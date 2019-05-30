Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Ireland : Notification of Significant Shareholding - 89 KB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 11:59am EDT

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of

Ireland)

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Bank of Ireland Group PLC

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name:

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

BlackRock, Inc.

Wilmington, DE, U.S.A.

  1. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 28/05/2019
  3. Date on which issuer notified: 29/05/2019
  4. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

Voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. has gone above 4%.

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

instruments

(9.A + 9.B)

(total of 9.A)

issuer

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

4.02%

0.07%

4.09%

1,078,822,872

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

3.98%

0.02%

4.007%

notification (if

applicable)

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

possible)

IE00BD1RP616

43,394,166

4.02%

SUBTOTAL A

43,394,166

4.02%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations

Number of voting

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

rights that may be

acquired if the

% of voting rights

instrument

date

Conversion Period

instrument is

exercised/converted.

Depository Receipt

N/A

N/A

163

0.00%

SUBTOTAL B.1

163

0.00%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

% of voting rights

Conversion

instrument

date

cash settlement

voting rights

Period

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash Settlement

739,797

0.07%

SUBTOTAL

739,797

0.07%

B.2

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

[X] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

% of voting rights

% of voting rights if it

through financial

Total of both if it equals

Name

equals or is higher than

instruments if it equals

or is higher than the

the notifiable threshold

or is higher than the

notifiable threshold

notifiable threshold

See attachment

  1. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
  2. Additional information:

Done at Dublin on 30 May 2019

Contact: Helen Nolan, Group Secretary

Telephone: +353 (0) 76 623 4710

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial

if it equals or is

instruments if it

equals or is

Name

higher than the

higher than the

equals or is higher

notifiable

notifiable

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

threshold

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.

BlackRock Japan Holdings GK

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock, Inc.

Trident Merger, LLC

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock International Limited

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Ireland Group plc published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 15:58:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:22pSCIENCE : AB Science will hold a web conference on its outlook for 2019 on June 4 and 5, 2019 from 5.30 pm to 7pm CET
GL
12:22pAB Science will hold a web conference on its outlook for 2019 on June 4 and 5, 2019 from 5.30 pm to 7pm CET
GL
12:20pINTESA SANPAOLO : Italy's Tria sees no reason for state to buy stake in FCA in any merger with Renault
RE
12:20pKENON : Reports Q1 2019 Results and Additional Updates
PR
12:20pPHOSAGRO : Receives Shareholding Notices from Igor Antoshin and Vladimir Litvinenko
EQ
12:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Carl Icahn Has Built A $1.6B Position In Occidental Petroleum Calls Occidental Purchase Of Anadarko 'Fundamentally Misguided And Hugely Overpriced', May Seek A Special Meeting To Remove And Replace Occidental Directors
PU
12:19pSPRINT : Activa La Verdadera Red Móvil 5G en Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston y Kansas City
PU
12:19pCTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL : Management Transactions
PU
12:19pC&C : Dividend Timetable & Scrip Dividend Scheme
PU
12:19pCTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL : Qualifying holding of Global X Management Company
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : EXPLAINER: China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2J.JILL INC : J.JILL, INC. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
3CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..
4BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual board meeting
5CANADIAN SOLAR INC. : CANADIAN SOLAR : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About