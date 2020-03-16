Log in
Bank of Guizhou : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

03/16/2020 | 12:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Bank of Guizhou Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") hereby announces that Mr. Yang Mingshang ("Mr. Yang"), tendered his resignation letter to the Board and resigned as a non-executive director and member of Risk and Related Party Transactions Management Committee of the Bank due to work arrangement on 16 March 2020; Mr. Chen Yongjun ("Mr. Chen"), tendered his resignation letter to the Board and resigned as a non-executive director and member of Consumer Rights Protection and Social Responsibility Committee of the Bank due to work arrangement on 16 March 2020. The resignations of Mr. Yang and Mr. Chen take immediate effective.

Mr. Yang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders and creditors of the Bank or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Chen has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders and creditors of the Bank or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

- 1 -

The Board wishes to express its appreciation for the contributions of Mr. Yang and Mr. Chen during their tenures of offices.

By order of the Board

Bank of Guizhou Co., Ltd.

LI Zhiming

Chairman

Guiyang, the PRC, 16 March 2020

As of the date of this announcement, the Board of the Bank comprises Mr. LI Zhiming and Mr. XU An as executive directors; Ms. GONG Taotao and Mr. LU Lin as non-executive directors; and Mr. TANG Xin, Mr. WANG Gefan, Mr. SONG Ke, Mr. LI Shoubing and Mr. LAW Cheuk Kin Stephen as independent non-executive directors.

  • Bank of Guizhou Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Bank of Guizhou Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 04:06:04 UTC
