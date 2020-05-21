Bank of Ghana : Real Sector Developments Report – June 2012

6.3 Business Confidence Index
The latest Business Confidence survey results saw the index declining to 96.4 in March 2012 from 102.7 in December 2011. This was the fourth consecutive decline after attaining a peak of 106.6 in March 2011. The weakening of business confidence stemmed from rising inflationary expectations and exchange rate depreciation which had lowered projections for business operational growth.
Exchange rate expectations played a significant role in weighing down the business confidence index as
88.3 per cent of surveyed businesses held the view that the rate would exceed GH¢1.6/US$ by end year. In comparison to the December 2011 survey, 72.4 per cent of respondents had expected the cedi to exceed GH¢1.6/US$ in 2012. On inflation, the proportion of respondents expecting single digit by end year declined, with majority of businesses expecting inflation to move into the lower double digits between 10 and 15 per cent by the end of 2012.
Business Confidence Index, Apr '03 = 100
|
120.00
|
110.00
|
106.60
|
100.00
|
96.43
|
90.00
|
80.00
6.4 Consumer Confidence Index
Consumer confidence also softened as the index declined from 102.76 in March to 99.5 in May 2012. The number of indices which influenced the overall index was evenly spread in both directions. However, the magnitude of change in the variables that pulled down the index outweighed the variables that turned in desirable results.
The overall index was driven mainly by the welfare confidence, present situation, and welfare expectations sub-indices. However, the macro confidence, macro expectations, and inflation expectations sub-indices contributed positively to the overall index.