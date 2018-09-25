Bank of Ireland : Directorate Change - 185 KB

Bank of Ireland Group PLC ("BOIG plc", "the Company")

The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland (the "Bank")

Change in Directorate

25 September 2018

Ms Davida Marston, Non-Executive Director, has informed the Company that she intends to retire from the Board of BOIG plc and the Court of the Bank with effect from 30 September 2018.

Mr. Patrick Kennedy, Chairman of the Bank of Ireland Group, commented:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Davida for her contribution and commitment as a Board member over the last five and a half years. During that time, Bank of Ireland has returned to profitability and is now well positioned to deliver on its strategic objectives to customers, colleagues and shareholders."

This disclosure is made in accordance with paragraph 6.6.5 (2) of the Listing Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Helen Nolan

Group Secretary +353 (0) 76 623 4710

Pat Farrell

Head of Group Communications +353 (0) 76 623 4770

Alan Hartley

Director of Group Investor Relations +353 (0) 76 623 4850