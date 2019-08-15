Bank of Ireland : Notification of Significant Shareholding - 150 KB

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of Ireland)

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Bank of Ireland Group PLC

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): BlackRock, Inc. Wilmington, DE, U.S.A.

Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 13/08/2019 Date on which issuer notified: 14/08/2019 Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

Voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. has gone below 4%.

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: