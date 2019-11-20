Bank of Italy Visco has no negative opinion on ESM reform-cenbank source

Last week Visco said that some proposals carried risks that needed to be carefully considered.

The planned reform of the fund has fuelled a political storm in Italy, where opposition parties have accused the government of secretly negotiating a deal that could leave Italy exposed to a restructuring of its government debt.

The Bank of Italy source said that the ESM reform does not announce or envisage a mechanism for restructuring sovereign debt. Visco's warning concerned the potential future working of the ESM in the absence of an overall reform of eurozone economic governance.

