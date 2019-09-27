Bank of Ireland : Extension of Post Office partnership agreement - 181 KB

Bank of Ireland Group plc (the ''Group'')

Extension of Post Office partnership agreement

27 September 2019

Today, the Group announces that it has, through Bank of Ireland (UK) plc, extended its long term financial services partnership with the UK Post Office to a minimum end of 2026.

The extension of the Group's longstanding partnership with the Post Office has further enhanced alignment of both parties, to drive mutual benefits, and is consistent with the Group's strategy to improve returns in our UK business.

The partnership will continue to focus on providing an exclusive Post Office branded range of leading savings, mortgages and personal loans with c.2.1 million Post Office customers in the UK. The Group and the UK Post Office also have a highly successful 50/50 joint venture, First Rate Exchange Services, which continues to be the largest provider of consumer foreign exchange in the UK with a market share of 24%.

