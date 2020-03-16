Bank of Guizhou : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Bank of Guizhou Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") hereby announces that Mr. Yang Mingshang ("Mr. Yang"), tendered his resignation letter to the Board and resigned as a non-executive director and member of Risk and Related Party Transactions Management Committee of the Bank due to work arrangement on 16 March 2020; Mr. Chen Yongjun ("Mr. Chen"), tendered his resignation letter to the Board and resigned as a non-executive director and member of Consumer Rights Protection and Social Responsibility Committee of the Bank due to work arrangement on 16 March 2020. The resignations of Mr. Yang and Mr. Chen take immediate effective.

Mr. Yang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders and creditors of the Bank or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Chen has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders and creditors of the Bank or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.