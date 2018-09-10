Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Ireland : Appointment of Non-executive Director – Stephen Pateman - 187 KB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 07:27pm CEST

Bank of Ireland Group PLC ("BOIG plc")

The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland (the "Bank")

Board Appointment

10 September, 2018

Bank of Ireland announces the appointment to the Board of BOIG plc and the Court of Directors of the Bank of Stephen Pateman as Non-executive Director with immediate effect.

He is also being appointed to the Audit Committee, the Risk Committee and the Remuneration Committee of BOIG plc and the Bank with immediate effect.

Mr. Pateman was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Shawbrook Bank Limited in October 2015. His employment with Shawbrook will terminate on 31 December 2018 following a period of gardening leave which commenced on 27 July 2018. He joined Shawbrook from Santander UK, where he was Executive Director and Head of UK Banking and was responsible for the bank's Corporate, Commercial, Business and Retail Banking operations as well as Wealth Management. He also held a number of senior positions at Santander UK, Royal Bank of Scotland and NatWest. Mr. Pateman has extensive knowledge of the banking sector, particularly in corporate and retail banking, and has considerable lending experience in the UK.

Mr. Pateman is a member of the Financial Capability Board for the Money Advice Service and was appointed Vice President of the Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers Scotland in June 2017.

Patrick Kennedy, Bank of Ireland Group Chairman, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Steve to the Board of Bank of Ireland. He brings to the Board the strategic insights of a Chief Executive Officer of a UK Bank and a strong lending and credit background with deep commercial experience including the operational challenges facing lending institutions. I look forward to working with him as the Group progresses to achieve its ambitions."

There were no details requiring disclosure for Mr. Pateman under paragraph 6.6.7 (2) to (6) of the Listing Rules.

For further information, please contact: Helen Nolan

Group Secretary +353 (0) 76 623 4710

Pat Farrell

Head of Group Communications +353 (0) 76 623 4770

Alan Hartley

Director of Group Investor Relations +353 (0) 76 623 4850

Disclaimer

Bank of Ireland Group plc published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 17:26:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:59pEditas Medicine Announces U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Affirms Favorable U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Decision in CRISPR Interference
GL
07:57pUKRAINIAN EXCHANGE : Resumes Quote-Driven Trading
PU
07:57pALPHABET : Most Teens Prefer to Chat Online, Rather Than in Person
DJ
07:57pRYANAIR : bars journalists from AGM as pilot dispute rumbles on
RE
07:56pSUGARMADE : SGMD) Turns Sights toward Supplying Burgeoning Cannabis Industries
AQ
07:56pKevin Mason, Chantel Grant, GM Law Firm, National Legal Staffing Support, LLC, Reliant Account Management (RAM) Servicing, Inc, and Resolvly, LLC Believe They Will Come Out Strong in The Face of Their Lawsuit
AC
07:55pPIVIT EXPLORATION INC : . to Acquire Pinot Gold Inc.; Secures Strategic and District-Scale Red Lake Position On-Trend with and Adjacent to Great Bear Resources Dixie Project
AQ
07:55pFINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY MARKET 2023 : Prominent Growth with Study of the Development of New Products, Significant Demand, Participation of Leading Players Social Finance: IT Intelligence Markets added Most up-to-date research on “Global Financial Technology Market – Detailed Analysis Of The Present Market Along With Future Outlook, 2023” to its huge collection of research reports
AQ
07:55pALLUVIONIC : is Making Waves by Earning SBA 8(a) Small Business Certification
BU
07:53pNUTRANOMI : NutraNomics (NNRX) Provides Detailed Shareholder Update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Plastic packager RPC buoyed by private equity interest
2TESLA : CYBORG DREAMS: AI brain plug-in coming says Musk
3SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : Sirius Minerals Plc - Procurement and capital estimate update
4UNICREDIT SPA : Morgan Stanley recommends buying Italian assets ahead of budget
5WINDELN DE SE : WINDELN.DE SE: windeln.de SE and COO Jürgen Vedie mutually agreed to terminate service contrac..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.