Bank of Israel : Governor participated in an online discussion with other central bank leaders from around the world

Bank of Israel Governor Prof. Amir Yaron participated last Friday in a meeting of leading central bankers from around the world, who are members of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

The meeting included governors from all over the world, who discussed the effects of easing the measures adopted due to the corona pandemic in various countries, and the measures required for rehabilitating the economy.

The meeting was chaired by the Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Mr. Jerome Powell, and was held online due to the corona crisis.

