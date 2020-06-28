Log in
Bank of Israel : The public's financial assets portfolio in the first quarter of 2020

06/28/2020 | 07:59am EDT
§ In view of the effect of the corona crisis on the financial markets, the balance of the public's financial assets portfolio declined by about NIS 254 billion (6.2 percent) in the first quarter of 2020, to about NIS 3.83 trillion.§ There were declines in the public's holdings in all components of the portfolio other than cash and deposits. In particular, there were sharp declines in holdings of shares in Israel, investments abroad, and corporate bonds, in view of significant price declines in the global and Israeli capital markets.§ As a result of developments during the quarter, there was a significant decline in the rate of tradable assets as a share of the portfolio, in parallel with a decline in the rate of risk assets.§ The balance of the asset portfolio managed by institutional investorsdeclined in the first quarter of 2020 by approximately NIS 141 billion (7.4 percent), to about NIS 1.77 trillion.§ Institutional investors' rate of exposure to foreign assets declined by about 0.9 percentage points, while in parallel, their exposure to foreign currency declined by approximately 1.6 percentage points. § The value of the asset portfolio managed by mutual funds in Israel declined by about NIS 80.6 billion (22.9 percent) in the first quarter of 2020.

Full press release, including graphs and data

Graphs and data​

Disclaimer

Bank of Israel published this content on 28 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2020 11:58:16 UTC
