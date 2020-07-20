Log in
Bank of Jamaica 14-Day Auction Results 20 July 2020

07/20/2020 | 01:06pm EDT

News Release

20 July 2020

Auction Results for Bank of Jamaica 14-day Repurchase Operation

Applications were opened on Monday, 20 July 2020 by Bank of Jamaica, for the provision of Jamaica Dollar liquidity, in the amount of JMD500 000 000.00 through repurchases to deposit-taking financial institutions for settlement on Tuesday, 21 July 2020.

No bid was received for the auction conducted today.

The next auction for 14-day repurchases is scheduled for Monday, 27 July 2020.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 17:05:07 UTC
