequacy ratio 16.7% 17.5% 17.1% 16.7% 17.5% Minimum regulatory requirement 16.1% 15.0% 16.1% 16.1% 15.0% Selected operating data: Total assets per FTE 2,184 1,821 2,017 2,184 1,821 Number of active branches, of which: 276 284 276 276 284 - Express branches (including Metro) 167 168 166 167 168 - Bank of Georgia branches 97 104 98 97 104 - Solo lounges 12 12 12 12 12 Number of ATMs 890 856 886 890 856 Number of cards outstanding, of which: 2,122,006 2,235,122 2,139,239 2,122,006 2,235,122 - Debit cards 1,634,843 1,607,087 1,627,070 1,634,843 1,607,087 - Credit cards 487,163 628,035 512,169 487,163 628,035 Number of POS terminals19 19,667 12,816 17,684 19,667 12,816 FX Rates: GEL/US$ exchange rate (period-end) 2.8687 2.4516 2.6914 GEL/GBP exchange rate (period-end) 3.6384 3.2209 3.5147 Jun-19 Jun-18 Mar-19 Full time employees (FTE), of which: 7,386 7,270 7,465 - Full time employees, BOG standalone 5,786 5,689 5,886 - Full time employees, BNB 632 699 644 - Full time employees, BB other 968 882 935 Shares outstanding Jun-19 Jun-18 Mar-19 Ordinary shares 47,669,887 47,779,684 47,899,817 Treasury shares 1,499,541 1,389,746 1,269,611 Total shares outstanding 49,169,428 49,169,430 49,169,428 2Q19, 1Q19 and 1H19 ratios adjusted for one-off employee costs related to termination benefits of the former CEO and executive management. 2Q18 and 1H18 ratios adjusted for demerger related expenses and one-off impact of re-measurement of deferred tax balances 2Q19, 1Q19 and 1H19 results adjusted for one-off employee costs related to termination benefits of the former executive management Includes 2,892 and 2,650 POS terminals operating in public transportation network in 2Q19 and 1Q19, respectively 23 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES Understanding our risks In the Group's 2018 Annual Report and Accounts we disclosed the principal risks and uncertainties and their potential impact, as well as the trends and outlook associated with these risks and the actions we take to mitigate these risks. We have updated this disclosure to reflect recent developments and this is set out in full below. If any of the following risks occur, the Group's business, financial condition, results of operations or prospects could be materially affected. The order in which the principal risks and uncertainties appear does not denote their order of priority. It is not possible to fully mitigate all of our risks. Any system of risk management and internal control is designed to manage rather than eliminate the risk of failure to achieve business objectives and can only provide reasonable and not absolute assurance against material misstatement or loss. The risks and uncertainties described below may not be the only ones the Group faces. Additional risks and uncertainties, including those that the Group is currently not aware of or deems immaterial, may also result in decreased revenues, incurred expenses or other events that could result in a decline in the value of the Group's securities. CURRENCY AND MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT PRINCIPAL RISK / Macroeconomic factors relating to Georgia, including depreciation of the Lari against the UNCERTAINTY US Dollar, may have a material impact on our loan book. KEY DRIVERS / The Group's operations are primarily located in, and most of its revenue is sourced from, TRENDS Georgia. Macroeconomic factors relating to Georgia, such as changes in GDP, inflation and interest rates, may have a material impact on the quality of our loan portfolio, loan losses, our margins, and customer demand for our products and services. The Georgian economy delivered a solid 4.9% estimated real GDP growth in the first half of 2019, after the real GDP growth of 4.7% in 2018 and 4.8% growth in 2017, according to Geostat. Uncertain and volatile global economic conditions could have substantial political and macroeconomic ramifications globally which in turn could impact the Georgian economy. In the first half of 2019, the Lari depreciated against the US Dollar by 7.2%, after depreciating by 3.3% in 2018. The volatility of Lari against the Dollar has affected, and may continue to adversely affect, the quality of our loan portfolio, as well as increase the cost of credit risk and expected credit loss/impairment provisions. The creditworthiness of our customers may be adversely affected by the depreciation of the Lari against the US Dollar, which could result in them having difficulty repaying their loans. The depreciation of the Lari may also adversely affect the value of our customers' collateral. At 30 June 2019, approximately 83.6% and 45.9% of our Corporate and Investment Banking and Retail Banking loans, respectively, were denominated in foreign currency (predominantly US Dollar), while US Dollar income revenue loans covered 5.8% of Retail Banking gross loans and 38.7% of Corporate and Investment Banking gross loans. Our cost of credit risk was 1.5% in the first half of 2019 compared to 1.7% in the first half of 2018. MITIGATION The Group continuously monitors market conditions and reviews market changes, and also performs stress and scenario testing to test its position under adverse economic conditions, including adverse currency movements. The Bank's Asset and Liability Management Committee sets our open currency position limits and the Bank's proprietary trading position limits, which are currently more conservative than those imposed by the National Bank of Georgia (NBG), our regulator. The Treasury department manages our open currency position on a day-to-day basis. The open currency position is also monitored by the Bank's Quantitative Risk Management and Risk Analytics department. In order to assess the creditworthiness of our customers, we take into account currency volatility when there is a currency mismatch between the customer's loan and the revenue. We allocate 75% additional capital to the foreign currency loans of clients, whose source of income is denominated in Lari. The Bank's Credit Committees and Credit Risk department set counterparty limits by using a credit risk classification and scoring system for approving individual transactions. The credit 24 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results quality review process is continuous and provides early identification of possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers, including regular collateral revaluations, potential losses and corrective actions needed to reduce risk, which may include obtaining additional collateral in accordance with underlying loan agreements. Since 2016, NBG has actively implemented various measures to de-dollarise the Georgian economy. In January 2019, in order to hedge the borrowers against foreign currency risks, NBG raised a threshold of small size loans that must be issued only in local currency from GEL 100,000 to GEL 200,000. Among NBG's initiatives towards de-dollarisation and increasing access to long-term lending in the local currency is Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) under Basel III, effective since September 2017. NBG's preferential treatment for Georgian Lari is translated into 75% LCR for the local currency high quality liquid assets, while the mandatory ratio stands at 100% for the foreign currency as well as for all currencies in total. Moreover, NBG mandated changes in minimum reserve requirements on funds attracted in national and foreign currencies. NBG raised the minimum reserve requirement on foreign currency funds from 20% to 25% depending on maturity, effective from 1 September 2018, and then further to 30%, effective by the end of May 2019. In June 2018, in order to encourage the financial institutions to raise funding in the local currency, NBG decreased minimum reserve requirements on local currency funding from 7% to 5%. Since the beginning of 2016, we have focused on increasing local currency lending. We actively work with IFIs to raise long-term Lari funding to increase our Lari-denominated loans to customers. Furthermore, in June 2017, we completed the inaugural local currency denominated international bond issuance in the amount of GEL500 million to support local currency lending. Applicable from the beginning of 2017, the NBG expanded the list of assets that banks are permitted to use as collateral for REPO transactions, which provides an additional funding source for our Lari-denominated loan book. REGIONAL INSTABILITY PRINCIPAL RISK / The Georgian economy and our business may be adversely affected by regional tensions UNCERTAINTY and instability. The Group's operations are primarily located in, and most of its revenue is sourced from, Georgia. The Georgian economy is dependent on economies of the region, in particular Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia who are key trading partners. There has been ongoing geopolitical tension, political and economic instability and military conflict in the region, which may have an adverse effect on our business and financial position. KEY DRIVERS / Russian troops continue to occupy the Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali/South Ossetia regions and TRENDS tensions between Russia and Georgia persist. Russia is opposed to the eastward enlargement of the NATO, including the former Soviet republics such as Georgia. The introduction of a free trade regime between Georgia and the EU in September 2014 and the visa-free travel in the EU granted to Georgian citizens in March 2017 may intensify tensions between the neighbours. The Government has taken certain steps towards improving relations with Russia, but, as of the date of this announcement these have not resulted in any formal or legal changes in the relationship between the two countries. In June 2018, as a result of early parliamentary and presidential elections, amendments to the Turkish constitution became effective. The amendments which grant the president wider powers are expected to transform Turkey's system of government away from a parliamentary system which could have a negative impact on political stability in Turkey. On 8 July 2019, Russia's ban on direct flights to Georgia, imposed earlier in June over anti- occupation protests in Tbilisi, came into effect. The sanctions are expected to affect the Georgian tourism sector, however, they also provide more incentives to further diversify its tourist base. There is an ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia which impacts the region. 25 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results MITIGATION The Group actively monitors regional and local market conditions and risks related to political instability, and performs stress and scenario tests in order to assess our financial position. Responsive strategies and action plans are also developed. Recent Russian sanctions imposed on direct flights from Russia to Georgia are expected to weigh on Georgian economy, but unlike the 2006 Russian embargo, the country is better placed to deal with negative shocks. Georgia's key positives lie in its economic and trade diversification, the success of implemented reforms, its macroeconomic resilience, low public debt level and strong banking sector. These factors are expected to ensure economic resilience in the face of upcoming Russian sanctions on Georgia's tourism. Dealing with Russian sanctions is not a new challenge for Georgia. The 2006 Russian embargo forced Georgia to redirect its focus from Russian market, which expanded export destinations and improved the quality of Georgian products. This also deepened economic ties with the rest of the world, with the EU-Georgia free trade agreement signed in 2014, followed by free trade deals with China and other countries. Therefore, while lower global commodity prices and macroeconomic factors have affected Georgia's regional trading partners, leading to lower exports within the region, Georgia has benefited from increased exports earnings from non-traditional markets such as Switzerland, China, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Singapore. Hence, we believe that upcoming Russian sanctions will further intensify Georgia's economic diversification, use potential of new large markets - the EU and China, and enhance its institutions. Georgia's exposure (as defined by combination of four channels: exports, tourism, remittances and FDI) to Russia accounted for 9.3% of GDP in 2018. In April 2017, the IMF approved a new three-year US$285 million economic programme, aimed at preserving macroeconomic and financial stability and addressing structural weaknesses in the Georgian economy to support a higher and inclusive growth. Implementation of the IMF programme is on track, with the authorities achieving all structural benchmarks set for specific periods. On 19 June 2019, the Executive Board of the IMF completed the Fourth Review of Georgia's economic reform programme. The completion of the review released Special Drawing Rights (SDR) 30 million (about US$ 41.4 million) to Georgia, bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to SDR 150 million (about US$ 207.2 million). During the first half of 2019, Georgia delivered an estimated real GDP growth of 4.9%, whilst inflation was above NBG's 3.0% target level and reached 4.3% in June 2019, mostly explained by increased excises on tobacco. Tourist arrivals and remittances, significant sources of Dollar inflows in the country, continued to increase. The current account deficit halved in the first quarter of 2019 and, despite the expected loss of tourism revenues from reduced arrivals from Russia, the external balance is expected to improve on the back of anticipated adjustments in imports. LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY PRINCIPAL RISK /The Group may not be able to maintain the quality of its loan portfolio. UNCERTAINTYThe quality of the Group's loan portfolio may deteriorate due to external factors beyond the Group's control such as negative developments in Georgia's economy or in the economies of its neighbouring countries, the unavailability or limited availability of credit information on certain of its customers, any failure of its risk management procedures or rapid expansion of its loan portfolio. The Group's Corporate and Investment Banking loan portfolio is concentrated and to the extent that such borrowers enter into further loan arrangements with the Group, this will increase the credit and general counterparty risk of the Group with respect to those counterparties and could result in deterioration of the Group's loan portfolio quality. Furthermore, the collateral values that the Group holds against the loans may decline, which may have an adverse effect on the business and financial position of the Group. KEY DRIVERS / During the first half of 2019, the Group's cost of credit risk ratio was 1.5%, as compared to 1.7% TRENDSin the first six months of 2018. Expected credit loss/impairment charges and, in turn, the Group's cost of credit risk could increase if a single large borrower defaults or a material concentration of smaller borrowers default. As of 30 June 2019, 31 December 2018 and 2017, the Group's non- 26 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results performing loans accounted for 3.2%, 3.3%, and 3.8% of gross loans, respectively. The Corporate and Investment Banking loan portfolio is concentrated, with the Group's top ten Corporate and Investment Banking borrowers accounting for 9.1% of the loan portfolio (gross of allowances for impairment) at 30 June 2019, as compared to 9.8% at 31 December 2018 and 10.7% at 31 December 2017. At 30 June 2019, the Group held collateral against gross loans covering 85.8% of the total gross loans. The main forms of collateral taken in respect of Corporate and Investment Banking loans are liens over real estate, property plant and equipment, corporate guarantees, inventory, deposits and securities, transportation equipment and gold. The most common form of collateral accepted in Retail Banking loans is a lien over residential property. Downturns in the residential and commercial real estate markets or a general deterioration of economic conditions in the industries in which the Group's customers operate may result in illiquidity and a decline in the value of the collateral securing loans, including a decline to levels below the outstanding principal balance of those loans. In addition, declining or unstable prices of collateral in Georgia may make it difficult for the Group to accurately value collateral it holds. If the fair value of the collateral that the Group holds declines significantly in the future, it could be required to record additional provisions and could experience lower than expected recovery levels on collateralised loans past due more than 90 days. Further changes to laws or regulations may impair the value of such collateral. MITIGATION The Group continuously monitors market conditions and reviews market changes, and also performs stress and scenario testing to test its position under adverse economic conditions. Our Credit Committees and Credit Risk department set counterparty limits by using a credit risk classification and scoring system for approving individual transactions. The credit quality review process is continuous and provides early identification of possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers, including regular collateral revaluations, potential losses and corrective actions needed to reduce risk, which may include obtaining additional collateral in accordance with underlying loan agreements. The Group continuously monitors the market value of the collateral it holds against the loans. When evaluating collateral, the Group discounts the market value of the assets to reflect the liquidation value of the collateral. In terms of Corporate and Investment Banking loan portfolio concentration, the Group aims to adhere strictly to the limits set by the NBG for client exposures, monitors the level of concentration in its loan portfolio and the financial performance of its largest borrowers and uses collateral to minimise loss given default on its largest exposures, reduces guarantee exposures in the riskier sector and maintains a well-diversified loan book sector concentration. In order to de-risk Georgian Banking sector and encourage responsible lending practice in the market, NBG introduced macroprudential policy instruments that modifies lending conditions to individuals. The payment-to-income ratio (PTI) and the loan-to-value ratio (LTV), effective since 1 November 2018 for commercial banks and since 1 January 2019 for all loan issuers, require the financial institutions to issue loans based on the rigorous assessment of clients' debt paying ability and aim at reducing high-risk products in the market. This initiative ensures the sustainability of the financial sector in the event of real estate price reductions and further reduces the risk of the loan portfolio quality. REGULATORY RISK PRINCIPAL RISK /The Group operates in an evolving regulatory environment and is subject to regulatory UNCERTAINTYoversight of the National Bank of Georgia, supervising the banking sector and the securities market in Georgia. The financial sector in Georgia is highly regulated. The regulatory environment continues to evolve. We, however, cannot predict what additional regulatory changes will be introduced in the future or the impact they may have on our operations. KEY DRIVERS / Our banking operations must comply with capital adequacy and other regulatory ratios set by our 27 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results TRENDS regulator, the NBG, including reserve requirements and mandatory financial ratios. Our ability to comply with existing or amended NBG requirements may be affected by a number of factors, including those outside of our control, such as an increase in the Bank's risk-weighted assets, our ability to raise capital, losses resulting from deterioration in our asset quality and/or a reduction in income levels and/or an increase in expenses, decline in the value of the Bank's securities portfolio, as well as weakening of global and Georgian economies. MITIGATION Continued investment in our people and processes is enabling us to meet our current regulatory requirements and means that we are well placed to respond to any future changes in regulation. In line with our integrated control framework, we carefully evaluate the impact of legislative and regulatory changes as part of our formal risk identification and assessment processes and, to the extent possible, proactively participate in the drafting of relevant legislation. As part of this process, we engage in constructive dialogue with regulatory bodies, where possible, and seek external advice on potential changes to legislation. We then develop appropriate policies, procedures and controls, as required, to fulfil our compliance obligations. Our compliance framework, at all levels, is subject to regular review by the Bank's Internal Audit and external assurance service providers. LIQUIDITY RISK PRINCIPAL RISK / The Group is exposed to liquidity risk when the maturities of its assets and liabilities do not UNCERTAINTY coincide. Although the Group expects to have sufficient funding over the next 18 months and beyond to execute its strategy and to have sufficient liquidity over the next 18 months and beyond, liquidity risk is nevertheless inherent in banking operations and may be heightened by a number of factors, including an over-reliance on, or an inability to access, a particular source of funding, changes in credit ratings or market-wide phenomena, such as financial market instability. Credit markets worldwide have in recent years experienced, and may continue to experience, a reduction in liquidity and long-term funding as a result of global economic and financial factors. The availability of credit in emerging markets, in particular, is significantly influenced by the level of investor confidence and, as such, any factors that affect investor confidence (for example, a downgrade in credit ratings of the Bank, Georgia, or state interventions or debt restructurings in a relevant industry) could affect the price or availability of funding for the Group companies, operating in any of these markets. KEY DRIVERS / The Group's current liquidity may be affected by unfavourable financial market conditions. If TRENDS assets held by the Group in order to provide liquidity become illiquid or their value drops substantially, the Group may be required, or may choose, to rely on other sources of funding to finance its operations and future growth. Only a limited amount of funding, however, is available on the Georgian inter-bank market, and recourse to other funding sources may pose additional risks, including the possibility that other funding sources may be more expensive and less flexible. In addition, the Group's ability to access such external funding sources depends on the level of credit lines available to it, and this, in turn, is dependent on the Group's financial and credit condition, as well as general market liquidity. In terms of current and short-term liquidity, the Group is exposed to the risk of unexpected, rapid withdrawal of deposits by its customers in large volumes. Circumstances in which customers are more likely to withdraw deposits in large volumes rapidly include, among others, a severe economic downturn, a loss in consumer confidence, an erosion of trust in financial institutions or a period of social, economic or political instability. If a substantial portion of customers rapidly or unexpectedly withdraw their demand or term deposits or do not roll over their term deposits upon maturity, this could have a material adverse effect on the Group's business, financial condition and results of operations. MITIGATION The Group manages its liquidity risk through the liquidity risk management framework, which models the ability of the Group to meet its payment obligations under both normal conditions and crisis. The Bank has developed a model based on the Basel III liquidity guidelines. It maintains a solid 28 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results buffer on top of Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) requirement of 100% mandated by NBG since September 2017. A strong LCR enhances the Group's short-term resilience. Moreover, the Bank holds a comfortable buffer on top of Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) requirement of 100%, which will come into effect on 1 September 2019. A solid buffer over NSFR provides stable funding sources over a longer time span. This approach is designed to ensure that the funding framework is sufficiently flexible to secure liquidity under a wide range of market conditions. Among other things, the Group maintains a diverse funding base comprising of short-term sources of funding (including Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking customer deposits, inter-bank borrowings and borrowings from the NBG) and longer-term sources of funding (including term Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking deposits, borrowing from international credit institutions, sales and purchases of securities and long-term debt securities). Client deposits and notes are one of the most important sources of funding for the Group. As of 30 June 2019, 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2017, 89.4%, 90.8%, and 91.4%, respectively, of client deposits and notes had contractual maturities of one year or less, of which 54.8%, 55.1%, and 56.5%, respectively, were payable on demand. However, as of the same dates, the ratio of net loans to client deposits and notes was 119.5%, 115.5%, and 109.4%, respectively, and the NBG liquidity coverage ratios were 114.3%, 120.1%, and 112.4%, respectively. OPERATIONAL RISK, CYBER-SECURITY, INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND FINANCIAL CRIME PRINCIPAL RISK /We are at risk of experiencing cyber-security breaches, unauthorised access to our systems UNCERTAINTYand financial crime, or failures in our banking activity processes or systems or human error, which could disrupt our customer services, result in financial loss, have legal or regulatory implications and/or affect our reputation. We are highly dependent on the proper functioning of our risk management, internal controls and systems, and internal processes including those related to data protection, IT and information security in order to manage these threats. We may be adversely affected if we fail to mitigate the risk of our products and services being used to facilitate a financial crime. KEY DRIVERS / Cyber-security threats have continued to increase over the past few years and we saw a number TRENDS of major organisations subject to cyber-attacks, although fortunately, our operations were not materially affected. The external threat profile is continuously changing and we expect threats to continue to increase. Over the past few years, as our operations have expanded, we have seen an increase in electronic crimes, including fraud, although losses have not been significant. Money laundering (ML) and Terrorism financing (FT) risks, which the Bank has measures in place to guard against, continue to evolve globally. The Bank continues to face stringent regulatory and supervisory requirements related to the fight against ML/TF. Failure to comply with these requirements may lead to enforcement action by the regulator, which can result in a pecuniary penalty and negatively impact the Group's reputation. MITIGATION We have an integrated control framework encompassing operational risk management, IT systems, corporate and other data security, each of which is managed by a separate department. We have an anti-money laundering (AML)/counter-terrorist financing (CTF) framework which includes a risk-based approach (RBA) towards the ML/FT risks, know your customer (KYC), transaction monitoring, sanctions and transaction screening, transaction reporting, correspondent relationship assessment and monitoring, and training programmes. The framework is designed to comply with the local legislation, international standards (Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations), and international financial sanctions programmes. We continue to enhance our AML compliance function by strengthening the Bank's AML compliance framework, policies and procedures (including ML/FT risk management policy, KYC and Customer Acceptance Policy). We have invested significant resources to further improve our ML/FT risk management capabilities (including transaction monitoring solutions). We have a regulatory 29 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results change management process in place ensuring timely compliance with the new regulations. We identify and assess operational risk categories within our risk management framework, identify critical risk areas or groups of operations with an increased risk level and develop policies and security procedures to mitigate these risks. We have security controls in place including policies, procedures and security technologies. We also regularly carry out IT and information security checks internally and with the assistance of external consultants. We have sophisticated anti-virus protection and firewalls to help protect against potentially malicious software. We have increased our internal and external penetration testing and have back-up disaster recovery and business continuity plans in place across the Bank. We improved access control and password protections through the implementation of "Privileged Access Monitoring" for employees with the highest privileged access to confidential and customer data. We have implemented secure email gateway solution which decreased the number of malware attachments by 95%. We have also implemented a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution which now gives us a complete view of the changes and events happening in our infrastructure. Oracle database firewall solution has been optimised. Oracle Audit Vault and Database Firewall (AVDF) includes an enterprise quality audit data warehouse, reporting and analysis tools, alert framework, audit dashboard, and sophisticated next-generation database firewall. We have created policies with the help of Cloud Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and now we monitor and restrict any critical data upload on our internal communication platform including pictures, office files, account numbers, etc. We have established a cyber-security framework, information security risk management framework and information security-related policies. We have dedicated a highly qualified team to security operations unit. We continue to invest in technology to enhance our ability to prevent, detect and respond to increasing and evolving threats. The Bank's Internal Audit function provides assurance on the adequacy and effectiveness of our risk management, internal controls and systems in place. These types of operational risk are on the Audit Committee's regular agenda and are also frequently discussed at the Board level. 30 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES We, the Directors, confirm that to the best of our knowledge:  The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted by the European Union, and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Group;  This Results Report includes a fair review of the information required by Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year); and  This Results Report includes a fair review of the information required by Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.2.8R (disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein) After considering the Group's financial and cash flow forecasts and all other available information and possible outcomes or responses to events, the Board is satisfied that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and therefore, the Directors considered it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing this Results Report. The Directors of the Group are as follows: Neil Janin Archil Gachechiladze Hanna Loikkanen Alasdair Breach Tamaz Georgadze Jonathan Muir Cecil Quillen Andreas Wolf Véronique McCarroll By order of the Board Neil Janin Archil Gachechiladze Chairman Chief Executive Officer 13 August 2019 31 Bank of Georgia Group PLC 2Q19 and 1H19 results INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CONTENTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ................................................................................................ 35 Interim Condensed Consolidated Income Statement........................................................................................................................ 36 Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ..................................................................................... 38 Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity .............................................................................................. 39 Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows .......................................................................................................... 40 SELECTED EXPLANATORY NOTES TO INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. Principal Activities ......................................................................................................................................................................... 42 2. Basis of Preparation....................................................................................................................................................................... 43 3. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies ............................................................................................................................ 44 4. Discontinued Operations ............................................................................................................................................................. 46 5. Restatement and Reclassification ................................................................................................................................................ 48 6. Segment Information .................................................................................................................................................................... 49 7. Cash and Cash Equivalents .......................................................................................................................................................... 52 8. Amounts Due from Credit Institutions ..................................................................................................................................... 52 9. Investment Securities .................................................................................................................................................................... 53 10. Loans to Customers and Finance Lease Receivables .............................................................................................................. 53 11. Client Deposits and Notes ........................................................................................................................................................... 56 12. Amounts Owed to Credit Institutions ....................................................................................................................................... 57 13. Debt Securities Issued................................................................................................................................................................... 57 14. Commitments and Contingencies............................................................................................................................................... 58 15. Equity............................................................................................................................................................................................... 59 16. Net Interest Income ...................................................................................................................................................................... 61 17. Net Fee and Commission Income .............................................................................................................................................. 61 18. Net Non-recurring Items ............................................................................................................................................................. 62 19. Income Tax Expense .................................................................................................................................................................... 62 20. Fair Value Measurements ............................................................................................................................................................. 63 21. Maturity Analysis of Financial Assets and Liabilities............................................................................................................... 65 22. Related Party Disclosures ............................................................................................................................................................. 67 23. Capital Adequacy ........................................................................................................................................................................... 68 24. Events after the Reporting Period .............................................................................................................................................. 69 32 INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT TO BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC Introduction We have been engaged by the Company to review the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2019 which comprises Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, Interim Condensed Consolidated Income Statement, Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity, Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows and related notes 1 to 24. We have read the other information contained in the half yearly financial report and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements. This report is made solely to the company in accordance with guidance contained in International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 (UK and Ireland) "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Auditing Practices Board. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the company, for our work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have formed. Directors' Responsibilities The half-yearly financial report is the responsibility of, and has been approved by, the directors. The directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority. As disclosed in note 2, the annual financial statements of the Group are prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union. The condensed set of financial statements included in this half-yearly financial report has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting", as adopted by the European Union. Our Responsibility Our responsibility is to express to the Company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report based on our review. Scope of Review We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Auditing Practices Board for use in the United Kingdom. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. 33 Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 as adopted by the European Union and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority. Ernst & Young LLP London 13 August 2019 Notes: The maintenance and integrity of the Bank of Georgia Group PLC's web site is the responsibility of the directors; the work carried out by the auditors does not involve consideration of these matters and, accordingly, the auditors accept no responsibility for any changes that may have occurred to the financial statements since they were initially presented on the web site. Legislation in the United Kingdom governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions. 34 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 30 June 2019 (Thousands of Georgian Lari) A s at Notes 30 June 2019 31 December (unaudited) 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 7 936,106 1,215,799 Amounts due from credit institutions 8 1,704,701 1,305,216 Investment securities 9 1,896,738 2,019,017 Loans to customers and finance lease receivables 10 10,579,710 9,397,747 Accounts receivable and other loans 3,688 2,849 Prepayments 36,026 44,294 Inventories 11,748 13,292 Right of use assets 105,874 - Investment properties 178,764 151,446 Property and equipment 358,921 344,059 Goodwill 33,351 33,351 Intangible assets 93,515 83,366 Income tax assets 5,080 19,451 Other assets 149,233 126,008 Assets held for sale 40,544 42,408 Total assets 16,133,999 14,798,303 Liabilities Client deposits and notes 11 8,855,616 8,133,853 Amounts owed to credit institutions 12 2,960,519 2,994,879 Debt securities issued 13 2,137,239 1,730,414 Lease liability 100,172 - Accruals and deferred income 34,748 47,063 Income tax liabilities 30,361 28,855 Other liabilities 97,125 64,966 Total liabilities 14,215,780 13,000,030 Equity 15 Share capital 1,618 1,618 Additional paid-in capital 493,890 480,555 Treasury shares (49) (51) Other reserves 46,744 30,515 Retained earnings 1,367,632 1,277,732 Total equity attributable to shareholders 1,909,835 1,790,369 of the Group Non-controlling interests 8,384 7,904 Total equity 1,918,219 1,798,273 Total liabilities and equity 16,133,999 14,798,303 The financial statements on pages 35 to 69 were approved by the Board of Directors on 13 August 2019 and signed on its behalf by: Archil Gachechiladze Chief Executive Officer 13 August 2019 Bank of Georgia Group PLC Registered No. 10917019 The accompanying selected explanatory notes on pages 42 to 69 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 35 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT For the year ended 30 June 2019 (Thousands of Georgian Lari) For the six months ended Notes 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited)* Interest income calculated using EIR method 665,752 629,948 Other interest income 11,207 8,823 Interest income 676,959 638,771 Interest expense (308,569) (267,217) Deposit insurance fees (3,827) (2,574) Net interest income 16 364,563 368,980 Fee and commission income 130,556 106,005 Fee and commission expense (45,109) (34,168) Net fee and commission income 17 85,447 71,837 Net foreign currency gain 66,724 38,577 Net other (expense) income (691) 8,898 Operating income 516,043 488,292 Salaries and other employee benefits (122,811) (102,323) Administrative expenses (44,774) (51,885) Depreciation and amortisation (32,983) (22,914) Other operating expenses (2,329) (1,736) Operating expenses (202,897) (178,858) Profit from associates 442 695 Operating income before cost of risk 313,588 310,129 Certain amounts do not correspond to the 2018 interim condensed consolidated financial statements as they reflect the adjustments made for the adoption of new standards as described in Note 5 . The accompanying selected explanatory notes on pages 42 to 69 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 36 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (CONTINUED) For the year ended 30 June 2019 (Thousands of Georgian Lari) Operating income before cost of risk Expected credit loss /impairment charge on loans to customers Expected credit loss /impairment charge on finance lease receivables Other expected credit (loss) / recovery Impairment charge on other assets and provisions Cost of risk Net operating income before non-recurring items Net non-recurring items Profit before income tax expense from continuing operations Income tax expense Profit from continuing operations Profit from discontinued operations Profit for the period Total profit attributable to: shareholders of the Group

non-controlling interests Profit from continuing operations attributable to: For the six months ended Notes 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited)* 313,588 310,129 10 (72,553) (70,211) (1,003) (253) (1,014) 3,644 (3,559) (4,520) (78,129) (71,340) 235,459 238,789 18 (8,097) (46,823) 227,362 191,966 19 (18,246) (37,001) 209,116 154,965 4 - 107,899 209,116 262,864 208,154 244,106 962 18,758 209,116 262,864 - shareholders of the Group 208,154 154,422 - non-controlling interests 962 543 209,116 154,965 Profit from discontinued operations attributable to: - shareholders of the Group - 89,684 - non-controlling interests - 18,215 - 107,899 Basic earnings per share: 15 4.3505 5.9469 - earnings per share from continuing operations 4.3505 3.7620 - earnings per share from discontinued operations - 2.1849 Diluted earnings per share: 15 4.3350 5.8783 - earnings per share from continuing operations 4.3350 3.7187 - earnings per share from discontinued operations - 2.1596 Certain amounts do not correspond to the 2018 interim condensed consolidated financial statements as they reflect the adjustments made for the adoption of new standards as described in Note 5 . The accompanying selected explanatory notes on pages 42 to 69 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 37 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 30 June 2019 (Thousands of Georgian Lari) Profit for the period Other comprehensive (loss) income from continuing operations Other comprehensive income (loss) f rom continuing operations to be reclassif ied to prof it or loss in subsequent periods: Net change in fair value on investments in debt instruments measured at FVOCI

Realised (gain) / loss on financial assets measured at FVOCI -Change in allowance for expected credit losses on investments in debt instruments measured at FVOCI reclassified to the consolidated income statement

-Change in allowance for expected credit losses on investments in debt instruments measured at FVOCI reclassified to the consolidated income statement Gain (loss) from currency translation differences Income tax impact Net other comprehensive income (loss) from continuing operations to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Other comprehensive income f rom continuing operations not to be reclassif ied to prof it or loss in subsequent periods: Revaluation of property and equipment reclassified to investment property

Net gain on investments in equity instruments designated at FVOCI Net other comprehensive income from continuing operations not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Other comprehensive loss for the period from discontinued operations to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax Total comprehensive income for the period from continuing operations Total comprehensive income for the period from discontinued operations Total comprehensive income for the period Total comprehensive income attributable to: shareholders of the Group

non-controlling interests Total comprehensive income from continuing operations attributable to: shareholders of the Group

non-controlling interests Total comprehensive income from discontinued operations shareholders of the Group

non-controlling interests For the six months ended Notes 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited)* 209,116 262,864 12,961 (5,280) (6,361) 357 1,727 (702) 13,200 (5,923) - (696) 21,527 (12,244) - 3,450 185 - 185 3,450 4 - (10,881) 21,712 (19,675) 230,828 146,171 - 97,018 230,828 243,189 229,727 224,139 1,101 19,050 230,828 243,189 229,727 145,336 1,101 835 230,828 146,171 - 78,803 - 18,215 - 97,018 Certain amounts do not correspond to the 2018 interim condensed consolidated financial statements as they reflect the adjustments made for the adoption of new standards as described in Note 5 . The accompanying selected explanatory notes on pages 42 to 69 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 38 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the year ended 30 June 2019 (Thousands of Georgian Lari) 31 December 2017 Adoption of IFRS 9 (Note 3) 1 January 2018 Profit for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (unaudited) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (unaudited) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (unaudited) Depreciation of property and equipment revaluation reserve, net of tax Increase in equity arising from share-based payments Dividends to shareholders of the Group (Note 15) Dilution of interests in subsidiaries Acquisition of non-controlling interests in existing subsidiaries Purchase of treasury shares Issue of share capital (Note 15) Capital reduction (Note 15) Distribution of Investment Business to shareholders of the Group* Attributable to shareholders of the Group Additional Reserves of Non- Share paid-in Treasury Other disposal group Retained controlling Total capital capital shares reserves held for sale earnings Total interests equity 1,151 106,086 (66) 122,082 10,934 2,180,415 2,420,602 311,768 2,732,370 - - - 3,267 - (18,237) (14,970) (2,724) (17,694) 1,151 106,086 (66) 125,349 10,934 2,162,178 2,405,632 309,044 2,714,676 - - - - - 244,106 244,106 18,758 262,864 - - - (17,575) - (2,392) (19,967) 292 (19,675) - - - (17,575) - 241,714 224,139 19,050 243,189 - - - (333) - 333 - - - - 70,681 38 - - - 70,719 1,014 71,733 - - - - - (5,412) (5,412) - (5,412) - - - - - - - 1,876 1,876 - - - (5,020) - - (5,020) (8,044) (13,064) - (93,113) (13) - - - (93,126) - (93,126) 4,375,378 - - - - - 4,375,378 - 4,375,378 (4,375,061) (196,438) - - - 196,293 (4,375,206) - (4,375,206) 322 575,914 - (76,153) (10,934) (1,425,742) (936,593) (315,786) (1,252,379) 30 June 2018 (unaudited) 31 December 2018 Profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited) Other comprehensive income for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited) Total comprehensive income for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited) Increase in equity arising from share-based payments Purchase of treasury shares Dividends to shareholders of the Group (Note 15) Dividends of subsidiaries to non-controlling shareholders 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 1,790 463,130 (41) 26,268 - 1,169,364 1,660,511 7,154 1,667,665 1,618 480,555 (51) 30,515 - 1,277,732 1,790,369 7,904 1,798,273 - - - - - 208,154 208,154 962 209,116 - - - 16,229 - 5,344 21,573 139 21,712 - - - 16,229 - 213,498 229,727 1,101 230,828 - 37,893 13 - - - 37,906 - 37,906 - (24,558) (11) - - - (24,569) - (24,569) - - - - - (123,598) (123,598) - (123,598) - - - - - - - (621) (621) 1,618 493,890 (49) 46,744 - 1,367,632 1,909,835 8,384 1,918,219 * Increase in additional paid in capital from distribution of Investment Business to shareholders of the Group includes Demerger costs in amount of GEL 23,170. The accompanying selected explanatory notes on pages 42 to 69 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 39 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) For the year ended 30 June 2019 (Thousands of Georgian Lari) For the six months ended Notes 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Interest received Interest paid Fees and commissions received Fees and commissions paid Net realised gain from foreign currencies Recoveries of loans to customers previously written off Other income received (expense paid) Salaries and other employee benefits paid General and administrative and operating expenses paid Cash flows from operating activities from continuing operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities Net (increase) decrease in operating assets Amounts due from credit institutions Loans to customers and finance lease receivables Prepayments and other assets Net increase (decrease) in operating liabilities Amounts due to credit institutions Debt securities issued Client deposits and notes Lease liability Other liabilities Net cash flows (used in) from operating activities from continuing operations before income tax Income tax paid Net cash flows (used in) from operating activities from continuing operations Net cash flows from operating activities of discontinued operations Net cash flows (used in) from operating activities Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Net sales (purchases) of investment securities Proceeds from sale of investment properties and assets held for sale Proceeds from sale of property and equipment and intangible assets Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets Dividends received Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities from continuing operations Net cash flows used in investing activities of discontinued operations 655,576620,479 (292,660)(262,639) 108,728114,976 (45,109)(33,839) 44,35438,895 1,72721,793 8,443(18,883) (89,147)(90,967) (29,435)(64,197) 362,477325,618 (278,765)156,427 (779,163)(820,920) (9,271)(21,685) (124,375)315,825 306,397(77,419) 273,561379,874 (1,093)- (13,322)(9,432) (263,554)248,288 (2,369)(32,777) (265,923)215,511 260,166 (265,923)475,677 131,599 (115,328) 19,813 34,999 2,913 3,292 (50,543) (28,840) 210 - 103,992 (105,877) - (283,621) Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities 103,992 (389,498) The accompanying selected explanatory notes on pages 42 to 69 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 40 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) For the year ended 30 June 2019 (Thousands of Georgian Lari) For the six months ended Notes 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows used in financing activities Dividends paid (123,765) (5,423) Purchase of treasury shares (24,569) (76,719) Cash disposed as a result of Investment Business - (78,180) distribution Net cash used in financing activities from (148,334) (160,322) continuing operations Net cash from financing activities of - 2,334 discontinued operations Net cash used in financing activities (148,334) (157,988) Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents 30,509 13,789 Effect of expected credit losses on cash and cash equivalents 63 - Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (279,693) (58,020) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 7 1,215,799 1,582,435 Cash and cash equivalents of disposal group held for sale, - 22,448 beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 7 936,106 1,546,863 The accompanying selected explanatory notes on pages 42 to 69 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 41 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Selected Explanatory Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Thousands of Georgian Lari) 1. Principal Activities Bank of Georgia Group PLC ("BOGG") is a public limited liability company incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 10917019. BOGG holds 99.55% of the share capital of JSC Bank of Georgia (the "Bank") as at 30 June 2019, representing the Bank's ultimate parent company. Together with the Bank and other subsidiaries, the Group makes up a group of companies (the "Group") and provides banking, leasing, brokerage and investment management services to corporate and individual customers. The shares of BOGG ("BOGG Shares") are admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange PLC's Main Market for listed securities, effective 21 May 2018. The Bank is the Group's main operating unit and accounts for most of the Group's activities. JSC Bank of Georgia was established on 21 October 1994 as a joint stock company ("JSC") under the laws of Georgia. The Bank operates under a general banking license issued by the National Bank of Georgia ("NBG"; the Central Bank of Georgia) on 15 December 1994 The Bank accepts deposits from the public and extends credit, transfers payments in Georgia and internationally and exchanges currencies. Its main office is in Tbilisi, Georgia. At 30 June 2019, the Bank has 276 operating outlets in all major cities of Georgia (31 December 2018: 276). The Bank's registered legal address is 29a Gagarini Street, Tbilisi 0160, Georgia. On 3 July 2017 BGEO Group PLC, ("BGEO"), former ultimate holding company of the Group, announced its intention to demerge BGEO Group PLC into a London-listed banking business (the "Banking Business"), Bank of Georgia Group PLC, and a London-listed investment business (the "Investment Business"), Georgia Capital PLC. As part of the Demerger, Bank of Georgia Group PLC was incorporated and on 18 May 2018 issued 39,384,712 ordinary shares in exchange for the entire issued capital of BGEO Group PLC and became the parent company of BGEO. On 29 May 2018 the demerger ("Demerger") of the Group's investment business ("Investment Business") to Georgia Capital PLC ("GCAP") become effective. As a result of the Demerger, the Group distributed the investments in the Investment Business with a fair value of GEL 1,441,552 thousands to the shareholders of the Company. In addition, BOGG has issued and allotted a further 9,784,716 BOGG Shares (the "Consideration Shares", equivalent to 19.9% of BOGG's issued ordinary share capital) to GCAP in consideration for the transfer to BOGG by GCAP of GCAP's stake in the JSC Bank of Georgia and JSC BG Financial. As set out in the BOGG prospectus dated 26 March 2018, for as long as GCAP's percentage holding in BOGG is greater than 9.9%, GCAP will exercise its voting rights at BOGG general meetings in accordance with the votes cast by all other BOGG shareholders on BOGG votes at general meetings. BOGG's registered legal address is 84 Brook Street, London, W1K 5EH, England. As at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018, the following shareholders owned more than 3% of the total outstanding shares of BOGG. Other shareholders individually owned less than 3% of the outstanding shares. As at 30 June 2019 31 December Shareholder (unaudited) 2018 JSC Georgia Capital 19.90% 19.90% Harding Loevner Management LP 4.93% 4.66% JP Morgan Asset Management 3.01% 3.01% Others 72.16% 72.43% Total* 100.00% 100.00% For the purposes of calculating percentage of shareholding, the denominator includes total number of issued shares, which includes shares held in the trust for the share-based compensation purposes of the Group. 42 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Selected Explanatory Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Thousands of Georgian Lari) 2. Basis of Preparation General The financial information set out in these interim condensed consolidated financial statements does not constitute Bank of Georgia Group PLC's statutory financial statements within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory financial statements were prepared for the year ended 31 December 2018 under IFRS, as adopted by the European Union and reported on by BOGG's auditors and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report was unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. These interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Bank of Georgia Group PLC represent continuation of consolidated financial statements of BGEO Group PLC prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as adopted by the European Union ("EU"). These interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 were prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", as adopted by the European Union, and the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. The preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported income and expense, assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingencies at the date of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Although these estimates and assumptions are based on management's best judgment at the date of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements, actual results may differ from these estimates. Assumptions and significant estimates in these interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those applied in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual consolidated financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2018, signed and authorized for release on 27 March 2019. These interim condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in thousands of Georgian Lari ("GEL"), except per share amounts, which are presented in Georgian Lari, and unless otherwise noted. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements are unaudited, reviewed by the auditors and their review conclusion is included in this report. Going concern The Board of Directors of BOGG has made an assessment of the Group's ability to continue as a going concern and is satisfied that it has the resources to continue in business for a period of at least 12 months from the date of approval of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Furthermore, management is not aware of any material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt upon the Group's ability to continue as a going concern for the foreseeable future. Therefore, the interim condensed consolidated financial statements continue to be prepared on the going concern basis. 43 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Selected Explanatory Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Thousands of Georgian Lari) 3. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies The accounting policies and methods of computation applied in the preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those disclosed in the annual consolidated financial statements of the Group as at and for the year ended 31 December 2018, except for the adoption of new standards effective as of 1 January 2019. The nature and the effect of these changes are disclosed below. Adoption of IFRS 16 The Group has adopted IFRS 16 from the mandatory adoption date of 1 January 2019. The Group has applied the new standard using a modified retrospective approach with no initial application effect on retained earnings as at 1 January 2019. As a result, the Group did not restate comparative amounts for the year prior to the first adoption date. The standard was applied to contracts that were previously identified as leases in accordance with IAS 17 and IFRIC 4. On adoption of IFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of IAS 17 Leases. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the Group's incremental borrowing rates as of 1 January 2019. The weighted average incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on 1 January 2019 was 5%. Right-of-use asset was measured on transition at an amount equal to the lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid amounts recognized immediately before the date of initial application. As a result, the Group did not recognize any transition effect on its retained earnings on 1 January 2019. The effect of transition to IFRS 16 on the Group's financial statements was as follows: Effect of transition to IFRS 16 Right of use assets 89,869 Prepayments reclassified to right of use assets (14,352) Lease liability 75,517 The below table shows the reconciliation between the operating lease commitments disclosed by the Group as at 31 December 2018 and the Lease liabilities recognized under the new standard as at 1 January 2019. Lease liabilities recognised as at 1 January 2019 Effect of discounting (using the incremental borrowing rate as at 1 January 2019) Recognition exemption for: Short-term leases

leases Leases of low -value assets Operating lease commitment at 31 December 2018 as disclosed in the Group's consolidated financial statements 75,517 56,055 729 191 132,492 Lease contracts At inception of a contract, the Group assesses whether a contract is, or contains, a lease. A contract is, or contains, a lease if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. The Group considers the commencement date of the lease the date on which the lessor makes an underlying asset available for use to the Group. If the lease contract contains several lease components, the Group allocates the consideration in the contact to each lease component on the basis of their relative stand-alone prices and accounts for them separately. The Group's leasing activities include the leases of service centres, ATM spaces and warehouses. Lease payments are fixed in most cases. The contacts don't generally carry extension or termination options for the lease term and do not impose any covenants. 44 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Selected Explanatory Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Thousands of Georgian Lari) 3. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies (continued) Adoption of IFRS 16 (continued) Recognition of right of use assets and lease liability Until the 2018 financial year, leases of property and equipment were classified as either finance or operating leases. Payments made under operating leases were charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease. Under the new standard, the Group recognizes a right of use asset and a lease liability at the lease commencement date. The right of use asset is initially measured at cost, which comprises the initial amount of the lease liability adjusted for any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, plus any initial direct costs incurred and an estimated amount for dismantling costs, if any. The right of use asset is subsequently depreciated using the straight-line method over the lease term. The Group applies the cost model to right of use assets, except for those assets that meet the definition of investment property, in which case the revaluation model is applied. As at 30 June 2019, there were no right of use assets meeting the definition of investment property. The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the future lease payments discounted using the Group's incremental borrowing rate. The lease liability is subsequently measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method. Recognition exemptions The Group applies the recognition exemptions on lease contracts for which the lease term ends within 12 months as of the date of initial application, and lease contracts for which the underlying asset is of low value. The Group recognises the lease payments associated with these leases as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Modifications of lease contracts If the lease contract is modified by either changing the scope of the lease, or the consideration for a lease that was not part of the original terms and conditions of the lease, the Group determines whether the modification results in: a separate lease; or

a change in the accounting for the existing lease. The Group accounts for a lease modification as a separate lease when both of the following conditions are met: the modification increases the scope of the lease by adding the right to use one or more underlying assets; and

the consideration for the lease increases commensurate with the stand-alone price for the increase in scope and any adjustments to that stand-alone price reflect the circumstances of the particular contract. For the lease modifications that are not accounted as separate leases, the Group re-measures the lease liability by: decreasing the carrying amount of the right of use asset to reflect the partial or full termination of the lease for lease modifications that decrease the scope of the lease. The Group recognizes in profit or loss any gain or loss relating to the partial or full termination of the lease; or

making a corresponding adjustment to the right of use asset for all other lease modifications. Amendments effective from 1 January 2019 IAS 12, Income Taxes The amendment to IAS 12 clarifies that the income tax consequences (if any) of dividends as defined in IFRS 9 (i.e. distributions of profits to holders of equity instruments in proportion to their holdings) must be recognised: at the same time as the liability to pay those dividends is recognised; and

in profit or loss, other comprehensive income, or the statement of changes in equity according to where the entity originally recognised the past transactions or events that generated the distributable profits from which the dividends are being paid. The amendment did not have material effect on Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 45 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Selected Explanatory Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Thousands of Georgian Lari) 4. Discontinued Operations In 2018 the Group classified the Investment Business as disposal group held for distribution and its results of operations were reported under "discontinued operations" as a single amount in the consolidated income statement. As a result, discontinued operations were further adjusted to reflect the whole Investment Business classification as disposal group held for distribution. On 29 May 2018 the Demerger became effective and the Investment Business was distributed to the shareholders of the Group. For details refer to Note 1 and Note 15. Below are presented income statement line items of the Group excluding intra-group elimination attributable to discontinued operations: Period ended 29 May 2018 Net insurance premiums earned 42,954 Net insurance claims incurred (24,945) Gross insurance profit 18,009 Healthcare and pharma revenue 326,655 Cost of healthcare and pharma services (225,159) Gross healthcare and pharma profit 101,496 Real estate revenue 47,787 Cost of real estate (38,708) Gross real estate profit 9,079 Utility and energy revenue 53,999 Cost of utility and energy (15,635) Gross utility and energy profit 38,364 Gross other profit 15,678 Revenue 182,626 Salaries and other employee benefits (54,711) Administrative expenses (38,109) Other operating expenses (3,828) Operating expenses (96,648) EBITDA 85,978 Net gains from disposal of investment businesses Depreciation and amortisation Net foreign currency gain Interest income Interest expense Net operating income before non-recurring items and impairment Impairment charge on insurance premiums receivable, accounts receivable, other assets and provisions Net non-recurring items Profit before income tax expense Income tax expense 90,653 (15,192) 12,421 8,854 (34,623) 148,091 (5,078) (31,690) 111,323 (1,186) Profit for the period 110,137 46 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Selected Explanatory Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Thousands of Georgian Lari) 4. Discontinued Operations (continued) The difference between profit for the year and profit from discontinued operations presented in consolidated income statements is due to intra-group eliminations in amount of GEL 2,238 net income for the year ended 31 December 2018. Below are presented other comprehensive statement line items of the Group attributable to discontinued operations for the year ended 31 December 2018: Other comprehensive loss Other comprehensive loss f rom discontinuing operations to be reclassif ied to prof it or loss in subsequent periods: Net change in fair value on investments in debt instruments measured at FVOCI

Realised loss on financial assets measured at FVOCI reclassified to the consolidated income statement

Loss from currency translation differences Net other comprehensive loss from discontinued operations to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Other comprehensive loss for the period from discontinued operations Total comprehensive income for the period from discontinued operations Period ended 29 May 2018 (695) 650 (10,836) (10,881) (10,881) 97,018 47 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Selected Explanatory Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Thousands of Georgian Lari) 5. Restatement and Reclassification Changes in accounting policies The Group has adopted IFRS 9 from the mandatory adoption date of 1 January 2018. As a result, in the annual consolidated financial statements of the Group as at and for the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group recognized the reinstatement effect of previously written-off gross loans to customers due to the change in write-off policy, both on retained earnings as at 1 January 2018 and throughout the consolidated income statement of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018. However, the reinstatement effect was not recognized within the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Therefore, the comparative amounts have been restated within these interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Below are presented income statement line items of the Group affected by the reinstatement effect: Consolidated income statement for the six months As prev iously Effect of the As currently ended 30 June 2018 reported change reported Interest income calculated using EIR method 629,570 378 629,948 Net foreign currency gain 39,916 (1,339) 38,577 Expected credit loss /impairment charge on loans to customers (76,684) 6,473 (70,211) Income tax expense (36,565) (436) (37,001) Change in the presentation of financial statements As a result of the Demerger, the Group has updated certain line items' titles within these interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2019, in order to be in compliance with the current common practice evidenced throughout the financial institutions. Below are presented income statement line items of the Group affected by the change: Consolidated income statement for the six months As prev iously Reclassification As reclassified ended 30 June 2018 reported Revenue 488,292 (488,292) - Operating income - 488,292 488,292 Operating income before cost of credit risk 310,129 (310,129) - Operating income before cost of risk - 310,129 310,129 Cost of credit risk (71,340) 71,340 - Cost of risk - (71,340) (71,340) 48 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Selected Explanatory Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Thousands of Georgian Lari) 6. Segment Information The Group disaggregated revenue from contracts with customers by products and services for each of our segments, as the Group believes it best depicts how the nature, amount, timing and uncertainty of revenue and cash flows are affected by economic factors. The Group has aggregated the Investment Business segments and presented them as discontinued operations in one single segment. For management purposes, the Group is organised into the following operating segments based on products and services as follows: RB - Retail Banking (excluding Retail Banking of BNB) - principally provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfers and settlement services, and handling of customers' deposits for both individuals and legal entities, The Retail Banking business targets the emerging retail, mass retail and mass affluent segments, together with small and medium enterprises and micro businesses; CIB - Corporate and Investment Banking - comprises Corporate Banking and Investment Management operations in Georgia. Corporate Banking principally provides loans and other credit facilities, funds transfers and settlement services, trade finance services, documentary operations support and handles saving and term deposits for corporate and institutional customers. The Investment Management business principally provides private banking services to high net worth clients; BNB - Comprising JSC Belarusky Narodny Bank, principally providing retail and corporate banking services in Belarus. Other BB - Comprising of holding companies: providing compliance, governance services for the Group's operating businesses and several small corporate and social responsibility companies. Management monitors the operating results of its segments separately for the purpose of making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment. Segment performance, as explained in the table below, is measured in the same manner as profit or loss in the consolidated income statement. Transactions between operating segments are on an arm's length basis in a similar manner to transactions with third parties. The Group's operations are primarily concentrated in Georgia, except for BNB, which operates in Belarus. No revenue from transactions with a single external customer or counterparty amounted to 10% or more of the Group's total operating income during the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 30 June 2018. 49 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Selected Explanatory Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Thousands of Georgian Lari) 6. Segment Information (continued) The following table presents the income statement and certain asset and liability information regarding the Group's operating segments as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2019: Retail Corporate Group inv estment BNB Other Eliminations banking Total banking Net interest income 259,154 93,138 12,945 (686) 12 364,563 Net fee and commission income 67,039 15,264 3,611 (478) 11 85,447 Net foreign currency gain (loss) 31,309 28,771 8,734 (2,090) - 66,724 Net other (expense) income (1,582) 994 314 55 (472) (691) Operating income 355,920 138,167 25,604 (3,199) (449) 516,043 Operating expenses (139,060) (43,120) (16,737) (4,429) 449 (202,897) Profit from associates 442 - - - - 442 Operating income (expense) before 217,302 95,047 8,867 (7,628) - 313,588 cost of risk Cost of risk (65,930) (8,398) (2,977) (824) - (78,129) Net operating income (loss) before 151,372 86,649 5,890 (8,452) - 235,459 non-recurring items Net non-recurring expense/loss (3,220) (1,176) (63) (3,638) - (8,097) Profit (loss) before income tax 148,152 85,473 5,827 (12,090) - 227,362 Income tax expense (11,047) (6,249) (950) - - (18,246) Profit (loss) for the period 137,105 79,224 4,877 (12,090) - 209,116 Assets and liabilities Total assets 10,252,786 5,082,924 809,108 84,196 (95,015) 16,133,999 Total liabilities 9,132,074 4,351,800 707,446 119,475 (95,015) 14,215,780 Other segment information Property and equipment 34,850 3,738 693 44 - 39,325 Intangible assets 14,156 1,316 861 - - 16,333 Capital expenditure 49,006 5,054 1,554 44 - 55,658 Depreciation & amortisation (27,779) (3,634) (1,568) (2) - (32,983) 50 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Selected Explanatory Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Thousands of Georgian Lari) 6. Segment Information (continued) The following table presents the income statement and certain asset and liability information regarding the Group's operating segments as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2018: Banking Business Retail Corporate Other Banking Banking Inv estment Inter - Group inv estment BNB Banking Business Business Total banking Business Business banking Business Eliminations Eliminations Net interest income 273,938 79,951 12,898 26 18 366,831 - 2,149 368,980 Net fee and commission income 55,292 12,554 4,780 (276) 7 72,357 - (520) 71,837 Net foreign currency gain (loss) 14,929 16,903 7,459 (39) - 39,252 - (675) 38,577 Net other income 4,770 4,873 309 - (501) 9,451 - (553) 8,898 Operating income 348,929 114,281 25,446 (289) (476) 487,891 - 401 488,292 Operating expenses (127,661) (36,453) (15,905) (980) 476 (180,523) - 1,665 (178,858) Profit from associates 695 - - - - 695 - - 695 Operating income (expense) before cost of risk Operating income (expense) before cost of risk Cost of risk Net operating income (loss) before non-recurring items Net non-recurring (expense/loss) income/gain Profit (loss) before income tax expense from continuing operations Income tax expense Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations Profit (loss) from discontinued operations Profit (loss) for the period Assets and liabilities 221,963 77,828 9,541 (1,269) - 308,063 2,066 310,129 221,963 77,828 9,541 (1,269) - 308,063 - 2,066 310,129 (58,072) (10,246) (3,022) - - (71,340) - - (71,340) 163,891 67,582 6,519 (1,269) - 236,723 - 2,066 238,789 (29,073) (11,144) (706) (6,072) - (46,995) - 172 (46,823) 134,818 56,438 5,813 (7,341) - 189,728 - 2,238 191,966 (24,510) (10,993) (1,498) - - (37,001) - - (37,001) 110,308 45,445 4,315 (7,341) - 152,727 - 2,238 154,965 - - - - - - 110,137 (2,238) 107,899 110,308 45,445 4,315 (7,341) - 152,727 110,137 - 262,864 Total assets 9,571,500 4,559,037 680,550 137,203 (149,987) 14,798,303 - - 14,798,303 Total liabilities 8,455,246 3,955,420 595,287 144,064 (149,987) 13,000,030 - - 13,000,030 Other segment information Property and equipment 17,058 1,967 808 - - 19,833 127,834 - 147,667 Intangible assets 9,361 1,125 458 51 - 10,995 559 - 11,554 Capital expenditure 26,419 3,092 1,266 51 - 30,828 128,393 - 159,221 Depreciation & amortisation (19,720) (2,578) (616) - - (22,914) - - (22,914) 51 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Selected Explanatory Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Thousands of Georgian Lari) 7. Cash and Cash Equivalents As at 30 June 2019 31 December (unaudited) 2018 Cash on hand 474,800 502,060 Current accounts with central banks, excluding obligatory reserves 204,892 298,788 Current accounts with credit institutions 213,389 243,622 Time deposits with credit institutions with maturities of up to 90 days 43,104 171,471 Cash and cash equivalents 936,185 1,215,941 Less - Allowance for expected credit loss (79) (142) Cash and cash equivalents 936,106 1,215,799 As at 30 June 2019, GEL 233,667 (31 December 2018: GEL 316,083) was placed on current and time deposit accounts with internationally recognised OECD banks and central banks that are the counterparties of the Group in performing international settlements. The Group earned up to 0.68% interest per annum on these deposits (31 December 2018: up to 3.00%). Management does not expect any losses from non-performance by the counterparties holding cash and cash equivalents, and there are no material differences between their book and fair values. During the period expected credit recovery recognized on cash and cash equivalents amounted GEL 63 (30 June 2018: expected credit loss of GEL 35). 8. Amounts Due from Credit Institutions As at 30 June 2019 31 December (unaudited) 2018 Obligatory reserves with central banks 1,676,487 1,244,885 Time deposits with maturities of more than 90 days 16,601 43,484 Deposits pledged as security for open commitments 5,298 - Inter-bank loan receivables 7,067 17,586 Amounts due from credit institutions 1,705,453 1,305,955 Less - Allowance for expected credit loss (752) (739) Amounts due from credit institutions 1,704,701 1,305,216 Obligatory reserves with central banks represent amounts deposited with the NBG and National Bank of the Republic of Belarus (the "NBRB"). Credit institutions are required to maintain cash deposits (obligatory reserve) with the NBG and with the NBRB, the amount of which depends on the level of funds attracted by the credit institution. The Group's ability to withdraw these deposits is restricted by regulation. The Group earned up to 0.50% interest on obligatory reserves with NBG and NBRB for the years ended 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018: 1.00%). As at 30 June 2019, inter-bank loan receivables include GEL 7,067 (31 December 2018: GEL 17,586) placed with non- OECD banks. During the period expected credit loss recognized on amounts due from credit institutions amounted GEL 13 (30 June 2018: expected credit loss of GEL 124). 52 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Selected Explanatory Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Thousands of Georgian Lari) 9. Investment Securities As at 30 June 2019 31 December (unaudited) 2018 Investment securities measured at FVOCI - debt instruments 1,894,171 2,018,061 Investment securities designated as at FVOCI - equity investments 2,567 956 Investment securities 1,896,738 2,019,017 As at 30 June 2019 31 December (unaudited) 2018 Georgian ministry of Finance treasury bonds* 830,887 927,594 Georgian ministry of Finance treasury bills** 73,467 100,111 Certificates of deposit of central banks 83,782 71,156 Other debt instruments*** 906,035 919,200 Investment securities measured at FVOCI - debt instruments 1,894,171 2,018,061 As at 30 June 2019 31 December (unaudited) 2018 Corporate shares - quoted 1,416 - Corporate shares - unquoted 1,151 956 Investment securities designated as at FVOCI - equity 2,567 956 GEL 342,456 was pledged for short-term loans from the NBG (31 December 2018: GEL 573,517).

short-term loans from the NBG (31 December 2018: GEL 573,517). GEL 57,152 was pledged for short-term loans from the NBG (31 December 2018: Nil).

short-term loans from the NBG (31 December 2018: Nil). GEL 484,895 was pledged for short-term loans from the NBG (31 December 2018: GEL 674,616). Other debt instruments as at 30 June 2019 mainly comprises bonds issued by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development of GEL 283,878 (31 December 2018: GEL 249,659), GEL-denominated bonds issued by The Netherlands Development Finance Company of GEL 163,688 (31 December 2018: 163,454), GEL-denominated bonds issued by Black Sea Trade and Development Bank of GEL 146,609 (31 December 2018: GEL 136,504), GEL-denominated bonds issued by International Finance Corporation GEL 110,539 (31 December 2018: GEL 110,545), and GEL-denominated bonds issued by Asian Development Bank of GEL 65,008 (31 December 2018: GEL 65,145). During the period expected credit loss recognised on investment securities measured at FVOCI - debt instruments amounted GEL 1,727 (30 June 2018: expected credit loss of GEL 703), which was mainly due to the increase in gross carrying value for the period. 10. Loans to Customers and Finance Lease Receivables As at 30 June 2019 31 December (unaudited) 2018 Commercial loans 3,579,098 2,956,446 Consumer loans 1,958,767 1,876,888 Micro and SME loans 2,328,948 2,129,215 Residential mortgage loans 2,826,778 2,549,453 Gold - pawn loans 84,202 80,770 Loans to customers at amortised cost, gross 10,777,793 9,592,772 Less - Allowance for expected credit loss (333,540) (311,843) Loans to customers at amortised cost, net 10,444,253 9,280,929 Finance lease receivables, gross 138,313 110,087 Less - Allowance for expected credit loss (2,856) (1,648) Finance lease receivables, net 135,457 108,439 Loans and advances to customers at FVTPL - 8,379 Total loans to customers and finance lease receivables 10,579,710 9,397,747 53 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Selected Explanatory Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Thousands of Georgian Lari) 10. Loans to Customers and Finance Lease Receivables (continued) As at 30 June 2019, loans to customers carried at GEL 554,990 (31 December 2018: GEL 357,342) were pledged for short-term loans from the NBG. Allowance for loan impairment Gross loans and impairment by stages of impairment are as follows: 30 June 2019 (unaudited) Purchased or credit Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 impaired Total Commercial loans 2,960,836 332,329 278,424 7,509 3,579,098 Residential mortgage loans 2,556,456 131,648 112,526 26,148 2,826,778 Consumer loans 1,715,457 109,253 126,723 7,334 1,958,767 Micro and SME loans 2,089,316 97,493 140,282 1,857 2,328,948 Gold - pawn loans 78,617 780 4,805 - 84,202 Loans to customers, gross 9,400,682 671,503 662,760 42,848 10,777,793 30 June 2019 (unaudited) Purchased or credit Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 impaired Total Commercial loans (9,083) (2,619) (171,845) (550) (184,097) Residential mortgage loans (523) (147) (7,980) (1,676) (10,326) Consumer loans (16,883) (7,558) (60,690) (296) (85,427) Micro and SME loans (14,437) (6,376) (31,904) (744) (53,461) Gold - pawn loans (15) (4) (210) - (229) Allowance for loan impairment (40,941) (16,704) (272,629) (3,266) (333,540) 31 December 2018 Purchased or credit Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 impaired Total Commercial loans 2,379,160 327,830 242,419 7,037 2,956,446 Residential mortgage loans 2,351,207 86,809 88,249 23,188 2,549,453 Consumer loans 1,650,080 101,146 121,191 4,471 1,876,888 Micro and SME loans 1,913,964 85,311 127,705 2,235 2,129,215 Gold - pawn loans 75,483 541 4,746 - 80,770 Loans to customers, gross 8,369,894 601,637 584,310 36,931 9,592,772 31 December 2018 Purchased or credit Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 impaired Total Commercial loans (6,119) (5,552) (156,384) (523) (168,578) Residential mortgage loans (238) (31) (5,383) (1,089) (6,741) Consumer loans (19,654) (9,355) (62,143) (389) (91,541) Micro and SME loans (9,439) (5,453) (29,726) (70) (44,688) Gold - pawn loans (12) - (283) - (295) Allowance for loan impairment (35,462) (20,391) (253,919) (2,071) (311,843) 54 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Selected Explanatory Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Thousands of Georgian Lari) 10. Loans to Customers and Finance Lease Receivables (continued) Allowance for loan impairment (continued) Expected credit loss/impairment charge on loans to customers For the six months ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Commercial loans 8,044 12,365 Consumer loans 36,237 51,143 Micro and SME loans 24,298 4,712 Residential mortgage loans 3,917 1,991 Gold - pawn loans 57 - Expected credit loss 72,553 70,211 During the six months ending 30 June 2019 loans to customers written off amounted GEL 70,980 (for the six months ending 30 June 2018: GEL 124,626 ) and recoveries of amounts previously written off amounted GEL 18,752 (for the six months ending 30 June 2018: GEL 18,518 ). Concentration of loans to customers As at 30 June 2019, the concentration of loans granted by the Group to the ten largest third party borrowers comprised GEL 988,990 accounting for 9% of the gross loan portfolio of the Group (31 December 2018: GEL 952,411 and 10% respectively). An allowance of GEL 80,247 (31 December 2018: GEL 45,658) was established against these loans. As at 30 June 2019, the concentration of loans granted by the Group to the ten largest third party group of borrowers comprised GEL 1,309,414 accounting for 12% of the gross loan portfolio of the Group (31 December 2018: GEL 1,231,913 and 13% respectively). An allowance of GEL 4,386 (31 December 2018: GEL 43,687) was established against these loans. As at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018, loans were principally issued within Georgia, and their distribution by industry sector was as follows: As at 30 June 2019 31 December (unaudited) 2018 Individuals 6,043,389 5,509,279 Manufacturing 1,227,277 1,101,649 Trade 1,181,332 1,032,155 Real estate 542,344 436,450 Construction 517,599 366,009 Hospitality 256,185 301,415 Service 207,787 128,535 Transport & communication 140,065 132,588 Mining and quarrying 138,402 127,835 Electricity, gas and water supply 80,838 76,574 Financial intermediation 68,015 62,180 Other 374,560 326,482 Loans to customers, gross 10,777,793 9,601,151 Less - Allowance for expected credit loss (333,540) (311,843) Loans to customers, net 10,444,253 9,289,308 Loans have been extended to the following types of customers: As at 30 June 2019 31 December (unaudited) 2018 Private companies 4,732,388 4,089,095 Individuals 6,043,389 5,509,279 State-owned entities 2,016 2,777 Loans to customers, gross 10,777,793 9,601,151 Less - Allowance for expected credit loss (333,540) (311,843) Loans to customers, net 10,444,253 9,289,308 55 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Selected Explanatory Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Thousands of Georgian Lari) 11. Client Deposits and Notes The amounts due to customers include the following: As at 30 June 2019 31 December (unaudited) 2018 Time deposits 4,514,369 4,061,604 Current accounts 4,341,247 4,072,249 Client deposits and notes 8,855,616 8,133,853 Held as security against letters of credit and guarantees 115,609 125,393 At 30 June 2019, amounts due to customers of GEL 807,360 (9%) were due to the ten largest customers (31 December 2018: GEL 962,322 (12%)). Amounts due to customers include accounts with the following types of customers: As at 30 June 2019 31 December (unaudited) 2018 Individuals 5,636,954 4,832,966 Private enterprises 2,821,497 2,760,667 State and state-owned entities 397,165 540,220 Client deposits and notes 8,855,616 8,133,853 The breakdown of customer accounts by industry sector is as follows: As at 30 June 2019 31 December (unaudited) 2018 Individuals 5,636,954 4,832,966 Trade 530,248 536,619 Construction 490,040 572,628 Financial intermediation 396,845 397,638 Government services 379,167 508,410 Transport & communication 360,962 342,745 Service 292,531 300,671 Manufacturing 253,435 178,619 Real estate 125,697 101,020 Hospitality 77,484 40,216 Electricity, gas and water supply 56,879 95,987 Other 255,374 226,334 Client deposits and notes 8,855,616 8,133,853 56 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Selected Explanatory Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Thousands of Georgian Lari) 12. Amounts Owed to Credit Institutions Amounts due to credit institutions comprise: As at 30 June 2019 31 December (unaudited) 2018 Borrowings from international credit institutions 1,078,863 989,740 Short-term loans from the National Bank of Georgia 1,001,496 1,118,957 Time deposits and inter-bank loans 356,579 214,479 Correspondent accounts 93,140 118,692 Other borrowings* 143,414 133,830 2,673,492 2,575,698 Non-convertible subordinated debt 287,027 419,181 Amounts due to credit institutions 2,960,519 2,994,879 * Other borrowings represent borrowings from JSC Georgia Capital on arm's length terms. During the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group paid up to 6.50% on US$ borrowings from international credit institutions (six months ended 30 June 2018: up to 5.96%). During the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group paid up to 10.40% on Dollar subordinated debt (six months ended 30 June 2018: up to 9.26%). Some long-term borrowings from international credit institutions are received upon certain conditions (the "Lender Covenants") that the Group maintains different limits for capital adequacy, liquidity, currency positions, credit exposures, leverage and others. At 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018 the Group complied with all the Lender Covenants of the significant borrowings from international credit institutions. 13. Debt Securities Issued Debt securities issued comprise: As at 30 June 2019 31 December (unaudited) 2018 Eurobonds and notes issued 1,413,429 1,349,853 Additional Tier 1 capital notes issued 289,701 - Local bonds 58,024 57,389 Certificates of deposit 376,085 323,172 Debt securities issued 2,137,239 1,730,414 On 21 March 2019, JSC Bank of Georgia successfully priced inaugural US$ 100 million offering of 11.125% Additional Tier 1 Capital Perpetual Subordinated Notes callable after 5.25 years and on every subsequent interest payment date, subject to prior consent of the National Bank of Georgia (the "Notes"). The Notes are being issued in accordance with Regulation S and sold at an issue price of 100.00%. 57 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Selected Explanatory Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Thousands of Georgian Lari) 14. Commitments and Contingencies Legal Sai-invest As at 30 June 2019, the Bank was engaged in a litigation proceeding with Sai-Invest LLC in relation to a deposit pledge in the amount of EUR 7 million used to reduce the outstanding loan of LTD Sport Invest towards JSC Bank of Georgia. The Bank's management is of the opinion that the probability of incurring material losses on this claim is low, and accordingly no provision has been made in these consolidated financial statements. Rustavi Azoti At 30 June 2019, the Bank was engaged in litigation proceedings in Tbilisi City Court with East-West United Bank S.A., Agrochim S.A. and Systema Holding Limited (claimants) in relation to foreclosure on security (movable and immovable property and intangible assets) through auction on a defaulted loan of Rustavi Azoti LLC. Claimants request reinstatement of the title to the property owned by Rustavi Azoti LLC and compensation of damages in the amount of around USD 93.6m. No provision has been made as the Bank's management believes that the claim is groundless and it is extremely unlikely that any significant loss will eventuate from this claim. At 30 June 2019, BGEO Group Limited (former BGEO Group PLC), was engaged in litigation proceedings in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales (Commercial Court) with Roman Pipia (claimant), who asserts that BGEO Group Limited is liable to the claimant under Georgian law in relation to the loss of the Rustavi Azoti plant, which he alleges he formerly beneficially owned. The Bank had initiated the sale of collateral pledged by Rustavi Azoti LLC and its parent company to secure loans granted by the Bank following default by the borrowers in 2016. Based on the revised claim submitted in December 2018, the claimed amount is around USD 286.5m (alternatively USD 291m). No provision has been made as the Group believes that the claim is groundless and it is extremely unlikely that any significant loss will eventuate from this claim. In the ordinary course of business, the Group and BOGG are subject to legal actions and complaints. Management believes that the ultimate liability, if any, arising from such actions or complaints will not have a material adverse effect on the financial condition or the results of future operations of the Group or BOGG. Financial commitments and contingencies As at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018 the Group's financial commitments and contingencies comprised the following: As at 30 June 2019 31 December (unaudited) 2018 Credit-related commitments Guarantees issued 1,123,051 1,015,566 Undrawn loan facilities 256,854 278,254 Letters of credit 46,412 42,009 1,426,317 1,335,829 Less - Cash held as security against letters of credit and guarantees (Note 11) Less - Provisions Operating lease commitments (115,609)(125,393) (5,298)(4,582) Not later than 1 year 3,528 29,397 Later than 1 year but not later than 5 years 1,845 74,341 Later than 5 years 225 28,754 5,598 132,492 Capital expenditure commitments 6,245 6,616 During the period expected credit recovery recognized on financial guarantees and letter of credits amounted GEL 663 (30 June 2018: expected credit loss of GEL 2,852). 58 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Selected Explanatory Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Thousands of Georgian Lari) 15. Equity Share capital As at 30 June 2019, issued share capital comprised 49,169,428 common shares of BOGG (31 December 2018: 49,169,428 of BOGG), all of which were fully paid. Each share has a nominal value of one (1) British Penny. Shares issued and outstanding as at 30 June 2019 are described below: Number Amount of shares of shares Ordinary Ordinary 31 December 2017 (BGEO Group PLC) 39,384,712 1,151 Replacement of BGEO as the Group's parent (39,384,712) (1,151) Establishement and share issue by the new parent company 39,384,714 4,375,378 Capital reduction - (4,373,910) Issue of share capital in course of demerger 9,784,716 322 30 June 2018 (Bank of Georgia Group PLC) (unaudited) 49,169,430 1,790 31 December 2018 (Bank of Georgia Group PLC) 49,169,428 1,618 30 June 2019 (Bank of Georgia Group PLC) (unaudited) 49,169,428 1,618 As part of the Demerger, Bank of Georgia Group PLC was established and on 18 May 2018 issued 39,384,712 additional ordinary shares at nominal value of £32 each in exchange for the entire issued capital of BGEO Group PLC and became the parent company of BGEO. On 23 May 2018 the Company undertook a planned reduction of capital to create distributable reserves for Bank of Georgia Group PLC. Following the reduction of capital, the nominal value of the Company's ordinary shares was reduced to one (1) British Penny from thirty-two (32) British Pounds. As a result of the capital reduction, resources which became distributable to the shareholders were fully reclassified to retained earnings. The reduction of capital was a legal and accounting adjustment without any changes in assets and liabilities of the Group. 59 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Selected Explanatory Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Thousands of Georgian Lari) 15. Equity (continued) Share capital (continued) On 29 May 2018 as a result of the Demerger the Company distributed its investment in the Investment Business with a fair value of GEL 1,441,552 thousands to the shareholders of BOGG. On 29 May 2018 BOGG issued additional 9,784,716 ordinary shares at nominal value of one (1) British Penny each. Treasury shares Treasury shares are held by the Group solely for the purpose of future employee share-based compensation. The number of treasury shares held by the Group as at 30 June 2019 comprised 1,499,541 (31 December 2018: 1,543,281), with nominal amount of GEL 49 (31 December 2018: GEL 51). Dividends Shareholders are entitled to dividends in British Pounds Sterling. On 17 May 2019, the Shareholders of Bank of Georgia Group PLC declared an final dividend for 2018 of Georgian Lari 2.55 per share. The currency conversion date was set at 31 May 2019, with the official GEL: GBP exchange rate of 3.5337, resulting in a GBP-denominated final dividend of 0.7216 per share. Payment of the total GEL 123,598 final dividends was received by shareholders on 28 June 2019. On 9 July 2018, the Shareholders of Bank of Georgia Group PLC declared an interim dividend for 2018 of Georgian Lari 2.44 per share. The currency conversion date was set at 20 July 2018, with the official GEL: GBP exchange rate of 3.2167, resulting in a GBP-denominated final dividend of 0.7585 per share. Payment of the total GEL 122,199 final dividends was received by shareholders on 27 July 2018. Earnings per share For the six months ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Basic earnings per share Profit for the period attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Group 208,154 244,106 Profit for the period from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Group 208,154 154,422 Profit for the period from discontinued operations attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Group - 89,684 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period 47,846,288 41,047,494 Basic earnings per share 4.3505 5.9469 Earnings per share from continuing operations 4.3505 3.7620 Earnings per share from discontinued operations - 2.1849 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Diluted earnings per share Effect of dilution on weighted average number of ordinary shares: Dilutive unvested share options 170,395 479,488 Weighted average number of ordinary shares adjusted for the effect of dilution 48,016,683 41,526,982 Diluted earnings per share 4.3350 5.8783 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations 4.3350 3.7187 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations - 2.1596 60 Bank of Georgia Group PLC and Subsidiaries Selected Explanatory Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Thousands of Georgian Lari) 16. Net Interest Income For the six months ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income calculated using EIR method 665,752 629,948 From loans to customers 593,257 551,975 From investment securities