Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Ireland margins fall on UK market competition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 03:20am EST
A man walks past offices in the Irish Financial Services Centre in Dublin

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland expects its net interest margin to fall this year following a dip in the final quarter of 2018 and said its forecast for continued loan book growth was predicated on Britain securing an orderly departure from the European Union.

Ireland's largest bank by assets grew its loan book last year for the first time in a decade, but said competition in the UK mortgage market, which accounts for almost a third of its total book, contributed to a fall in lending profitability.

The bank's net interest margin (NIM) - a measure of how profitable its lending is - fell to 2.20 percent at the end of December from 2.23 percent three months earlier, and it forecast a further decline to around 2.16 percent this year.

Its underlying profit fell by 13 percent to 935 million euros (£811.8 million) last year, despite a 13 percent rise in new lending volumes and a 3 percent year-on-year cut in costs - trends it expects to continue once a Brexit deal is reached.

"We do remain confident despite the uncertainty so our outlook does assume that some type of deal is eventually done with an appropriate transition period," Chief Executive Francesca McDonagh told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"We are ready, independently of what the (Brexit) outcome would be."

With Ireland's economy heavily exposed to Brexit, McDonagh added that small and medium sized businesses were deferring investment decisions, creating an investment gap with European peers that could be quickly closed once there is certainty.

Investec analyst Owen Callan said the results were a "mixed bag", while analysts at Davy Stockbrokers said the challenging NIM environment would be the main area of focus despite progress towards the bank's medium term targets, including a dividend increase.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:42aB20 COALITION : GBC calls for international regulatory coherence in digital trade rules
PU
03:41aYuan hits seven-month high, Aussie gains after Trump delays tariffs
RE
03:35aSteinmetz's BSGR to walk away from Guinea's Simandou -statement
RE
03:32aYuan hits seven-month high, Aussie gains after Trump delays tariffs
RE
03:32aFed Embarks on a Rethink of Inflation Target
DJ
03:31aGoldman Sachs says near-term oil view modestly bullish on tightening market
RE
03:20aBank of Ireland margins fall on UK market competition
RE
03:19aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED IN DECEMBER : Earnings Summary
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : First Tesla Model 3 shipment arrives in Shanghai ahead of schedule
2COVESTRO : Covestro says 2019 EBITDA could halve as competition heats up
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company..
4PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : PROCTER & GAMBLE : Oral-B's NEW AI-Brush Knows More About Brushing-Styles Than Anyo..
5ERICSSON AB : INVESTMENT CLIMATE, NOT SECURITY, POSES MAIN RISK OF 5G DELAY IN EUROPE: Ericsson

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.