Bank of Ireland : Bristol & West Plc - 7 KB

09/14/2018 | 03:13pm CEST

Bristol & West plc

Publication of Interim Report

14 September 2018

Bristol & West plc has today issued its Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Please click on the following link to view the Interim Report:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8514A_1-2018-9-14.pdf

Alternatively you may view the Interim Report at https://www.bankofirelanduk.com/bristol-west-plc/interim-financial-statements/

Helen Nolan

Group Secretary Bank of Ireland +353 (0) 76 623 4710

Disclaimer

Bank of Ireland Group plc published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 13:12:05 UTC
