Bank of Ireland : Govco - Notice of Annual General Court - 153 KB

04/15/2019 | 11:23am EDT

The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland

Notice of Annual General Court

15 April 2019_________________________________________________________

The Annual General Court ("AGC") of The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland ("the Bank") will take place in Baggot Plaza, 27 - 33 Baggot Street Upper, Dublin 4 on Tuesday, 14 May 2019 at 4.00 p.m.

In 2017, the Bank became a subsidiary of Bank of Ireland Group plc ("BoIG plc"). Only the appointed representative of BoIG plc (the holder of all of the Bank's ordinary stock) is entitled to attend and vote at the AGC.

As previously announced, the annual general meeting of BoIG plc, at which ordinary shareholders of BoIG plc are entitled to attend and vote, will be held at 11.00 a.m. on 14 May 2019 in the Concert Hall, RDS, Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

The Notice of the AGC has been made available to those who are entitled to receive notice of the AGC. The Annual Report and Accounts of the Bank, for the year ended 31 December 2018, were published on the Bank of Ireland website on 25 February 2019 and were posted to stockholders of the Bank today.

In accordance with Irish Listing Rule 6.6.1 and UKLA Listing Rule 9.6.1 these documents will be submitted to the Irish Stock Exchange and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at the following locations:

Company Announcements Office

The Irish Stock Exchange

28 Anglesea Street

Dublin 2

and at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Keating

Group Chief Financial Officer

+353 (0)

76 623 5141

Helen Nolan

Group Secretary

+353 (0)

76 623 4710

Damien Garvey

Head of Group Communications

+353 (0)

76 624 6716

Darach O'Leary

Director of Group Investor Relations

+353 (0)

76 624 4711

Disclaimer

Bank of Ireland Group plc published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 15:22:07 UTC
