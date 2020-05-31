Bank of Israel : Tsuriel Tamam, Outgoing Supervisor of Credit Data Sharing, Leaves the Bank of Israel

Further to his announcement in July 2019 regarding his intention to step down from his position and leave the Bank of Israel, CPA Tsuriel Tamam will step down from his position as Supervisor of Credit Data Sharing today. His replacement is CPA Eyal Hadad.

. He established the Credit Data Register, and was its first Supervisor.

Bank of Israel Director General Hezi Kalo said, 'I would like to thank Tsuri for his many years of service at the Bank of Israel. His broad knowledge in many areas in the world of finance, with an emphasis on banking and credit, were an asset to the Bank of Israel. Tsuri formulated and implemented the work ethic of the Supervisor of Credit Data Sharing from his tremendous experience, with an understanding of the changes in the credit system and the desire to benefit the borrowing public. I wish Tsuri success in his professional future.'​