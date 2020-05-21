Bank of Ghana : Real Sector Developments Report – June 2012

Cumulative cement production in the first three months of 2012 amounted to 751,757 metric tons, signaling a growth of 4.7 per cent over the level of 720,976 metric tons produced for the same period of 2011. Similarly, benchmark retail sales recorded a growth of 39 per cent compared with sales for the same period in 2011.

Data on Social Security Contributions indicated that registered number of firms on the SSNIT scheme increased by 10.5 per cent to 20,889 at the end of the first quarter, from 18,902 registered firms recorded in the corresponding period of 2011. Total social security contributions (both Tier 1 and Tier 2) by workers over the first quarter of 2012 grew by 49.5 per cent on an annual basis over the GH¢129.83 million recorded in the same period of 2011.

Motor vehicle registrations by DVLA went up by 19.3 per cent to 53,613 during the first three months of 2012, from 44,933 registered vehicles in the same period in 2011.

Job vacancies advertised through the Daily Graphic, an indication of firms' intention to hire, showed relatively increased demand for labour. Cumulatively for the period January to April 2012, a total of 4,326 jobs were advertised, compared with 3,814 in the same period of 2011. This represented an annual growth of 13.4 per cent.

Job Vacancies by Sector and Skills ( April, 2012 )