Bank of Jamaica : 14-Day Repo Auction Results 1 June 2020

Auction Results for Bank of Jamaica 14-day Repurchase Operation
Applications were opened on Monday, 01 June 2020 by Bank of Jamaica, for the provision of Jamaica Dollar liquidity, in the amount of
JMD 1 600 000 000.00 through repurchases to deposit-taking financial institutions for settlement on Tuesday, 02 June 2020. These repurchases will mature on Tuesday, 16 June 2020.
The results are as follows:
|
Auction Number : BOJ/R-14/20200601
|
Total Eligible Bids Received
|
1
|
Total Value of Eligible Bids Received
|
$1,600,000,000.00
|
Total Allocated Bids
|
$1,600,000,000.00
|
Weighted Average Interest Rate:
|
1.25%
|
Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
1.25% / $1 600 000 000.00
|
Lowest Eligible Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
1.25% / $1 600 000 000.00
|
Highest Successful Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
1.25% / $1 600 000 000.00
|
Lowest Bid for Full Allocation Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
1.25% / $1 600 000 000.00
|
Bid Rate for Partial Allocation
|
N/A
|
Partial Allocation Percentage
|
N/A
The next auction for 14-day repurchases is scheduled for 08 June 2020.
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 15:50:09 UTC