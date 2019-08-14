Bank of Georgia : 2Q19 and 1H19 Results Presentation

|
BANK OF GEORGIA
GROUP PLC
Investor Presentation
2Q19 and 1H19 Financial Results
14 August 2019
3
BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP OVERVIEW
Banking Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail
|
|
Corporate and
|
|
|
|
Investment
|
|
|
Banking
|
|
|
|
|
Banking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wealth
|
|
BNB
|
|
|
Management
|
|
(Bank in Belarus)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder structure
|
As of 30 June 2019
|
1%
|
|
|
Unvested and unawarded shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for management and employees
|
|
2%
|
|
|
Vested shares held by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
management and employees
|
30%
|
|
29%
|
|
US
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UK/Ireland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
Scandinavia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6%
|
26%
|
|
|
Luxembourg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other**
Top shareholders
|
As of 30 June 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Rank
|
Shareholder name
|
Ownership
|
1
|
JSC Georgia Capital*
|
19.90%
|
2
|
Harding Loevner LP
|
4.93%
|
3
|
JP Morgan Asset Management
|
3.01%
|
4
|
Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA)
|
2.83%
|
5
|
LGM Investments Ltd
|
2.70%
|
6
|
Van Eck Global
|
2.66%
|
7
|
Norges Bank Investment Management
|
2.65%
|
8
|
Vanguard Group Inc
|
2.47%
|
9
|
Jupiter Asset Management
|
2.44%
|
10
|
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC
|
2.11%
|
|
|
The Group has been included
in the FTSE 250and
FTSE All-share Index Funds
since 18 June 2012
|
* JSC Georgia Capital will exercise its voting rights at the Group's general meetings in accordance with the votes cast by all other Group Shareholders, as long as
|
|
JSC Georgia Capital's percentage holding in Bank of Georgia Group PLC is greater than 9.9%
|
|
** Includes 19.9% shareholding of JSC Georgia Capital
DELIVERING ON GROUP STRATEGY
SUCCESSFUL TRACK RECORD OF DELIVERING STRONG RESULTS
BANKING BUSINESS KEY TARGETS
|
|
|
25.2%
|
26.4%
|
2
|
Loan book
|
|
|
|
|
22.2%
|
|
|
|
|
23.7%
|
|
|
growth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c.15%
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018*
|
|
1H19**
|
3
Robust
Capital
Management
Track
Record
✓
-
Capital position:We aim to maintain +200bps bufferfor CET1 and Tier 1 capital ratios over minimum regulatory requirement
-
Maintain regular dividend payouts:Aiming25-40%dividend payout ratio
-
GEL 624mln+cash dividend paid since 2013, with payout ratio above 30%over past 7 years
Regular Dividends
|
Payout
|
30%
|
36%
|
33%
|
34%
|
32%
|
ratio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
millions
|
3.1%
|
2.7%
|
3.1%
|
3.2%
|
2.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GEL
|
|
|
72
|
80
|
98
|
102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
|
|
|
Total dividend paid during the year
|
|
|
|
|
30% 30%
4.0% 4.2%
122 124
2018 2019 Dividend yield***
-
2018 ROAE adjusted for GEL 30.3mln demerger related costs, GEL 8.0mln demerger related corporate income tax gain, GEL 30.3mlnone-off impact of re-measurement
|
|
of deferred tax balances and GEL 3.9mln (net of income tax) termination costs of the former CEO
|
5
|
**
|
1H19 ROAE adjusted for GEL 14.2mln (net of income tax) termination costs of the former CEO and executive management
|
***
|
Dividend yield is calculated based on the closing price of the shares immediately prior to ex-dividend date
|
RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS*
Income Statement **
|
Banking Business
|
|
2Q19
|
2Q18
|
Change
|
1Q19
|
Change
|
|
1H19
|
1H18
|
Change
|
GEL thousands unless otherwise noted
|
|
y-o-y
|
q-o-q
|
|
y-o-y
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
181,622
|
186,582
|
-2.7%
|
182,941
|
-0.7%
|
364,563
|
366,831
|
-0.6%
|
Net fee and commission income
|
43,267
|
37,847
|
14.3%
|
42,180
|
2.6%
|
85,447
|
72,357
|
18.1%
|
Net foreign currency gain
|
36,700
|
25,000
|
46.8%
|
30,025
|
22.2%
|
66,724
|
39,252
|
70.0%
|
Net other income / (expense)
|
(4,260)
|
3,705
|
NMF
|
3,568
|
NMF
|
(691)
|
9,451
|
NMF
|
Operating income
|
257,329
|
253,134
|
1.7%
|
258,714
|
-0.5%
|
516,043
|
487,891
|
5.8%
|
Operating expenses
|
(98,558)
|
(93,144)
|
5.8%
|
(91,927)
|
7.2%
|
(190,485)
|
(180,523)
|
5.5%
|
Profit from associates
|
254
|
376
|
-32.4%
|
188
|
35.1%
|
442
|
695
|
-36.4%
|
Operating income before cost of risk
|
159,025
|
160,366
|
-0.8%
|
166,975
|
-4.8%
|
326,000
|
308,063
|
5.8%
|
Cost of risk
|
(35,476)
|
(37,526)
|
-5.5%
|
(42,652)
|
-16.8%
|
(78,129)
|
(71,340)
|
9.5%
|
Net operating income before non-recurring items
|
123,549
|
122,840
|
0.6%
|
124,323
|
-0.6%
|
247,871
|
236,723
|
4.7%
|
Net non-recurring items
|
(2,538)
|
(13,763)
|
-81.6%
|
(1,575)
|
61.1%
|
(4,112)
|
(16,711)
|
-75.4%
|
Profit before income tax expense and one-off costs
|
121,011
|
109,077
|
10.9%
|
122,748
|
-1.4%
|
243,759
|
220,012
|
10.8%
|
Income tax expense
|
(9,871)
|
(5,461)
|
80.8%
|
(10,536)
|
-6.3%
|
(20,407)
|
(14,744)
|
38.4%
|
Profit adjusted for one-off costs
|
111,140
|
103,616
|
7.3%
|
112,212
|
-1.0%
|
223,352
|
205,268
|
8.8%
|
One-off termination costs of former CEO and executive management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(after tax), one-off demerger related expenses (after tax) and one-off
|
(3,996)
|
(52,541)
|
-92.4%
|
(10,240)
|
-61.0%
|
(14,236)
|
(52,541)
|
-72.9%
|
impact of re-measurement of deferred tax balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
107,144
|
51,075
|
109.8%
|
101,972
|
5.1%
|
|
209,116
|
152,727
|
36.9%
|
Balance Sheet
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key Ratios
|
|
|
GEL thousands unless otherwise noted
|
|
Jun-19
|
Jun-18
|
Change
|
Mar-19
|
Change
|
|
y-o-y
|
q-o-q
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liquid assets
|
4,537,545
|
4,266,417
|
6.4%
|
4,502,390
|
0.8%
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
936,106
|
1,546,863
|
-39.5%
|
1,162,168
|
-19.5%
|
Amounts due from credit institutions
|
1,704,701
|
993,862
|
71.5%
|
1,391,630
|
22.5%
|
Investment securities
|
1,896,738
|
1,725,692
|
9.9%
|
1,948,592
|
-2.7%
|
Loans to customers and finance lease receivables
|
10,579,710
|
8,108,647
|
30.5%
|
9,570,691
|
10.5%
|
Property and equipment
|
358,921
|
313,627
|
14.4%
|
349,728
|
2.6%
|
Total assets
|
16,133,999
|
13,239,336
|
21.9%
|
15,054,569
|
7.2%
|
Client deposits and notes
|
8,855,616
|
7,174,234
|
23.4%
|
8,393,861
|
5.5%
|
Amounts due to credit institutions
|
2,960,519
|
2,740,595
|
8.0%
|
2,463,408
|
20.2%
|
Borrowings from DFIs
|
1,253,921
|
1,161,120
|
8.0%
|
1,309,976
|
-4.3%
|
Short-term loans from NBG
|
1,001,496
|
556,834
|
79.9%
|
585,797
|
71.0%
|
Loans and deposits from commercial banks
|
705,102
|
1,022,641
|
-31.1%
|
567,635
|
24.2%
|
Debt securities issued
|
2,137,239
|
1,527,452
|
39.9%
|
2,045,428
|
4.5%
|
Total liabilities
|
14,215,780
|
11,571,671
|
22.8%
|
13,135,789
|
8.2%
|
Total equity
|
|
1,918,219
|
1,667,665
|
15.0%
|
1,918,780
|
0.0%
Banking Business
ROAA**
ROAE**
Net interest margin Loan yield
Liquid assets yield Cost of funds
Cost of client deposits and notes
Cost of amounts due to credit institutions Cost of debt securities issued
Cost / Income***
NPLs to gross loans to clients NPL coverage ratio
NPL coverage ratio, adjusted for discounted value of collateral
Cost of credit risk ratio
NBG (Basel III) Tier I capital adequacy ratio NBG (Basel III) Total capital adequacy ratio
|
2Q19
|
2Q18
|
1Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.9%
|
3.1%
|
3.1%
|
22.9%
|
25.4%
|
24.5%
|
5.4%
|
6.9%
|
5.8%
|
11.8%
|
14.0%
|
12.2%
|
3.4%
|
3.8%
|
3.8%
|
4.8%
|
5.0%
|
4.8%
|
3.3%
|
3.6%
|
3.3%
|
7.2%
|
7.2%
|
7.6%
|
8.1%
|
7.7%
|
7.8%
|
|
|
|
38.3%
|
36.8%
|
35.5%
|
3.2%
|
3.4%
|
3.3%
|
88.1%
|
99.4%
|
92.2%
|
|
|
|
131.5%
|
142.8%
|
132.6%
|
1.3%
|
1.6%
|
1.7%
|
13.3%
|
12.5%
|
12.7%
|
16.7%
|
17.5%
|
17.1%
1H19 1H18
3.0% 3.2%
23.7% 25.7%
5.6% 7.0%
12.0% 13.9%
3.6% 3.7%
4.8% 4.9%
3.3% 3.5%
7.3% 7.0%
7.9% 7.8%
36.9% 37.0%
3.2% 3.4%
88.1% 99.4%
131.5% 142.8%
|
1.5%
|
1.7%
|
13.3%
|
12.5%
|
16.7%
|
17.5%
-
The detailed financials of the Group are presented on pages57-62
-
The income statement adjusted profit excludes GEL 4.0mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 10.2mln) and GEL 14.2mln in 1H19one-off employee costs (net of income tax) related to former CEO and executive management
|
termination benefits. The amount is comprised of GEL 4.6mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 7.8mln) and GEL 12.4mln in 1H19 (gross of income tax) excluded from salaries and other employee benefits and GEL 4.0mln (gross
6
of income tax) excluded from non-recurring items in 1Q19 and in 1H19. The income statement adjusted profit for 2Q18 and 1H18 excludes GEL 52.5mln demerger related expenses (net of income tax) and one-off
*** Cost/income ratio adjusted for GEL 4.6mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 7.8mln) and GEL 12.4mln in 1H19 one-off employee costs (gross of income tax) related to termination benefits of the former executive management
THE LEADING BANK IN GEORGIAStrong profitability and growth momentum, on the back of outstanding capital and liquidity positions
BOG - Leading Bank in Attractive Banking Sector
-
Top Systemically important financial institution in Georgia
-
Market position in Georgiaby assets (34.3%), loans (34.6%), client deposits (33.9%) and equity (29.2%) as of 30 June 2019*
-
Market with stable growth perspectives:Real GDP average annual growth rate of 4.5% for2007-2018;4.9% estimated real GDP growth in 1H19 according to Geostat. Loans to GDP increased from 8.8% to 67.3% during2003-1H19;Deposits to GDP increased from 8.4% to 57.8% over the same period
-
Strong brand name recognition and retail banking franchise: Offers the broadest range of financial products to the retail market through a network of 271 branches, 890 ATMs, 3,177 Express Pay Terminals and c.2.5 million customers as of 30 June 2019
-
Sustainable high profitabilitywith average ROAE of more than 20% over the last three years on the back of solid NIM, low cost of credit risk and stringent cost control
-
Resilient credit profile: Well-capitalised, diversified and high quality loan book and strong liquidity profile
-
High standards of transparency and governance: The first entity from Georgia to be listed on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE:BGEO) since February 2012. LSE listed through GDRs since 2006
Credit ratings from global rating agencies
|
Rating Agency
|
Rating
|
Outlook
|
Affirmed
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ba3/Ba2
|
Stable
|
14-Sep-17
|
|
BB-
|
Stable
|
15-Apr-19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheet Highlights
|
|
|
|
Banking Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAGR
|
18.0%
|
21.4%
|
|
17.7%
|
|
|
20
|
|
14.8 16.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
billions
|
15
|
11.112.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.4 10.6
|
|
|
|
8.9
|
10
|
9.1
|
|
6.7 7.7
|
|
|
7.1 8.1
|
GEL
|
5.4
|
|
5.0
|
5.8
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
Net loans
|
Client deposits
|
|
|
31-Dec-15
|
31-Dec-16
|
31-Dec-17
|
31-Dec-18
|
30-Jun-19
|
|
|
|
Income Statement Highlights
|
|
Banking Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.7%
|
|
|
|
7.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
253
|
269
|
273
|
259257
|
|
|
|
|
25.4%**
|
27.0%**
|
|
millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22.9%**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24.5%**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
119**
|
111**
|
26.8%
|
|
GEL
|
|
|
|
|
|
104**
|
111
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
112**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
ROAE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q18
|
3Q18
|
|
4Q18
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
|
* Market data based on standalone accounts as published by the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) www.nbg.gov.ge
|
|
** Profit and ROAE are adjusted for one-offs for the periods presented. For more details on one-offs, please refer to pages 57-58
|
|
THE COMPETITIONLeading market position in Georgia by assets (34.3%), loans (34.6%), client deposits (33.9%) and equity (29.2%)
Peer group's market share in total assets
Peer group's market share in gross loans
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.6%
|
3.9%
|
3.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BOG
|
TBC
|
|
|
LB
|
|
VTB
|
PCB
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign banks market share by assets
|
|
|
|
|
2006
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign
|
|
No state
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign
|
|
|
|
banks
|
|
ownership of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
banks,
|
|
|
|
19.3%
|
|
|
commercial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
banks since
|
|
Local
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1994
|
|
banks,
|
|
|
|
|
|
Local
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.9%
|
10%
|
|
|
4.3%
|
3.9%
|
3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BOG
|
TBC
|
|
LB
|
|
|
VTB
|
PCB
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peer group's market share in client deposits
|
50%
|
|
41.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
33.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.2%
|
10%
|
|
|
6.2%
|
4.8%
|
2.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BOG
|
TBC
|
|
LB
|
|
|
VTB
|
PCB
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market data based on standalone accounts as published by the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) as of 30 June 2019 www.nbg.gov.ge
STRONG UNDERLYING PERFORMANCE
|
|
|
Operating income | quarterly
|
|
|
|
Operating income | half-year
|
|
Banking Business
|
|
+1.7%
|
|
|
|
Banking Business
|
|
+5.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
253.1
|
|
258.7
|
|
257.3
|
|
|
600
|
487.9
|
|
516.0
|
|
GEL millions
|
200
|
66.5
|
26%
|
75.8
|
29%
|
75.7
|
29%
|
GEL millions
|
400
|
121.1
|
25%
|
151.4
|
29%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
186.6
|
74%
|
182.9
|
71%
|
181.6
|
71%
|
200
|
366.8
|
75%
|
364.6
|
71%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q18
|
|
1Q19
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
1H18
|
|
1H19
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
Net non-interest income
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
Net non-interest income
|
|
Net non-interest income | quarterly
|
|
Net non-interest income | half-year
|
Banking Business
|
+13.8%
|
|
Banking Business
|
|
+25.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
170
|
121.1
|
|
151.4
|
millions
|
90
|
66.5
|
75.8
|
75.7
|
millions
|
140
|
|
|
9.4
|
|
66.7
|
70
|
3.7
|
3.6
|
|
110
|
|
36.7
|
39.3
|
|
50
|
25.0
|
30.0
|
80
|
|
|
GEL
|
|
|
GEL
|
|
|
|
30
|
37.8
|
42.2
|
43.3
|
50
|
72.4
|
|
85.4
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.7)
|
|
|
|
(4.3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10
|
|
|
|
-10
|
|
|
|
2Q18
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
|
|
1H18
|
|
1H19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net fee and commission income
|
Net foreign currency gain
|
|
Net fee and commission income
|
Net foreign currency gain
|
|
Net other income / (expense)
|
|
|
|
Net other income / (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
STRONG UNDERLYING PERFORMANCE
|
|
|
Operating expenses*| quarterly
|
Banking Business
|
+5.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+7.2%
|
|
120
|
93.1
|
91.9
|
98.6
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
millions
|
100
|
0.9
|
1.1
|
80
|
11.4
|
15.7
|
17.3
|
60
|
26.9
|
22.7
|
22.0
|
|
GEL
|
40
|
53.9
|
52.4
|
58.0
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q18
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
|
|
Salaries and other employee benefits
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortisation
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
Operating expenses*| half-year
|
Banking Business
|
+5.5%
|
|
|
200
|
180.5
|
190.5
|
|
1.7
|
2.3
|
|
|
33.0
|
millions
|
160
|
22.9
|
120
|
52.5
|
44.8
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
GEL
|
|
|
40
|
103.4
|
110.4
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
1H18
|
1H19
|
|
Salaries and other employee benefits
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
Depreciation and amortisation
|
Other operating expenses
Operating income before cost of risk* | quarterly
Banking Business
|
|
200
|
|
160.4
|
167.0
|
159.0
|
|
|
millions
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GEL
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q18
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
|
-50
|
|
|
|
|
(44.2)
|
(38.0)
|
|
-100
|
|
(51.3)
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of risk and net non-recurring items
Operating income before cost of risk
Operating income before cost of risk* | half-year
Banking Business
|
|
400
|
|
308.1
|
326.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
millions
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GEL
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1H18
|
1H19
|
|
-100
|
|
|
|
|
|
(88.1)
|
(82.2)
|
|
|
|
|
-200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of risk and net non-recurring items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income before cost of risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Operating expenses, operating income before cost of risk and net non-recurring items are adjusted for one-offs. Please see details on one-offs
|
|
FOCUS ON EFFICIENCY
Cost / Income* | quarterly
Banking Business
40%
|
35%
|
36.8%
|
|
38.3%
|
35.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30%
|
|
|
|
25%
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
2Q18
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
Operating income and operating expenses* | quarterly
|
Banking Business
|
Operating Leverage*: -4.2%y-o-y
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-7.7%q-o-q
|
|
300
|
|
253.1
|
258.7
|
|
|
257.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GEL
|
150
|
|
93.1
|
91.9
|
98.6
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q18
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost / Income* | half-year
Banking Business
40%37.0%
30%
25%
20%
1H181H19
Operating income and operating expenses* | half-year
|
Banking Business
|
|
Operating Leverage*: +0.3% y-o-y
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
487.9
|
516.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GEL
|
300
|
|
|
|
180.5
|
190.5
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1H18
|
|
|
1H19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Operating expenses, operating leverage and cost/income ratio are adjusted for one-offs. Please see details on one-offs on pages 57-58 for all the
|
|
SOLID INCOME NOTWITHSTANDING THE PRESSURE ON YIELDS
Loan Yields | quarterly
|
Banking Business
|
|
|
|
|
120%
|
|
14.0%
|
12.2%
|
11.8%
|
|
15%
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80%
|
|
58.3%
|
60.7%
|
60.1%
|
|
10%
|
60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
20%
|
|
41.7%
|
|
39.3%
|
39.9%
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
2Q18
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loans, FC, consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loans, GEL, consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency-blended loan yield, annualised
Loan Yields | half-year
|
Banking Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
120%
|
14.2%
|
14.2%
|
13.5%
|
|
|
15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80%
|
|
|
|
61.7%
|
61.7%
|
60.1%
|
|
10%
|
60%
|
71.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
20%
|
28.7%
|
38.3%
|
38.3%
|
39.9%
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
1H19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loans, FC, consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loans, GEL, consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency-blended loan yield, annualised
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan Yields, Local currency | quarterly
Banking Business
|
25%
|
|
20.8%
|
18.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
17.3%
|
|
|
|
15%
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q18
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
|
Loan Yields, Foreign currency | quarterly
Banking Business
|
12%
|
|
|
|
10%
|
9.0%
|
8.3%
|
8.2%
|
|
8%
|
|
|
6%
4%
2%
0%
STABLE COST OF FUNDING
Cost of Customer Funds | quarterly
Banking Business
|
120%
|
|
3.6%
|
3.3%
|
3.3%
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3%
|
80%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62.1%
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
|
67.1%
|
68.6%
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1%
|
20%
|
|
37.9%
|
|
|
|
|
32.9%
|
31.4%
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
2Q18
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Client deposits, FC, consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Client deposits, GEL, consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency-blended cost of client deposits, annualised
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of Customer Funds | half-year
Banking Business
|
120%
|
|
3.8%
|
3.5%
|
3.5%
|
3.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80%
|
|
|
|
67.5%
|
|
|
60%
|
|
76.8%
|
69.5%
|
68.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
23.2%
|
30.5%
|
32.5%
|
31.4%
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
1H19
|
Client deposits and notes, FC, consolidated Client deposits and notes, GEL, consolidated Currency-blended cost of client deposits and notes
Cost of Funds | quarterly
|
Banking Business
|
|
|
6%
|
5.0%
|
|
|
|
4.8%
|
4.8%
|
5%
|
|
|
|
4%
3%
2%
1%
0%
Cost of Funds | half-year
Banking Business
|
6%
|
|
4.7%
|
4.7%
|
5.0%
|
4.8%
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
1H19
|
DIVERSIFIED ASSET STRUCTURE AND LOAN PORTFOLIO
|
Total asset structure | 30 June 2019
|
|
Liquid assets | 30 June 2019
|
Banking Business
|
Total:GEL 16.1bln
|
|
Banking Business
|
|
Total:GEL 4.5bln
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.3%
|
|
Other liquid
|
Cash and
|
|
|
|
assets
|
|
|
Liquid assets
|
|
|
equivalents
|
|
|
20.0%
|
|
|
|
|
20.6%
|
|
28.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Government
|
Amounts due
|
|
Loans to
|
|
bonds, treasury
|
|
|
bills, NBG CDs
|
|
from credit
|
|
customers, net
|
|
|
|
|
21.8%
|
|
institutions
|
|
65.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans breakdown | 30 June 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank of Georgia
|
Total Gross Loans
|
Retail Banking Net Loans breakdown by product
|
Corporate and Investment Banking
|
Standalone
|
breakdown by segments
|
17.5% of
|
|
Total:GEL 6.8bln
|
|
Gross Loans breakdown by sectors
|
|
Total:GEL 10.3bln
|
|
|
|
|
Total:GEL 3.4bln
|
|
|
total clients
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit cards and
|
|
|
1.7% of
|
Mining and
|
|
Health and
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
total clients
|
quarrying
|
|
social work
|
|
|
|
|
overdrafts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CIB loans,
|
|
2.4%
|
|
|
3.7%
|
|
3.0%
|
Other
|
|
|
|
3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GEL
|
|
|
|
|
Financial
|
|
|
8.2%Manufacturing
|
|
|
3,360.5
|
|
consumer
|
Mortgage
|
|
intermediation
|
|
|
|
|
mln,
|
|
|
loans
|
|
1.3%
|
Construction
|
|
30.7%
|
|
Retail
|
|
|
loans
|
|
|
|
32.8%
|
|
|
20.6%
|
|
|
|
12.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
41.4%
|
|
Electricity, gas
|
|
|
|
|
loans, GEL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,900.5
|
|
20.2% of
|
Micro- and agro-
|
|
|
and water supply
|
|
Hospitality
|
|
|
|
|
3.5% of
|
2.3%Transport &
|
Trade
|
|
mln,
|
|
total clients
|
financing loans
|
|
|
|
|
3.8%
|
Real
|
|
67.2%
|
|
|
and SME loans
|
|
total clients
|
Communication
|
17.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
31.9%
|
|
|
1.6%
|
Service
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LOAN PORTFOLIO BREAKDOWN
Retail Banking | 30 June 2019
JSC Bank of Georgia standalone
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.9%
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
0.3%
|
|
6,900
|
|
|
|
millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,055
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.8%
|
GEL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,766
|
104
|
|
|
|
|
2,080
|
22
|
|
|
1.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan portfolio
|
|
Allowance for ECL
|
ECL rate
|
|
|
|
USD
|
|
GEL
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate and Investment Banking | 30 June 2019
JSC Bank of Georgia standalone
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.5%
|
|
3,360
|
152
|
|
|
2.9%
|
millions
|
|
|
|
976
|
28
|
|
|
4.4%
|
GEL
|
24
|
|
|
|
551
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,834
|
99
|
|
|
5.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan portfolio
|
|
Allowance for ECL
|
ECL rate
|
|
|
|
USD
|
|
GEL
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RB Loan
|
% of total RB
|
Mortgages
|
Consumer
|
SME & Micro
|
Amounts in GEL millions
|
portfolio
|
loan portfolio
|
loans*
|
|
|
GEL and other currency loans*
|
4,821
|
69.9%
|
1,591
|
1,676
|
1,554
|
USD loans with USD income
|
400
|
5.8%
|
315
|
62
|
23
|
USD loans with non-USD income
|
1,680
|
24.3%
|
909
|
144
|
627
|
Total
|
6,900
|
100.0%
|
2,815
|
1,882
|
2,204
* Includes credit cards
|
|
CB & WM
|
% of total CB
|
Amounts in GEL millions
|
Loan portfolio
|
loan portfolio
|
GEL and other currency loans*
|
1,527
|
45.5%
|
USD loans with USD income
|
1,301
|
38.7%
|
USD loans with non-USD income
|
532
|
15.8%
|
Total
|
3,360
|
100.0%
* Includes credit cards
RESILIENT LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY
Expected credit loss and NIM
Banking Business
|
400
|
7.4%
|
7.3%
|
6.5%
|
|
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
5.1%
|
|
5.6%
|
6%
|
|
4.7%
|
4.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
100
|
|
256
|
279
|
288
|
306
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
1H19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for ECL, GEL mln
|
|
Risk Adjusted NIM
|
|
Net Interest Margin
|
|
|
|
NPL composition
|
NPL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banking Business
|
coverage
|
86.7%
|
92.7%
|
90.5%
|
88.1%
|
|
|
ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
4.2%
|
3.8%
|
3.3%
|
3.2%
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
295
|
301
|
318
|
347
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
27
|
16
|
|
3%
|
|
38
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
159
|
|
2%
|
|
203
|
185
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
133
|
148
|
|
|
|
55
|
68
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
1H19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NPLs RB, GEL mln
|
|
|
|
NPLs CIB, GEL mln
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NPLs Other, GEL mln
|
|
|
|
NPLs to gross loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of Credit Risk
Cost of Risk
Banking Business
Banking Business
3.0%
-40bps
180
|
160
2.5%
-5.5%
2.2%
millions
2.0%
1.6%
1.7%
120
1.5%
1.3%
GEL
|
0
17
STRONG LIQUIDITY
Liquid assets to total liabilities
Banking Business
|
|
|
Liquidity coverage ratio & net stable funding ratio
JSC Bank of Georgia standalone (Basel III Liquidity)
|
|
|
Net loans to customer funds & DFI
Banking Business
|
|
* The ratios at 31 December 2018 and 30 June 2019 are calculated for standalone JSC Bank of Georgia according to the guidelines set by National Bank of Georgia
18
STRONG NBG (BASEL III) CAPITAL ADEQUACY POSITION
Capital adequacy requirements introduced by National Bank of Georgia in December 2017
-
Transition to Basel III Standards:
-
Systemic capital surcharge: 2.5% of risk weighted assets to be phased-in during the following years as per below schedule:
|
|
|
|
|
Currency induced credit risk ("CICR") buffer was introduced instead of additional 75%
weighting of FX denominated loans. 56% of CICR buffer should be held on CET1 level, 75% on Tier 1 level and 100% on total capital
General Risk Assessment Program ("GRAPE")for individual banks: GRAPE buffer is set at 2.2%. GRAPE buffer will be reviewed annually and will be phased-in on different levels of capital according to the below schedule:
Credit Portfolio Concentration buffer,effective from 1 April 2018 and phased in over the four year period on different levels of capital according to the above schedule
Net Stress Test buffereffective from 1 January 2020
In the view of above, Bank of Georgia is subject to the following minimum capital requirements:
-
Indicated minimum capital adequacy ratios contain Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 buffer estimates. Range provides our best minimum and maximum estimates of the variable buffers
Transition to Basel III is not expected to affect the Bank's growth prospects or its ability to
maintain dividend distributions within the existing dividend policy payout range
Capital Adequacy Ratios
|
STRONG NBG (BASEL III) CAPITAL ADEQUACY POSITION
Capital Management
Capital Adequacy
Tier 1 Capital Adequacy Ratio Evolution
JSC Bank of Georgia standalone
* Other deductions Include revaluation reserve, investments in non-financial subsidiaries and intangible assets
WELL-ESTABLISHED FUNDING STRUCTURE
|
|
Banking Business
converted at GEL/US$ exchange rate of 2.8687 at 30 June 2019
-
source: Bloomberg
Highlights for 1H19
-
Group has awell-balanced funding structure with 63.5% of interest bearing liabilities coming from client deposits and notes, 9.0% from Developmental Financial Institutions (DFIs) and 12.3% from Eurobonds and notes issued, at 30 June 2019
-
The Bank has also been able to secure favorable financing from reputable international commercial sources, as well as DFIs, such as EBRD, IFC, EFSE, BSTDB, FMO, DEG, etc.
-
At 30 June 2019, GEL 37 million undrawn facilities from DFIs with up to three years maturity
-
In July 2016,BGEO Group issued 7 year, US$ 350mln Eurobonds with 6.00% coupon (bonds were pushed down to BOG in March 2018). Bonds were trading at 5.494%** on 9 August 2019
-
In June 2017,BOG issued 3 year, GEL 500mln local currency international bonds with 11.00% coupon. Bonds were trading at 10.289%** on 9 August 2019
-
InMarch 2019,BOG issued US$ 100mln 11.125% Additional Tier 1 capital perpetual subordinated notes callable after 5.25 years and on every subsequent interest payment date, subject to prior consent of the NBG. Notes were trading at 10.158%** on 9 August 2019
21
RETAIL BANKING HIGHLIGHTS
Data as at 30 June 2019 for JSC Bank of Georgia standalone
Segments
Clients
Loans
Deposits
1H19 Profit*
Profit per client*
P/C ratio
Branches
|
22
|
|
|
**Market shares by Loans and Deposits to Individuals
RETAIL BANKING LOAN YIELD, COST OF DEPOSITS & NIM
RB Loan Yield I quarterly
|
RETAIL BANKING - LEADING RETAIL BANK IN GEORGIA
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
3,267
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
2,414
|
|
|
|
|
accounts and
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
Time
|
on demand
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
deposits
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43%
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
57%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
2Q19
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2Q19
|
|
25
RETAIL BANKING FINANCIAL DATA
Balance Sheet | 30 June 2019
JSC Bank of Georgia Standalone
|
|
4%
|
Total Gross Loans
|
|
GEL 6,900mln
|
|
|
30%
|
|
32%
|
|
34%
Mass Retail (GEL 2,183mln)
MSME (GEL 2,377mln)
Solo (GEL 2,050mln)
Express Bank (GEL 291mln)
|
JSC Bank of Georgia Standalone
|
Total Deposits
|
|
|
GEL 4,988mln
|
5%
|
|
41%
|
|
40%
|
|
14%
|
Mass Retail (GEL 2,055mln)
MSME (GEL 713mln)
Solo (GEL 1,963mln)
Express Bank (GEL 257mln)
Income Statement | 1H19
JSC Bank of Georgia Standalone
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
15%
|
GEL 260mln
|
|
|
18%
|
|
39%
28%
Mass Retail (GEL 103mln)
MSME (GEL 72mln)
Solo (GEL 47mln)
Express Bank (GEL 38mln)
|
JSC Bank of Georgia Standalone
|
Net Fee & Commission
|
|
|
Income
|
|
GEL 56mln
|
18%
|
|
|
36%
|
22%
|
24%
Mass Retail (GEL 20mln)
MSME (GEL 14mln)
Solo (GEL 12mln)
Express Bank (GEL 10mln)
RETAIL BANKING - DIGITAL PENETRATION
Digital Channel Statistics
|
|
|
|
|
Internet Bank Transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mobile Bank Transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.7
|
|
8.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
|
1,025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
697
|
790
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
620
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
530
|
490
|
558
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
539
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
452
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
408
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q18
|
3Q18
|
4Q18
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
|
2Q18
|
3Q18
|
4Q18
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
Transactions breakdown by channel | 1H19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume of transactions, GEL millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume of transactions, GEL millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of transactions, millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of transactions, millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+8.0% YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Active Users | '000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital vs. Non-digital Transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
418
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of transactions in millions
|
|
|
|
7%
|
19%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
382
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42.1
|
|
|
|
|
16%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39.0
|
39.2
|
|
|
|
93%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
278
|
|
|
268
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
share of
|
|
|
|
|
|
243 229
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
digital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
58%
|
|
|
-7.0% YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
3.4
|
3.7
|
3.2
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
mBank/iBank
|
|
Express pay terminals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q18
|
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
2Q18
|
3Q18
|
4Q18
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
|
|
ATMs
|
|
Branches
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Internet Bank
|
|
|
Mobile Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Through digital channels
|
|
Through tellers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27
CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING HIGHLIGHTS
|
|
Income Statement Highlights*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market Position**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GEL thousands unless otherwise noted
|
2Q19
|
2Q18
|
Change
|
1Q19
|
Change
|
|
1H19
|
1H18
|
Change
|
|
|
Market Share by Loans
|
|
Market Share by Deposits
|
|
|
y-o-y
|
q-o-q
|
|
y-o-y
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
47,459
|
41,718
|
13.8%
|
45,679
|
3.9%
|
|
93,138
|
79,951
|
16.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net fee and commission income
|
7,113
|
6,355
|
11.9%
|
8,151
|
-12.7%
|
|
15,264
|
12,554
|
21.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net foreign currency gain
|
15,667
|
10,259
|
52.7%
|
13,104
|
19.6%
|
|
28,771
|
16,903
|
70.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net other income / (expense)
|
(392)
|
2,078
|
NMF
|
1,386
|
NMF
|
|
994
|
4,873
|
-79.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
69,847
|
60,410
|
15.6%
|
68,320
|
2.2%
|
|
138,167
|
114,281
|
20.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and other employee benefits
|
(14,738)
|
(13,725)
|
7.4%
|
(12,439)
|
18.5%
|
|
(27,177)
|
(26,320)
|
3.3%
|
|
30.5%
|
|
|
30.1%
|
|
|
30.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Administrative expenses
|
(4,004)
|
(3,700)
|
8.2%
|
(4,027)
|
-0.6%
|
|
(8,031)
|
(7,159)
|
12.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortisation
|
(1,933)
|
(1,269)
|
52.3%
|
(1,701)
|
13.6%
|
|
(3,634)
|
(2,578)
|
41.0%
|
|
|
|
28.9%
|
28.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
28.0%
|
|
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
(302)
|
(253)
|
19.4%
|
(203)
|
48.8%
|
|
(505)
|
(396)
|
27.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
(20,977)
|
(18,947)
|
10.7%
|
(18,370)
|
14.2%
|
|
(39,347)
|
(36,453)
|
7.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income before cost of risk
|
48,870
|
41,463
|
17.9%
|
49,950
|
-2.2%
|
|
98,820
|
77,828
|
27.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of risk
|
(6,574)
|
(5,603)
|
17.3%
|
(1,824)
|
NMF
|
|
(8,398)
|
(10,246)
|
-18.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net operating income before non-recurring items
|
42,296
|
35,860
|
17.9%
|
48,126
|
-12.1%
|
|
90,422
|
67,582
|
33.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net non-recurring items
|
-
|
(4,930)
|
NMF
|
(72)
|
NMF
|
|
(72)
|
(5,203)
|
-98.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before income tax expense and one-off
|
42,296
|
30,930
|
36.7%
|
48,054
|
-12.0%
|
|
90,350
|
62,379
|
44.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
(3,169)
|
(1,567)
|
102.2%
|
(3,864)
|
-18.0%
|
|
(7,032)
|
(4,010)
|
75.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit adjusted for one-off costs
|
39,127
|
29,363
|
33.3%
|
44,190
|
-11.5%
|
|
83,318
|
58,369
|
42.7%
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2Q19
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2Q19
|
|
One-off costs (after tax)
|
(929)
|
(12,924)
|
-92.8%
|
(3,165)
|
-70.6%
|
|
(4,094)
|
(12,924)
|
-68.3%
|
|
|
Profit
|
38,198
|
16,439
|
132.4%
|
41,025
|
-6.9%
|
|
79,224
|
45,445
|
74.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan Yield
|
120%
|
|
10.4%
|
10.7%
|
10.2%
|
9.2%
|
|
12%
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9%
|
80%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
|
83.3%
|
83.1%
|
82.3%
|
83.6%
|
|
6%
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3%
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.7%
|
16.9%
|
17.7%
|
16.4%
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
1H19
|
|
|
|
Net loans, CIB, FC
Net loans, CIB, GEL
Currency-blended loan yield, CIB
Deposit Cost
|
120%
|
|
3.9%
|
4.0%
|
4.1%
|
3.6%
|
|
5%
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80%
|
|
|
63.1%
|
61.2%
|
63.2%
|
|
3%
|
60%
|
|
74.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2%
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
25.2%
|
36.9%
|
38.8%
|
36.8%
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
1H19
|
|
|
|
Client deposits, CIB, FC
Client deposits, CIB, GEL
Currency-blended cost of client deposits, CIB
*The income statement adjusted profit excludes GEL 0.9mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 3.2mln) and GEL 4.1mln in 1H19 one-off employee costs (net-off income tax) related to the former CEO and
|
executive management termination benefits. The amount is comprised of GEL 1.1mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 2.7mln) and GEL 3.8mln in 1H19 (gross of income tax) excluded from salaries and
|
28
|
other employee benefits and GEL 1.1mln (gross of income tax) excluded from non-recurring items in 1Q19 and in 1H19. The income statement adjusted profit for 2Q18 and 1H18 excludes GEL
|
12.9mln demerger related expenses (net of income tax) and one-off impact of re-measurement of deferred tax balances
|
|
**Market shares by Loans and Deposits to Legal entities
|
|
CIB LOAN BOOK & DEPOSITS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Highlights
|
|
Portfolio breakdown | 30 June 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans by sectors
|
|
|
Leading corporate bank in Georgia
|
|
Mining and
|
|
|
Health and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
quarrying
|
|
|
social work
|
|
|
|
|
Integrated client coverage in key sectors
|
|
3.7%
|
|
|
3.0% Other
|
|
|
|
Top 10 CIB borrowers
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial
|
|
|
|
8.2%
|
Manufacturing
|
|
represent 29.4%of total
|
|
|
|
|
|
intermediation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CIB loan book
|
2,467corporate clients served by dedicated relationship
|
1.3%
|
Construction
|
|
|
30.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bankers
|
|
|
|
Electricity, gas
|
|
|
12.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and water supply
|
|
|
Hospitality
|
|
|
|
Top 20 CIB borrowers
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.3%Transport &
|
|
|
Trade
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
represent 41.6%of total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.8%
|
Real
|
|
|
|
|
|
Communication
|
17.0%
|
|
CIB loan book
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.6%
|
|
Service
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans & Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
4.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GEL millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
3,457
|
3,473
|
3,2093,427
|
Deposits by category
|
|
|
Deposits by currency
|
3,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,059
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
2,395
|
|
2,618
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,500
|
2,260
|
|
|
Time
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Client
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
deposits,
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
36.5%
|
|
|
|
Client
|
|
GEL,
|
|
|
|
|
accounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
|
|
deposits,
|
36.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
demand
|
|
|
FC, 63.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loans, CIB
|
Client deposits, CIB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
CIB LOAN YIELD, COST OF DEPOSITS & NIM
|
|
|
|
CIB Loan Yield I quarterly
|
|
|
|
|
CIB Loan Yield I half-year
|
|
|
15%
|
|
10.4%
|
9.1%
|
9.5%
|
13.2% 11.5%
|
12.6%
|
9.8% 8.6% 8.9%
|
|
|
15%
|
|
10.2%
|
9.2%
|
13.0%
|
12.0%
|
9.6%
|
8.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan Yield
|
|
Loan yield, GEL
|
Loan yield, FC
|
|
Loan Yield
|
Loan yield, GEL
|
Loan yield, FC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q18
|
|
1Q19
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1H18
|
|
1H19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CIB Cost of Deposit I quarterly
|
10%
|
|
|
6.4%
|
5.9%
|
5.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
4.1%
|
3.6%
|
3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.4%
|
2.1%
|
2.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of deposits Cost of deposits, GEL Cost of deposits, FC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q18
|
|
|
1Q19
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CIB Cost of Deposit I half-year
|
10%
|
|
6.3%
|
5.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
4.0%
|
3.6%
|
|
|
2.5%
|
2.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of deposits Cost of deposits, GEL Cost of deposits, FC
|
|
|
|
|
|
1H18
|
|
1H19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CIB NIM I quarterly
|
4%
|
|
3.5%
|
3.4%
|
3.3%
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q18
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
|
CIB NIM I half-year
|
5%
|
3.3%
|
3.4%
|
4%
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
1H18
|
1H19
|
BUILDING BLOCKS TO BECOME THE FINANCIAL SERVICES HUB
Wealth Management - aim to increase AUM from current US$0.9bln to US$3.0bln in 5 years time
-
Strong international presence:
Israel (since 2008), UK (2010), Hungary (2012), Turkey (2013) and Cyprus (2017)
-
AUM of GEL 2,504.3 million,up 25.6%y-o-y
-
Diversified funding sources:
-
-
Georgia 34%
-
Israel 11%
-
UK 3%
-
Germany 2%
-
CIS 22%
-
Other 28%
-
Wealth Management Vision - Become the regional hub for wealth management offering
-
-
-
Business and tax friendly environment
-
Secure and attractive destination
-
Conservative regulation and high level of banking secrecy
-
Market dominated by two LSE listed banks with high standards of transparency
-
Brand new office in the centre of Tbilisi, since January 2019, dedicated to serving wealth management clients
BUILDING BLOCKS TO BECOME THE FINANCIAL SERVICES HUB
Galt & Taggart - Largest Investment Bank in Georgia
-
The leading brokerage house in the region
-
The only internationalsub-custodian in the region
-
The leading investment bank in the region
-
Wide product coverageand
Exclusive partner of SAXO Bank via White Label structure, that provides highly adaptive trading platform with professional tools, insights andworld-classexecution
-
During 1H19 Galt & Taggart acted as:
-
-
lead manager of JSC Microfinance Organisation Crystal's GEL 15mln local public bond issuance due in 2021, in February 2019
-
co-managerof Bank of Georgia's inaugural US$ 100mln international Additional Tier 1 bond issuance, in March 2019
-
lead manager of JSC Microfinance Organisation Swiss Capital's GEL 10mln local public bond issuance due in 2021, in March 2019
-
lead manager for European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), facilitating GEL 90mln local private bond issuance due in 2023, in March 2019
-
lead manager for Nederlandse Financierings - Maatschappij Voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO), facilitating GEL 26mln local private bond issuance due in 2024, in March 2019
Research
-
Sector, macro and fixed income coverage
-
Georgian quarterly macroeconomic update
-
International distribution
-
buy-sideadvisor for Bank of Georgia Group on acquisition of extra.ge online platform, in May 2019
-
lead manager for Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), facilitating GEL 10mln local private bond issuance due in 2022, in June 2019
-
solesell-side advisor of Linnaeus Capital Partners B.V. on a sale of 100% shareholding in Lilo1- logistics center, in June 2019
-
lead manager for EBRD, facilitating c.GEL 28mln local private bond issuance due in 2024, in July 2019
Corporate Advisory
-
Team with sector expertise and international M&A experience
-
Proven track record of more than 30 completed transactions over the past 8 years
GEORGIA AT A GLANCE
General Facts
-
Area:69,700 sq km
-
Population (2018): 3.7 mln
-
Life expectancy: 74 years
-
Official language: Georgian
-
Literacy: 100%
-
Capital: Tbilisi
-
Currency (code): Lari (GEL)
Economy
-
Nominal GDP (Geostat) 2018: GEL 41.1 bln (US$16.2 bln)
-
Real GDP growth rate2014-2018: 4.6%, 2.9%, 2.8%, 4.8%, 4.7%
-
Real GDP2010-2018 annual average growth rate: 4.8%
-
GDP per capita 2018 (PPP) per IMF: US$ 11,485
-
Annual inflation(e-o-p) 2018: 1.5%
-
External public debt to GDP 2018: 35.4%
Sovereign Credit Ratings
|
Rating Agency
|
Rating
|
Outlook
|
Affirmed
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ba2
|
Stable
|
March 2019
|
|
BB
|
Stable
|
February 2019
|
|
BB-
|
Positive
|
April 2019
|
|
|
|
GEORGIA'S KEY ECONOMIC DRIVERS
Liberal economic policy
Regional logistics and tourism hub
Strong FDI
Support from international community
Electricity transit hub potential
Political environment stabilised
Top performer globally in WB Doing Business over the past 12 years
-
Liberty Act ensures a credible fiscal and monetary framework:
-
Fiscal deficit/GDP capped at 3%; Government debt/GDP capped at 60%
-
Business friendly environment and low tax regime (attested by favourable international rankings)
A natural transport and logistics hub, connecting land-locked energy rich countries in the east and European markets in the west
-
Access to a market of 2.8bn customers without customs duties: Free trade agreements with EU, China, CIS, Turkey, Hong Kong and with EFTA countries. The GSP with USA, Canada and Japan
-
Tourism revenues on the rise: tourism inflows stood at 19.9% of GDP in 2018 andtotal arrivals reached 8.7mln visitors in 2018 (up 9.8% y-o-y), out of which tourist arrivals were up 16.9% y-o-y to 4.8mln visitors.
-
Regional energy transit corridor accounting for 1.6% of the world's oil and gas transit volumes
An influx of foreign investors on the back of the economic reforms have boosted productivity and accelerated growth
-
FDI stood at US$ 1.2bln (7.6% of GDP) in 2018
-
FDI averaged 8.8% of GDP in2009-2018
Georgia and the EU signed an Association Agreement and DCFTA in June 2014
-
Visa-freetravel to the EU is another major success in Georgian foreign policy. Georgian passport holders were granted free entrance to the EU countries from 28 March 2017
-
Discussions commenced with the USA to drive inward investments and exports
-
Strong political support from NATO, EU, US, UN and member of WTO since 2000; Substantial support from DFIs
Developed, stable and competitively priced energy sector
-
Only 25% of hydropower capacity utilized; 150 renewable (HPPs/WPPs/SPPs) energypower plants are in various stages of construction or development
-
Georgia imports natural gas mainly from Azerbaijan
-
Significantly boosted transmission capacity with 400 kV line to Turkey and 500 kV line to Azerbaijan built, other transmission lines to Armenia and Russia upgraded
-
Additional 2,000 MW transmission capacity development in the pipeline, facilitatingcross-border electricity trade and energy swaps to Eastern Europe
-
Georgia underscored its commitment to European values by securing a democratic transfer of political power in successive parliamentary, presidential, and local elections and by signing an Association Agreement and free trade agreement with the EU
-
Constitution amendments passed in 2013 to enhance governing responsibility of Parliament and reduce the powers of the Presidency
-
Continued economic relationship with Russia, although economic dependence is moderate
-
Russia began issuing visas to Georgians in March 2009; Georgia abolished visa requirements for Russians-The Russian side announced to ease visa procedures for Georgians citizens effective December 23, 2015
-
Direct flights between the two countries resumed in January 2010
-
Member of WTO since 2000, allowed Russia's access to WTO; In 2013 trade restored with Russia
-
In 2018, Russia accounted for 13.0% of Georgia's exports and 10.2% of imports; just 3.7% of cumulative FDI over2003-18
GROWTH ORIENTED REFORMS
Ease of Doing Business | 2019
|
New Zealand
|
|
1
|
|
|
Source:WB-IFC Doing Business Report
|
|
|
|
|
Singapore
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
Denmark
|
|
3
|
|
up from 9thin 2018
|
Georgia
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
Norway
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
USA
|
|
8
|
|
UK
|
|
9
|
14
|
Lithuania
|
|
|
|
|
Estonia
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
Latvia
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
Germany
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
Azerbaijan
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
Kazakhstan
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
Russia
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
Poland
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
Czech Rep.
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
Armenia
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
Turkey
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
Ukraine
|
|
|
|
|
71
Global Corruption Barometer | 2017
Economic Freedom Index | 2019
|
|
UK
|
|
7
|
|
Source:Heritage Foundation
|
|
|
|
|
|
USA
|
|
12
|
Top 8 in Europe region out of 44
|
|
|
Estonia
|
|
15
|
|
|
Georgia
|
|
|
16
|
countries
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lithuania
|
|
21
|
|
|
Czech rep.
|
|
23
|
35
|
|
|
Latvia
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bulgaria
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
Romania
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
Poland
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
Armenia
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
Kazakhstan
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
Azerbaijan
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
Hungary
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
Tukey
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
France
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
Italy
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
Russia
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
Ukraine
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business Bribery Risk | 2018
|
Germany
Georgia
Poland Czech Rep.
Slovakia
Latvia
Montenegro
Bulgaria
Turkey
Lithuania
Armenia
Bosnia & Herz.
Romania
Kazakhstan
Russia
Ukraine
Azerbaijan
Moldova
|
3%
|
|
|
Source:Transparency International
|
7%
|
% admitting having paid a bribe last year
|
|
7%
|
|
|
9%12%
|
Georgia is on a par with EU
|
|
|
16%member states
|
15%
|
|
|
|
17%
|
|
|
|
18%
|
24%
|
|
|
|
24%
|
|
|
|
27%
29%
29%
34%38%
38%42%
|
Sweden
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source:Trace International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Norway
|
|
3
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UK
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Singapore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estonia
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USA
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
France
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lithuania
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Georgia
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Czech rep.
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
|
|
Poland
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
|
Latvia
|
|
|
|
39
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
Armenia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bulgaria
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
95
|
|
|
|
Azerbaijan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
Ukraine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Russia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
127
|
|
Kazakhstan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turkey
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
177
|
Uzbekistan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOVERNMENT'S ONGOING REFORMS
-
Tax Reform
-
-
Corporate income tax reform
-
Enhancing easiness of tax compliance
-
Capital Market Reform
-
-
Boosting stock exchange activities
-
Developing of local bond market
-
Pension Reform
-
-
Introduction of private pension system
-
PPP Reform
-
-
Introduction of transparent and efficient PPP framework
-
Public Investment Management Framework
-
-
Improved efficiency of state projects
-
Deposit Insurance
-
-
Boosting private savings
-
Enhancing trust to financial system
-
Accounting Reform
-
-
Increased transparency and financial accountability
-
Enhanced protection of shareholder rights
-
Association Agreement Agenda
2Promoting Transit & Tourism Hub
-
Roads
-
-
Plan to finish all spinal projects by 2020 -East-West Highway, other supporting infrastructure
-
Rail
-
-
Baku - Tbilisi Kars new railroad line
-
Railway modernization project
-
Air
-
-
Tbilisi International Airport
-
-
2nd runway to be constructed
-
International Cargo terminal
-
Maritime
-
-
Anaklia deep water Black Sea port
-
-
Strategic location
-
Capable of accommodating Panamax type cargo vessels
-
High capacity - up to 100mln tons turnover annually
-
Up to USD 1blnfor first phase (out of 9) in Georgia
3Promoting Open Governance
-
Improvement of public services offered to the private sector
-
-
Creation of "Front Office"
-
Application of "Single Window Principle"
-
Involvement of the private sector in legislative process
-
-
Discussion of draft legislation at an early stage
-
Strict monitoring of implementation of government decisions
-
-
Creation of a special unit for monitoring purposes
-
General Education Reform
-
-
Maximizing quality of teaching in secondary schools
-
Fundamental Reform of Higher Education
-
-
Based on the comprehensive research of the labor market needs
-
Improvement of Vocational Education
-
-
Increase involvement of the private sector in the professional education
DIVERSIFIED RESILIENT ECONOMY
|
|
|
|
Gross domestic product
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Geostat
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
Growth was 4.9% in 1H19
|
|
16%
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12%
|
10
|
6.2%
|
7.2%
|
6.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8%
|
|
|
4.6%
|
|
|
4.8%
|
4.7%
|
|
|
|
|
3.4%
|
2.9%
|
2.8%
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
-5
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
-4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nominal GDP, US$ bn
|
|
Real GDP growth, %
|
Comparative real GDP growth rates, % (2010-2018 average)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source:IMF, Geostat
|
7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.8%
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.5% 4.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.4% 3.5%3.7%
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.8%3.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
2.2% 2.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
1.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1%
|
0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ukraine
|
Azerbaijan
|
Russia
|
Bulgaria
|
Czech rep.
|
Latvia
|
Romania
|
Lithuania
|
Poland
|
Estonia
|
|
Armenia
|
Moldova
|
Georgia
|
Turkey
|
|
Diversified nominal GDP structure, 2018
Source: Geostat
|
|
Hotels & Other
|
Trade
|
Financialrestaurants 9.9%
|
17.0%
|
interm.
|
3.1%
|
|
|
|
4.4%
|
|
Healthcare
5.8%
Industry
Real estate17.0%7.4%
Agriculture
7.7%
Transport &
Publiccommun. administration Construction 10.2%
8.2% 9.3%
GDP per capita
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source:IMF, Geostat
|
14,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,679
|
11,485
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,626
|
9,991
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
9,270
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,692
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,217
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,512
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
6,815
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
3,844
|
4,250
|
4,341
|
4,438
|
3,755
|
3,857
|
4,047
|
4,346
|
4,000
|
3,073
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
|
Nominal GDP per capita, US$
|
GDP per capita, PPP, US$
|
|
PRODUCTIVITY AND CAPITAL HAVE BEEN THE MAIN ENGINES OF GROWTH SINCE 2004
|
Overall contribution of capital, labor, and Total Factor
|
Contributions of capital, labor, and
|
Productivity (TFP) to growth, 2010-2018
|
|
TFP to growth during periods
|
Source:Geostat,G&T calculation
|
|
|
Source:Geostat,G&T calculation
|
TFP growth
|
10%
|
|
|
|
8%
|
|
|
|
1.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
2%
|
|
|
|
2.6%
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2%
|
|
|
|
Labor force
|
2004-07
|
2008-09
|
2010-13
|
2014-18
|
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|
|
TFP growth
|
Labor force
|
Capital stock
|
|
|
|
Real GDP growth projection, 2019
|
|
|
Source: IMF
|
6%
|
|
4.6% 4.6%
|
|
|
4%
|
3.0%
|
3.1%3.2%3.3%3.5%3.8%
|
|
|
2.7%2.7%2.9%2.9%
|
|
|
2%
|
1.4% 1.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2%
-4%-2.5%
|
Turkey
|
Russia
|
Belarus
|
Azerbaijan
|
Ukraine
|
Czech Rep.
|
Lithuania
|
Estonia
|
Romania
|
Latvia
|
Bulgaria
|
Moldova
|
Poland
|
Armenia
|
Georgia
|
Real GDP growth: Georgia, CIS, Eastern EU
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source:IMF, Geostat
|
7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Georgia
|
|
6%
|
CIS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2%
|
Eastern
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1%
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3%
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019F
|
2020F
|
2021F
|
2022F
|
FURTHER JOB CREATION IS ACHIEVABLE
|
Unemployment rate down 1.3ppts y/y to 12.7% in 2018
|
|
Average monthly wages and income per household
|
Source: Geostat
|
Source: Geostat
|
1,800
|
17.4%
|
17.3%
|
17.2%
|
16.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.6%
|
14.1%
|
14.0%
|
13.9%
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,600
|
|
|
|
|
12.7%
|
15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
Employed, 000' persons
|
|
Unemployment rate, %
|
|
Wages, US$
|
|
Total income, US$
|
|
|
Share of services in total employment on the rise
Source: Geostat
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
|
|
Services (incl. construction)
|
Agriculture
|
Manufacturing
|
|
Hired workers accounted for 50.8%
in total employment in 2018
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Geostat
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
Public sector (hired workers)
|
|
Non-public sector (hired workers)
Fiscal deficit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: MoF, IMF
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4%
|
-2.1%
|
-1.7%
|
-2.1%
|
-2.8%
|
-2.7%-2.9%-2.9%-2.5%-2.6%-2.7%
|
|
|
|
-6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10%
|
2011
|
|
2013
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019F
|
2020F
|
2010
|
2012
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
|
|
Fiscal deficit (IMF program definition)
|
|
Note:Deficit calculated as net lending / borrowing minus budget lending
|
|
|
Public debt as % of GDP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source:IMF, MoF, Geostat
|
70%
|
|
|
|
Public debt/GDP
|
|
|
|
70%
|
60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
|
|
|
capped at 60%
|
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50%
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30%
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019F
|
10%
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2020F
|
|
Total public debt to GDP, %
|
|
External public debt to GDP, %
|
|
Breakdown of public debt
|
|
|
|
Source:MoF, as of June 2019
|
|
|
|
External public debt
|
|
|
Multilateral
|
portfolio
|
Domestic
|
|
weighted average
|
External
|
55%
|
interest rate 2.2%
|
21%
|
79%
|
|
|
|
|
Contractual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
maturity 22 years
|
|
|
Bilateral
|
|
|
|
14%
|
|
|
|
Eurobond
|
|
|
|
8%
|
Gross government debt/GDP, 2018
Source:IMF, MoF, Geostat
140%
120%
100%
80%
|
60%
|
|
45.0%
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
Russia Kazakhstan Uzbekistan Moldova Turkey Czech rep. Lithuania Romania
|
Latvia Georgia Belarus Poland Armenia Slovakia Ukraine Slovenia Hungary Montenegro Croatia Canada Spain Singapore Italy
|
INVESTING IN INFRASTRUCTURE AND SPENDING LOW ON SOCIAL
Budget expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source:MoF, Geostat
|
16,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50%
|
14,000
|
34.0%30.7% 30.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
12,000
|
29.4%
|
30.3% 30.5%
|
31.0%
|
30.4%
|
30.1% 30.8% 30.5%
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30%
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019F
|
2020F
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenditures (current + capital), GEL mn
|
|
Expenditures (current + capital) as % of GDP
|
Expenditure breakdown: current vs. capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: MoF
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
76.0%
|
72.5%
|
73.4%
|
80.0%
|
81.7%
|
78.1%
|
80.0%
|
74.2%
|
73.1%
|
74.2%
|
75.6%
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
24.0%
|
27.5%
|
26.6%
|
20.0%
|
18.3%
|
21.9%
|
20.0%
|
25.8%
|
26.9%
|
25.8%
|
24.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019F
|
2020F
|
|
|
|
Current Expenditures
|
|
Capital Expenditures and net lending
|
Government social expenditure as % of GDP
|
Government capital expenditure as % of GDP
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018E
|
|
2019F
|
|
|
|
Source: IMF
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
|
2018E
|
2019F
|
|
|
|
|
Source: IMF
|
18%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Poland
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turkey
|
Armenia
|
Georgia
|
Belarus
|
Hungary
|
Russia
|
Lithuania
|
Estonia
|
Bulgaria
|
Croatia
|
Armenia
|
Turkey
|
Croatia
|
Russia
|
Lithuania
|
Poland
|
Bulgaria
|
Estonia
|
Hungary
|
Belarus
|
Georgia
42
DIVERSIFIED FOREIGN TRADE
Imports of goods and services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source:NBG - BOP statistics
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.4
|
10.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.1
|
|
8.7
|
8.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
9.3
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
9.2
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
1.7
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
6.7
|
7.7
|
7.7
|
8.3
|
|
7.0
|
6.8
|
7.4
|
8.6
|
|
5.1
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Goods imports, US$ bn
|
|
|
Services imports, US$ bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exportsof goods and services
Source:NBG - BOP statistics
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.1
|
7.5
|
8.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
7.1
|
7.0
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.9
|
1.1
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
5.1
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
0.7
|
|
3.0
|
3.1
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.3
|
4.0
|
4.5
|
|
|
|
2.6
|
3.0
|
3.0
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Re-exports, US$ bn
|
|
|
|
|
Goods exports, Geo-originated, US$ bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services exports, US$ bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports, 1H19
|
|
|
Exports, 1H19
|
|
|
Source: Geostat
|
|
|
|
Source: Geostat
|
|
|
|
|
|
UAE
|
|
|
Armenia
|
Other
|
EU
|
|
|
2.5%
|
Other
|
|
17.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.7%
|
EU
|
3.0%
|
|
25.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Uzbekistan
|
|
24.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ukraine
|
|
|
|
|
2.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.2%
|
|
|
|
|
China
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0%
|
|
|
USA
|
|
|
|
|
USA
|
|
|
4.7%
|
|
|
|
|
4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turkey
|
|
Russia
|
Azerbaija
|
|
|
Turkey
|
|
|
14.7%
|
|
|
|
6.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
n
|
|
|
17.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.1%
|
|
|
|
|
Ukraine
|
|
|
|
Russia
|
|
|
|
7.3%
|
|
|
|
China
|
|
|
Armenia
|
Azerbaijan
|
|
9.9%
|
|
|
|
10.3%
|
|
|
8.3%
|
|
11.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil imports
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: GeoStat
|
|
|
|
|
Oil imports were down 15.1% y/y in 1H19
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45%
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30%
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15%
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-15%
|
-400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
1H18
|
1H19
|
|
|
|
|
Oil imports, US$ mn
|
|
|
|
Oil imports, % change, y/y
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIVERSIFIED SOURCES OF CAPITAL
|
|
Strong foreign investor interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Geostat
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25%
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
11.0%
|
11.9%
|
10.9%
|
12.6%
|
|
15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.6%
|
|
7.3%
|
6.5%
|
6.3%
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
|
|
FDI, US$ bn
|
|
|
FDI as % of GDP
|
|
|
Remittances - steady source of external funding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source:NBG, Geostat
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.7%
|
12%
|
1.8
|
9.0%
|
8.8%
|
|
9.2%
|
8.7%
|
|
|
9.2%
|
10%
|
8.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.7%
|
8.0%
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
1.4
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
1.3
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2%
|
0.0
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
Remittances, US$ bn
|
|
Remittances as % of GDP
|
|
|
Tourist arrivals and revenues on the rise
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source:NBG, Geostat
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19.9%
|
25%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17.9%
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.4%
|
14.7%
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15%
|
|
|
|
10.7%
|
10.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
6.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
Tourism revenues, US$ bn
|
Tourism revenues as % of GDP
|
Public external borrowing for capex, % of GDP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source:MOF, Geostat
|
7%
|
|
6.1%
|
5.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.4%
|
3.3%
|
3.2%
|
3.3%
|
3.5%
|
|
|
|
|
2.6%
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
2.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|