Bank of Georgia : 2Q19 and 1H19 Results Presentation

0
08/14/2019 | 06:22am EDT

BANK OF GEORGIA

GROUP PLC

Investor Presentation

2Q19 and 1H19 Financial Results

14 August 2019

www.bankofgeorgiagroup.com

DISCLAIMER - FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements concerning expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to financial position and future operations and development. Although Bank of Georgia Group PLC believes that the expectations and opinions reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations and opinions will prove to have been correct. By their nature, these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies, and actual results and events could differ materially from those currently being anticipated as reflected in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements, certain of which are beyond our control, include, among other things: currency fluctuations, including depreciation of the Georgian Lari, and macroeconomic risk; regional instability; loan portfolio quality; regulatory risk; liquidity risk; operational risk, cyber security, information systems and financial crime risk; and other key factors that indicated could adversely affect our business and financial performance, which are contained elsewhere in this document and in our past and future filings and reports of the Group, including the 'Principal risks and uncertainties' included in Bank of Georgia Group PLC's Annual Report and Accounts 2018 and in 2Q19 and 1H19 results announcement. No part of this presentation constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in Bank of Georgia Group PLC or any other entity within the Group, and must not be relied upon in any way in connection with any investment decision. Bank of Georgia Group PLC and other entities within the Group undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

2

CONTENTS

Group Overview

4

Results Discussion

8

Georgian Macro Overview

34

Appendices

55

3

BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP OVERVIEW

Banking Business

Retail

Corporate and

Investment

Banking

Banking

Wealth

BNB

Management

(Bank in Belarus)

Shareholder structure

As of 30 June 2019

1%

Unvested and unawarded shares

for management and employees

2%

Vested shares held by

management and employees

30%

29%

US

UK/Ireland

6%

Scandinavia

6%

26%

Luxembourg

Other**

Top shareholders

As of 30 June 2019

Rank

Shareholder name

Ownership

1

JSC Georgia Capital*

19.90%

2

Harding Loevner LP

4.93%

3

JP Morgan Asset Management

3.01%

4

Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA)

2.83%

5

LGM Investments Ltd

2.70%

6

Van Eck Global

2.66%

7

Norges Bank Investment Management

2.65%

8

Vanguard Group Inc

2.47%

9

Jupiter Asset Management

2.44%

10

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

2.11%

The Group has been included

in the FTSE 250and

FTSE All-share Index Funds

since 18 June 2012

* JSC Georgia Capital will exercise its voting rights at the Group's general meetings in accordance with the votes cast by all other Group Shareholders, as long as

JSC Georgia Capital's percentage holding in Bank of Georgia Group PLC is greater than 9.9%

4

** Includes 19.9% shareholding of JSC Georgia Capital

DELIVERING ON GROUP STRATEGY

SUCCESSFUL TRACK RECORD OF DELIVERING STRONG RESULTS

BANKING BUSINESS KEY TARGETS

1

ROAE 20%+

25.2%

26.4%

2

Loan book

22.2%

23.7%

growth

c.15%

2016

2017

2018*

1H19**

30.5%

24.5%21.4%

15.9%

2016

2017

2018

1H19

3

Robust

Capital

Management

Track

Record

  • Capital position:We aim to maintain +200bps bufferfor CET1 and Tier 1 capital ratios over minimum regulatory requirement
  • Maintain regular dividend payouts:Aiming25-40%dividend payout ratio
  • GEL 624mln+cash dividend paid since 2013, with payout ratio above 30%over past 7 years

Regular Dividends

Payout

30%

36%

33%

34%

32%

ratio:

millions

3.1%

2.7%

3.1%

3.2%

2.4%

GEL

72

80

98

102

51

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

Total dividend paid during the year

30% 30%

4.0% 4.2%

122 124

2018 2019 Dividend yield***

  • 2018 ROAE adjusted for GEL 30.3mln demerger related costs, GEL 8.0mln demerger related corporate income tax gain, GEL 30.3mlnone-off impact of re-measurement

of deferred tax balances and GEL 3.9mln (net of income tax) termination costs of the former CEO

5

**

1H19 ROAE adjusted for GEL 14.2mln (net of income tax) termination costs of the former CEO and executive management

***

Dividend yield is calculated based on the closing price of the shares immediately prior to ex-dividend date

RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS*

Income Statement **

Banking Business

2Q19

2Q18

Change

1Q19

Change

1H19

1H18

Change

GEL thousands unless otherwise noted

y-o-y

q-o-q

y-o-y

Net interest income

181,622

186,582

-2.7%

182,941

-0.7%

364,563

366,831

-0.6%

Net fee and commission income

43,267

37,847

14.3%

42,180

2.6%

85,447

72,357

18.1%

Net foreign currency gain

36,700

25,000

46.8%

30,025

22.2%

66,724

39,252

70.0%

Net other income / (expense)

(4,260)

3,705

NMF

3,568

NMF

(691)

9,451

NMF

Operating income

257,329

253,134

1.7%

258,714

-0.5%

516,043

487,891

5.8%

Operating expenses

(98,558)

(93,144)

5.8%

(91,927)

7.2%

(190,485)

(180,523)

5.5%

Profit from associates

254

376

-32.4%

188

35.1%

442

695

-36.4%

Operating income before cost of risk

159,025

160,366

-0.8%

166,975

-4.8%

326,000

308,063

5.8%

Cost of risk

(35,476)

(37,526)

-5.5%

(42,652)

-16.8%

(78,129)

(71,340)

9.5%

Net operating income before non-recurring items

123,549

122,840

0.6%

124,323

-0.6%

247,871

236,723

4.7%

Net non-recurring items

(2,538)

(13,763)

-81.6%

(1,575)

61.1%

(4,112)

(16,711)

-75.4%

Profit before income tax expense and one-off costs

121,011

109,077

10.9%

122,748

-1.4%

243,759

220,012

10.8%

Income tax expense

(9,871)

(5,461)

80.8%

(10,536)

-6.3%

(20,407)

(14,744)

38.4%

Profit adjusted for one-off costs

111,140

103,616

7.3%

112,212

-1.0%

223,352

205,268

8.8%

One-off termination costs of former CEO and executive management

(after tax), one-off demerger related expenses (after tax) and one-off

(3,996)

(52,541)

-92.4%

(10,240)

-61.0%

(14,236)

(52,541)

-72.9%

impact of re-measurement of deferred tax balances

Profit

107,144

51,075

109.8%

101,972

5.1%

209,116

152,727

36.9%

Balance Sheet

Key Ratios

GEL thousands unless otherwise noted

Jun-19

Jun-18

Change

Mar-19

Change

y-o-y

q-o-q

Liquid assets

4,537,545

4,266,417

6.4%

4,502,390

0.8%

Cash and cash equivalents

936,106

1,546,863

-39.5%

1,162,168

-19.5%

Amounts due from credit institutions

1,704,701

993,862

71.5%

1,391,630

22.5%

Investment securities

1,896,738

1,725,692

9.9%

1,948,592

-2.7%

Loans to customers and finance lease receivables

10,579,710

8,108,647

30.5%

9,570,691

10.5%

Property and equipment

358,921

313,627

14.4%

349,728

2.6%

Total assets

16,133,999

13,239,336

21.9%

15,054,569

7.2%

Client deposits and notes

8,855,616

7,174,234

23.4%

8,393,861

5.5%

Amounts due to credit institutions

2,960,519

2,740,595

8.0%

2,463,408

20.2%

Borrowings from DFIs

1,253,921

1,161,120

8.0%

1,309,976

-4.3%

Short-term loans from NBG

1,001,496

556,834

79.9%

585,797

71.0%

Loans and deposits from commercial banks

705,102

1,022,641

-31.1%

567,635

24.2%

Debt securities issued

2,137,239

1,527,452

39.9%

2,045,428

4.5%

Total liabilities

14,215,780

11,571,671

22.8%

13,135,789

8.2%

Total equity

1,918,219

1,667,665

15.0%

1,918,780

0.0%

Banking Business

ROAA**

ROAE**

Net interest margin Loan yield

Liquid assets yield Cost of funds

Cost of client deposits and notes

Cost of amounts due to credit institutions Cost of debt securities issued

Cost / Income***

NPLs to gross loans to clients NPL coverage ratio

NPL coverage ratio, adjusted for discounted value of collateral

Cost of credit risk ratio

NBG (Basel III) Tier I capital adequacy ratio NBG (Basel III) Total capital adequacy ratio

2Q19

2Q18

1Q19

2.9%

3.1%

3.1%

22.9%

25.4%

24.5%

5.4%

6.9%

5.8%

11.8%

14.0%

12.2%

3.4%

3.8%

3.8%

4.8%

5.0%

4.8%

3.3%

3.6%

3.3%

7.2%

7.2%

7.6%

8.1%

7.7%

7.8%

38.3%

36.8%

35.5%

3.2%

3.4%

3.3%

88.1%

99.4%

92.2%

131.5%

142.8%

132.6%

1.3%

1.6%

1.7%

13.3%

12.5%

12.7%

16.7%

17.5%

17.1%

1H19 1H18

3.0% 3.2%

23.7% 25.7%

5.6% 7.0%

12.0% 13.9%

3.6% 3.7%

4.8% 4.9%

3.3% 3.5%

7.3% 7.0%

7.9% 7.8%

36.9% 37.0%

3.2% 3.4%

88.1% 99.4%

131.5% 142.8%

1.5%

1.7%

13.3%

12.5%

16.7%

17.5%

  • The detailed financials of the Group are presented on pages57-62
  • The income statement adjusted profit excludes GEL 4.0mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 10.2mln) and GEL 14.2mln in 1H19one-off employee costs (net of income tax) related to former CEO and executive management

termination benefits. The amount is comprised of GEL 4.6mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 7.8mln) and GEL 12.4mln in 1H19 (gross of income tax) excluded from salaries and other employee benefits and GEL 4.0mln (gross

6

of income tax) excluded from non-recurring items in 1Q19 and in 1H19. The income statement adjusted profit for 2Q18 and 1H18 excludes GEL 52.5mln demerger related expenses (net of income tax) and one-off

impact of re-measurement of deferred tax balances. ROAE and ROAA have been adjusted accordingly for all periods presented. Full IFRS income statement is presented on pages 57-58

*** Cost/income ratio adjusted for GEL 4.6mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 7.8mln) and GEL 12.4mln in 1H19 one-off employee costs (gross of income tax) related to termination benefits of the former executive management

THE LEADING BANK IN GEORGIAStrong profitability and growth momentum, on the back of outstanding capital and liquidity positions

BOG - Leading Bank in Attractive Banking Sector

  • Top Systemically important financial institution in Georgia
  • Market position in Georgiaby assets (34.3%), loans (34.6%), client deposits (33.9%) and equity (29.2%) as of 30 June 2019*
  • Market with stable growth perspectives:Real GDP average annual growth rate of 4.5% for2007-2018;4.9% estimated real GDP growth in 1H19 according to Geostat. Loans to GDP increased from 8.8% to 67.3% during2003-1H19;Deposits to GDP increased from 8.4% to 57.8% over the same period
  • Strong brand name recognition and retail banking franchise: Offers the broadest range of financial products to the retail market through a network of 271 branches, 890 ATMs, 3,177 Express Pay Terminals and c.2.5 million customers as of 30 June 2019
  • Sustainable high profitabilitywith average ROAE of more than 20% over the last three years on the back of solid NIM, low cost of credit risk and stringent cost control
  • Resilient credit profile: Well-capitalised, diversified and high quality loan book and strong liquidity profile
  • High standards of transparency and governance: The first entity from Georgia to be listed on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE:BGEO) since February 2012. LSE listed through GDRs since 2006

Credit ratings from global rating agencies

Rating Agency

Rating

Outlook

Affirmed

Ba3/Ba2

Stable

14-Sep-17

BB-

Stable

15-Apr-19

Balance Sheet Highlights

Banking Business

CAGR

18.0%

21.4%

17.7%

20

14.8 16.1

billions

15

11.112.9

9.4 10.6

8.9

10

9.1

6.7 7.7

7.1 8.1

GEL

5.4

5.0

5.8

5

0

Total assets

Net loans

Client deposits

31-Dec-15

31-Dec-16

31-Dec-17

31-Dec-18

30-Jun-19

Income Statement Highlights

Banking Business

1.7%

7.3%

300

253

269

273

259257

25.4%**

27.0%**

millions

22.9%**

200

24.5%**

119**

111**

26.8%

GEL

104**

111

100

112**

-

Operating income

Profit

ROAE

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

* Market data based on standalone accounts as published by the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) www.nbg.gov.ge

** Profit and ROAE are adjusted for one-offs for the periods presented. For more details on one-offs, please refer to pages 57-58

8

THE COMPETITIONLeading market position in Georgia by assets (34.3%), loans (34.6%), client deposits (33.9%) and equity (29.2%)

Peer group's market share in total assets

Peer group's market share in gross loans

50%

40%34.3%

30%

39.1%

50%

40%

38.5%

34.6%

30%

20%

14.6%

10%

4.6%

3.9%

3.5%

0%

BOG

TBC

LB

VTB

PCB

Others

2017

2018

2Q19

Foreign banks market share by assets

2006

2Q19

Foreign

No state

Foreign

banks

ownership of

banks,

19.3%

commercial

32.0%

banks since

Local

1994

banks,

Local

68.0%

banks

80.7%

20%

14.9%

10%

4.3%

3.9%

3.7%

0%

BOG

TBC

LB

VTB

PCB

Others

2017

2018

2Q19

Peer group's market share in client deposits

50%

41.0%

40%

33.9%

30%

20%

11.2%

10%

6.2%

4.8%

2.9%

0%

BOG

TBC

LB

VTB

PCB

Others

2017

2018

2Q19

Market data based on standalone accounts as published by the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) as of 30 June 2019 www.nbg.gov.ge

9

STRONG UNDERLYING PERFORMANCE

Operating income | quarterly

Operating income | half-year

Banking Business

+1.7%

Banking Business

+5.8%

-0.5%

300

253.1

258.7

257.3

600

487.9

516.0

GEL millions

200

66.5

26%

75.8

29%

75.7

29%

GEL millions

400

121.1

25%

151.4

29%

100

186.6

74%

182.9

71%

181.6

71%

200

366.8

75%

364.6

71%

0

0

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

1H18

1H19

Net interest income

Net non-interest income

Net interest income

Net non-interest income

Net non-interest income | quarterly

Net non-interest income | half-year

Banking Business

+13.8%

Banking Business

+25.1%

-0.1%

110

170

121.1

151.4

millions

90

66.5

75.8

75.7

millions

140

9.4

66.7

70

3.7

3.6

110

36.7

39.3

50

25.0

30.0

80

GEL

GEL

30

37.8

42.2

43.3

50

72.4

85.4

20

10

(0.7)

(4.3)

-10

-10

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

1H18

1H19

Net fee and commission income

Net foreign currency gain

Net fee and commission income

Net foreign currency gain

Net other income / (expense)

Net other income / (expense)

10

STRONG UNDERLYING PERFORMANCE

Operating expenses*| quarterly

Banking Business

+5.8%

+7.2%

120

93.1

91.9

98.6

1.3

millions

100

0.9

1.1

80

11.4

15.7

17.3

60

26.9

22.7

22.0

GEL

40

53.9

52.4

58.0

20

0

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Salaries and other employee benefits

Administrative expenses

Depreciation and amortisation

Other operating expenses

Operating expenses*| half-year

Banking Business

+5.5%

200

180.5

190.5

1.7

2.3

33.0

millions

160

22.9

120

52.5

44.8

80

GEL

40

103.4

110.4

0

1H18

1H19

Salaries and other employee benefits

Administrative expenses

Depreciation and amortisation

Other operating expenses

Operating income before cost of risk* | quarterly

Banking Business

200

160.4

167.0

159.0

millions

150

100

GEL

50

0

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

-50

(44.2)

(38.0)

-100

(51.3)

Cost of risk and net non-recurring items

Operating income before cost of risk

Operating income before cost of risk* | half-year

Banking Business

400

308.1

326.0

millions

300

200

GEL

100

0

1H18

1H19

-100

(88.1)

(82.2)

-200

Cost of risk and net non-recurring items

Operating income before cost of risk

* Operating expenses, operating income before cost of risk and net non-recurring items are adjusted for one-offs. Please see details on one-offs

11

on pages 57-58 for all the periods presented.

FOCUS ON EFFICIENCY

Cost / Income* | quarterly

Banking Business

40%

35%

36.8%

38.3%

35.5%

30%

25%

20%

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Operating income and operating expenses* | quarterly

Banking Business

Operating Leverage*: -4.2%y-o-y

-7.7%q-o-q

300

253.1

258.7

257.3

250

millions

200

GEL

150

93.1

91.9

98.6

100

50

0

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Operating income

Operating expenses

Cost / Income* | half-year

Banking Business

40%37.0%

35%

36.9%

30%

25%

20%

1H181H19

Operating income and operating expenses* | half-year

Banking Business

Operating Leverage*: +0.3% y-o-y

600

487.9

516.0

500

millions

400

GEL

300

180.5

190.5

200

100

0

1H18

1H19

Operating income

Operating expenses

* Operating expenses, operating leverage and cost/income ratio are adjusted for one-offs. Please see details on one-offs on pages 57-58 for all the

12

periods presented.

SOLID INCOME NOTWITHSTANDING THE PRESSURE ON YIELDS

Loan Yields | quarterly

Banking Business

120%

14.0%

12.2%

11.8%

15%

100%

80%

58.3%

60.7%

60.1%

10%

60%

40%

5%

20%

41.7%

39.3%

39.9%

0%

0%

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Net loans, FC, consolidated

Net loans, GEL, consolidated

Currency-blended loan yield, annualised

Loan Yields | half-year

Banking Business

120%

14.2%

14.2%

13.5%

15%

12.0%

100%

80%

61.7%

61.7%

60.1%

10%

60%

71.3%

40%

5%

20%

28.7%

38.3%

38.3%

39.9%

0%

0%

2016

2017

2018

1H19

Net loans, FC, consolidated

Net loans, GEL, consolidated

Currency-blended loan yield, annualised

Loan Yields, Local currency | quarterly

Banking Business

25%

20.8%

18.4%

20%

17.3%

15%

10%

5%

0%

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Loan Yields, Foreign currency | quarterly

Banking Business

12%

10%

9.0%

8.3%

8.2%

8%

6%

4%

2%

0%

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

13

STABLE COST OF FUNDING

Cost of Customer Funds | quarterly

Banking Business

120%

3.6%

3.3%

3.3%

4%

100%

3%

80%

62.1%

60%

67.1%

68.6%

2%

40%

1%

20%

37.9%

32.9%

31.4%

0%

0%

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Client deposits, FC, consolidated

Client deposits, GEL, consolidated

Currency-blended cost of client deposits, annualised

Cost of Customer Funds | half-year

Banking Business

120%

3.8%

3.5%

3.5%

3.3%

100%

80%

67.5%

60%

76.8%

69.5%

68.6%

40%

20%

23.2%

30.5%

32.5%

31.4%

0%

2016

2017

2018

1H19

Client deposits and notes, FC, consolidated Client deposits and notes, GEL, consolidated Currency-blended cost of client deposits and notes

4%

3%

2%

1%

0%

Cost of Funds | quarterly

Banking Business

6%

5.0%

4.8%

4.8%

5%

4%

3%

2%

1%

0%

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Cost of Funds | half-year

Banking Business

6%

4.7%

4.7%

5.0%

4.8%

5%

4%

3%

2%

1%

0%

2016

2017

2018

1H19

14

DIVERSIFIED ASSET STRUCTURE AND LOAN PORTFOLIO

Total asset structure | 30 June 2019

Liquid assets | 30 June 2019

Banking Business

Total:GEL 16.1bln

Banking Business

Total:GEL 4.5bln

Other assets

6.3%

Other liquid

Cash and

assets

Liquid assets

equivalents

20.0%

20.6%

28.1%

Government

Amounts due

Loans to

bonds, treasury

bills, NBG CDs

from credit

customers, net

21.8%

institutions

65.6%

37.6%

Loans breakdown | 30 June 2019

Bank of Georgia

Total Gross Loans

Retail Banking Net Loans breakdown by product

Corporate and Investment Banking

Standalone

breakdown by segments

17.5% of

Total:GEL 6.8bln

Gross Loans breakdown by sectors

Total:GEL 10.3bln

Total:GEL 3.4bln

total clients

Credit cards and

1.7% of

Mining and

Health and

Other

total clients

quarrying

social work

overdrafts

CIB loans,

2.4%

3.7%

3.0%

Other

3.7%

General

GEL

Financial

8.2%Manufacturing

3,360.5

consumer

Mortgage

intermediation

mln,

loans

1.3%

Construction

30.7%

Retail

loans

32.8%

20.6%

12.7%

41.4%

Electricity, gas

loans, GEL

6,900.5

20.2% of

Micro- and agro-

and water supply

Hospitality

3.5% of

2.3%Transport &

Trade

mln,

total clients

financing loans

3.8%

Real

67.2%

and SME loans

total clients

Communication

17.0%

estate

31.9%

1.6%

Service

10.9%

4.8%

15

LOAN PORTFOLIO BREAKDOWN

Retail Banking | 30 June 2019

JSC Bank of Georgia standalone

1.9%

129

0.3%

6,900

millions

1,055

3

2.8%

GEL

3,766

104

2,080

22

1.1%

Loan portfolio

Allowance for ECL

ECL rate

USD

GEL

Other

Corporate and Investment Banking | 30 June 2019

JSC Bank of Georgia standalone

4.5%

3,360

152

2.9%

millions

976

28

4.4%

GEL

24

551

1,834

99

5.4%

Loan portfolio

Allowance for ECL

ECL rate

USD

GEL

Other

RB Loan

% of total RB

Mortgages

Consumer

SME & Micro

Amounts in GEL millions

portfolio

loan portfolio

loans*

GEL and other currency loans*

4,821

69.9%

1,591

1,676

1,554

USD loans with USD income

400

5.8%

315

62

23

USD loans with non-USD income

1,680

24.3%

909

144

627

Total

6,900

100.0%

2,815

1,882

2,204

* Includes credit cards

CB & WM

% of total CB

Amounts in GEL millions

Loan portfolio

loan portfolio

GEL and other currency loans*

1,527

45.5%

USD loans with USD income

1,301

38.7%

USD loans with non-USD income

532

15.8%

Total

3,360

100.0%

* Includes credit cards

16

RESILIENT LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY

Expected credit loss and NIM

Banking Business

400

7.4%

7.3%

6.5%

8%

300

5.1%

5.6%

6%

4.7%

4.9%

4.1%

200

4%

100

256

279

288

306

2%

0

0%

2016

2017

2018

1H19

Allowance for ECL, GEL mln

Risk Adjusted NIM

Net Interest Margin

NPL composition

NPL

Banking Business

coverage

86.7%

92.7%

90.5%

88.1%

ratio

500

4.2%

3.8%

3.3%

3.2%

5%

400

4%

295

301

318

347

300

27

16

3%

38

49

183

200

159

2%

203

185

100

1%

133

148

55

68

0

0%

2016

2017

2018

1H19

NPLs RB, GEL mln

NPLs CIB, GEL mln

NPLs Other, GEL mln

NPLs to gross loans

Cost of Credit Risk

Cost of Risk

Banking Business

-60bps

-30bps

Banking Business

-4.2%

3.0%

2.7%

-40bps

180

168

167

160

2.5%

-5.5%

2.2%

millions

150

2.0%

1.6%

1.6%

1.7%

120

-16.8%

1.5%

1.3%

GEL

90

1.0%

60

38

43

35

0.5%

30

0.0%

0

2016

2017

2018

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2016

2017

2018

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

17

STRONG LIQUIDITY

Liquid assets to total liabilities

Banking Business

15,000

37.9%

38.3%

34.9%

31.9%

40%

12,000

9,771

11,355

13,000

30%

millions

9,000

14,216

20%

6,000

GEL

3,705

4,347

4,540

4,538

10%

3,000

0

0%

31-Dec-16

31-Dec-17

31-Dec-18

30-Jun-19

Liquid assets

Total liabilities

Liquid assets to total liabilities

Liquidity coverage ratio & net stable funding ratio

JSC Bank of Georgia standalone (Basel III Liquidity)

200%

151.5%

133.6%

131.6%

150%

125.5%

120.1%

114.3%

100.3%

97.0%

100%

50%

0%

31-Dec-16

31-Dec-17

31-Dec-18*

30-Jun-19*

Liquidity coverage ratio

Net stable funding ratio

Net loans to customer funds & DFI

Banking Business

140%

116.1%

115.5%

119.5%

120%

109.4%

100%

104.7%

99.6%

94.9%

92.4%

80%

60%

31-Dec-16

31-Dec-17

31-Dec-18

30-Jun-19

Net loans to customer funds & DFIs

Net loans to customer funds

Cumulative maturity gap | 30 June 2019

Banking Business

1,500

1,467

1,025

884

1,064

25%

500

9.1%

6.4%

5.5%

6.6%

15%

millions

(2,270)

(939)

-500

On

0-3

3-6

6-12

1-3 Years >3 Years

5%

GEL

Demand

Months

Months

Months

-5%

-1,500

-5.8%

-15%

-14.1%

-2,500

-25%

Maturity gap

Maturity gap, as % of total assets

* The ratios at 31 December 2018 and 30 June 2019 are calculated for standalone JSC Bank of Georgia according to the guidelines set by National Bank of Georgia

18

STRONG NBG (BASEL III) CAPITAL ADEQUACY POSITION

Capital adequacy requirements introduced by National Bank of Georgia in December 2017

  • Transition to Basel III Standards:
  • Systemic capital surcharge: 2.5% of risk weighted assets to be phased-in during the following years as per below schedule:

31-Dec-1731-Dec-18

31-Dec-19

31-Dec-2031-Dec-21

Systemic Buffer

0%

1.0%

1.5%

2.0%

2.5%

Currency induced credit risk ("CICR") buffer was introduced instead of additional 75%

weighting of FX denominated loans. 56% of CICR buffer should be held on CET1 level, 75% on Tier 1 level and 100% on total capital

General Risk Assessment Program ("GRAPE")for individual banks: GRAPE buffer is set at 2.2%. GRAPE buffer will be reviewed annually and will be phased-in on different levels of capital according to the below schedule:

31-Dec-1731-Dec-18

31-Dec-19

31-Dec-2031-Dec-21

CET 1

0%

15%

30%

45%

56%

Tier 1

0%

20%

40%

60%

75%

Total Capital

0%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Credit Portfolio Concentration buffer,effective from 1 April 2018 and phased in over the four year period on different levels of capital according to the above schedule

Net Stress Test buffereffective from 1 January 2020

In the view of above, Bank of Georgia is subject to the following minimum capital requirements:

31-Dec-1931-Dec-20

Fully Loaded

31-Dec-17

31-Dec-18

30-Jun-19

range* from

Estimate*

Estimate*

31-Dec-21

CET 1

8.1%

9.5%

9.6%

10.4%

11.1%

11.3% - 12.0%

Tier 1

9.9%

11.4%

11.6%

12.5%

13.3%

13.4% - 14.3%

Total Capital

12.4%

15.9%

16.1%

16.5%

16.7%

16.3% - 17.4%

  • Indicated minimum capital adequacy ratios contain Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 buffer estimates. Range provides our best minimum and maximum estimates of the variable buffers

Transition to Basel III is not expected to affect the Bank's growth prospects or its ability to

maintain dividend distributions within the existing dividend policy payout range

Capital Adequacy Ratios

20%

17.5%

15.9%

16.6%

17.1%

16.7%

15%

12.5%

11.0%

12.2%

12.7%

13.3%

10%

5%

0%

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Tier I Capital Adequacy Ratio

Total Capital Adequacy Ratio

Risk Weighted Assets

15,000

11,339

11,461

12,559

12,000

10,719

9,790

millions

9,000

GEL

6,000

3,000

0

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

19

STRONG NBG (BASEL III) CAPITAL ADEQUACY POSITION

Capital Management

  • Issuance of AT1 Capital Notes in March 2019
    • In March 2019, the Bank issued inaugural US$ 100 million Additional Tier 1 capital perpetual subordinated notes. The regulatory approval on the classification as AT1 instruments was received in April 2019, therefore, it was reflected in the capital ratios since April 2019. This issuance added approximately 230 basis points to the Bank's Tier 1 capital ratio
  • Capital Adequacy
    • Robust internal capital generation per annum
    • Existing additional capital buffers (withinc. 2.3% of RWAs)reflecting differences in provisioning between NBG methodology and IFRS 9
  • Capital Buffer
    • We aim to maintainc.+200bpsfor CET1 and Tier 1 capital ratios over minimum regulatory requirements

Tier 1 Capital Adequacy Ratio Evolution

JSC Bank of Georgia standalone

15%

2.3%

0.3%

0.4%

13.3%

1.2%

1.1%

13%

12.2%

0.6%

11%

9%

7%

5%

Dec-18

Business

1H19

Dividend

Issuance of

One-off

GEL

Jun-19

Growth

profit

AT1 Capital

regulatory Devaluation

Notes

changes

BOG Equity vs. Tier 1 Regulatory Capital | 30 Jun 2019

% of RWAs

13.3%

1.5%

0.8%

1.4%

-2.3%

2,500

187

101

177

287

1,850

2,000

millions

1,673

1,500

GEL

1,000

500

3.7%

0

NBG Tier 1

Loan

IP

Other

AT1 Capital

BOG

Capital

provisioning

provisioning

deductions*

Notes

Equity

methodology methodology

(IFRS)

difference

difference

* Other deductions Include revaluation reserve, investments in non-financial subsidiaries and intangible assets

20

WELL-ESTABLISHED FUNDING STRUCTURE

Interest Bearing Liabilities structure | 30 June 2019

Well diversified international borrowings | 2Q19

Banking Business

Interest Bearing Liabilities GEL 14.0bln

Banking Business

Others borrowings,

Debt securities

GEL 112.0 mln,

issued, GEL

Other debt

3.2%

Borrowings,

2,137.2 mln,

securities,

GEL 1,365.9

15.3%

GEL 434.1 mln,

DFIs, GEL

mln, 9.8%

Current

Time

12.4%

1,253.9 mln,

Client

accounts and

deposits,

35.8%

Other amounts

demand

51.0%

deposits &

Eurobonds, GEL

deposits,

due to credit

notes, GEL

49.0%

1,703.1 mln,

institutions,

8,855.6 mln,

48.6%

GEL 1,594.6

63.5%

mln, 11.4%

Borrowed funds maturity breakdown*

Banking Business

500

418

10%

400

4.3%

5%

7.4%

1.7%

millions

1.5%

0.4%

200

0.6%

339

0.1%

0.0%

0.0%

300

242

0.2%

0%

US$

174

94

-5%

100

90

0

23

68

86

32

79

4

4

2

0

10

-10%

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

Senior Loans

Subordinated Loans

Eurobonds

% of Total assets

  • converted at GEL/US$ exchange rate of 2.8687 at 30 June 2019
  • source: Bloomberg

Highlights for 1H19

  • Group has awell-balanced funding structure with 63.5% of interest bearing liabilities coming from client deposits and notes, 9.0% from Developmental Financial Institutions (DFIs) and 12.3% from Eurobonds and notes issued, at 30 June 2019
  • The Bank has also been able to secure favorable financing from reputable international commercial sources, as well as DFIs, such as EBRD, IFC, EFSE, BSTDB, FMO, DEG, etc.
  • At 30 June 2019, GEL 37 million undrawn facilities from DFIs with up to three years maturity
  • In July 2016,BGEO Group issued 7 year, US$ 350mln Eurobonds with 6.00% coupon (bonds were pushed down to BOG in March 2018). Bonds were trading at 5.494%** on 9 August 2019
  • In June 2017,BOG issued 3 year, GEL 500mln local currency international bonds with 11.00% coupon. Bonds were trading at 10.289%** on 9 August 2019
  • InMarch 2019,BOG issued US$ 100mln 11.125% Additional Tier 1 capital perpetual subordinated notes callable after 5.25 years and on every subsequent interest payment date, subject to prior consent of the NBG. Notes were trading at 10.158%** on 9 August 2019

21

RETAIL BANKING HIGHLIGHTS

Data as at 30 June 2019 for JSC Bank of Georgia standalone

Segments

Clients

Loans

Deposits

1H19 Profit*

Profit per client*

P/C ratio

Branches

1

2

3

4

Emerging Retail

Mass Retail

Mass Affluent

MSME

538 k

1,670 k

49 k

218 k

GEL 291mln

GEL2,183 mln

GEL2,050 mln

GEL2,377 mln

GEL257mln

GEL2,055 mln

GEL1,963 mln

GEL 713mln

GEL 7mln

GEL 61mln

GEL 35mln

GEL 35mln

GEL 25

GEL 74

GEL1,505

GEL 339

3.3

1.7

5.3

1.4

167

92

12

n/a

* 1H19 profit adjusted for GEL 14.2mln one-off employee costs (net of income tax) related to former CEO and executive management termination benefits

22

RETAIL BANKING HIGHLIGHTS

Income Statement Highlights*

Market Position**

GEL thousands unless otherwise noted

2Q19

2Q18

Change

1Q19

Change

1H19

1H18

Change

Market Share by Loans

Market Share by Deposits

y-o-y

q-o-q

y-o-y

Net interest income

128,167

138,485

-7.5%

130,987

-2.2%

259,154

273,938

-5.4%

Net fee and commission income

34,605

29,153

18.7%

32,435

6.7%

67,039

55,292

21.2%

38.7%

Net foreign currency gain

18,070

10,581

70.8%

13,240

36.5%

31,309

14,929

109.7%

38.6%

Net other income / (expense)

(3,753)

1,664

NMF

2,168

NMF

(1,582)

4,770

NMF

36.9%

Operating income

177,089

179,883

-1.6%

178,830

-1.0%

355,920

348,929

2.0%

37.5%

Salaries and other employee benefits

(36,691)

(34,639)

5.9%

(33,874)

8.3%

(70,564)

(66,752)

5.7%

35.5%

34.6%

Administrative expenses

(14,992)

(20,544)

-27.0%

(15,796)

-5.1%

(30,788)

(40,084)

-23.2%

34.9%

33.0%

Depreciation and amortisation

(14,492)

(9,818)

47.6%

(13,287)

9.1%

(27,779)

(19,720)

40.9%

Other operating expenses

(753)

(602)

25.1%

(536)

40.5%

(1,290)

(1,105)

16.7%

Operating expenses

(66,928)

(65,603)

2.0%

(63,493)

5.4%

(130,421)

(127,661)

2.2%

Profit from associate

254

376

-32.4%

188

35.1%

442

695

-36.4%

Operating income before cost of risk

110,415

114,656

-3.7%

115,525

-4.4%

225,941

221,963

1.8%

Cost of risk

(26,542)

(29,618)

-10.4%

(39,386)

-32.6%

(65,930)

(58,072)

13.5%

Net operating income before non-recurring items

83,873

85,038

-1.4%

76,139

10.2%

160,011

163,891

-2.4%

Net non-recurring items

(64)

(8,829)

-99.3%

(276)

-76.8%

(339)

(10,803)

-96.9%

Profit before income tax expense and one-off

costs

83,809

76,209

10.0%

75,863

10.5%

159,672

153,088

4.3%

Income tax expense

(6,323)

(3,173)

99.3%

(6,101)

3.6%

(12,425)

(9,236)

34.5%

Profit adjusted for one off costs

77,486

73,036

6.1%

69,762

11.1%

147,247

143,852

2.4%

2016

2017

2018

2Q19

2016

2017

2018

2Q19

One-off costs (after tax)

(3,067)

(33,544)

-90.9%

(7,075)

-56.7%

(10,142)

(33,544)

-69.8%

Profit

74,419

39,492

88.4%

62,687

18.7%

137,105

110,308

24.3%

Loan Yield

120%

16.8%

16.1%

15.1%

13.2%

18%

100%

15%

80%

60.8%

48.8%

50.3%

45.9%

12%

60%

9%

40%

6%

20%

39.2%

51.2%

49.7%

54.1%

3%

0%

0%

2016

2017

2018

1H19

Net loans, RB, FC

Net loans, RB, GEL

Currency-blended loan yield, RB

Deposit Cost

120%

3.3%

2.9%

2.9%

3.0%

4%

100%

3%

80%

60%

75.0%

72.1%

69.7%

68.8%

2%

40%

1%

20%

25.0%

27.9%

30.3%

31.2%

0%

0%

2016

2017

2018

1H19

Client deposits, RB, FC

Client deposits, RB, GEL

Currency-blended cost of client deposits, RB

  • The income statement adjusted profit excludes GEL 3.1mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 7.1mln) and GEL 10.1mln in 1H19one-off employee costs (net of income tax) related to the former CEO and

executive management termination benefits. The amount is comprised of GEL 3.5mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 5.2mln) and GEL 8.6mln in 1H19 (gross of income tax) excluded from salaries and

23

other employee benefits and GEL 2.9mln (gross of income tax) excluded from non-recurring items in 1Q19 and 1H19. The income statement adjusted profit for 2Q18 and 1H18 excludes GEL

33.5mln demerger related expenses (net of income tax) and one-off impact of re-measurement of deferred tax balances

**Market shares by Loans and Deposits to Individuals

RETAIL BANKING LOAN YIELD, COST OF DEPOSITS & NIM

RB Loan Yield I quarterly

30%

15.7%

22.0% 19.3%

17.7%

20%

13.6% 12.9%

8.2% 7.7%

7.3%

10%

0%

Loan Yield

Loan yield, GEL

Loan yield, FC

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

RB Cost of Deposit I quarterly

6%

3.0% 3.0%

4.9%

5.2%

5.2%

4%

2.9%

2.1%

2.1%

2.1%

2%

0%

Cost of deposits

Cost of deposits, GEL Cost of deposits, FC

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

RB Loan Yield I half-year

30%

15.8%

22.2%

18.4%

20%

13.2%

8.3%

7.5%

10%

0%

Loan Yield

Loan yield, GEL

Loan yield, FC

1H18

1H19

RB Cost of Deposit I half-year

6%

3.0%

4.8%

5.2%

4%

2.9%

2.1%

2.1%

2%

0%

Cost of deposits

Cost of deposits, GEL Cost of deposits, FC

1H18

1H19

RB NIM I quarterly

12%

10%

7.9%

8%

6.4%

5.9%

6%

4%

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

RB NIM I half-year

12%

10%

8.1%

8%

6.1%

6%

4%

1H18

1H19

24

RETAIL BANKING - LEADING RETAIL BANK IN GEORGIA

RB Client Data

RB Portfolio | 30 June 2019

Net Loans by products

Operating Data, GEL mln

2Q19

% of clients

2018

2017

2016

Total:GEL 6.8bln

19.7% of

total clients

Number of total Retail clients, of which:

2,475,292

2,440,754

2,315,038

2,141,229

Number of Solo clients

48,953

2.0%

44,292

32,104

19,267

Credit cards and

Other

Consumer loans & other outstanding, volume

1,609

1,555

1,480

1,104

overdrafts

1.7% of

2.4%

total clients

Consumer loans & other outstanding, number

499,186

20.2%

566,740

738,694

647,441

3.7%

General

Mortgage loans outstanding, volume

2,815

2,539

1,706

1,228

20.2% of

consumer

Mortgage

Mortgage loans outstanding, number

41,706

1.7%

39,007

26,643

16,300

total clients

loans

Micro & SME loans outstanding, volume

20.6%

loans

2,204

2,005

1,637

1,346

41.4%

Micro & SME loans outstanding, number

85,464

3.5%

68,832

53,732

36,379

Micro- and agro-

Credit cards and overdrafts outstanding, volume

272

290

308

291

3.5% of

financing loans

Credit cards and overdrafts outstanding, number

433,877

17.5%

454,512

480,105

442,487

total clients

and SME loans

Credit cards outstanding, number, of which:

487,163

19.7%

547,038

673,573

800,621

31.9%

American Express cards

101,535

4.1%

105,899

97,178

79,567

Deposits by currency

Total:GEL 5.0bln

RB Loans

RB Deposits

Client

Deposits, GEL

GEL millions

+8.0%

GEL millions

31%

Client

+15.0%

Deposits, FC

7,000

6,771

7,000

69%

6,267

6,000

5,044

6,000

4,988

Deposits by category

5,000

5,000

4,339

3,902

Total:GEL 5.0bln

4,000

4,000

3,267

Current

3,000

3,000

2,414

accounts and

2,000

2,000

Time

on demand

deposits

1,000

1,000

deposits

43%

0

0

57%

2016

2017

2018

2Q19

2016

2017

2018

2Q19

25

RETAIL BANKING FINANCIAL DATA

Balance Sheet | 30 June 2019

JSC Bank of Georgia Standalone

4%

Total Gross Loans

GEL 6,900mln

30%

32%

34%

Mass Retail (GEL 2,183mln)

MSME (GEL 2,377mln)

Solo (GEL 2,050mln)

Express Bank (GEL 291mln)

JSC Bank of Georgia Standalone

Total Deposits

GEL 4,988mln

5%

41%

40%

14%

Mass Retail (GEL 2,055mln)

MSME (GEL 713mln)

Solo (GEL 1,963mln)

Express Bank (GEL 257mln)

Income Statement | 1H19

JSC Bank of Georgia Standalone

Net Interest Income

15%

GEL 260mln

18%

39%

28%

Mass Retail (GEL 103mln)

MSME (GEL 72mln)

Solo (GEL 47mln)

Express Bank (GEL 38mln)

JSC Bank of Georgia Standalone

Net Fee & Commission

Income

GEL 56mln

18%

36%

22%

24%

Mass Retail (GEL 20mln)

MSME (GEL 14mln)

Solo (GEL 12mln)

Express Bank (GEL 10mln)

26

RETAIL BANKING - DIGITAL PENETRATION

Digital Channel Statistics

Internet Bank Transactions

Mobile Bank Transactions

1.5

6.7

8.2

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.3

5.5

4.1

1,025

3.2

697

790

620

530

490

558

539

452

408

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Transactions breakdown by channel | 1H19

Volume of transactions, GEL millions

Volume of transactions, GEL millions

# of transactions, millions

# of transactions, millions

+8.0% YoY

Number of Active Users | '000

Digital vs. Non-digital Transactions

418

# of transactions in millions

7%

19%

382

45.0

42.1

16%

41.5

39.0

39.2

93%

278

268

share of

243 229

digital

transactions

58%

-7.0% YoY

3.6

3.4

3.7

3.2

3.3

mBank/iBank

Express pay terminals

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

ATMs

Branches

Internet Bank

Mobile Bank

Through digital channels

Through tellers

27

CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING HIGHLIGHTS

Income Statement Highlights*

Market Position**

GEL thousands unless otherwise noted

2Q19

2Q18

Change

1Q19

Change

1H19

1H18

Change

Market Share by Loans

Market Share by Deposits

y-o-y

q-o-q

y-o-y

Net interest income

47,459

41,718

13.8%

45,679

3.9%

93,138

79,951

16.5%

Net fee and commission income

7,113

6,355

11.9%

8,151

-12.7%

15,264

12,554

21.6%

Net foreign currency gain

15,667

10,259

52.7%

13,104

19.6%

28,771

16,903

70.2%

Net other income / (expense)

(392)

2,078

NMF

1,386

NMF

994

4,873

-79.6%

33.1%

Operating income

69,847

60,410

15.6%

68,320

2.2%

138,167

114,281

20.9%

31.2%

Salaries and other employee benefits

(14,738)

(13,725)

7.4%

(12,439)

18.5%

(27,177)

(26,320)

3.3%

30.5%

30.1%

30.3%

Administrative expenses

(4,004)

(3,700)

8.2%

(4,027)

-0.6%

(8,031)

(7,159)

12.2%

Depreciation and amortisation

(1,933)

(1,269)

52.3%

(1,701)

13.6%

(3,634)

(2,578)

41.0%

28.9%

28.8%

28.0%

Other operating expenses

(302)

(253)

19.4%

(203)

48.8%

(505)

(396)

27.5%

Operating expenses

(20,977)

(18,947)

10.7%

(18,370)

14.2%

(39,347)

(36,453)

7.9%

Operating income before cost of risk

48,870

41,463

17.9%

49,950

-2.2%

98,820

77,828

27.0%

Cost of risk

(6,574)

(5,603)

17.3%

(1,824)

NMF

(8,398)

(10,246)

-18.0%

Net operating income before non-recurring items

42,296

35,860

17.9%

48,126

-12.1%

90,422

67,582

33.8%

Net non-recurring items

-

(4,930)

NMF

(72)

NMF

(72)

(5,203)

-98.6%

Profit before income tax expense and one-off

42,296

30,930

36.7%

48,054

-12.0%

90,350

62,379

44.8%

costs

Income tax expense

(3,169)

(1,567)

102.2%

(3,864)

-18.0%

(7,032)

(4,010)

75.4%

Profit adjusted for one-off costs

39,127

29,363

33.3%

44,190

-11.5%

83,318

58,369

42.7%

2016

2017

2018

2Q19

2016

2017

2018

2Q19

One-off costs (after tax)

(929)

(12,924)

-92.8%

(3,165)

-70.6%

(4,094)

(12,924)

-68.3%

Profit

38,198

16,439

132.4%

41,025

-6.9%

79,224

45,445

74.3%

Loan Yield

120%

10.4%

10.7%

10.2%

9.2%

12%

100%

9%

80%

60%

83.3%

83.1%

82.3%

83.6%

6%

40%

3%

20%

16.7%

16.9%

17.7%

16.4%

0%

0%

2016

2017

2018

1H19

Net loans, CIB, FC

Net loans, CIB, GEL

Currency-blended loan yield, CIB

Deposit Cost

120%

3.9%

4.0%

4.1%

3.6%

5%

100%

4%

80%

63.1%

61.2%

63.2%

3%

60%

74.8%

2%

40%

20%

25.2%

36.9%

38.8%

36.8%

1%

0%

0%

2016

2017

2018

1H19

Client deposits, CIB, FC

Client deposits, CIB, GEL

Currency-blended cost of client deposits, CIB

*The income statement adjusted profit excludes GEL 0.9mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 3.2mln) and GEL 4.1mln in 1H19 one-off employee costs (net-off income tax) related to the former CEO and

executive management termination benefits. The amount is comprised of GEL 1.1mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 2.7mln) and GEL 3.8mln in 1H19 (gross of income tax) excluded from salaries and

28

other employee benefits and GEL 1.1mln (gross of income tax) excluded from non-recurring items in 1Q19 and in 1H19. The income statement adjusted profit for 2Q18 and 1H18 excludes GEL

12.9mln demerger related expenses (net of income tax) and one-off impact of re-measurement of deferred tax balances

**Market shares by Loans and Deposits to Legal entities

CIB LOAN BOOK & DEPOSITS

Highlights

Portfolio breakdown | 30 June 2019

Loans by sectors

Leading corporate bank in Georgia

Mining and

Health and

quarrying

social work

Integrated client coverage in key sectors

3.7%

3.0% Other

Top 10 CIB borrowers

Financial

8.2%

Manufacturing

represent 29.4%of total

intermediation

CIB loan book

2,467corporate clients served by dedicated relationship

1.3%

Construction

30.7%

bankers

Electricity, gas

12.7%

and water supply

Hospitality

Top 20 CIB borrowers

2.3%Transport &

Trade

represent 41.6%of total

3.8%

Real

Communication

17.0%

CIB loan book

estate

1.6%

Service

10.9%

Loans & Deposits

4.8%

GEL millions

4,000

3,457

3,473

3,2093,427

Deposits by category

Deposits by currency

3,500

3,059

3,000

2,395

2,618

2,500

2,260

Time

Client

2,000

deposits

Current

deposits,

1,500

36.5%

Client

GEL,

accounts

1,000

and

deposits,

36.8%

500

demand

FC, 63.2%

deposits

0

63.5%

2016

2017

2018

2Q19

Net loans, CIB

Client deposits, CIB

29

CIB LOAN YIELD, COST OF DEPOSITS & NIM

CIB Loan Yield I quarterly

CIB Loan Yield I half-year

15%

10.4%

9.1%

9.5%

13.2% 11.5%

12.6%

9.8% 8.6% 8.9%

15%

10.2%

9.2%

13.0%

12.0%

9.6%

8.7%

10%

10%

5%

5%

0%

0%

Loan Yield

Loan yield, GEL

Loan yield, FC

Loan Yield

Loan yield, GEL

Loan yield, FC

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

1H18

1H19

CIB Cost of Deposit I quarterly

10%

6.4%

5.9%

5.9%

5%

4.1%

3.6%

3.7%

2.4%

2.1%

2.2%

0%

Cost of deposits Cost of deposits, GEL Cost of deposits, FC

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

CIB Cost of Deposit I half-year

10%

6.3%

5.9%

5%

4.0%

3.6%

2.5%

2.1%

0%

Cost of deposits Cost of deposits, GEL Cost of deposits, FC

1H18

1H19

CIB NIM I quarterly

4%

3.5%

3.4%

3.3%

3%

2%

1%

0%

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

CIB NIM I half-year

5%

3.3%

3.4%

4%

3%

2%

1%

1H18

1H19

30

BUILDING BLOCKS TO BECOME THE FINANCIAL SERVICES HUB

Wealth Management - aim to increase AUM from current US$0.9bln to US$3.0bln in 5 years time

  • Strong international presence:
    Israel (since 2008), UK (2010), Hungary (2012), Turkey (2013) and Cyprus (2017)
  • AUM of GEL 2,504.3 million,up 25.6%y-o-y
  • Diversified funding sources:
    • Georgia 34%
    • Israel 11%
    • UK 3%
    • Germany 2%
    • CIS 22%
    • Other 28%
  • Wealth Management Vision - Become the regional hub for wealth management offering
      • Business and tax friendly environment
      • Secure and attractive destination
      • Conservative regulation and high level of banking secrecy
      • Market dominated by two LSE listed banks with high standards of transparency
    • Brand new office in the centre of Tbilisi, since January 2019, dedicated to serving wealth management clients

31

BUILDING BLOCKS TO BECOME THE FINANCIAL SERVICES HUB

Galt & Taggart - Largest Investment Bank in Georgia

Brokerage

DCM/ECM

  • The leading brokerage house in the region
  • The only internationalsub-custodian in the region
  • The leading investment bank in the region
  • Wide product coverageand
    Exclusive partner of SAXO Bank via White Label structure, that provides highly adaptive trading platform with professional tools, insights andworld-classexecution
  • During 1H19 Galt & Taggart acted as:
    • lead manager of JSC Microfinance Organisation Crystal's GEL 15mln local public bond issuance due in 2021, in February 2019
    • co-managerof Bank of Georgia's inaugural US$ 100mln international Additional Tier 1 bond issuance, in March 2019
    • lead manager of JSC Microfinance Organisation Swiss Capital's GEL 10mln local public bond issuance due in 2021, in March 2019
    • lead manager for European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), facilitating GEL 90mln local private bond issuance due in 2023, in March 2019
    • lead manager for Nederlandse Financierings - Maatschappij Voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO), facilitating GEL 26mln local private bond issuance due in 2024, in March 2019

Research

  • Sector, macro and fixed income coverage
  • Georgian quarterly macroeconomic update
  • International distribution
  • buy-sideadvisor for Bank of Georgia Group on acquisition of extra.ge online platform, in May 2019
  • lead manager for Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), facilitating GEL 10mln local private bond issuance due in 2022, in June 2019
  • solesell-side advisor of Linnaeus Capital Partners B.V. on a sale of 100% shareholding in Lilo1- logistics center, in June 2019
  • lead manager for EBRD, facilitating c.GEL 28mln local private bond issuance due in 2024, in July 2019

Corporate Advisory

  • Team with sector expertise and international M&A experience
  • Proven track record of more than 30 completed transactions over the past 8 years

32

GEORGIA AT A GLANCE

General Facts

  • Area:69,700 sq km
  • Population (2018): 3.7 mln
  • Life expectancy: 74 years
  • Official language: Georgian
  • Literacy: 100%
  • Capital: Tbilisi
  • Currency (code): Lari (GEL)

Economy

  • Nominal GDP (Geostat) 2018: GEL 41.1 bln (US$16.2 bln)
  • Real GDP growth rate2014-2018: 4.6%, 2.9%, 2.8%, 4.8%, 4.7%
  • Real GDP2010-2018 annual average growth rate: 4.8%
  • GDP per capita 2018 (PPP) per IMF: US$ 11,485
  • Annual inflation(e-o-p) 2018: 1.5%
  • External public debt to GDP 2018: 35.4%

Sovereign Credit Ratings

Rating Agency

Rating

Outlook

Affirmed

Ba2

Stable

March 2019

BB

Stable

February 2019

BB-

Positive

April 2019

34

GEORGIA'S KEY ECONOMIC DRIVERS

Liberal economic policy

Regional logistics and tourism hub

Strong FDI

Support from international community

Electricity transit hub potential

Political environment stabilised

Top performer globally in WB Doing Business over the past 12 years

  • Liberty Act ensures a credible fiscal and monetary framework:
  • Fiscal deficit/GDP capped at 3%; Government debt/GDP capped at 60%
  • Business friendly environment and low tax regime (attested by favourable international rankings)

A natural transport and logistics hub, connecting land-locked energy rich countries in the east and European markets in the west

  • Access to a market of 2.8bn customers without customs duties: Free trade agreements with EU, China, CIS, Turkey, Hong Kong and with EFTA countries. The GSP with USA, Canada and Japan
  • Tourism revenues on the rise: tourism inflows stood at 19.9% of GDP in 2018 andtotal arrivals reached 8.7mln visitors in 2018 (up 9.8% y-o-y), out of which tourist arrivals were up 16.9% y-o-y to 4.8mln visitors.
  • Regional energy transit corridor accounting for 1.6% of the world's oil and gas transit volumes

An influx of foreign investors on the back of the economic reforms have boosted productivity and accelerated growth

  • FDI stood at US$ 1.2bln (7.6% of GDP) in 2018
  • FDI averaged 8.8% of GDP in2009-2018

Georgia and the EU signed an Association Agreement and DCFTA in June 2014

  • Visa-freetravel to the EU is another major success in Georgian foreign policy. Georgian passport holders were granted free entrance to the EU countries from 28 March 2017
  • Discussions commenced with the USA to drive inward investments and exports
  • Strong political support from NATO, EU, US, UN and member of WTO since 2000; Substantial support from DFIs

Developed, stable and competitively priced energy sector

  • Only 25% of hydropower capacity utilized; 150 renewable (HPPs/WPPs/SPPs) energypower plants are in various stages of construction or development
  • Georgia imports natural gas mainly from Azerbaijan
  • Significantly boosted transmission capacity with 400 kV line to Turkey and 500 kV line to Azerbaijan built, other transmission lines to Armenia and Russia upgraded
  • Additional 2,000 MW transmission capacity development in the pipeline, facilitatingcross-border electricity trade and energy swaps to Eastern Europe
  • Georgia underscored its commitment to European values by securing a democratic transfer of political power in successive parliamentary, presidential, and local elections and by signing an Association Agreement and free trade agreement with the EU
  • Constitution amendments passed in 2013 to enhance governing responsibility of Parliament and reduce the powers of the Presidency
  • Continued economic relationship with Russia, although economic dependence is moderate
  • Russia began issuing visas to Georgians in March 2009; Georgia abolished visa requirements for Russians-The Russian side announced to ease visa procedures for Georgians citizens effective December 23, 2015
  • Direct flights between the two countries resumed in January 2010
  • Member of WTO since 2000, allowed Russia's access to WTO; In 2013 trade restored with Russia
  • In 2018, Russia accounted for 13.0% of Georgia's exports and 10.2% of imports; just 3.7% of cumulative FDI over2003-18

35

GROWTH ORIENTED REFORMS

Ease of Doing Business | 2019

New Zealand

1

Source:WB-IFC Doing Business Report

Singapore

2

Denmark

3

up from 9thin 2018

Georgia

6

Norway

7

USA

8

UK

9

14

Lithuania

Estonia

16

Latvia

19

Germany

24

Azerbaijan

25

Kazakhstan

28

Russia

31

Poland

33

Czech Rep.

35

Armenia

41

Turkey

43

Ukraine

71

Global Corruption Barometer | 2017

Economic Freedom Index | 2019

UK

7

Source:Heritage Foundation

USA

12

Top 8 in Europe region out of 44

Estonia

15

Georgia

16

countries

Lithuania

21

Czech rep.

23

35

Latvia

Bulgaria

37

Romania

42

Poland

46

Armenia

47

Kazakhstan

59

Azerbaijan

60

Hungary

64

Tukey

68

France

71

Italy

80

Russia

98

Ukraine

147

Business Bribery Risk | 2018

Germany

Georgia

Poland Czech Rep.

Slovakia

Latvia

Montenegro

Bulgaria

Turkey

Lithuania

Armenia

Bosnia & Herz.

Romania

Kazakhstan

Russia

Ukraine

Azerbaijan

Moldova

3%

Source:Transparency International

7%

% admitting having paid a bribe last year

7%

9%12%

Georgia is on a par with EU

16%member states

15%

17%

18%

24%

24%

27%

29%

29%

34%38%

38%42%

Sweden

2

Source:Trace International

Norway

3

7

UK

12

Singapore

Estonia

15

USA

18

France

21

Lithuania

23

Georgia

27

Czech rep.

32

Poland

36

Latvia

39

77

Armenia

Bulgaria

79

95

Azerbaijan

105

Ukraine

Russia

108

127

Kazakhstan

Turkey

130

177

Uzbekistan

36

GOVERNMENT'S ONGOING REFORMS

1

Structural Reforms

  • Tax Reform
    • Corporate income tax reform
    • Enhancing easiness of tax compliance
  • Capital Market Reform
    • Boosting stock exchange activities
    • Developing of local bond market
  • Pension Reform
    • Introduction of private pension system
  • PPP Reform
    • Introduction of transparent and efficient PPP framework
  • Public Investment Management Framework
    • Improved efficiency of state projects
  • Deposit Insurance
    • Boosting private savings
    • Enhancing trust to financial system
  • Accounting Reform
    • Increased transparency and financial accountability
    • Enhanced protection of shareholder rights
  • Association Agreement Agenda

2Promoting Transit & Tourism Hub

  • Roads
    • Plan to finish all spinal projects by 2020 -East-West Highway, other supporting infrastructure
  • Rail
    • Baku - Tbilisi Kars new railroad line
    • Railway modernization project
  • Air
    • Tbilisi International Airport
      • 2nd runway to be constructed
      • International Cargo terminal
  • Maritime
    • Anaklia deep water Black Sea port
      • Strategic location
      • Capable of accommodating Panamax type cargo vessels
      • High capacity - up to 100mln tons turnover annually
    • Up to USD 1blnfor first phase (out of 9) in Georgia

3Promoting Open Governance

  • Improvement of public services offered to the private sector
    • Creation of "Front Office"
    • Application of "Single Window Principle"
  • Involvement of the private sector in legislative process
    • Discussion of draft legislation at an early stage
  • Strict monitoring of implementation of government decisions
    • Creation of a special unit for monitoring purposes

4

Education Reform

  • General Education Reform
    • Maximizing quality of teaching in secondary schools
  • Fundamental Reform of Higher Education
    • Based on the comprehensive research of the labor market needs
  • Improvement of Vocational Education
    • Increase involvement of the private sector in the professional education

37

DIVERSIFIED RESILIENT ECONOMY

Gross domestic product

Source: Geostat

20

Growth was 4.9% in 1H19

16%

15

12%

10

6.2%

7.2%

6.4%

8%

4.6%

4.8%

4.7%

3.4%

2.9%

2.8%

5

4%

0

0%

-5

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

-4%

Nominal GDP, US$ bn

Real GDP growth, %

Comparative real GDP growth rates, % (2010-2018 average)

Source:IMF, Geostat

7%

6.4%

6%

4.8%

5%

4.5% 4.3%

3.4% 3.5%3.7%

4%

2.8%3.0%

3%

2.2% 2.3%

1.9%

2%

1.5%

1%

0.2%

0%

Ukraine

Azerbaijan

Russia

Bulgaria

Czech rep.

Latvia

Romania

Lithuania

Poland

Estonia

Armenia

Moldova

Georgia

Turkey

Diversified nominal GDP structure, 2018

Source: Geostat

Hotels & Other

Trade

Financialrestaurants 9.9%

17.0%

interm.

3.1%

4.4%

Healthcare

5.8%

Industry

Real estate17.0%7.4%

Agriculture

7.7%

Transport &

Publiccommun. administration Construction 10.2%

8.2% 9.3%

GDP per capita

Source:IMF, Geostat

14,000

12,000

10,679

11,485

9,626

9,991

10,000

9,270

8,692

8,217

7,512

8,000

6,815

6,000

3,844

4,250

4,341

4,438

3,755

3,857

4,047

4,346

4,000

3,073

2,000

0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Nominal GDP per capita, US$

GDP per capita, PPP, US$

38

PRODUCTIVITY AND CAPITAL HAVE BEEN THE MAIN ENGINES OF GROWTH SINCE 2004

Overall contribution of capital, labor, and Total Factor

Contributions of capital, labor, and

Productivity (TFP) to growth, 2010-2018

TFP to growth during periods

Source:Geostat,G&T calculation

Source:Geostat,G&T calculation

TFP growth

10%

8%

1.6%

6%

4%

Capital stock

2%

2.6%

0%

-2%

Labor force

2004-07

2008-09

2010-13

2014-18

0.5%

TFP growth

Labor force

Capital stock

Real GDP growth projection, 2019

Source: IMF

6%

4.6% 4.6%

4%

3.0%

3.1%3.2%3.3%3.5%3.8%

2.7%2.7%2.9%2.9%

2%

1.4% 1.8%

0%

-2%

-4%-2.5%

Turkey

Russia

Belarus

Azerbaijan

Ukraine

Czech Rep.

Lithuania

Estonia

Romania

Latvia

Bulgaria

Moldova

Poland

Armenia

Georgia

Real GDP growth: Georgia, CIS, Eastern EU

8%

Source:IMF, Geostat

7%

Georgia

6%

CIS

5%

4%

3%

2%

Eastern

1%

Europe

0%

-1%

-2%

-3%

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019F

2020F

2021F

2022F

39

FURTHER JOB CREATION IS ACHIEVABLE

Unemployment rate down 1.3ppts y/y to 12.7% in 2018

Average monthly wages and income per household

Source: Geostat

Source: Geostat

1,800

17.4%

17.3%

17.2%

16.9%

20%

500

1,700

14.6%

14.1%

14.0%

13.9%

400

1,600

12.7%

15%

1,500

300

1,400

10%

1,300

200

1,200

5%

100

1,100

1,000

0%

0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Employed, 000' persons

Unemployment rate, %

Wages, US$

Total income, US$

Share of services in total employment on the rise

Source: Geostat

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

Services (incl. construction)

Agriculture

Manufacturing

Hired workers accounted for 50.8%

in total employment in 2018

1,000

Source: Geostat

900

800

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Public sector (hired workers)

Non-public sector (hired workers)

40

LOW PUBLIC DEBT

Fiscal deficit

Source: MoF, IMF

0%

-2%

-4%

-2.1%

-1.7%

-2.1%

-2.8%

-2.7%-2.9%-2.9%-2.5%-2.6%-2.7%

-6%

-5.6%

-8%

-10%

2011

2013

2019F

2020F

2010

2012

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Fiscal deficit (IMF program definition)

Note:Deficit calculated as net lending / borrowing minus budget lending

Public debt as % of GDP

Source:IMF, MoF, Geostat

70%

Public debt/GDP

70%

60%

60%

capped at 60%

50%

50%

40%

40%

30%

30%

20%

20%

10%

2019F

10%

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2020F

Total public debt to GDP, %

External public debt to GDP, %

Breakdown of public debt

Source:MoF, as of June 2019

External public debt

Multilateral

portfolio

Domestic

weighted average

External

55%

interest rate 2.2%

21%

79%

Contractual

maturity 22 years

Bilateral

14%

Eurobond

8%

Gross government debt/GDP, 2018

Source:IMF, MoF, Geostat

140%

120%

100%

80%

60%

45.0%

40%

20%

0%

Russia Kazakhstan Uzbekistan Moldova Turkey Czech rep. Lithuania Romania

Latvia Georgia Belarus Poland Armenia Slovakia Ukraine Slovenia Hungary Montenegro Croatia Canada Spain Singapore Italy

41

INVESTING IN INFRASTRUCTURE AND SPENDING LOW ON SOCIAL

Budget expenditures

Source:MoF, Geostat

16,000

50%

14,000

34.0%30.7% 30.6%

40%

12,000

29.4%

30.3% 30.5%

31.0%

30.4%

30.1% 30.8% 30.5%

10,000

30%

8,000

20%

6,000

4,000

10%

2,000

0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019F

2020F

0%

Expenditures (current + capital), GEL mn

Expenditures (current + capital) as % of GDP

Expenditure breakdown: current vs. capital

Source: MoF

100%

80%

60%

76.0%

72.5%

73.4%

80.0%

81.7%

78.1%

80.0%

74.2%

73.1%

74.2%

75.6%

40%

24.0%

27.5%

26.6%

20.0%

18.3%

21.9%

20.0%

25.8%

26.9%

25.8%

24.4%

20%

0%

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019F

2020F

Current Expenditures

Capital Expenditures and net lending

Government social expenditure as % of GDP

Government capital expenditure as % of GDP

2016

2017

2018E

2019F

Source: IMF

2016

2017

2018E

2019F

Source: IMF

18%

8%

16%

7%

14%

6%

12%

5%

10%

4%

8%

3%

6%

4%

2%

2%

1%

0%

Poland

0%

Turkey

Armenia

Georgia

Belarus

Hungary

Russia

Lithuania

Estonia

Bulgaria

Croatia

Armenia

Turkey

Croatia

Russia

Lithuania

Poland

Bulgaria

Estonia

Hungary

Belarus

Georgia

42

DIVERSIFIED FOREIGN TRADE

Imports of goods and services

Source:NBG - BOP statistics

12

9.4

10.8

10

10.1

8.7

8.5

2.2

8.0

9.3

1.7

1.4

1.6

2.0

8

1.3

9.2

1.7

1.7

6.1

6

1.1

4

6.7

7.7

7.7

8.3

7.0

6.8

7.4

8.6

5.1

2

0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Goods imports, US$ bn

Services imports, US$ bn

Exportsof goods and services

Source:NBG - BOP statistics

10

6.1

7.5

8.8

0.8

8

7.1

7.0

6.0

0.5

5.9

1.1

0.9

6

5.1

0.4

0.3

3.5

0.9

3.0

3.9

4

0.7

3.0

3.1

2.5

2.5

0.5

2.5

2.4

1.9

2

3.3

4.0

4.5

2.6

3.0

3.0

3.1

1.6

2.0

0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Re-exports, US$ bn

Goods exports, Geo-originated, US$ bn

Services exports, US$ bn

Imports, 1H19

Exports, 1H19

Source: Geostat

Source: Geostat

UAE

Armenia

Other

EU

2.5%

Other

17.7%

14.7%

EU

3.0%

25.9%

Uzbekistan

24.0%

Ukraine

2.8%

4.2%

China

3.0%

USA

USA

4.7%

4.0%

Turkey

Russia

Azerbaija

Turkey

14.7%

6.8%

n

17.2%

7.1%

Ukraine

Russia

7.3%

China

Armenia

Azerbaijan

9.9%

10.3%

8.3%

11.9%

Oil imports

Source: GeoStat

Oil imports were down 15.1% y/y in 1H19

1,000

75%

800

60%

600

45%

400

30%

200

15%

0

0%

-200

-15%

-400

-30%

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

1H18

1H19

Oil imports, US$ mn

Oil imports, % change, y/y

43

DIVERSIFIED SOURCES OF CAPITAL

Strong foreign investor interest

Source: Geostat

2.0

25%

1.5

20%

1.0

11.0%

11.9%

10.9%

12.6%

15%

7.8%

7.6%

7.3%

6.5%

6.3%

10%

0.5

5%

0.0

0%

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

FDI, US$ bn

FDI as % of GDP

Remittances - steady source of external funding

Source:NBG, Geostat

2.1

9.7%

12%

1.8

9.0%

8.8%

9.2%

8.7%

9.2%

10%

8.4%

7.7%

8.0%

1.5

8%

1.6

1.2

1.5

1.4

1.4

1.3

1.3

6%

1.2

0.9

1.1

1.1

4%

0.6

0.3

2%

0.0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

0%

Remittances, US$ bn

Remittances as % of GDP

Tourist arrivals and revenues on the rise

Source:NBG, Geostat

3.5

19.9%

25%

3.0

17.9%

20%

2.5

13.4%

14.7%

2.0

15%

10.7%

10.8%

8.9%

1.5

10%

6.6%

5.7%

1.0

5%

0.5

0.0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

0%

Tourism revenues, US$ bn

Tourism revenues as % of GDP

Public external borrowing for capex, % of GDP

Source:MOF, Geostat

7%

6.1%

5.6%

6%

5%

4%

3.4%

3.3%

3.2%

3.3%

3.5%

2.6%

3%

2.2%

2%