Bank of Jamaica 14-Day Repo Auction Results 24 April 2020

News Release 27-Apr-20

Auction Results for Bank of Jamaica 14-day Repurchase Operation

Applications were opened on Monday, 27 April 2020 by Bank of Jamaica, for the provision of Jamaica Dollar liquidity, in the amount of JMD 4 000 000 000.00 through repurchases to deposit-taking financial institutions for settlement on Tuesday, 28 April 2020. These repurchases will mature on Tuesday, 12 May 2020.

The results are as follows:

Auction Number : BOJ/R-14/20200427/237 Total Eligible Bids Received 1 Total Value of Eligible Bids Received $4,000,000,000.00 Total Allocated Bids $4,000,000,000.00 Weighted Average Interest Rate: 1.25% Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 1.25% / $4 000 000 000.00 Lowest Eligible Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 1.25% / $4 000 000 000.00 Highest Successful Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 1.25% / $4 000 000 000.00 Lowest Bid for Full Allocation Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 1.25% / $4 000 000 000.00 Bid Rate for Partial Allocation N/A Partial Allocation Percentage N/A

The next auction for 14-day repurchases is scheduled for 04 May 2020.