Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Ghana : Real Sector Developments Report – June 2012

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

KO

F

GH

N

A

A

A

B

N

E

S

7

T.

5

19

Bank of Ghana

Monetary Policy Report

Real Sector Developments

Volume 6: No.3/2012

June 2012

6.1 Introduction

Trends in selected indicators point to improved performance of economic activity in real terms during the first quarter of 2012. The Bank's Composite Index of Economic Activity (CIEA) expanded moderately in year-on-year terms. Data on motor vehicle registration, cement production, and job vacancies all reflected some momentum in economic activity.

6.2 The Composite Index of Economic Activity

The Composite Index of Economic Activity rose by 13.7 per cent in real terms to 316.9 in March 2012 from an index level of 306.6 at the end of December 2011. This suggests a slower pace of expansion in economic activities in comparison to a growth of 23.7 per cent recorded a year earlier. All the major subcomponents contributed positively to the growth in the index.

Y/Y Growth of Real CIEA and Real Seasonally Adjusted CIEA (%)

25.0

20.0

15.0

10.0

5.0

0.0

-5.0

Mar-01Mar-02Mar-03Mar-04Mar-05Mar-06Mar-07Mar-08Mar-09Mar-10Mar-11Mar-12

rciea

14.0

-2.0

4.2

17.3

6.7

10.0

13.7

19.0

9.8

3.7

23.7

13.7

rciea_sa

14.1

-0.4

8.6

11.5

7.0

9.3

11.9

20.6

5.2

2.5

23.3

13.9

Cumulative cement production in the first three months of 2012 amounted to 751,757 metric tons, signaling a growth of 4.7 per cent over the level of 720,976 metric tons produced for the same period of 2011. Similarly, benchmark retail sales recorded a growth of 39 per cent compared with sales for the same period in 2011.

Data on Social Security Contributions indicated that registered number of firms on the SSNIT scheme increased by 10.5 per cent to 20,889 at the end of the first quarter, from 18,902 registered firms recorded in the corresponding period of 2011. Total social security contributions (both Tier 1 and Tier 2) by workers over the first quarter of 2012 grew by 49.5 per cent on an annual basis over the GH¢129.83 million recorded in the same period of 2011.

Motor vehicle registrations by DVLA went up by 19.3 per cent to 53,613 during the first three months of 2012, from 44,933 registered vehicles in the same period in 2011.

Job vacancies advertised through the Daily Graphic, an indication of firms' intention to hire, showed relatively increased demand for labour. Cumulatively for the period January to April 2012, a total of 4,326 jobs were advertised, compared with 3,814 in the same period of 2011. This represented an annual growth of 13.4 per cent.

Job Vacancies by Sector and Skills ( April, 2012 )

BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol. 6 No. 3/2012

2

6.3 Business Confidence Index

The latest Business Confidence survey results saw the index declining to 96.4 in March 2012 from 102.7 in December 2011. This was the fourth consecutive decline after attaining a peak of 106.6 in March 2011. The weakening of business confidence stemmed from rising inflationary expectations and exchange rate depreciation which had lowered projections for business operational growth.

Exchange rate expectations played a significant role in weighing down the business confidence index as

88.3 per cent of surveyed businesses held the view that the rate would exceed GH¢1.6/US$ by end year. In comparison to the December 2011 survey, 72.4 per cent of respondents had expected the cedi to exceed GH¢1.6/US$ in 2012. On inflation, the proportion of respondents expecting single digit by end year declined, with majority of businesses expecting inflation to move into the lower double digits between 10 and 15 per cent by the end of 2012.

Business Confidence Index, Apr '03 = 100

120.00

110.00

106.60

100.00

96.43

90.00

80.00

6.4 Consumer Confidence Index

Consumer confidence also softened as the index declined from 102.76 in March to 99.5 in May 2012. The number of indices which influenced the overall index was evenly spread in both directions. However, the magnitude of change in the variables that pulled down the index outweighed the variables that turned in desirable results.

The overall index was driven mainly by the welfare confidence, present situation, and welfare expectations sub-indices. However, the macro confidence, macro expectations, and inflation expectations sub-indices contributed positively to the overall index.

BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol. 6 No. 3/2012

3

Overall Consumer Confidence Index

110

(Aug-04 = 100)

105

102.8

100

99.5

95

90

85

Aug-04Nov-04Feb-05Apr-05Jun-05Aug-05Oct-05Dec-05Feb-06Apr-06Jun-06Aug-06Oct-06Dec-06Feb-07Apr-07Jun-07Aug-07Oct-07Dec-07Feb-08Apr-08Jun-08Aug-08Oct-08Dec-08Feb-09Apr-09Jun-09Aug-09Oct-09Jan-10Mar-10Jun-10Aug-10Oct-10Jan-11Apr-11Jun-11Aug-11Sep-11Nov-11Jan-12Mar-12May-12

6.5 Conclusion

Latest indicators of economic activity have shown that although the Banks' CIEA went up in the first quarter of 2012, the pace of growth slowed in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2011. The latest Confidence Surveys also pointed to weakened sentiments by both businesses and consumers. This was largely influenced by the current developments in the foreign exchange market and an upward shift in inflation expectations. In particular, firms were less optimistic about exchange rate developments, realization of business growth projections and industry prospects.

BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol. 6 No. 3/2012

4

Disclaimer

Bank of Ghana published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 17:29:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:35pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : A case for accelerated health integration in Africa
PU
01:33pU.S. House Republicans press TikTok on use of kids' data, ties to Beijing
RE
01:30pReal Sector Developments Report – November 2013
PU
01:30pBANK OF GHANA : Real Sector Developments Report – June 2012
PU
01:27pU.S. sees progress with China over farm products under Phase 1 trade deal
RE
01:24pOil at highest since March on lower U.S. inventories, recovering demand
RE
01:23pMNUCHIN : Strong Likelihood We'll Need Another Stimulus Package
DJ
01:19pTrump to visit Ford plant in Michigan as political tensions flare
RE
01:18pTrump to visit Ford plant in Michigan as political tensions flare
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa closes in on $10 billion state rescue deal
4URALKALI : Reaches Agreement on Potash Shipments to India
5SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Interim Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group