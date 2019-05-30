Bank of Ireland : Announces Appointment of new CEO UK - 185 KB

Bank of Ireland Group plc (the "Group")

Bank of Ireland Announces Appointment of new Chief Executive, Bank of Ireland (UK) plc

30 May 2019

Bank of Ireland has appointed Ian McLaughlin as Chief Executive, Bank of Ireland (UK) plc and CEO of Retail UK.

Ian has extensive experience in retail banking across mortgages, wealth management and insurance. He has served with Royal Bank of Scotland since 2012 as Managing Director, Home Buying and Ownership and Managing Director Specialist Banking. Prior to this, he held a range of senior roles at Lloyds Banking Group, and previously Zurich Financial Services.

Des Crowley will remain in role until Ian takes up this new position, which is subject to regulatory approval, to ensure a smooth transition.

Discussing his appointment, Francesca McDonagh, Group Chief Executive, Bank of Ireland said: "I am delighted to welcome Ian McLaughlin as Chief Executive, Bank of Ireland UK. Ian brings significant experience in UK banking having served in a number of senior financial services roles. Ian has a deep knowledge of the competitive UK banking market with a particular understanding of the UK mortgage market. Ian joins at an exciting time for the organisation, as we continue to transform our culture, our systems, and our business model".

"Des Crowley retires after a long and successful career in Bank of Ireland spanning over 30 years. I want to thank Des for his exceptional contribution over the past three decades and wish him well on his retirement."

Robert Sharpe, Chairman, Bank of Ireland UK said: "On behalf of the Board of Bank of Ireland UK, I would like to welcome Ian McLaughlin as our new Chief Executive. We are very pleased to have secured such a strong candidate, bringing significant expertise and experience to the role. I would also like to pay tribute to Des Crowley on his impending retirement, for his immense leadership as Chief Executive of the UK business since 2012, and his commitment to the Group since 1988."

Ian McLaughlin said: "I am excited to join Bank of Ireland as Chief Executive of the UK business. Bank of Ireland has operated in Great Britain for over 40 years, and Northern Ireland for over 200 years. Today Bank of Ireland serves over three million customers in the UK, developing long term customer relationships and successful partnerships with trusted brands. It is an organisation with a unique heritage and history. I am honoured to have the opportunity of building on the legacy Des and the team have created as we go on to write the next chapter of the UK business."