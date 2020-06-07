Bank of Israel : Foreign Exchange Reserves at the Bank of Israel, May 2020

Full press release
Israel's foreign exchange reserves at the end of May 2020 stood at $142,513 million, an increase of $8,966 million from their level at the end of the previous month. The reserves represent 35.5 percent of GDP (Figure 1).
The increase was the result of:
a. Foreign exchange purchases by the Bank of Israel totaling $2,623 million.
b. Government transfers from abroad totaling approximately $5,149 million.
c. A revaluation[1]that increased the reserves by approximately $1,688 million.
The increase was partly offset by private sector transfers of approximately $494 million.
Israel's Foreign Exchange Reserves ($ million)
|
Date
|
Reserves excluding IMF (including reserves bought under the natural gas purchase program)
|
Reserves at the IMF[2]
|
Total Foreign Exchange Reserves
|
May 2019
|
116,485
|
1,639
|
118,124
|
June 2019
|
118,460
|
1,648
|
120,108
|
July 2019
|
118,309
|
1,685
|
119,994
|
August 2019
|
118,134c
|
1,678c
|
119,812
|
September 2019
|
117,797c
|
1,672
|
119,469c
|
October 2019
|
119,671
|
1,690
|
121,361
|
November 2019
|
120,702
|
1,681
|
122,383
|
December 2019
|
124,253c
|
1,761c
|
126,014c
|
January 2020
|
128,234c
|
1,744
|
129,978c
|
February 2020
|
129,451c
|
1,725
|
131,176c
|
March 2020
|
124,231c
|
1,710
|
125,941c
|
April 2020
|
131,755c
|
1,792
|
133,547c
|
May 2020
|
140,650
|
1,863
|
142,513
aIncludes Bank of Israel payments and receipts in foreign currency.
bThis column includes Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the balance of NAB loans, and the balance of Israel's reserve tranche at the IMF.
cUpdated after the original date of publication.
