Bank of Jamaica 14-Day Repo Auction Results 4 May 2020

05/04/2020 | 12:39pm EDT

News Release 4-May-20

Auction Results for Bank of Jamaica 14-day Repurchase Operation

Applications were opened on Monday, 04 May 2020 by Bank of Jamaica, for the provision of Jamaica Dollar liquidity, in the amount of JMD 1 600 000 000.00 through repurchases to deposit-taking financial institutions for settlement on Tuesday, 05 May 2020. These repurchases will mature on Tuesday, 19 May 2020.

The results are as follows:

Auction Number : BOJ/R-14/20200504/238

Total Eligible Bids Received

1

Total Value of Eligible Bids Received

$1,600,000,000.00

Total Allocated Bids

$1,600,000,000.00

Weighted Average Interest Rate:

1.25%

Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.25% / $1 600 000 000.00

Lowest Eligible Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.25% / $1 600 000 000.00

Highest Successful Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.25% / $1 600 000 000.00

Lowest Bid for Full Allocation Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.25% / $1 600 000 000.00

Bid Rate for Partial Allocation

N/A

Partial Allocation Percentage

N/A

The next auction for 14-day repurchases is scheduled for 11 May 2020.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 16:38:01 UTC
