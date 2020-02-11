Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Press Release - 10 February 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 11:18am EST

News Release

10 February 2020

Offer of Jamaica Dollar Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

Bank of Jamaica announces the issue of a 30-day fixed rate Certificate of Deposit. This instrument will be allocated through a competitive price auction using JamClear®-CSD. The details of this offer are as follows:

Instrument Name:

1.00% BOJ FR 30D-CD 20200214

Auction Date:

Wednesday, 12 February 2020

Settlement Date:

Friday, 14 February 2020

Maturity Date:

Friday, 13 March 2020

Tenor:

28-days

Auction Amount:

JMD 12,900,000,000.00

Coupon:

1.00 percent per annum

Pricing Format:

Competitive Pricing Auction

Non Competitive Amount:

JMD 645,000,000.00

The Term Sheet will be circulated via electronic mail to all Primary Dealers and commercial banks and will also be available on the Bank's website at www.boj.org.jm.

This instrument is available directly to Primary Dealers and commercial banks. Other investors may access this instrument through a Primary Dealer.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 16:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:41aAKKA : Management's Purchasing of Shares
BU
11:41aX-FAB : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
BU
11:40aRUBIS : Fourth quarter revenue up 12% - Volume growth and firm margins
EQ
11:40aWIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:40aHEXAOM : Targets met - 2019 turnover up 4.6% to eur 840.8 million
AN
11:40aHEINEKEN N.V. ANNOUNCES CEO SUCCESSION : Jean-François van Boxmeer to be succeeded by Dolf van den Brink on 1 June 2020
GL
11:39aPLUS500 : Notice of EGM
PU
11:39aCapital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Twilio CFO – ‘There is a great long-term opportunity' in Flex
GL
11:38aBROOKFIELD OFFICE PROPERTIES : Black Knight Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index
PU
11:38aACROMEC : Continues Advancement Into Sustainable Energy Business Through MOU To Build Another Waste-To-Energy Plant
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Swung to Surprise 4Q Loss, Cuts Dividend as Diesel Issue Bites
2AMS : AMS : Fourth-Quarter Revenue and Profit Rose
3Oil rises from 13-month low as new virus cases slow
4MICHELIN : MICHELIN : shares fall after tire maker sees lower 2020 operating income
5FTSE 100 : KKR rules out offer for NMC, Italian-backed group confirms interest

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group