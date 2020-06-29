Bank of Jamaica 14-Day Auction Results 29 June 2020

News Release 29 June 2020

Auction Results for Bank of Jamaica 14-day Repurchase Operation

Applications were opened on Monday, 29 June 2020 by Bank of Jamaica, for the provision of Jamaica Dollar liquidity, in the amount of JMD500 000 000.00 through repurchases to deposit-taking financial institutions for settlement on Tuesday, 30 June 2020.

No bid was received for the auction conducted today.

The next auction for 14-day repurchases is scheduled for Monday, 06 July 2020.