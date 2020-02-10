Log in
Bank of Jamaica 14-Day Repo Auction Results -10 February 2020

02/10/2020 | 12:13pm EST

News Release 10-Feb-20

Auction Results for Bank of Jamaica 14-day Repurchase Operation

Applications were opened on Monday, 10 February 2020 by Bank of Jamaica, for the provision of Jamaica Dollar liquidity, in the amount of JMD 11 000 000 000.00 through repurchases to deposit-taking financial institutions for settlement on Tuesday, 11 February 2020. These repurchases will mature on Tuesday, 25 February 2020.

The results are as follows:

Auction Number : BOJ/R-14/20200210/226

Total Eligible Bids Received

3

Total Value of Eligible Bids Received

$11,000,000,000.00

Total Allocated Bids

$11,000,000,000.00

Weighted Average Interest Rate:

1.25%

Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.26% / $5000 000 000.00

Lowest Eligible Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.25% / $6000 000 000.00

Highest Successful Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.26% / $5000 000 000.00

Lowest Bid for Full Allocation Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.25% / $6000 000 000.00

Bid Rate for Partial Allocation

N/A

Partial Allocation Percentage

N/A

The next auction for 14-day repurchases is scheduled for 17 February 2020.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 17:12:02 UTC
