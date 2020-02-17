Log in
Bank of Jamaica 14-Day Repo Auction Results -17 February 2020

02/17/2020 | 12:32pm EST

News Release 17-Feb-20

Auction Results for Bank of Jamaica 14-day Repurchase Operation

Applications were opened on Monday, 17 February 2020 by Bank of Jamaica, for the provision of Jamaica Dollar liquidity, in the amount of JMD 400 000 000.00 through repurchases to deposit-taking financial institutions for settlement on Tuesday, 18 February 2020. These repurchases will mature on Tuesday, 03 March 2020.

The results are as follows:

Auction Number : BOJ/R-14/20200217/227

Total Eligible Bids Received

1

Total Value of Eligible Bids Received

$400,000,000.00

Total Allocated Bids

$400,000,000.00

Weighted Average Interest Rate:

1.25%

Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.25% / $400 000 000.00

Lowest Eligible Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.25% / $400 000 000.00

Highest Successful Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.25% / $400 000 000.00

Lowest Bid for Full Allocation Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.25% / $400 000 000.00

Bid Rate for Partial Allocation

N/A

Partial Allocation Percentage

N/A

The next auction for 14-day repurchases is scheduled for 24 February 2020.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 17:31:01 UTC
