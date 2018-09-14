Bank of Ireland : Bristol & West Plc - 7 KB

Bristol & West plc
Publication of Interim Report
14 September 2018
Bristol & West plc has today issued its Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Please click on the following link to view the Interim Report:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8514A_1-2018-9-14.pdf
Alternatively you may view the Interim Report at https://www.bankofirelanduk.com/bristol-west-plc/interim-financial-statements/
Helen Nolan
Group Secretary Bank of Ireland +353 (0) 76 623 4710
Attachments
Disclaimer
Bank of Ireland Group plc published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 13:12:05 UTC