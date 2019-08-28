Bank of Ireland : Notification of Significant Shareholding - 151 KB

Log in
Bank of Ireland : Notification of Significant Shareholding

08/28/2019 | 12:51pm EDT

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of Ireland)

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Bank of Ireland Group PLC

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name:

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

BlackRock, Inc.

Wilmington, DE, U.S.A.

  1. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 27/08/2019
  3. Date on which issuer notified: 28/08/2019
  4. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

Voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. has gone above 4%.

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

instruments

(9.A + 9.B)

(total of 9.A)

issuer

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

4.01%

0.10%

4.11%

1,078,822,872

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

3.99%

0.17%

4.17%

notification (if

applicable)

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

possible)

IE00BD1RP616

43,229,877

4.01%

SUBTOTAL A

43,229,847

4.01%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations

Number of voting

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

rights that may be

acquired if the

% of voting rights

instrument

date

Conversion Period

instrument is

exercised/converted.

ADR

N/A

N/A

8

0.00%

SUBTOTAL B.1

8

0.00%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion

% of voting rights

instrument

date

cash settlement

voting rights

Period

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash Settlement

1,108,639

0.10%

SUBTOTAL

1,108,639

0.10%

B.2

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

[X] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

% of voting rights

% of voting rights if it

through financial

Total of both if it equals

Name

equals or is higher than

instruments if it equals

or is higher than the

the notifiable threshold

or is higher than the

notifiable threshold

notifiable threshold

See attachment

  1. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
  2. Additional information:

Done at Dublin on 28 August 2019

Contact: Jeremy Crean, Deputy Group Secretary

Telephone: +353 (0) 76 623 4416

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial

if it equals or is

equals or is

instruments if it

Name

higher than the

higher than the

equals or is higher

notifiable

notifiable

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

threshold

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.

BlackRock Japan Holdings GK

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock, Inc.

Trident Merger, LLC

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock International Limited

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Ireland Group plc published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 16:50:03 UTC
