Bank of Ghana : Address delivered by the First Deputy Governor, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari at a Virtual Stakeholder Workshop on Payment Systems & Service Act, 2019

VIRTUAL STAKEHOLDER WORKSHOP ON PAYMENT SYSTEMS

AND SERVICE ACT, 2019 (ACT 987)

KEYNOTE ADDRESS

DR. MAXWELL OPOKU-AFARI

1ST DEPUTY GOVERNOR - BANK OF GHANA

Date: Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020

Time: 10am

 Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for taking the time to join us online today to discuss the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019 (Act 987). This forum is aimed at developing shared understanding of this enabling piece of legislation for orderly and sustainable development of a digital financial ecosystem that is competitive, safe, efficient and inclusive.

 Act 987 is a product of active collaboration between Bank of Ghana and public and private sector stakeholders including; Ministry of Finance, Attorney General's Department, National Communications Authority, Ghana Association of Bankers, Telecoms Chamber, FinTech Chamber and development partners. On behalf of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, I would like to express the Bank's profound appreciation for your immense support that has made this endeavor possible.

 As you may be aware, this workshop was initially scheduled for March 2020, with the intention of having all participants in one location and under one roof. However, this arrangement was not fated to be. The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled rescheduling and a choice of new venue in the virtual space. This foisted choice of virtual venue is heartening as it sets the right stage for discussions with entities whose arena of activity is largely in the cyber space.