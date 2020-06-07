Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Israel : Foreign Exchange Reserves at the Bank of Israel, May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/07/2020 | 09:11am EDT
Full press release

Israel's foreign exchange reserves at the end of May 2020 stood at $142,513 million, an increase of $8,966 million from their level at the end of the previous month. The reserves represent 35.5 percent of GDP (Figure 1).

The increase was the result of:

a. Foreign exchange purchases by the Bank of Israel totaling $2,623 million.

b. Government transfers from abroad totaling approximately $5,149 million.

c. A revaluation[1]that increased the reserves by approximately $1,688 million.


The increase was partly offset by private sector transfers of approximately $494 million.

Israel's Foreign Exchange Reserves ($ million)

Date

Reserves excluding IMF (including reserves bought under the natural gas purchase program)

Reserves at the IMF[2]

Total Foreign Exchange Reserves

May 2019

116,485

1,639

118,124

June 2019

118,460

1,648

120,108

July 2019

118,309

1,685

119,994

August 2019

118,134c

1,678c

119,812

September 2019

117,797c

1,672

119,469c

October 2019

119,671

1,690

121,361

November 2019

120,702

1,681

122,383

December 2019

124,253c

1,761c

126,014c

January 2020

128,234c

1,744

129,978c

February 2020

129,451c

1,725

131,176c

March 2020

124,231c

1,710

125,941c

April 2020

131,755c

1,792

133,547c

May 2020

140,650

1,863

142,513


aIncludes Bank of Israel payments and receipts in foreign currency.

bThis column includes Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the balance of NAB loans, and the balance of Israel's reserve tranche at the IMF.

cUpdated after the original date of publication.​

Disclaimer

Bank of Israel published this content on 07 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2020 13:10:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:20aLibya's NOC confirms production resumed at southern Sharara oilfield
RE
09:11aMonthly report on the programs the Bank of Israel is operating in the financial markets in view of the corona crisis
PU
09:11aBANK OF ISRAEL : Foreign Exchange Reserves at the Bank of Israel, May 2020
PU
08:48aEgypt net foreign reserves fall to $36.0037 bln end-May -central bank
RE
08:41aCENTRAL BANK OF BAHRAIN : and Bahrain Bourse launch Murabaha Sukuk Service (June 7th, 2020)
PU
08:26aNOC NATIONAL OIL : confirms restart of production at Sharara oil field
PU
08:11aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Statement by Deshamanya Professor W.D. Lakshman Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka
PU
07:35aMAS MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE : ' Response to Queries on Fund Flows
PU
07:21aCENTRAL BANK OF KUWAIT : Key Developments in the Balance of Payments of the State of Kuwait for the Year 2019
PU
07:18aSingapore foreign currency deposits up, no large flows from HK - central bank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AstraZeneca approached Gilead about potential merger - Bloomberg News
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA, Ryanair, easyJet protest over 'wholly unjustified' UK quarantine pl..
3Jaguar Land Rover raises $705 million loan from Chinese banks
4China's Exports Fall in May on Coronavirus Impact
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : warns it could face reprisals in China if UK bans Huawei equipment - Telegraph

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group