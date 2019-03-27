Bank of Ireland : Notification of Significant Shareholding - 150 KB

Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of Ireland)
1.Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
Bank of Ireland Group PLC
2.Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[X]An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
|
Name:
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
Wilmington, DE, U.S.A.
|
|
4.Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
5.Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 25/03/2019
6.Date on which issuer notified: 26/03/2019
7.Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
Total holding for BlackRock, Inc. has gone above 4%.
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
|
|
% of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Total number of
|
|
through financial
|
Total of both in %
|
|
attached to shares
|
voting rights of
|
|
instruments
|
(9.A + 9.B)
|
|
(total of 9.A)
|
issuer
|
|
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resulting situation
|
|
|
|
|
on the date on which
|
3.99%
|
0.01%
|
4.01%
|
1,078,822,872
|
threshold was
|
|
|
|
|
crossed or reached
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position of previous
|
3.99%
|
0.01%
|
3.999%
|
|
notification (if
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN code (if
|
|
Direct
|
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
|
Indirect
|
possible)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IE00BD1RP616
|
|
|
|
43,064,560
|
|
3.99%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL A
|
|
|
43,064,560
|
|
3.99%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of voting
|
|
|
Type of financial
|
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
rights that may be
|
|
|
|
acquired if the
|
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
|
date
|
Conversion Period
|
|
|
instrument is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exercised/converted.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL B.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or
|
Number of
|
|
Conversion
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
date
|
cash settlement
|
voting rights
|
Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CFD
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Cash Settlement
|
152,845
|
0.01%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL
|
152,845
|
0.01%
|
|
|
|
B.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
[X] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
% of voting rights if it
|
through financial
|
Total of both if it equals
|
Name
|
equals or is higher than
|
instruments if it equals
|
or is higher than the
|
|
the notifiable threshold
|
or is higher than the
|
notifiable threshold
|
|
|
notifiable threshold
|
See attachment
11.In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
12.Additional information:
Done at Dublin on 27 March 2019
Contact: Helen Nolan, Group Secretary
Telephone: +353 (0) 76 623 4710
|
|
|
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
Total of both if it
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
through financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
if it equals or is
|
|
|
|
|
equals or is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instruments if it
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
higher than the
|
|
|
|
|
higher than the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equals or is higher
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
notifiable
|
|
|
|
|
notifiable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
than the notifiable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
threshold
|
|
|
|
|
threshold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
threshold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trident Merger, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Group Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock International Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
