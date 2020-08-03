Log in
Bank of Jamaica 14-Day Auction Results

08/03/2020 | 11:57am EDT

News Release

03 August 2020

Auction Results for Bank of Jamaica 14-day Repurchase Operation

Applications were opened on Monday, 03 August 2020 by Bank of Jamaica, for the provision of Jamaica Dollar liquidity, in the amount of JMD500 000 000.00 through repurchases to deposit-taking financial institutions for settlement on Tuesday, 04 August 2020.

No bid was received for the auction conducted today.

The next auction for 14-day repurchases is scheduled for Monday, 10 August 2020.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 15:56:08 UTC
