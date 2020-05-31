Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Israel : Tsuriel Tamam, Outgoing Supervisor of Credit Data Sharing, Leaves the Bank of Israel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/31/2020 | 10:40am EDT

Further to his announcement in July 2019 regarding his intention to step down from his position and leave the Bank of Israel, CPA Tsuriel Tamam will step down from his position as Supervisor of Credit Data Sharing today. His replacement is CPA Eyal Hadad.

. He established the Credit Data Register, and was its first Supervisor.

Bank of Israel Director General Hezi Kalo said, 'I would like to thank Tsuri for his many years of service at the Bank of Israel. His broad knowledge in many areas in the world of finance, with an emphasis on banking and credit, were an asset to the Bank of Israel. Tsuri formulated and implemented the work ethic of the Supervisor of Credit Data Sharing from his tremendous experience, with an understanding of the changes in the credit system and the desire to benefit the borrowing public. I wish Tsuri success in his professional future.'​

Disclaimer

Bank of Israel published this content on 31 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2020 14:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:11aRUSSIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO EARLIER OPEC+ MEETING : sources
RE
10:40aBIOCEPT : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
10:40aBANK OF ISRAEL : Tsuriel Tamam, Outgoing Supervisor of Credit Data Sharing, Leaves the Bank of Israel
PU
10:35aIGU INTERNATIONAL GAS UNION : WGC2021 Call for Papers
PU
10:20aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China PMI data shows fresh signs of recovery amid COVID-19 control
PU
10:15aChina's Shift Away From Hard Growth Targets Hits Domestically and Globally
DJ
09:37aU.S. Businesses Brace for Damage as Tensions Over Hong Kong Grow
DJ
09:22aEU trade commissioner Hogan mulling candidacy for WTO chief
RE
09:15aDenver Was Booming Before the Coronavirus Pandemic. Now It Hopes to Bounce Back
DJ
09:08aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors eye consumer discretionary stocks as U.S. reopens
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : Amazon removes racist messages after they appear on some product listings
3Dubai faces 5.5% recession this year as $10 billion debt repayments loom, BofA says
4MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. : MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM S A : KKR and Cinven in takeover talks with Spain's MasMovil - sourc..
5MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Main events scheduled for Monday, June 1

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group