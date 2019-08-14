MarketScreener Homepage > News > Companies > All News News : Companies Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Professionals Calendar Sectors All News Analyst Recommendations Rumors IPOs Capital Markets Transactions New Contracts Profits warnings Appointments Press Releases Events Corporate actions Bank of Georgia : 2Q19 and 1H19 Results Presentation 0 08/14/2019 | 06:22am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC Investor Presentation 2Q19 and 1H19 Financial Results 14 August 2019 www.bankofgeorgiagroup.com DISCLAIMER - FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements concerning expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to financial position and future operations and development. Although Bank of Georgia Group PLC believes that the expectations and opinions reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations and opinions will prove to have been correct. By their nature, these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies, and actual results and events could differ materially from those currently being anticipated as reflected in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements, certain of which are beyond our control, include, among other things: currency fluctuations, including depreciation of the Georgian Lari, and macroeconomic risk; regional instability; loan portfolio quality; regulatory risk; liquidity risk; operational risk, cyber security, information systems and financial crime risk; and other key factors that indicated could adversely affect our business and financial performance, which are contained elsewhere in this document and in our past and future filings and reports of the Group, including the 'Principal risks and uncertainties' included in Bank of Georgia Group PLC's Annual Report and Accounts 2018 and in 2Q19 and 1H19 results announcement. No part of this presentation constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in Bank of Georgia Group PLC or any other entity within the Group, and must not be relied upon in any way in connection with any investment decision. Bank of Georgia Group PLC and other entities within the Group undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast. 2 CONTENTS Group Overview 4 Results Discussion 8 Georgian Macro Overview 34 Appendices 55 3 BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP OVERVIEW Banking Business Retail Corporate and Investment Banking Banking Wealth BNB Management (Bank in Belarus) Shareholder structure As of 30 June 2019 1% Unvested and unawarded shares for management and employees 2% Vested shares held by management and employees 30% 29% US UK/Ireland 6% Scandinavia 6% 26% Luxembourg Other** Top shareholders As of 30 June 2019 Rank Shareholder name Ownership 1 JSC Georgia Capital* 19.90% 2 Harding Loevner LP 4.93% 3 JP Morgan Asset Management 3.01% 4 Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA) 2.83% 5 LGM Investments Ltd 2.70% 6 Van Eck Global 2.66% 7 Norges Bank Investment Management 2.65% 8 Vanguard Group Inc 2.47% 9 Jupiter Asset Management 2.44% 10 Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC 2.11% The Group has been included in the FTSE 250and FTSE All-share Index Funds since 18 June 2012 * JSC Georgia Capital will exercise its voting rights at the Group's general meetings in accordance with the votes cast by all other Group Shareholders, as long as JSC Georgia Capital's percentage holding in Bank of Georgia Group PLC is greater than 9.9% 4 ** Includes 19.9% shareholding of JSC Georgia Capital DELIVERING ON GROUP STRATEGY SUCCESSFUL TRACK RECORD OF DELIVERING STRONG RESULTS BANKING BUSINESS KEY TARGETS 1 ROAE 20%+ 25.2% 26.4% 2 Loan book 22.2% 23.7% growth c.15% 2016 2017 2018* 1H19** 30.5% 24.5%21.4% 15.9% 2016 2017 2018 1H19 3 Robust Capital Management Track Record ✓ Capital position: We aim to maintain +200bps buffer for CET1 and Tier 1 capital ratios over minimum regulatory requirement

25-40% GEL 624mln+ cash dividend paid since 2013, with payout ratio above 30% over past 7 years Regular Dividends Payout 30% 36% 33% 34% 32% ratio: millions 3.1% 2.7% 3.1% 3.2% 2.4% GEL 72 80 98 102 51 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Total dividend paid during the year 30% 30% 4.0% 4.2% 122 124 2018 2019 Dividend yield*** 2018 ROAE adjusted for GEL 30.3mln demerger related costs, GEL 8.0mln demerger related corporate income tax gain, GEL 30.3mln one-off impact of re-measurement of deferred tax balances and GEL 3.9mln (net of income tax) termination costs of the former CEO 5 ** 1H19 ROAE adjusted for GEL 14.2mln (net of income tax) termination costs of the former CEO and executive management *** Dividend yield is calculated based on the closing price of the shares immediately prior to ex-dividend date RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS* Income Statement ** Banking Business 2Q19 2Q18 Change 1Q19 Change 1H19 1H18 Change GEL thousands unless otherwise noted y-o-y q-o-q y-o-y Net interest income 181,622 186,582 -2.7% 182,941 -0.7% 364,563 366,831 -0.6% Net fee and commission income 43,267 37,847 14.3% 42,180 2.6% 85,447 72,357 18.1% Net foreign currency gain 36,700 25,000 46.8% 30,025 22.2% 66,724 39,252 70.0% Net other income / (expense) (4,260) 3,705 NMF 3,568 NMF (691) 9,451 NMF Operating income 257,329 253,134 1.7% 258,714 -0.5% 516,043 487,891 5.8% Operating expenses (98,558) (93,144) 5.8% (91,927) 7.2% (190,485) (180,523) 5.5% Profit from associates 254 376 -32.4% 188 35.1% 442 695 -36.4% Operating income before cost of risk 159,025 160,366 -0.8% 166,975 -4.8% 326,000 308,063 5.8% Cost of risk (35,476) (37,526) -5.5% (42,652) -16.8% (78,129) (71,340) 9.5% Net operating income before non-recurring items 123,549 122,840 0.6% 124,323 -0.6% 247,871 236,723 4.7% Net non-recurring items (2,538) (13,763) -81.6% (1,575) 61.1% (4,112) (16,711) -75.4% Profit before income tax expense and one-off costs 121,011 109,077 10.9% 122,748 -1.4% 243,759 220,012 10.8% Income tax expense (9,871) (5,461) 80.8% (10,536) -6.3% (20,407) (14,744) 38.4% Profit adjusted for one-off costs 111,140 103,616 7.3% 112,212 -1.0% 223,352 205,268 8.8% One-off termination costs of former CEO and executive management (after tax), one-off demerger related expenses (after tax) and one-off (3,996) (52,541) -92.4% (10,240) -61.0% (14,236) (52,541) -72.9% impact of re-measurement of deferred tax balances Profit 107,144 51,075 109.8% 101,972 5.1% 209,116 152,727 36.9% Balance Sheet Key Ratios GEL thousands unless otherwise noted Jun-19 Jun-18 Change Mar-19 Change y-o-y q-o-q Liquid assets 4,537,545 4,266,417 6.4% 4,502,390 0.8% Cash and cash equivalents 936,106 1,546,863 -39.5% 1,162,168 -19.5% Amounts due from credit institutions 1,704,701 993,862 71.5% 1,391,630 22.5% Investment securities 1,896,738 1,725,692 9.9% 1,948,592 -2.7% Loans to customers and finance lease receivables 10,579,710 8,108,647 30.5% 9,570,691 10.5% Property and equipment 358,921 313,627 14.4% 349,728 2.6% Total assets 16,133,999 13,239,336 21.9% 15,054,569 7.2% Client deposits and notes 8,855,616 7,174,234 23.4% 8,393,861 5.5% Amounts due to credit institutions 2,960,519 2,740,595 8.0% 2,463,408 20.2% Borrowings from DFIs 1,253,921 1,161,120 8.0% 1,309,976 -4.3% Short-term loans from NBG 1,001,496 556,834 79.9% 585,797 71.0% Loans and deposits from commercial banks 705,102 1,022,641 -31.1% 567,635 24.2% Debt securities issued 2,137,239 1,527,452 39.9% 2,045,428 4.5% Total liabilities 14,215,780 11,571,671 22.8% 13,135,789 8.2% Total equity 1,918,219 1,667,665 15.0% 1,918,780 0.0% Banking Business ROAA** ROAE** Net interest margin Loan yield Liquid assets yield Cost of funds Cost of client deposits and notes Cost of amounts due to credit institutions Cost of debt securities issued Cost / Income*** NPLs to gross loans to clients NPL coverage ratio NPL coverage ratio, adjusted for discounted value of collateral Cost of credit risk ratio NBG (Basel III) Tier I capital adequacy ratio NBG (Basel III) Total capital adequacy ratio 2Q19 2Q18 1Q19 2.9% 3.1% 3.1% 22.9% 25.4% 24.5% 5.4% 6.9% 5.8% 11.8% 14.0% 12.2% 3.4% 3.8% 3.8% 4.8% 5.0% 4.8% 3.3% 3.6% 3.3% 7.2% 7.2% 7.6% 8.1% 7.7% 7.8% 38.3% 36.8% 35.5% 3.2% 3.4% 3.3% 88.1% 99.4% 92.2% 131.5% 142.8% 132.6% 1.3% 1.6% 1.7% 13.3% 12.5% 12.7% 16.7% 17.5% 17.1% 1H19 1H18 3.0% 3.2% 23.7% 25.7% 5.6% 7.0% 12.0% 13.9% 3.6% 3.7% 4.8% 4.9% 3.3% 3.5% 7.3% 7.0% 7.9% 7.8% 36.9% 37.0% 3.2% 3.4% 88.1% 99.4% 131.5% 142.8% 1.5% 1.7% 13.3% 12.5% 16.7% 17.5% The detailed financials of the Group are presented on pages 57-62

Market position in Georgia by assets (34.3%), loans (34.6%), client deposits (33.9%) and equity (29.2%) as of 30 June 2019*

Market position in Georgia by assets (34.3%), loans (34.6%), client deposits (33.9%) and equity (29.2%) as of 30 June 2019*

Market with stable growth perspectives: Real GDP average annual growth rate of 4.5% for 2007-2018; 4.9% estimated real GDP growth in 1H19 according to Geostat. Loans to GDP increased from 8.8% to 67.3% during 2003-1H19; Deposits to GDP increased from 8.4% to 57.8% over the same period

Strong brand name recognition and retail banking franchise : Offers the broadest range of financial products to the retail market through a network of 271 branches, 890 ATMs, 3,177 Express Pay Terminals and c.2.5 million customers as of 30 June 2019

Sustainable high profitability with average ROAE of more than 20% over the last three years on the back of solid NIM, low cost of credit risk and stringent cost control

Resilient credit profile : Well-capitalised, diversified and high quality loan book and strong liquidity profile

: Well-capitalised, diversified and high quality loan book and strong liquidity profile High standards of transparency and governance : The first entity from Georgia to be listed on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE:BGEO) since February 2012. LSE listed through GDRs since 2006 Credit ratings from global rating agencies Rating Agency Rating Outlook Affirmed Ba3/Ba2 Stable 14-Sep-17 BB- Stable 15-Apr-19 Balance Sheet Highlights Banking Business CAGR 18.0% 21.4% 17.7% 20 14.8 16.1 billions 15 11.112.9 9.4 10.6 8.9 10 9.1 6.7 7.7 7.1 8.1 GEL 5.4 5.0 5.8 5 0 Total assets Net loans Client deposits 31-Dec-15 31-Dec-16 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-18 30-Jun-19 Income Statement Highlights Banking Business 1.7% 7.3% 300 253 269 273 259257 25.4%** 27.0%** millions 22.9%** 200 24.5%** 119** 111** 26.8% GEL 104** 111 100 112** - Operating income Profit ROAE 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 * Market data based on standalone accounts as published by the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) www.nbg.gov.ge ** Profit and ROAE are adjusted for one-offs for the periods presented. For more details on one-offs, please refer to pages 57-58 8 THE COMPETITIONLeading market position in Georgia by assets (34.3%), loans (34.6%), client deposits (33.9%) and equity (29.2%) Peer group's market share in total assets Peer group's market share in gross loans 50% 40%34.3% 30% 39.1% 50% 40% 38.5% 34.6% 30% 20% 14.6% 10% 4.6% 3.9% 3.5% 0% BOG TBC LB VTB PCB Others 2017 2018 2Q19 Foreign banks market share by assets 2006 2Q19 Foreign No state Foreign banks ownership of banks, 19.3% commercial 32.0% banks since Local 1994 banks, Local 68.0% banks 80.7% 20% 14.9% 10% 4.3% 3.9% 3.7% 0% BOG TBC LB VTB PCB Others 2017 2018 2Q19 Peer group's market share in client deposits 50% 41.0% 40% 33.9% 30% 20% 11.2% 10% 6.2% 4.8% 2.9% 0% BOG TBC LB VTB PCB Others 2017 2018 2Q19 Market data based on standalone accounts as published by the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) as of 30 June 2019 www.nbg.gov.ge 9 STRONG UNDERLYING PERFORMANCE Operating income | quarterly Operating income | half-year Banking Business +1.7% Banking Business +5.8% -0.5% 300 253.1 258.7 257.3 600 487.9 516.0 GEL millions 200 66.5 26% 75.8 29% 75.7 29% GEL millions 400 121.1 25% 151.4 29% 100 186.6 74% 182.9 71% 181.6 71% 200 366.8 75% 364.6 71% 0 0 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 1H18 1H19 Net interest income Net non-interest income Net interest income Net non-interest income Net non-interest income | quarterly Net non-interest income | half-year Banking Business +13.8% Banking Business +25.1% -0.1% 110 170 121.1 151.4 millions 90 66.5 75.8 75.7 millions 140 9.4 66.7 70 3.7 3.6 110 36.7 39.3 50 25.0 30.0 80 GEL GEL 30 37.8 42.2 43.3 50 72.4 85.4 20 10 (0.7) (4.3) -10 -10 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 1H18 1H19 Net fee and commission income Net foreign currency gain Net fee and commission income Net foreign currency gain Net other income / (expense) Net other income / (expense) 10 STRONG UNDERLYING PERFORMANCE Operating expenses*| quarterly Banking Business +5.8% +7.2% 120 93.1 91.9 98.6 1.3 millions 100 0.9 1.1 80 11.4 15.7 17.3 60 26.9 22.7 22.0 GEL 40 53.9 52.4 58.0 20 0 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Salaries and other employee benefits Administrative expenses Depreciation and amortisation Other operating expenses Operating expenses*| half-year Banking Business +5.5% 200 180.5 190.5 1.7 2.3 33.0 millions 160 22.9 120 52.5 44.8 80 GEL 40 103.4 110.4 0 1H18 1H19 Salaries and other employee benefits Administrative expenses Depreciation and amortisation Other operating expenses Operating income before cost of risk* | quarterly Banking Business 200 160.4 167.0 159.0 millions 150 100 GEL 50 0 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 -50 (44.2) (38.0) -100 (51.3) Cost of risk and net non-recurring items Operating income before cost of risk Operating income before cost of risk* | half-year Banking Business 400 308.1 326.0 millions 300 200 GEL 100 0 1H18 1H19 -100 (88.1) (82.2) -200 Cost of risk and net non-recurring items Operating income before cost of risk * Operating expenses, operating income before cost of risk and net non-recurring items are adjusted for one-offs. Please see details on one-offs 11 on pages 57-58 for all the periods presented. FOCUS ON EFFICIENCY Cost / Income* | quarterly Banking Business 40% 35% 36.8% 38.3% 35.5% 30% 25% 20% 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Operating income and operating expenses* | quarterly Banking Business Operating Leverage*: -4.2%y-o-y -7.7%q-o-q 300 253.1 258.7 257.3 250 millions 200 GEL 150 93.1 91.9 98.6 100 50 0 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Operating income Operating expenses Cost / Income* | half-year Banking Business 40%37.0% 35% 36.9% 30% 25% 20% 1H181H19 Operating income and operating expenses* | half-year Banking Business Operating Leverage*: +0.3% y-o-y 600 487.9 516.0 500 millions 400 GEL 300 180.5 190.5 200 100 0 1H18 1H19 Operating income Operating expenses * Operating expenses, operating leverage and cost/income ratio are adjusted for one-offs. Please see details on one-offs on pages 57-58 for all the 12 periods presented. SOLID INCOME NOTWITHSTANDING THE PRESSURE ON YIELDS Loan Yields | quarterly Banking Business 120% 14.0% 12.2% 11.8% 15% 100% 80% 58.3% 60.7% 60.1% 10% 60% 40% 5% 20% 41.7% 39.3% 39.9% 0% 0% 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Net loans, FC, consolidated Net loans, GEL, consolidated Currency-blended loan yield, annualised Loan Yields | half-year Banking Business 120% 14.2% 14.2% 13.5% 15% 12.0% 100% 80% 61.7% 61.7% 60.1% 10% 60% 71.3% 40% 5% 20% 28.7% 38.3% 38.3% 39.9% 0% 0% 2016 2017 2018 1H19 Net loans, FC, consolidated Net loans, GEL, consolidated Currency-blended loan yield, annualised Loan Yields, Local currency | quarterly Banking Business 25% 20.8% 18.4% 20% 17.3% 15% 10% 5% 0% 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Loan Yields, Foreign currency | quarterly Banking Business 12% 10% 9.0% 8.3% 8.2% 8% 6% 4% 2% 0% 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 13 STABLE COST OF FUNDING Cost of Customer Funds | quarterly Banking Business 120% 3.6% 3.3% 3.3% 4% 100% 3% 80% 62.1% 60% 67.1% 68.6% 2% 40% 1% 20% 37.9% 32.9% 31.4% 0% 0% 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Client deposits, FC, consolidated Client deposits, GEL, consolidated Currency-blended cost of client deposits, annualised Cost of Customer Funds | half-year Banking Business 120% 3.8% 3.5% 3.5% 3.3% 100% 80% 67.5% 60% 76.8% 69.5% 68.6% 40% 20% 23.2% 30.5% 32.5% 31.4% 0% 2016 2017 2018 1H19 Client deposits and notes, FC, consolidated Client deposits and notes, GEL, consolidated Currency-blended cost of client deposits and notes 4% 3% 2% 1% 0% Cost of Funds | quarterly Banking Business 6% 5.0% 4.8% 4.8% 5% 4% 3% 2% 1% 0% 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Cost of Funds | half-year Banking Business 6% 4.7% 4.7% 5.0% 4.8% 5% 4% 3% 2% 1% 0% 2016 2017 2018 1H19 14 DIVERSIFIED ASSET STRUCTURE AND LOAN PORTFOLIO Total asset structure | 30 June 2019 Liquid assets | 30 June 2019 Banking Business Total:GEL 16.1bln Banking Business Total:GEL 4.5bln Other assets 6.3% Other liquid Cash and assets Liquid assets equivalents 20.0% 20.6% 28.1% Government Amounts due Loans to bonds, treasury bills, NBG CDs from credit customers, net 21.8% institutions 65.6% 37.6% Loans breakdown | 30 June 2019 Bank of Georgia Total Gross Loans Retail Banking Net Loans breakdown by product Corporate and Investment Banking Standalone breakdown by segments 17.5% of Total:GEL 6.8bln Gross Loans breakdown by sectors Total:GEL 10.3bln Total:GEL 3.4bln total clients Credit cards and 1.7% of Mining and Health and Other total clients quarrying social work overdrafts CIB loans, 2.4% 3.7% 3.0% Other 3.7% General GEL Financial 8.2%Manufacturing 3,360.5 consumer Mortgage intermediation mln, loans 1.3% Construction 30.7% Retail loans 32.8% 20.6% 12.7% 41.4% Electricity, gas loans, GEL 6,900.5 20.2% of Micro- and agro- and water supply Hospitality 3.5% of 2.3%Transport & Trade mln, total clients financing loans 3.8% Real 67.2% and SME loans total clients Communication 17.0% estate 31.9% 1.6% Service 10.9% 4.8% 15 LOAN PORTFOLIO BREAKDOWN Retail Banking | 30 June 2019 JSC Bank of Georgia standalone 1.9% 129 0.3% 6,900 millions 1,055 3 2.8% GEL 3,766 104 2,080 22 1.1% Loan portfolio Allowance for ECL ECL rate USD GEL Other Corporate and Investment Banking | 30 June 2019 JSC Bank of Georgia standalone 4.5% 3,360 152 2.9% millions 976 28 4.4% GEL 24 551 1,834 99 5.4% Loan portfolio Allowance for ECL ECL rate USD GEL Other RB Loan % of total RB Mortgages Consumer SME & Micro Amounts in GEL millions portfolio loan portfolio loans* GEL and other currency loans* 4,821 69.9% 1,591 1,676 1,554 USD loans with USD income 400 5.8% 315 62 23 USD loans with non-USD income 1,680 24.3% 909 144 627 Total 6,900 100.0% 2,815 1,882 2,204 * Includes credit cards CB & WM % of total CB Amounts in GEL millions Loan portfolio loan portfolio GEL and other currency loans* 1,527 45.5% USD loans with USD income 1,301 38.7% USD loans with non-USD income 532 15.8% Total 3,360 100.0% * Includes credit cards 16 RESILIENT LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY Expected credit loss and NIM Banking Business 400 7.4% 7.3% 6.5% 8% 300 5.1% 5.6% 6% 4.7% 4.9% 4.1% 200 4% 100 256 279 288 306 2% 0 0% 2016 2017 2018 1H19 Allowance for ECL, GEL mln Risk Adjusted NIM Net Interest Margin NPL composition NPL Banking Business coverage 86.7% 92.7% 90.5% 88.1% ratio 500 4.2% 3.8% 3.3% 3.2% 5% 400 4% 295 301 318 347 300 27 16 3% 38 49 183 200 159 2% 203 185 100 1% 133 148 55 68 0 0% 2016 2017 2018 1H19 NPLs RB, GEL mln NPLs CIB, GEL mln NPLs Other, GEL mln NPLs to gross loans Cost of Credit Risk Cost of Risk Banking Business -60bps -30bps Banking Business -4.2% 3.0% 2.7% -40bps 180 168 167 160 2.5% -5.5% 2.2% millions 150 2.0% 1.6% 1.6% 1.7% 120 -16.8% 1.5% 1.3% GEL 90 1.0% 60 38 43 35 0.5% 30 0.0% 0 2016 2017 2018 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 2016 2017 2018 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 17 STRONG LIQUIDITY Liquid assets to total liabilities Banking Business 15,000 37.9% 38.3% 34.9% 31.9% 40% 12,000 9,771 11,355 13,000 30% millions 9,000 14,216 20% 6,000 GEL 3,705 4,347 4,540 4,538 10% 3,000 0 0% 31-Dec-16 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-18 30-Jun-19 Liquid assets Total liabilities Liquid assets to total liabilities Liquidity coverage ratio & net stable funding ratio JSC Bank of Georgia standalone (Basel III Liquidity) 200% 151.5% 133.6% 131.6% 150% 125.5% 120.1% 114.3% 100.3% 97.0% 100% 50% 0% 31-Dec-16 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-18* 30-Jun-19* Liquidity coverage ratio Net stable funding ratio Net loans to customer funds & DFI Banking Business 140% 116.1% 115.5% 119.5% 120% 109.4% 100% 104.7% 99.6% 94.9% 92.4% 80% 60% 31-Dec-16 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-18 30-Jun-19 Net loans to customer funds & DFIs Net loans to customer funds Cumulative maturity gap | 30 June 2019 Banking Business 1,500 1,467 1,025 884 1,064 25% 500 9.1% 6.4% 5.5% 6.6% 15% millions (2,270) (939) -500 On 0-3 3-6 6-12 1-3 Years >3 Years 5% GEL Demand Months Months Months -5% -1,500 -5.8% -15% -14.1% -2,500 -25% Maturity gap Maturity gap, as % of total assets * The ratios at 31 December 2018 and 30 June 2019 are calculated for standalone JSC Bank of Georgia according to the guidelines set by National Bank of Georgia 18 STRONG NBG (BASEL III) CAPITAL ADEQUACY POSITION Capital adequacy requirements introduced by National Bank of Georgia in December 2017 Transition to Basel III Standards: Systemic capital surcharge : 2.5% of risk weighted assets to be phased-in during the following years as per below schedule: 31-Dec-1731-Dec-18 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-2031-Dec-21 Systemic Buffer 0% 1.0% 1.5% 2.0% 2.5% Currency induced credit risk ("CICR") buffer was introduced instead of additional 75% weighting of FX denominated loans. 56% of CICR buffer should be held on CET1 level, 75% on Tier 1 level and 100% on total capital General Risk Assessment Program ("GRAPE")for individual banks: GRAPE buffer is set at 2.2%. GRAPE buffer will be reviewed annually and will be phased-in on different levels of capital according to the below schedule: 31-Dec-1731-Dec-18 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-2031-Dec-21 CET 1 0% 15% 30% 45% 56% Tier 1 0% 20% 40% 60% 75% Total Capital 0% 100% 100% 100% 100% Credit Portfolio Concentration buffer,effective from 1 April 2018 and phased in over the four year period on different levels of capital according to the above schedule Net Stress Test buffereffective from 1 January 2020 In the view of above, Bank of Georgia is subject to the following minimum capital requirements: 31-Dec-1931-Dec-20 Fully Loaded 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-18 30-Jun-19 range* from Estimate* Estimate* 31-Dec-21 CET 1 8.1% 9.5% 9.6% 10.4% 11.1% 11.3% - 12.0% Tier 1 9.9% 11.4% 11.6% 12.5% 13.3% 13.4% - 14.3% Total Capital 12.4% 15.9% 16.1% 16.5% 16.7% 16.3% - 17.4% Indicated minimum capital adequacy ratios contain Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 buffer estimates. Range provides our best minimum and maximum estimates of the variable buffers Transition to Basel III is not expected to affect the Bank's growth prospects or its ability to maintain dividend distributions within the existing dividend policy payout range Capital Adequacy Ratios 20% 17.5% 15.9% 16.6% 17.1% 16.7% 15% 12.5% 11.0% 12.2% 12.7% 13.3% 10% 5% 0% 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Tier I Capital Adequacy Ratio Total Capital Adequacy Ratio Risk Weighted Assets 15,000 11,339 11,461 12,559 12,000 10,719 9,790 millions 9,000 GEL 6,000 3,000 0 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 19 STRONG NBG (BASEL III) CAPITAL ADEQUACY POSITION Capital Management Issuance of AT1 Capital Notes in March 2019

In March 2019, the Bank issued inaugural US$ 100 million Additional Tier 1 capital perpetual subordinated notes. The regulatory approval on the classification as AT1 instruments was received in April 2019, therefore, it was reflected in the capital ratios since April 2019. This issuance added approximately 230 basis points to the Bank's Tier 1 capital ratio

Capital Adequacy

Robust internal capital generation per annum Existing additional capital buffers (within c. 2.3% of RWAs) reflecting differences in provisioning between NBG methodology and IFRS 9

Capital Buffer

We aim to maintain c.+200bps for CET1 and Tier 1 capital ratios over minimum regulatory requirements

Tier 1 Capital Adequacy Ratio Evolution JSC Bank of Georgia standalone 15% 2.3% 0.3% 0.4% 13.3% 1.2% 1.1% 13% 12.2% 0.6% 11% 9% 7% 5% Dec-18 Business 1H19 Dividend Issuance of One-off GEL Jun-19 Growth profit AT1 Capital regulatory Devaluation Notes changes BOG Equity vs. Tier 1 Regulatory Capital | 30 Jun 2019 % of RWAs 13.3% 1.5% 0.8% 1.4% -2.3% 2,500 187 101 177 287 1,850 2,000 millions 1,673 1,500 GEL 1,000 500 3.7% 0 NBG Tier 1 Loan IP Other AT1 Capital BOG Capital provisioning provisioning deductions* Notes Equity methodology methodology (IFRS) difference difference * Other deductions Include revaluation reserve, investments in non-financial subsidiaries and intangible assets 20 WELL-ESTABLISHED FUNDING STRUCTURE Interest Bearing Liabilities structure | 30 June 2019 Well diversified international borrowings | 2Q19 Banking Business Interest Bearing Liabilities GEL 14.0bln Banking Business Others borrowings, Debt securities GEL 112.0 mln, issued, GEL Other debt 3.2% Borrowings, 2,137.2 mln, securities, GEL 1,365.9 15.3% GEL 434.1 mln, DFIs, GEL mln, 9.8% Current Time 12.4% 1,253.9 mln, Client accounts and deposits, 35.8% Other amounts demand 51.0% deposits & Eurobonds, GEL deposits, due to credit notes, GEL 49.0% 1,703.1 mln, institutions, 8,855.6 mln, 48.6% GEL 1,594.6 63.5% mln, 11.4% Borrowed funds maturity breakdown* Banking Business 500 418 10% 400 4.3% 5% 7.4% 1.7% millions 1.5% 0.4% 200 0.6% 339 0.1% 0.0% 0.0% 300 242 0.2% 0% US$ 174 94 -5% 100 90 0 23 68 86 32 79 4 4 2 0 10 -10% 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Senior Loans Subordinated Loans Eurobonds % of Total assets converted at GEL/US$ exchange rate of 2.8687 at 30 June 2019

source: Bloomberg Highlights for 1H19 Group has a well-balanced funding structure with 63.5% of interest bearing liabilities coming from client deposits and notes, 9.0% from Developmental Financial Institutions (DFIs) and 12.3% from Eurobonds and notes issued, at 30 June 2019

well-balanced funding structure The Bank has also been able to secure favorable financing from reputable international commercial sources, as well as DFIs, such as EBRD, IFC, EFSE, BSTDB, FMO, DEG, etc.

At 30 June 2019, GEL 37 million undrawn facilities from DFIs with up to three years maturity

In July 2016 , BGEO Group issued 7 year, US$ 350mln Eurobonds with 6.00% coupon (bonds were pushed down to BOG in March 2018). Bonds were trading at 5.494%** on 9 August 2019

BGEO Group issued 7 year, US$ 350mln Eurobonds with 6.00% coupon (bonds were pushed down to BOG in March 2018). Bonds were trading at 5.494%** on 9 August 2019 In June 2017 , BOG issued 3 year, GEL 500mln local currency international bonds with 11.00% coupon. Bonds were trading at 10.289%** on 9 August 2019

BOG issued 3 year, GEL 500mln local currency international bonds with 11.00% coupon. Bonds were trading at 10.289%** on 9 August 2019 In March 2019 ,BOG issued US$ 100mln 11.125% Additional Tier 1 capital perpetual subordinated notes callable after 5.25 years and on every subsequent interest payment date, subject to prior consent of the NBG. Notes were trading at 10.158%** on 9 August 2019 21 RETAIL BANKING HIGHLIGHTS Data as at 30 June 2019 for JSC Bank of Georgia standalone Segments Clients Loans Deposits 1H19 Profit* Profit per client* P/C ratio Branches 1 2 3 4 Emerging Retail Mass Retail Mass Affluent MSME 538 k 1,670 k 49 k 218 k GEL 291mln GEL2,183 mln GEL2,050 mln GEL2,377 mln GEL257mln GEL2,055 mln GEL1,963 mln GEL 713mln GEL 7mln GEL 61mln GEL 35mln GEL 35mln GEL 25 GEL 74 GEL1,505 GEL 339 3.3 1.7 5.3 1.4 167 92 12 n/a * 1H19 profit adjusted for GEL 14.2mln one-off employee costs (net of income tax) related to former CEO and executive management termination benefits 22 RETAIL BANKING HIGHLIGHTS Income Statement Highlights* Market Position** GEL thousands unless otherwise noted 2Q19 2Q18 Change 1Q19 Change 1H19 1H18 Change Market Share by Loans Market Share by Deposits y-o-y q-o-q y-o-y Net interest income 128,167 138,485 -7.5% 130,987 -2.2% 259,154 273,938 -5.4% Net fee and commission income 34,605 29,153 18.7% 32,435 6.7% 67,039 55,292 21.2% 38.7% Net foreign currency gain 18,070 10,581 70.8% 13,240 36.5% 31,309 14,929 109.7% 38.6% Net other income / (expense) (3,753) 1,664 NMF 2,168 NMF (1,582) 4,770 NMF 36.9% Operating income 177,089 179,883 -1.6% 178,830 -1.0% 355,920 348,929 2.0% 37.5% Salaries and other employee benefits (36,691) (34,639) 5.9% (33,874) 8.3% (70,564) (66,752) 5.7% 35.5% 34.6% Administrative expenses (14,992) (20,544) -27.0% (15,796) -5.1% (30,788) (40,084) -23.2% 34.9% 33.0% Depreciation and amortisation (14,492) (9,818) 47.6% (13,287) 9.1% (27,779) (19,720) 40.9% Other operating expenses (753) (602) 25.1% (536) 40.5% (1,290) (1,105) 16.7% Operating expenses (66,928) (65,603) 2.0% (63,493) 5.4% (130,421) (127,661) 2.2% Profit from associate 254 376 -32.4% 188 35.1% 442 695 -36.4% Operating income before cost of risk 110,415 114,656 -3.7% 115,525 -4.4% 225,941 221,963 1.8% Cost of risk (26,542) (29,618) -10.4% (39,386) -32.6% (65,930) (58,072) 13.5% Net operating income before non-recurring items 83,873 85,038 -1.4% 76,139 10.2% 160,011 163,891 -2.4% Net non-recurring items (64) (8,829) -99.3% (276) -76.8% (339) (10,803) -96.9% Profit before income tax expense and one-off costs 83,809 76,209 10.0% 75,863 10.5% 159,672 153,088 4.3% Income tax expense (6,323) (3,173) 99.3% (6,101) 3.6% (12,425) (9,236) 34.5% Profit adjusted for one off costs 77,486 73,036 6.1% 69,762 11.1% 147,247 143,852 2.4% 2016 2017 2018 2Q19 2016 2017 2018 2Q19 One-off costs (after tax) (3,067) (33,544) -90.9% (7,075) -56.7% (10,142) (33,544) -69.8% Profit 74,419 39,492 88.4% 62,687 18.7% 137,105 110,308 24.3% Loan Yield 120% 16.8% 16.1% 15.1% 13.2% 18% 100% 15% 80% 60.8% 48.8% 50.3% 45.9% 12% 60% 9% 40% 6% 20% 39.2% 51.2% 49.7% 54.1% 3% 0% 0% 2016 2017 2018 1H19 Net loans, RB, FC Net loans, RB, GEL Currency-blended loan yield, RB Deposit Cost 120% 3.3% 2.9% 2.9% 3.0% 4% 100% 3% 80% 60% 75.0% 72.1% 69.7% 68.8% 2% 40% 1% 20% 25.0% 27.9% 30.3% 31.2% 0% 0% 2016 2017 2018 1H19 Client deposits, RB, FC Client deposits, RB, GEL Currency-blended cost of client deposits, RB The income statement adjusted profit excludes GEL 3.1mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 7.1mln) and GEL 10.1mln in 1H19 one-off employee costs (net of income tax) related to the former CEO and executive management termination benefits. The amount is comprised of GEL 3.5mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 5.2mln) and GEL 8.6mln in 1H19 (gross of income tax) excluded from salaries and 23 other employee benefits and GEL 2.9mln (gross of income tax) excluded from non-recurring items in 1Q19 and 1H19. The income statement adjusted profit for 2Q18 and 1H18 excludes GEL 33.5mln demerger related expenses (net of income tax) and one-off impact of re-measurement of deferred tax balances **Market shares by Loans and Deposits to Individuals RETAIL BANKING LOAN YIELD, COST OF DEPOSITS & NIM RB Loan Yield I quarterly 30% 15.7% 22.0% 19.3% 17.7% 20% 13.6% 12.9% 8.2% 7.7% 7.3% 10% 0% Loan Yield Loan yield, GEL Loan yield, FC 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 RB Cost of Deposit I quarterly 6% 3.0% 3.0% 4.9% 5.2% 5.2% 4% 2.9% 2.1% 2.1% 2.1% 2% 0% Cost of deposits Cost of deposits, GEL Cost of deposits, FC 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 RB Loan Yield I half-year 30% 15.8% 22.2% 18.4% 20% 13.2% 8.3% 7.5% 10% 0% Loan Yield Loan yield, GEL Loan yield, FC 1H18 1H19 RB Cost of Deposit I half-year 6% 3.0% 4.8% 5.2% 4% 2.9% 2.1% 2.1% 2% 0% Cost of deposits Cost of deposits, GEL Cost of deposits, FC 1H18 1H19 RB NIM I quarterly 12% 10% 7.9% 8% 6.4% 5.9% 6% 4% 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 RB NIM I half-year 12% 10% 8.1% 8% 6.1% 6% 4% 1H18 1H19 24 RETAIL BANKING - LEADING RETAIL BANK IN GEORGIA RB Client Data RB Portfolio | 30 June 2019 Net Loans by products Operating Data, GEL mln 2Q19 % of clients 2018 2017 2016 Total:GEL 6.8bln 19.7% of total clients Number of total Retail clients, of which: 2,475,292 2,440,754 2,315,038 2,141,229 Number of Solo clients 48,953 2.0% 44,292 32,104 19,267 Credit cards and Other Consumer loans & other outstanding, volume 1,609 1,555 1,480 1,104 overdrafts 1.7% of 2.4% total clients Consumer loans & other outstanding, number 499,186 20.2% 566,740 738,694 647,441 3.7% General Mortgage loans outstanding, volume 2,815 2,539 1,706 1,228 20.2% of consumer Mortgage Mortgage loans outstanding, number 41,706 1.7% 39,007 26,643 16,300 total clients loans Micro & SME loans outstanding, volume 20.6% loans 2,204 2,005 1,637 1,346 41.4% Micro & SME loans outstanding, number 85,464 3.5% 68,832 53,732 36,379 Micro- and agro- Credit cards and overdrafts outstanding, volume 272 290 308 291 3.5% of financing loans Credit cards and overdrafts outstanding, number 433,877 17.5% 454,512 480,105 442,487 total clients and SME loans Credit cards outstanding, number, of which: 487,163 19.7% 547,038 673,573 800,621 31.9% American Express cards 101,535 4.1% 105,899 97,178 79,567 Deposits by currency Total:GEL 5.0bln RB Loans RB Deposits Client Deposits, GEL GEL millions +8.0% GEL millions 31% Client +15.0% Deposits, FC 7,000 6,771 7,000 69% 6,267 6,000 5,044 6,000 4,988 Deposits by category 5,000 5,000 4,339 3,902 Total:GEL 5.0bln 4,000 4,000 3,267 Current 3,000 3,000 2,414 accounts and 2,000 2,000 Time on demand deposits 1,000 1,000 deposits 43% 0 0 57% 2016 2017 2018 2Q19 2016 2017 2018 2Q19 25 RETAIL BANKING FINANCIAL DATA Balance Sheet | 30 June 2019 JSC Bank of Georgia Standalone 4% Total Gross Loans GEL 6,900mln 30% 32% 34% Mass Retail (GEL 2,183mln) MSME (GEL 2,377mln) Solo (GEL 2,050mln) Express Bank (GEL 291mln) JSC Bank of Georgia Standalone Total Deposits GEL 4,988mln 5% 41% 40% 14% Mass Retail (GEL 2,055mln) MSME (GEL 713mln) Solo (GEL 1,963mln) Express Bank (GEL 257mln) Income Statement | 1H19 JSC Bank of Georgia Standalone Net Interest Income 15% GEL 260mln 18% 39% 28% Mass Retail (GEL 103mln) MSME (GEL 72mln) Solo (GEL 47mln) Express Bank (GEL 38mln) JSC Bank of Georgia Standalone Net Fee & Commission Income GEL 56mln 18% 36% 22% 24% Mass Retail (GEL 20mln) MSME (GEL 14mln) Solo (GEL 12mln) Express Bank (GEL 10mln) 26 RETAIL BANKING - DIGITAL PENETRATION Digital Channel Statistics Internet Bank Transactions Mobile Bank Transactions 1.5 6.7 8.2 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.3 5.5 4.1 1,025 3.2 697 790 620 530 490 558 539 452 408 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Transactions breakdown by channel | 1H19 Volume of transactions, GEL millions Volume of transactions, GEL millions # of transactions, millions # of transactions, millions +8.0% YoY Number of Active Users | '000 Digital vs. Non-digital Transactions 418 # of transactions in millions 7% 19% 382 45.0 42.1 16% 41.5 39.0 39.2 93% 278 268 share of 243 229 digital transactions 58% -7.0% YoY 3.6 3.4 3.7 3.2 3.3 mBank/iBank Express pay terminals 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 ATMs Branches Internet Bank Mobile Bank Through digital channels Through tellers 27 CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING HIGHLIGHTS Income Statement Highlights* Market Position** GEL thousands unless otherwise noted 2Q19 2Q18 Change 1Q19 Change 1H19 1H18 Change Market Share by Loans Market Share by Deposits y-o-y q-o-q y-o-y Net interest income 47,459 41,718 13.8% 45,679 3.9% 93,138 79,951 16.5% Net fee and commission income 7,113 6,355 11.9% 8,151 -12.7% 15,264 12,554 21.6% Net foreign currency gain 15,667 10,259 52.7% 13,104 19.6% 28,771 16,903 70.2% Net other income / (expense) (392) 2,078 NMF 1,386 NMF 994 4,873 -79.6% 33.1% Operating income 69,847 60,410 15.6% 68,320 2.2% 138,167 114,281 20.9% 31.2% Salaries and other employee benefits (14,738) (13,725) 7.4% (12,439) 18.5% (27,177) (26,320) 3.3% 30.5% 30.1% 30.3% Administrative expenses (4,004) (3,700) 8.2% (4,027) -0.6% (8,031) (7,159) 12.2% Depreciation and amortisation (1,933) (1,269) 52.3% (1,701) 13.6% (3,634) (2,578) 41.0% 28.9% 28.8% 28.0% Other operating expenses (302) (253) 19.4% (203) 48.8% (505) (396) 27.5% Operating expenses (20,977) (18,947) 10.7% (18,370) 14.2% (39,347) (36,453) 7.9% Operating income before cost of risk 48,870 41,463 17.9% 49,950 -2.2% 98,820 77,828 27.0% Cost of risk (6,574) (5,603) 17.3% (1,824) NMF (8,398) (10,246) -18.0% Net operating income before non-recurring items 42,296 35,860 17.9% 48,126 -12.1% 90,422 67,582 33.8% Net non-recurring items - (4,930) NMF (72) NMF (72) (5,203) -98.6% Profit before income tax expense and one-off 42,296 30,930 36.7% 48,054 -12.0% 90,350 62,379 44.8% costs Income tax expense (3,169) (1,567) 102.2% (3,864) -18.0% (7,032) (4,010) 75.4% Profit adjusted for one-off costs 39,127 29,363 33.3% 44,190 -11.5% 83,318 58,369 42.7% 2016 2017 2018 2Q19 2016 2017 2018 2Q19 One-off costs (after tax) (929) (12,924) -92.8% (3,165) -70.6% (4,094) (12,924) -68.3% Profit 38,198 16,439 132.4% 41,025 -6.9% 79,224 45,445 74.3% Loan Yield 120% 10.4% 10.7% 10.2% 9.2% 12% 100% 9% 80% 60% 83.3% 83.1% 82.3% 83.6% 6% 40% 3% 20% 16.7% 16.9% 17.7% 16.4% 0% 0% 2016 2017 2018 1H19 Net loans, CIB, FC Net loans, CIB, GEL Currency-blended loan yield, CIB Deposit Cost 120% 3.9% 4.0% 4.1% 3.6% 5% 100% 4% 80% 63.1% 61.2% 63.2% 3% 60% 74.8% 2% 40% 20% 25.2% 36.9% 38.8% 36.8% 1% 0% 0% 2016 2017 2018 1H19 Client deposits, CIB, FC Client deposits, CIB, GEL Currency-blended cost of client deposits, CIB *The income statement adjusted profit excludes GEL 0.9mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 3.2mln) and GEL 4.1mln in 1H19 one-off employee costs (net-off income tax) related to the former CEO and executive management termination benefits. The amount is comprised of GEL 1.1mln in 2Q19 (1Q19: GEL 2.7mln) and GEL 3.8mln in 1H19 (gross of income tax) excluded from salaries and 28 other employee benefits and GEL 1.1mln (gross of income tax) excluded from non-recurring items in 1Q19 and in 1H19. The income statement adjusted profit for 2Q18 and 1H18 excludes GEL 12.9mln demerger related expenses (net of income tax) and one-off impact of re-measurement of deferred tax balances **Market shares by Loans and Deposits to Legal entities CIB LOAN BOOK & DEPOSITS Highlights Portfolio breakdown | 30 June 2019 Loans by sectors Leading corporate bank in Georgia Mining and Health and quarrying social work Integrated client coverage in key sectors 3.7% 3.0% Other Top 10 CIB borrowers Financial 8.2% Manufacturing represent 29.4%of total intermediation CIB loan book 2,467corporate clients served by dedicated relationship 1.3% Construction 30.7% bankers Electricity, gas 12.7% and water supply Hospitality Top 20 CIB borrowers 2.3%Transport & Trade represent 41.6%of total 3.8% Real Communication 17.0% CIB loan book estate 1.6% Service 10.9% Loans & Deposits 4.8% GEL millions 4,000 3,457 3,473 3,2093,427 Deposits by category Deposits by currency 3,500 3,059 3,000 2,395 2,618 2,500 2,260 Time Client 2,000 deposits Current deposits, 1,500 36.5% Client GEL, accounts 1,000 and deposits, 36.8% 500 demand FC, 63.2% deposits 0 63.5% 2016 2017 2018 2Q19 Net loans, CIB Client deposits, CIB 29 CIB LOAN YIELD, COST OF DEPOSITS & NIM CIB Loan Yield I quarterly CIB Loan Yield I half-year 15% 10.4% 9.1% 9.5% 13.2% 11.5% 12.6% 9.8% 8.6% 8.9% 15% 10.2% 9.2% 13.0% 12.0% 9.6% 8.7% 10% 10% 5% 5% 0% 0% Loan Yield Loan yield, GEL Loan yield, FC Loan Yield Loan yield, GEL Loan yield, FC 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 1H18 1H19 CIB Cost of Deposit I quarterly 10% 6.4% 5.9% 5.9% 5% 4.1% 3.6% 3.7% 2.4% 2.1% 2.2% 0% Cost of deposits Cost of deposits, GEL Cost of deposits, FC 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 CIB Cost of Deposit I half-year 10% 6.3% 5.9% 5% 4.0% 3.6% 2.5% 2.1% 0% Cost of deposits Cost of deposits, GEL Cost of deposits, FC 1H18 1H19 CIB NIM I quarterly 4% 3.5% 3.4% 3.3% 3% 2% 1% 0% 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 CIB NIM I half-year 5% 3.3% 3.4% 4% 3% 2% 1% 1H18 1H19 30 BUILDING BLOCKS TO BECOME THE FINANCIAL SERVICES HUB Wealth Management - aim to increase AUM from current US$0.9bln to US$3.0bln in 5 years time Strong international presence:

Israel (since 2008), UK (2010), Hungary (2012), Turkey (2013) and Cyprus (2017) AUM of GEL 2,504.3 million , up 25.6% y-o-y

Diversified funding sources:

Georgia 34% Israel 11% UK 3% Germany 2% CIS 22% Other 28%

Wealth Management Vision - Become the regional hub for wealth management offering

Business and tax friendly environment Secure and attractive destination Conservative regulation and high level of banking secrecy Market dominated by two LSE listed banks with high standards of transparency Brand new office in the centre of Tbilisi, since January 2019, dedicated to serving wealth management clients

31 BUILDING BLOCKS TO BECOME THE FINANCIAL SERVICES HUB Galt & Taggart - Largest Investment Bank in Georgia Brokerage DCM/ECM The leading brokerage house in the region

The only international sub-custodian in the region

sub-custodian in the region The leading investment bank in the region

Wide product coverage and

Exclusive partner of SAXO Bank via White Label structure, that provides highly adaptive trading platform with professional tools, insights and world-class execution During 1H19 Galt & Taggart acted as:

lead manager of JSC Microfinance Organisation Crystal's GEL 15mln local public bond issuance due in 2021, in February 2019 co-manager of Bank of Georgia's inaugural US$ 100mln international Additional Tier 1 bond issuance, in March 2019 lead manager of JSC Microfinance Organisation Swiss Capital's GEL 10mln local public bond issuance due in 2021, in March 2019 lead manager for European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), facilitating GEL 90mln local private bond issuance due in 2023, in March 2019 lead manager for Nederlandse Financierings - Maatschappij Voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO), facilitating GEL 26mln local private bond issuance due in 2024, in March 2019

Research Sector, macro and fixed income coverage

Georgian quarterly macroeconomic update

International distribution buy-side advisor for Bank of Georgia Group on acquisition of extra.ge online platform, in May 2019

advisor for Bank of Georgia Group on acquisition of extra.ge online platform, in May 2019 lead manager for Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), facilitating GEL 10mln local private bond issuance due in 2022, in June 2019

sole sell-side advisor of Linnaeus Capital Partners B.V. on a sale of 100% shareholding in Lilo1- logistics center, in June 2019

sell-side advisor of Linnaeus Capital Partners B.V. on a sale of 100% shareholding in Lilo1- logistics center, in June 2019 lead manager for EBRD, facilitating c.GEL 28mln local private bond issuance due in 2024, in July 2019 Corporate Advisory Team with sector expertise and international M&A experience

Proven track record of more than 30 completed transactions over the past 8 years 32 CONTENTS Group Overview 4 Results Discussion 8 Georgian Macro Overview 34 Appendices 55 33 GEORGIA AT A GLANCE General Facts Area: 69,700 sq km

69,700 sq km Population (2018): 3.7 mln

Life expectancy: 74 years

Official language: Georgian

Literacy: 100%

Capital: Tbilisi

Currency (code): Lari (GEL) Economy Nominal GDP (Geostat) 2018: GEL 41.1 bln (US$16.2 bln)

Real GDP growth rate 2014-2018: 4.6%, 2.9%, 2.8%, 4.8%, 4.7%

2014-2018: 4.6%, 2.9%, 2.8%, 4.8%, 4.7% Real GDP 2010-2018 annual average growth rate: 4.8%

2010-2018 annual average growth rate: 4.8% GDP per capita 2018 (PPP) per IMF: US$ 11,485

Annual inflation (e-o-p) 2018: 1.5%

(e-o-p) 2018: 1.5% External public debt to GDP 2018: 35.4% Sovereign Credit Ratings Rating Agency Rating Outlook Affirmed Ba2 Stable March 2019 BB Stable February 2019 BB- Positive April 2019 34 GEORGIA'S KEY ECONOMIC DRIVERS Liberal economic policy Regional logistics and tourism hub Strong FDI Support from international community Electricity transit hub potential Political environment stabilised Top performer globally in WB Doing Business over the past 12 years Liberty Act ensures a credible fiscal and monetary framework:

Fiscal deficit/GDP capped at 3%; Government debt/GDP capped at 60%

Business friendly environment and low tax regime (attested by favourable international rankings) A natural transport and logistics hub, connecting land-locked energy rich countries in the east and European markets in the west Access to a market of 2.8bn customers without customs duties: Free trade agreements with EU, China, CIS, Turkey, Hong Kong and with EFTA countries. The GSP with USA, Canada and Japan

Tourism revenues on the rise: tourism inflows stood at 19.9% of GDP in 2018 andtotal arrivals reached 8.7mln visitors in 2018 (up 9.8% y- o-y), out of which tourist arrivals were up 16.9% y-o-y to 4.8mln visitors.

o-y), out of which tourist arrivals were up 16.9% y-o-y to 4.8mln visitors. Regional energy transit corridor accounting for 1.6% of the world's oil and gas transit volumes An influx of foreign investors on the back of the economic reforms have boosted productivity and accelerated growth FDI stood at US$ 1.2bln (7.6% of GDP) in 2018

FDI averaged 8.8% of GDP in 2009-2018 Georgia and the EU signed an Association Agreement and DCFTA in June 2014 Visa-free travel to the EU is another major success in Georgian foreign policy. Georgian passport holders were granted free entrance to the EU countries from 28 March 2017

travel to the EU is another major success in Georgian foreign policy. Georgian passport holders were granted free entrance to the EU countries from 28 March 2017 Discussions commenced with the USA to drive inward investments and exports

Strong political support from NATO, EU, US, UN and member of WTO since 2000; Substantial support from DFIs Developed, stable and competitively priced energy sector Only 25% of hydropower capacity utilized; 150 renewable (HPPs/WPPs/SPPs) energypower plants are in various stages of construction or development

Georgia imports natural gas mainly from Azerbaijan

Significantly boosted transmission capacity with 400 kV line to Turkey and 500 kV line to Azerbaijan built, other transmission lines to Armenia and Russia upgraded

Additional 2,000 MW transmission capacity development in the pipeline, facilitating cross-border electricity trade and energy swaps to Eastern Europe

cross-border electricity trade and energy swaps to Eastern Europe Georgia underscored its commitment to European values by securing a democratic transfer of political power in successive parliamentary, presidential, and local elections and by signing an Association Agreement and free trade agreement with the EU

Constitution amendments passed in 2013 to enhance governing responsibility of Parliament and reduce the powers of the Presidency

Continued economic relationship with Russia, although economic dependence is moderate

Russia began issuing visas to Georgians in March 2009; Georgia abolished visa requirements for Russians -The Russian side announced to ease visa procedures for Georgians citizens effective December 23, 2015

-The Russian side announced to ease visa procedures for Georgians citizens effective December 23, 2015 Direct flights between the two countries resumed in January 2010

Member of WTO since 2000, allowed Russia's access to WTO; In 2013 trade restored with Russia

In 2018, Russia accounted for 13.0% of Georgia's exports and 10.2% of imports; just 3.7% of cumulative FDI over 2003-18 35 GROWTH ORIENTED REFORMS Ease of Doing Business | 2019 New Zealand 1 Source:WB-IFC Doing Business Report Singapore 2 Denmark 3 up from 9thin 2018 Georgia 6 Norway 7 USA 8 UK 9 14 Lithuania Estonia 16 Latvia 19 Germany 24 Azerbaijan 25 Kazakhstan 28 Russia 31 Poland 33 Czech Rep. 35 Armenia 41 Turkey 43 Ukraine 71 Global Corruption Barometer | 2017 Economic Freedom Index | 2019 UK 7 Source:Heritage Foundation USA 12 Top 8 in Europe region out of 44 Estonia 15 Georgia 16 countries Lithuania 21 Czech rep. 23 35 Latvia Bulgaria 37 Romania 42 Poland 46 Armenia 47 Kazakhstan 59 Azerbaijan 60 Hungary 64 Tukey 68 France 71 Italy 80 Russia 98 Ukraine 147 Business Bribery Risk | 2018 Germany Georgia Poland Czech Rep. Slovakia Latvia Montenegro Bulgaria Turkey Lithuania Armenia Bosnia & Herz. Romania Kazakhstan Russia Ukraine Azerbaijan Moldova 3% Source:Transparency International 7% % admitting having paid a bribe last year 7% 9%12% Georgia is on a par with EU 16%member states 15% 17% 18% 24% 24% 27% 29% 29% 34%38% 38%42% Sweden 2 Source:Trace International Norway 3 7 UK 12 Singapore Estonia 15 USA 18 France 21 Lithuania 23 Georgia 27 Czech rep. 32 Poland 36 Latvia 39 77 Armenia Bulgaria 79 95 Azerbaijan 105 Ukraine Russia 108 127 Kazakhstan Turkey 130 177 Uzbekistan 36 GOVERNMENT'S ONGOING REFORMS 1 Structural Reforms Tax Reform

Corporate income tax reform Enhancing easiness of tax compliance

Capital Market Reform

Boosting stock exchange activities Developing of local bond market

Pension Reform

Introduction of private pension system

PPP Reform

Introduction of transparent and efficient PPP framework

Public Investment Management Framework

Improved efficiency of state projects

Deposit Insurance

Boosting private savings Enhancing trust to financial system

Accounting Reform

Increased transparency and financial accountability Enhanced protection of shareholder rights

Association Agreement Agenda 2Promoting Transit & Tourism Hub Roads

Plan to finish all spinal projects by 2020 - East-West Highway, other supporting infrastructure

Rail

Baku - Tbilisi Kars new railroad line Railway modernization project

Air

Tbilisi International Airport 2nd runway to be constructed International Cargo terminal

Maritime

Anaklia deep water Black Sea port Strategic location Capable of accommodating Panamax type cargo vessels High capacity - up to 100mln tons turnover annually Up to USD 1bln for first phase (out of 9) in Georgia

3Promoting Open Governance Improvement of public services offered to the private sector

Creation of "Front Office" Application of "Single Window Principle"

Involvement of the private sector in legislative process

Discussion of draft legislation at an early stage

Strict monitoring of implementation of government decisions

Creation of a special unit for monitoring purposes

4 Education Reform General Education Reform

Maximizing quality of teaching in secondary schools

Fundamental Reform of Higher Education

Based on the comprehensive research of the labor market needs

Improvement of Vocational Education

Increase involvement of the private sector in the professional education

37 DIVERSIFIED RESILIENT ECONOMY Gross domestic product Source: Geostat 20 Growth was 4.9% in 1H19 16% 15 12% 10 6.2% 7.2% 6.4% 8% 4.6% 4.8% 4.7% 3.4% 2.9% 2.8% 5 4% 0 0% -5 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 -4% Nominal GDP, US$ bn Real GDP growth, % Comparative real GDP growth rates, % (2010-2018 average) Source:IMF, Geostat 7% 6.4% 6% 4.8% 5% 4.5% 4.3% 3.4% 3.5%3.7% 4% 2.8%3.0% 3% 2.2% 2.3% 1.9% 2% 1.5% 1% 0.2% 0% Ukraine Azerbaijan Russia Bulgaria Czech rep. Latvia Romania Lithuania Poland Estonia Armenia Moldova Georgia Turkey Diversified nominal GDP structure, 2018 Source: Geostat Hotels & Other Trade Financialrestaurants 9.9% 17.0% interm. 3.1% 4.4% Healthcare 5.8% Industry Real estate17.0%7.4% Agriculture 7.7% Transport & Public commun. administration Construction 10.2% 8.2% 9.3% GDP per capita Source:IMF, Geostat 14,000 12,000 10,679 11,485 9,626 9,991 10,000 9,270 8,692 8,217 7,512 8,000 6,815 6,000 3,844 4,250 4,341 4,438 3,755 3,857 4,047 4,346 4,000 3,073 2,000 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Nominal GDP per capita, US$ GDP per capita, PPP, US$ 38 PRODUCTIVITY AND CAPITAL HAVE BEEN THE MAIN ENGINES OF GROWTH SINCE 2004 Overall contribution of capital, labor, and Total Factor Contributions of capital, labor, and Productivity (TFP) to growth, 2010-2018 TFP to growth during periods Source:Geostat,G&T calculation Source:Geostat,G&T calculation TFP growth 10% 8% 1.6% 6% 4% Capital stock 2% 2.6% 0% -2% Labor force 2004-07 2008-09 2010-13 2014-18 0.5% TFP growth Labor force Capital stock Real GDP growth projection, 2019 Source: IMF 6% 4.6% 4.6% 4% 3.0% 3.1%3.2%3.3%3.5%3.8% 2.7%2.7%2.9%2.9% 2% 1.4% 1.8% 0% -2% -4%-2.5% Turkey Russia Belarus Azerbaijan Ukraine Czech Rep. Lithuania Estonia Romania Latvia Bulgaria Moldova Poland Armenia Georgia Real GDP growth: Georgia, CIS, Eastern EU 8% Source:IMF, Geostat 7% Georgia 6% CIS 5% 4% 3% 2% Eastern 1% Europe 0% -1% -2% -3% 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019F 2020F 2021F 2022F 39 FURTHER JOB CREATION IS ACHIEVABLE Unemployment rate down 1.3ppts y/y to 12.7% in 2018 Average monthly wages and income per household Source: Geostat Source: Geostat 1,800 17.4% 17.3% 17.2% 16.9% 20% 500 1,700 14.6% 14.1% 14.0% 13.9% 400 1,600 12.7% 15% 1,500 300 1,400 10% 1,300 200 1,200 5% 100 1,100 1,000 0% 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Employed, 000' persons Unemployment rate, % Wages, US$ Total income, US$ Share of services in total employment on the rise Source: Geostat 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Services (incl. construction) Agriculture Manufacturing Hired workers accounted for 50.8% in total employment in 2018 1,000 Source: Geostat 900 800 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Public sector (hired workers) Non-public sector (hired workers) 40 LOW PUBLIC DEBT Fiscal deficit Source: MoF, IMF 0% -2% -4% -2.1% -1.7% -2.1% -2.8% -2.7%-2.9%-2.9%-2.5%-2.6%-2.7% -6% -5.6% -8% -10% 2011 2013 2019F 2020F 2010 2012 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Fiscal deficit (IMF program definition) Note:Deficit calculated as net lending / borrowing minus budget lending Public debt as % of GDP Source:IMF, MoF, Geostat 70% Public debt/GDP 70% 60% 60% capped at 60% 50% 50% 40% 40% 30% 30% 20% 20% 10% 2019F 10% 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2020F Total public debt to GDP, % External public debt to GDP, % Breakdown of public debt Source:MoF, as of June 2019 External public debt Multilateral portfolio Domestic weighted average External 55% interest rate 2.2% 21% 79% Contractual maturity 22 years Bilateral 14% Eurobond 8% Gross government debt/GDP, 2018 Source:IMF, MoF, Geostat 140% 120% 100% 80% 60% 45.0% 40% 20% 0% Russia Kazakhstan Uzbekistan Moldova Turkey Czech rep. Lithuania Romania Latvia Georgia Belarus Poland Armenia Slovakia Ukraine Slovenia Hungary Montenegro Croatia Canada Spain Singapore Italy 41 INVESTING IN INFRASTRUCTURE AND SPENDING LOW ON SOCIAL Budget expenditures Source:MoF, Geostat 16,000 50% 14,000 34.0%30.7% 30.6% 40% 12,000 29.4% 30.3% 30.5% 31.0% 30.4% 30.1% 30.8% 30.5% 10,000 30% 8,000 20% 6,000 4,000 10% 2,000 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019F 2020F 0% Expenditures (current + capital), GEL mn Expenditures (current + capital) as % of GDP Expenditure breakdown: current vs. capital Source: MoF 100% 80% 60% 76.0% 72.5% 73.4% 80.0% 81.7% 78.1% 80.0% 74.2% 73.1% 74.2% 75.6% 40% 24.0% 27.5% 26.6% 20.0% 18.3% 21.9% 20.0% 25.8% 26.9% 25.8% 24.4% 20% 0% 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019F 2020F Current Expenditures Capital Expenditures and net lending Government social expenditure as % of GDP Government capital expenditure as % of GDP 2016 2017 2018E 2019F Source: IMF 2016 2017 2018E 2019F Source: IMF 18% 8% 16% 7% 14% 6% 12% 5% 10% 4% 8% 3% 6% 4% 2% 2% 1% 0% Poland 0% Turkey Armenia Georgia Belarus Hungary Russia Lithuania Estonia Bulgaria Croatia Armenia Turkey Croatia Russia Lithuania Poland Bulgaria Estonia Hungary Belarus Georgia 42 DIVERSIFIED FOREIGN TRADE Imports of goods and services Source:NBG - BOP statistics 12 9.4 10.8 10 10.1 8.7 8.5 2.2 8.0 9.3 1.7 1.4 1.6 2.0 8 1.3 9.2 1.7 1.7 6.1 6 1.1 4 6.7 7.7 7.7 8.3 7.0 6.8 7.4 8.6 5.1 2 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Goods imports, US$ bn Services imports, US$ bn Exportsof goods and services Source:NBG - BOP statistics 10 6.1 7.5 8.8 0.8 8 7.1 7.0 6.0 0.5 5.9 1.1 0.9 6 5.1 0.4 0.3 3.5 0.9 3.0 3.9 4 0.7 3.0 3.1 2.5 2.5 0.5 2.5 2.4 1.9 2 3.3 4.0 4.5 2.6 3.0 3.0 3.1 1.6 2.0 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Re-exports, US$ bn Goods exports, Geo-originated, US$ bn Services exports, US$ bn Imports, 1H19 Exports, 1H19 Source: Geostat Source: Geostat UAE Armenia Other EU 2.5% Other 17.7% 14.7% EU 3.0% 25.9% Uzbekistan 24.0% Ukraine 2.8% 4.2% China 3.0% USA USA 4.7% 4.0% Turkey Russia Azerbaija Turkey 14.7% 6.8% n 17.2% 7.1% Ukraine Russia 7.3% China Armenia Azerbaijan 9.9% 10.3% 8.3% 11.9% Oil imports Source: GeoStat Oil imports were down 15.1% y/y in 1H19 1,000 75% 800 60% 600 45% 400 30% 200 15% 0 0% -200 -15% -400 -30% 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 1H18 1H19 Oil imports, US$ mn Oil imports, % change, y/y 43 DIVERSIFIED SOURCES OF CAPITAL Strong foreign investor interest Source: Geostat 2.0 25% 1.5 20% 1.0 11.0% 11.9% 10.9% 12.6% 15% 7.8% 7.6% 7.3% 6.5% 6.3% 10% 0.5 5% 0.0 0% 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 FDI, US$ bn FDI as % of GDP Remittances - steady source of external funding Source:NBG, Geostat 2.1 9.7% 12% 1.8 9.0% 8.8% 9.2% 8.7% 9.2% 10% 8.4% 7.7% 8.0% 1.5 8% 1.6 1.2 1.5 1.4 1.4 1.3 1.3 6% 1.2 0.9 1.1 1.1 4% 0.6 0.3 2% 0.0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 0% Remittances, US$ bn Remittances as % of GDP Tourist arrivals and revenues on the rise Source:NBG, Geostat 3.5 19.9% 25% 3.0 17.9% 20% 2.5 13.4% 14.7% 2.0 15% 10.7% 10.8% 8.9% 1.5 10% 6.6% 5.7% 1.0 5% 0.5 0.0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 0% Tourism revenues, US$ bn Tourism revenues as % of GDP Public external borrowing for capex, % of GDP Source:MOF, Geostat 7% 6.1% 5.6% 6% 5% 4% 3.4% 3.3% 3.2% 3.3% 3.5% 2.6% 3% 2.2% 2%