Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Ireland : Directorate Change - 185 KB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 08:34pm CEST

Bank of Ireland Group PLC ("BOIG plc", "the Company")

The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland (the "Bank")

Change in Directorate

25 September 2018

__________________________________________________________________________________

Ms Davida Marston, Non-Executive Director, has informed the Company that she intends to retire from the Board of BOIG plc and the Court of the Bank with effect from 30 September 2018.

Mr. Patrick Kennedy, Chairman of the Bank of Ireland Group, commented:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Davida for her contribution and commitment as a Board member over the last five and a half years. During that time, Bank of Ireland has returned to profitability and is now well positioned to deliver on its strategic objectives to customers, colleagues and shareholders."

This disclosure is made in accordance with paragraph 6.6.5 (2) of the Listing Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Helen Nolan

Group Secretary +353 (0) 76 623 4710

Pat Farrell

Head of Group Communications +353 (0) 76 623 4770

Alan Hartley

Director of Group Investor Relations +353 (0) 76 623 4850

Disclaimer

Bank of Ireland Group plc published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 18:33:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:17pALPHABET : Google Executive to Acknowledge Privacy Mistakes Before Congress -Reuters
DJ
04:17pImmuCell Announces Issuance of Human Food Safety Technical Section Complete Letter for its Purified Nisin Product
GL
04:17pVANGUARD CHARITABLE : Launches Three New ESG Options, Expands Investment Lineup
BU
04:16pSono-Tek to Participate in OTC Virtual Investor Conference
BU
04:16pCINTAS CORPORATION : Announces Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results
BU
04:16pHCA HEALTHCARE : Donates $500,000 to American Red Cross for Hurricane Florence Relief
BU
04:16pSYNNEX CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
04:16pINDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pNIKE, INC. : Reports Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results
BU
04:16pCOVANTA HOLDING CORPORATION : Adds UK Executive to Board of Directors
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns on profit, blames price and trade wars
2TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
3LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Why is Brent more expensive than WTI?
4TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
5U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.