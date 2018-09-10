Bank of Ireland : Appointment of Non-executive Director – Stephen Pateman - 187 KB

Bank of Ireland Group PLC ("BOIG plc")

The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland (the "Bank")

Board Appointment

10 September, 2018

Bank of Ireland announces the appointment to the Board of BOIG plc and the Court of Directors of the Bank of Stephen Pateman as Non-executive Director with immediate effect.

He is also being appointed to the Audit Committee, the Risk Committee and the Remuneration Committee of BOIG plc and the Bank with immediate effect.

Mr. Pateman was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Shawbrook Bank Limited in October 2015. His employment with Shawbrook will terminate on 31 December 2018 following a period of gardening leave which commenced on 27 July 2018. He joined Shawbrook from Santander UK, where he was Executive Director and Head of UK Banking and was responsible for the bank's Corporate, Commercial, Business and Retail Banking operations as well as Wealth Management. He also held a number of senior positions at Santander UK, Royal Bank of Scotland and NatWest. Mr. Pateman has extensive knowledge of the banking sector, particularly in corporate and retail banking, and has considerable lending experience in the UK.

Mr. Pateman is a member of the Financial Capability Board for the Money Advice Service and was appointed Vice President of the Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers Scotland in June 2017.

Patrick Kennedy, Bank of Ireland Group Chairman, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Steve to the Board of Bank of Ireland. He brings to the Board the strategic insights of a Chief Executive Officer of a UK Bank and a strong lending and credit background with deep commercial experience including the operational challenges facing lending institutions. I look forward to working with him as the Group progresses to achieve its ambitions."

There were no details requiring disclosure for Mr. Pateman under paragraph 6.6.7 (2) to (6) of the Listing Rules.

